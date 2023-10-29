LoadedWings@gmail.com 2100 w Florence ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2100 w Florence ave, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Kathys Kitchen - 7701 Crenshaw Blvd
No Reviews
7701 Crenshaw Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90043
View restaurant
The Buffalo Spot - Inglewood
No Reviews
3386 West Century Boulevard Inglewood, CA 90303
View restaurant
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Inglewood
No Reviews
170 N. La Brea Avenue Inglewood, CA 90301
View restaurant