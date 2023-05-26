Restaurant header imageView gallery

Loaf

review star

No reviews yet

111 W Parrish St

Durham, NC 27701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Butter Croissant (F)

Butter Croissant (F)

$4.00
Pain au Chocolat (F)

Pain au Chocolat (F)

$4.00


Bread - Fri

Challah

Challah

$8.00

Not available until after 4 pm on Thursday.

Cumin Gruyere Bread

$8.00Out of stock
Garlic Cheddar Bread

Garlic Cheddar Bread

$8.00Out of stock
Jalapeño Cheddar Bread

Jalapeño Cheddar Bread

$8.00Out of stock
Light Carraway Rye

Light Carraway Rye

$6.00
Market Loaf (F)

Market Loaf (F)

$8.00

Cannot be sliced.

Olive Bread

Olive Bread

$7.00Out of stock

Containing wheat, and white flour, this sourdough loaf is packed with Kalamata olives.

Pain de Campagne (TH)

Pain de Campagne (TH)

$6.00
Pain de Mie

Pain de Mie

$6.00
Seeded Danish Rye

Seeded Danish Rye

$8.00
Seeded Danish Rye - small

Seeded Danish Rye - small

$5.00
Seeded Sourdough

Seeded Sourdough

$7.00

Featuring a blend of wheat and white flours, this loaf is heavily seeded inside and out: Sunflower, Sesame, and Golden Flax Seed.

Toasted Oat

Toasted Oat

$7.00

Featuring local honey, and a blend of whole oats, wheat, and white flours.

Polenta (TH)

Polenta (TH)

$6.00
Large Deli Rye

Large Deli Rye

$10.00
Multigrain

Multigrain

$7.00

A delicious blend of Lindley Mills Bread Flour and 9 different grains; cracked hard wheat, cracked corn, cracked barley, cracked rye, hulled millet, cracked brown flax seed, steel-cut oats, whole sesame seeds, and hulled sunflower seeds.

Baguette (F)

$5.00

Available at 10:30am daily, Tues-Friday. Available at open only on Saturdays.

Pastry - Fri

Butter Croissant (F)

Butter Croissant (F)

$4.00
Pain au Chocolat (F)

Pain au Chocolat (F)

$4.00
Twice Baked Almond Croissant (F)

Twice Baked Almond Croissant (F)

$5.00Out of stock
Hazelnut Pain au Chocolat (F)

Hazelnut Pain au Chocolat (F)

$5.00Out of stock

Our pain au chocolat is split open, brushed with brandy syrup, filled with hazelnut cream, and topped with toasted hazelnuts.

Torsade

Torsade

$4.00Out of stock
Canele de Bordeaux

Canele de Bordeaux

$3.00

Originating in the Bordeaux region of France, these small pasties deliver big flavor. Beginning by brushing individual copper molds with beeswax and butter, they are then filled with a vanilla and rum custard.

Apple, Carrot, Walnut Muffin

Apple, Carrot, Walnut Muffin

$3.50Out of stock
Strawberry Almond Galette (F)

Strawberry Almond Galette (F)

$6.00Out of stock
Fruit & Nut Scone (T)

Fruit & Nut Scone (T)

$4.00Out of stock

Featuring any combination of dried fruit, nuts, seeds, candied fruit peel, and rarely but sometimes chocolate.

Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake (F)

$4.00Out of stock
Pain aux Raisin (F)

Pain aux Raisin (F)

$5.00Out of stock

Nonette(FS)

$3.50Out of stock

Cream Cheese Danish (F)

$5.00Out of stock

Marble Cake (F)

$4.00

Brioche Bun

$4.00Out of stock
Country Ham & Cheddar Scone (F)

Country Ham & Cheddar Scone (F)

$4.00Out of stock
Gougère (F)

Gougère (F)

$3.00Out of stock

Cheese puff with Gruyere, Herbs de Provence, and Black Pepper.

Mushroom, Roasted Shallot & Cheddar Croissant (F)

Mushroom, Roasted Shallot & Cheddar Croissant (F)

$5.00Out of stock

Spinach & Gruyere Croissant (F)

$5.00Out of stock

Dessert

Nanaimo Bar

Nanaimo Bar

$2.50

NOT AVAILABLE FOR MARKET PICK UP Originating from the small town of Nanaimo, British Colombia, these delectable little bars have three unique layers. A cocoa, graham cracker, coconut, and pecan crust is topped with vanilla cream, and finished with a thick layer of ganache.

Maple Ginger Pecan Bar

Maple Ginger Pecan Bar

$4.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR MARKET PICK UP

Walnut Sea Salt Brownie

Walnut Sea Salt Brownie

$4.50Out of stock

NOT AVAILABLE FOR MARKET PICK UP This intensely chocolate brownie is made using local rye flour, milled by our friends at Carolina Ground in Asheville. Topped with a thick layer of ganache, toasted walnuts, and sea salt.

Key Lime Bar

Key Lime Bar

$4.00Out of stock

NOT AVAILABLE FOR MARKET PICK UP

Chocolate Eclair

Chocolate Eclair

$5.50Out of stock

NOT AVAILABLE FOR MARKET PICK UP Choux pastry filled with a rich dark chocolate pastry cream and a chocolate covered shell.

