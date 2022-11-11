  • Home
A map showing the location of Loafer's Station 222 Washington St SW

Loafer’s Station 222 Washington St SW

No reviews yet

222 Washington St SW

Albany, OR 97321

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Deep- Fried Dill Pickle Spears

$10.00

In- house breaded and served with ranch.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Served warm with parmesan garlic crostinis.

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$14.00

Soft pretzel sticks served with beer cheese and pickled jalapenos.

Mozzarella Sticks

$15.00

Beer-battered and deep fried served with marinara.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00

Three cheeses, garlic, green onion & aoili broiled on a split hoagie roll with marinara.

Marinara Meatball Trio

$12.00

Three housemade pork & beef meatballs in marinara and topped with melted parmesan. Served with garlic bread.

LS Nachos

$16.00

Fresh tortilla chips topped with your choice of chicken or smoked pork, white cheddar queso, diced tomato, green onion, black olives and jalepenos.

6 Hickory Smoked Wings

$12.00

6 In-house brined, sweet barbecue- rubbed and smoked chicken wings. Served with bleu cheese or ranch and carrots and celery sticks.

12 Hickory Smoked Wings

$20.00

12 In-house brined, sweet barbecue- rubbed and smoked chicken wings. Served with bleu cheese or ranch and carrots and celery sticks.

Grilled Chili Lime Shrimp

$15.00

Five jumbo marinated and grilled shrimp topped with a cilantro-lime drizzle over sticky rice.

The Loaf Quesadilla

$10.00

Your choice of pulled pork or chicken with three cheeses and sour cream and salsa.

Case Corn

$3.00

Burgers

Island Burger

$17.00

8 oz all-beef patty with pineapple, lettuce, tomato, onion, swiss, teriyaki glaze and bacon.

Classic Burger

$15.00

8 oz all-beef patty, green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion & roasted garlic aioli.

The Scorcher

$17.00

8 oz all-beef patty rubbed with Cajun spices, peppered bacon, pepperjack cheese, roasted jalapenos, green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion and habenero aioli.

The Royal Bleu

$17.00

8 oz all-beef patty topped with carmelized onions, melted bleu cheese, peppered bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onioon and bleu cheese sauce.

The All- American

$17.00

8 oz all-beef patty, peppered vacon, American cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato, sweet barbecue sauce and topped with an onion ring.

The Patty Melt

$17.00

8 oz all-beef patty, grilled mushrooms & onions, cheddar & American cheeses and 1000 island dressing. Served on your choice of rye or sourdough.

Dessert

Spec Dessert

$7.00

Skookie

$8.00

Tux

$6.00

Fried Cheesecake

$8.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Acai Sorbet

$4.00

Entrees

Surf & Turf

$32.00

8 oz Flat Iron steak served with 3 prawns cooked in lemon butter sauce with garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables

Ribeye

$32.00

Ribeye Steak topped with mushrooms and onions served with garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables

New York Steak

$30.00

12 oz NY steak served with garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables

Flat Iron

$24.00

Grilled teriyaki chicken, sauteed vegetables, pinneapple and slivered almonds

Pork Chops

$20.00

Salmon

$27.00

Baja Tacos

$20.00

Warm tortillas topped with beer battered halibut or chili-lime shrimp, roasted jalapenos, diced avocado, cabbage slaw and cilantro-lime yogurt. Served with Spanish rice and beans.

Shredded Pork Tacos

$16.00

Warm tortillas loaded with housemade shredded pulled pork, roasted jalapenos, onion and cilantro. Served with Spanish rice and beans.

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Hand beer-battered halibut served with housemade caper aioli.

Strips & Chips

$16.00

Housemade dredged and deep-fried crisp chicken strips.

Steak Medallions

$22.00

Poke

$22.00

Chix Fried Steak

$18.00

Prime Rib

$32.00

Pot Pie

$17.00

Happy Hour

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Brussels

$8.00

Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Chili Lime Shrimp

$9.00

Meatball Trio

$10.00

Wings

$10.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Pickle Spears

$7.00

Case Corn

$3.50

Oktoberfest Sausage

$12.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese or chicken quesadilla.

Kid's Pizza

$8.00

Cheese or pepperoni pizza.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled American cheese on white bread.

Kid's Chicken Strips

$8.00

Two breaded chicken tenders.

Kid's Hamburger

$8.00

4 oz all-beef patty and bun.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

4 oz all-beef patty, American cheese and bun.

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Noodles with Red Sauce

$8.00

Spaghetti noodles in a red sauce.

Mods

***Fire***

***To Go***

**As App**

*1 Patty

*Allergy*

*See Server

*Side out first

*Split Plate

$3.00

*W/ Cold Food

*W/ Hot Food

*Wait for app*

Add

American

Aoili

As Wrap

Au Jus

Avocado

Bacon

BBQ

Beef

Bleu Cheese

Bread

Broccoli

Buffalo

Cajun

Caper Aoili

Carolina

Cheddar

Cheese

Coleslaw

Creamy Horsey

Crispy

Crispy Browns

Crouton

Don't Make!

Dressing on Side

Dry

Egg

Extra

Extra Dressing

Fries

GF

$2.00

Gravy

Green Beans

Grilled

Ham

Honey Mustard

Horseradish

Jalepeno

Ketchup

Kraut

Lettuce

Light

Malt Vinegar

Mango Habanero

Marinara

Mayo

Meat

Mushrooms

Mustard

No

No Bun

No Cheese

No Crouton

No Lettuce

No Onion

No Salt

No Tomato

Olives

On the Side

Onion

Peppers

Pickle

Plain

Plain & Dry

Potatoes

Ranch

Raw Onion

Rice

Rye

Salsa

Sauce on Side

Sauteed

Side BBQ

Side Bleu Cheese

Side Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Side Chipotle Ranch

Side Ranch

Sour Cream

Sourdough

Spicy

Spinach Wrap

Sub

Sub Mash

Swiss

Teriyaki

To Go Charge

$1.00

Tomato

Toss Wings

Tots

Veg

Wheat

Pasta

Linguine a la Loafer's

$18.00

Linguine pasta mixed seasonal vegetables and your choice of marinara, alfredo or pesto sauces. Topped with parmesan and served with garlic toast.

Loafer's Baked Bacon Mac

$16.00

Elbow macaroni, housemade cheese sauce and peppered smoked bacon topped with panko bread crumbs and served with garlic toast.

Proteins

Add Seared Ahi

$12.00

6 oz Seared Ahi Tuna

Add Prawns

$12.00

Five jumbo prawns

Add Chicken Breast

$6.00

6 oz chicken breast

Add Pulled Pork

$6.00

4 oz pulled pork

Add Salmon

$12.00

Salmon filet

Add Steak

$12.00

8 oz steak

Burger Patty

$6.00

8 oz all-beef patty

Peppertree Spicy Italian Sausage

$2.00

Spicy Italian sausage

Add Crispy Chix

$6.00

Salads

Asian Chopped Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken, romaine & spring mix topped with mandarin oranges, shredded carrots, red cabbage, almonds, scallions and fried wontons. Served with spicy peanut dressing on the side.

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Romaine tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken, romaine and spring mix, hard-boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, avocado, cucumber and red onion. Choice of dressing.

Combo Soup/ Salad

$10.00

House Greens

$9.00

Spring greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar jack and croutons. Choice of dressing.

Romaine Wedge

$16.00

Romaine topped with peppered bacon, candied walnuts, tomatoes, diced green apple, bleu cheese crumbles and dressing all atop a balsamic reduction.

Side Caesar

$8.00

Romaine tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Side House Greens

$6.00

Spring greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar jack and croutons. Choice of dressing.

Strawberry Salad

$16.00

Spring greens, candied walnuts, red onion, feta & fresh local strawberries.

Grilled Steak Salad

$18.00

Seasoned and thinly sliced grilled steak served on a bed of Romaine,topped with red onion bleu cheese cucumbers,roasted almonds and cherry tomatoes.finished with our house made tangy Worcestershire vinaigrette

Southwest Chicken Salad

$17.00

Sandwiches

TBA

$17.00

Turkey, peppered bacon, provolone, avocado, green leaf lettuce, tomato and roasted garlic aioli.

1/2 TBA

$10.00

Turkey, peppered bacon, provolone, avocado, green leaf lettuce, tomato and roasted garlic aioli.

Rueben

$16.00

Housemade corned beef, swiss, Completely Crocked sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing on marbled rye.

1/2 Rueben

$10.00

Housemade corned beef, swiss, Completely Crocked sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing on marbled rye.

Cuban

$16.00

Jerk seasoned pulled pork, Cuban mustard, sweet pickles, cured ham and swiss served on a hoagie.

French Dip

$16.00

House roasted and smoked beef, creamy horseradish and swill on a garlic buttered and grilled hoagie.

BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.00

House smoked pulled pork butt, Sweet Baby Ray's and creamy coleslaw on grilled potato bun.

Loafer's Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Your choice of grilled or deep-fried crispy chicken breast with peppered bacon, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli and served on a potato bun.

Club

$16.00

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Halibut Sandwich

$18.00

Sides

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Basket Of Onion Ring

$8.00

Basket Of Sweet Fry

$7.00

Basket of Tots

$7.00

Bowl of Chicken Bisque

$7.00

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$7.00

Cup of Chicken Bisque

$5.00

Cup of Soup of the Day

$5.00

Quart of Chicken Bisque

$15.00

Quart of Soup of the Day

$15.00

Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Mash

$4.00

Side of Garlic Toast

$2.00

Side of Mixed Sauteed Vegetables

$4.00

Side Veg

$4.00

chicken apple sausage

$2.00

NA Beverages

Add Flavor.

$0.50

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Sm Red Bull

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

kids Drink togo

$2.00

Liquor

Employee Drank

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Chopin

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Crater Lake

$7.00

Monopolova

$5.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$4.75

Stoli

$6.00

Tito's

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

DBL Absolut

$11.00

DBL Chopin

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Ketel One

$14.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$14.00

DBL Crater Lake

$14.00

DBL Monopolova

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff Vanilla

$9.50

DBL Stoli

$12.00

DBL Tito's

$14.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.00

DBL Beefeater

$10.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$14.00

DBL Hendricks

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$14.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Meyers

$4.00

Kraken

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Sailor Jerry's

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.00

DBL Meyers

$8.00

DBL Kraken

$14.00

DBL Malibu

$8.00

DBL Sailor Jerry's

$14.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Cuervo Silver

$5.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

1800

$7.00

Casadores

$7.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$10.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

DBL 1800

$14.00

DBL Casadores

$14.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.00

Diabolique

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Black Velvet

$4.00

Bulliet

$7.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Canadian Mist

$5.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jameson

$8.00

Knob Creek Rye

$8.00

McNaughton's

$5.00

Pendleton

$7.00

VO

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$20.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$14.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek

$18.00

DBL Makers Mark

$14.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$14.00

DBL Black Velvet

$8.00

DBL Bulliet

$14.00

DBL Bushmills

$14.00

DBL Canadian Club

$10.00

DBL Canadian Mist

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL Fireball

$10.00

DBL Jameson

$16.00

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$16.00

DBL McNaughton's

$10.00

DBL Pendleton

$14.00

DBL VO

$8.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$10.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Dewars

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00

Cutty Sark

$6.00

Glenfiddich

$10.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

DBL Well Scotch

$9.00

DBL Dewars

$14.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

DBL Cutty Sark

$12.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$20.00

DBL Glenlivet

$20.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.50

Bailey's

$5.50

Hennessy

$8.00

Midori

$5.50

Rumplemintz

$5.00

Tuaca

$6.25

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$14.00

DBL Cointreau

$20.00

DBL Frangelico

$12.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$16.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$20.00

DBL Jagermeister

$13.00

DBL Kahlua

$13.00

DBL Bailey's

$11.00

DBL Hennessy

$16.00

DBL Midori

$11.00

DBL Rumplemintz

$10.00

DBL Tuaca

$12.50

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.25

Gimlet

$5.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Madras

$5.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini Gin

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Martini Vodka

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Rob Roy

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$7.00

Drink Special

$7.00

Chip Shot

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Coffee Nudge

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$6.50

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Smith & Kearns

$7.00

Smith & Wesson

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

$10 Drink Special (Well)

$10.00

$10 Drink Special (Upgrade)

$12.00

Spanish Coffe

$7.00

Carafe Mimosa

$23.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Negroni

$9.00

Long Island

$10.00

Vodka Press

$8.00

Gypsy Water

$9.00

French 75

$8.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Sunset

$9.00

Gin Fizz

$8.00

Beer

DRT Coors Lite

$4.00

Crux

$6.00

DRT Hef

$6.00

Santiam Hazy

$6.00

DRT Ft. George

$6.00

Georgetown

$6.00

Pilsner

$6.00

DRT 805

$6.00

DRT 2Towns

$7.00

Oktoberfest

$6.00

Ecliptic Fresh Hop

$6.00

Dead Guy

$6.00

Oakshire Amber

$6.00

Good Life

$6.00

Bodhi

$6.00

Budweiser

$3.50

Peanut Butter Stout

$5.50

Stout

$5.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Lite

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

PBR

$2.00

N/A Beer

$3.00

Truly

$4.50

2Towns

$6.00

Calapooia

$7.00

Russian River

$10.00

Pumpkin Ale

$7.00

Wine

Cabernet

$6.00+

Pinot Noir

$6.00+

Red Blend

$6.00+

Chardonnay

$6.00+

Pinot Gris

$6.00+

Reisling

$6.00+

Rose

$6.00+

Glass Champagne

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

222 Washington St SW, Albany, OR 97321

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

