Loaded Lettuce 136 South Adams Street

Loaded Salads

Side Simple Salad

$3.75

Side Ham Salad

$4.25

Side Turkey Salad

$4.25

Side Tuna Salad

$4.25

Side Grilled Chicken Salad

$4.35

Side Taco Salad

$4.45

Half Simple Salad

$5.50

Half Ham Salad

$6.00

Half Turkey Salad

$6.00

Half Tuna Salad

$6.00

Half Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.50

Half Taco Salad

$6.65

Half Double Meat salad

$7.00

Hal Fully Loaded Salad

$7.50

Full Simple Salad

$9.99

Full Ham Salad

$10.99

Full Turkey Salad

$10.99

Full Tuna Salad

$10.99

Full Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Full Taco Salad

$11.99

Double Meat Salad

$12.99

Fully Loaded Salad

$13.99

Sandwiches

Classic Melt Sandwich

$7.50

Deluxe Melt Sandwich

$8.95

BLT Sandwich

$7.50

Loaded Grill Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Wraps

Small Wrap

$3.99

Large Wrap

$5.99

Fruit Salad & Parfait

Small Fruit Salad

$4.00

Full Fruit Salad

$7.99

Small Fruit Parfait

$3.49

Full Fruit Pardait

$4.99

Loaded Potatoes

Loaded Potato

$7.95

Classic Potato

$4.95

Tacos

Single Soft Taco

$2.79

Trio Soft Tacos

$9.99

Single Crunchy Taco

$2.79

Trio Crunchy Tacos

$9.99

Single Double Decker Taco

$3.99

Trio Double Decker Tacos

$13.99

Beef Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

Beef Burrito

$8.99

Chicken Burrito

$9.99

Steak Burrito

$10.99

Loaded Shareable

Chips & Salsa

$4.75

Chips & Rotel

$4.75

Loaded Fries

$11.50

Loaded Nachos

$11.50

Individual Loaded Fries

$5.75

Individual Loaded Nachos

$5.75

Individual Taco Fries

$5.75

Add-Ons

Fries

$3.00

Bag of Chips

$1.25

2oz Rotel

$2.50

2oz Salsa

$2.00

2oz Guacamole

$1.85

Dressing

$0.50

Beverages

20oz Bottled Water

$1.25

Fountain Drink

$1.25

Lemonade

$1.25

Iced Tea

$1.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

136 South Adams Street, Jackson, MS 39203

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