Vanilla Eclair

Vanilla Eclair

$5.00Out of stock

NOT AVAILABLE FOR MARKET PICK UP Crispy choux pastry, filled with vanilla pastry cream, and topped with a thin coating of chocolate.

Vanilla Creampuff

$4.00Out of stock

NOT AVAILABLE FOR MARKET PICK UP

Paris-Brest

Paris-Brest

$6.00Out of stock

NOT AVAILABLE FOR MARKET PICK UP

Passionfruit Flan

$7.00Out of stock

Berry Vanilla Eclair

$5.50Out of stock

Blueberry Almond Tart

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon Meringue Tart

$6.00Out of stock

NOT AVAILABLE FOR MARKET PICK UP

Cookies

Cookie Bag-Large

$6.00

Get any 6 large cookies for $6.00

Cookie Bag-Small

$6.00

Get any 12 small cookies for $6.00

Pecan Chocolate Chip (Singles)

Pecan Chocolate Chip (Singles)

$0.75
Chocolate Almond Cracks

Chocolate Almond Cracks

$0.60
Pecan Shortbread

Pecan Shortbread

$0.60
Coconut Macaroon

Coconut Macaroon

$1.20
Molasses Ginger

Molasses Ginger

$1.20

Soft, with just the right chew, our molasses ginger cookies are rolled in turbinado sugar before baking.

PCC Dozen

PCC Dozen

$8.00
Sablè Breton Dozen

Sablè Breton Dozen

$6.00
Coconut Macaroon Bag

Coconut Macaroon Bag

$6.00

6 per bag

Rugelach

$1.50

Beverage

Illy Coffee

Illy Coffee

$3.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.00
Chocolate Milk- Pint

Chocolate Milk- Pint

$3.50
Milk - Pint

Milk - Pint

$3.00
Sparkling Water - 500 ml

Sparkling Water - 500 ml

$3.00
Spindrift Seltzer

Spindrift Seltzer

$2.00

Boxed Water

$2.00
Pellegrino Can

Pellegrino Can

$2.50
Uncle Scott’s Root Beer

Uncle Scott’s Root Beer

$2.00
Cheerwine

Cheerwine

$2.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Grocery

Counter Culture Whole Bean Coffee - 12 oz

Counter Culture Whole Bean Coffee - 12 oz

$16.00
Heavy Cream - Pint

Heavy Cream - Pint

$5.50
Milk Gallon

Milk Gallon

$8.00
Milk - Pint

Milk - Pint

$3.00
Euro Butter

Euro Butter

$8.00

83 percent European Butter

Latta’s Cage Free Eggs - Extra Large

Latta’s Cage Free Eggs - Extra Large

$6.00
Olli Salumeria Salami

Olli Salumeria Salami

$12.00

Lemon Curd

$6.00

Key Lime Curd

$6.00

Jam / Marmalade

$12.00
Bee Loved Honey

Bee Loved Honey

$12.00
Big Spoon Peanutbutter

Big Spoon Peanutbutter

$10.00

High Oleic Peanuts, Raw Organic Wildflower Honey, Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, Jacobsen Sea Salt

Big Spoon Specialty Nut Butter

Big Spoon Specialty Nut Butter

$14.00

Bee Loved Appalachian Maple Syrup

$14.00

Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookie Butter

$6.00

Specialty

Panforte Wedge - Nero

$8.00Out of stock

Panforte Wedge - Margherita

$8.00Out of stock

Torrone

$7.50

Lemon Poppyseed Poundcake

$6.00

Rosemary Polenta Cake

$6.00

Merch

Loaf Tote Bag 1.0

Loaf Tote Bag 1.0

$10.00
Mug & Tote Bundle

Mug & Tote Bundle

$24.00Out of stock
Loaf Logo Mug

Loaf Logo Mug

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of downtown Durham, NC, Loaf focuses on hearth baked sourdough breads and pastries. What started out of a backyard brick oven, as a hobby to share with friends and neighbors, very quickly grew to a stall at the Downtown Durham Farmers Market, and settled as a brick and mortar shop in 2011. Throughout the years Loaf has expanded it’s offerings, and partnered with local growers, and makers to provide you with many seasonal treats from right here in the NC Triangle.

Website

Location

111 W Parrish St, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

Gallery
Loaf Bakery image
Loaf Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
The Oak House Durham
orange starNo Reviews
126 W Main St. Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Pie Pushers
orange starNo Reviews
117A W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Neomonde Mediterranean - Durham
orange starNo Reviews
202 Corcoran Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Lula and Sadie's at Pour Taproom - 202 N. Corcoran Street
orange starNo Reviews
202 N. Corcoran Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Durham

Juju Durham
orange star4.6 • 3,010
737 9th Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,906
2200 W Main St suite A-100 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Happy + Hale - 9th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,204
703B Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Picnic
orange star4.3 • 1,551
1647 Cole Mill Rd. Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durham
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (87 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (87 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston