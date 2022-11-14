Main picView gallery

Loaded Spudzz

review star

No reviews yet

123 Olathe

Olathe, KS 66062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Chicken bacon ranch

Pick your spud style, topped with Crispy chicken, bacon bits, queso, and drizzled with creamy ranch!
CBR Spud

CBR Spud

$11.00

Baked potato, topped with chicken, queso, bacon, drizzled with ranch, and garnished with parsley.

CBR Tots

$11.00

Crispy tots, topped with chicken, queso, bacon, drizzled with ranch, and garnished with parsley.

CBR Hand Cut Fries

$11.00

Hand cut fries topped with chicken, queso, bacon, drizzled with ranch, and garnished with parsley.

Chili cheese please

CCP Baked spud

$11.00

A seasoned baked spud, topped with queso, house made meatless chili, shredded cheese, sour cream and garnished with green onions.

CCP Hand Cut Fries

$11.00

cheesy fries, meatless chili topped with shredded cheese, sour cream, garnished with green onion.

CCP Tots

$11.00

Cheesy tots, meatless chili topped with shredded cheese, sour cream and green onions.

Get Creative

GC Baked spud

$8.00

Top it how you would like!

GC Hand Cut Fries

$8.00

Top it how you would like!

GC Tots

$8.00

Top it how you would like!

Trinidad Special

Crispy or grilled juicy seasoned chicken, piled on top of your spud of choose. Topped with queso, a special garlic sauce, garnished with parsley.
Trini Baked spud

Trini Baked spud

$12.00

A seasoned baked potato, topped with queso, juicy crispy chicken, a special garlic sauce, and garnished with green onions.

Trini Hand Cut Fries

$12.00

A seasoned hand cut fries, topped with queso, juicy crispy chicken, a special garlic sauce, and garnished with green onions.

Trini Tots

Trini Tots

$12.00

A seasoned tots, topped with queso, juicy crispy chicken, a special garlic sauce, and garnished with green onions.

The classic

Your traditional or the OG of loaded potatoes.

Classic Spud

$9.00

A traditional loaded potato with queso, bacon, sour cream, and green onion.

Classic Hand Cut Fries

$9.00

A traditional loaded fries with queso, bacon, sour cream, and green onion.

Classic Tots

$9.00

A traditional loaded tots with queso, bacon, sour cream, and green onion.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Spud

$11.00

Baked spud loaded with homemade queso, buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumble, garnished with parsley.

Buffalo Chicken Tots

$11.00

Tots loaded with homemade queso, buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumble, garnished with parsley.

Buffalo Chicken Hand cut

$11.00

Hand cut fries loaded with homemade queso, buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumble, garnished with parsley.

Drinks

Water

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Sweet tea

$2.00

Dr pepper

$1.25

Apple juice

$1.50

Sunkiss orange

$1.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Pepsi

$1.25

Chicken Nuggets

6 pcs nuggets

$7.50

Crispy chicken nuggets served with fries or tots

Cheeseburger

cheeseburger

$7.50

It comes on a bun and toppings are ketchup, and pickle.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.50

Cheeseburger

Single cheese

$9.00+

Cheeseburger served on a bun, garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Bacon Cheeseburger

BCB

$11.00+

Bacon cheeseburger served on a bun garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.

Hamburger

HB

$8.00+

Hamburger served on a bun, garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion.

Bacon hamburger

BH

$10.00+

Bacon hamburger on a bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

Crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken

$8.00

Crispy chicken served on a bun, garnished with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Grilled chicken

Grilled chicken

$8.00

Grilled chicken breast served on a bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato.

Chicken Nuggets

6 PC

$3.50

9 PC

$5.00

12 PC

$6.75

Spudzz

Sides

$3.50+

The loaded spuds are going to be topped with shredded cheese, bacon bits, and sour cream.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Loaded baked potatoes, fries, or tots!

Location

123 Olathe, Olathe, KS 66062

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Crazy Good Barbeque - 16695A W 151st St
orange starNo Reviews
16695A 151st St Olathe, KS 66062
View restaurantnext
The Other Place-Olathe
orange starNo Reviews
16590 W 135th Street Olathe, KS 66062
View restaurantnext
Fire Jerk Grill - 119 S Mur Len Road
orange starNo Reviews
119 S Mur Len Road Olathe, KS 66062
View restaurantnext
Double Nickel Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
189 S Rogers Rd #1614 Olathe, KS 66062
View restaurantnext
Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill - Olathe Landing
orange star4.7 • 227
2034 E Santa Fe St Olathe, KS 66062
View restaurantnext
BB's Grill Olathe
orange starNo Reviews
1100 W. Santa Fe St. Olathe, KS 66061
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Olathe

Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill - Olathe Landing
orange star4.7 • 227
2034 E Santa Fe St Olathe, KS 66062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Olathe
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
Baldwin City
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston