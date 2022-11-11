Loafer’s Station 222 Washington St SW
222 Washington St SW
Albany, OR 97321
Appetizers
Deep- Fried Dill Pickle Spears
In- house breaded and served with ranch.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served warm with parmesan garlic crostinis.
Pretzels & Beer Cheese
Soft pretzel sticks served with beer cheese and pickled jalapenos.
Mozzarella Sticks
Beer-battered and deep fried served with marinara.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Three cheeses, garlic, green onion & aoili broiled on a split hoagie roll with marinara.
Marinara Meatball Trio
Three housemade pork & beef meatballs in marinara and topped with melted parmesan. Served with garlic bread.
LS Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips topped with your choice of chicken or smoked pork, white cheddar queso, diced tomato, green onion, black olives and jalepenos.
6 Hickory Smoked Wings
6 In-house brined, sweet barbecue- rubbed and smoked chicken wings. Served with bleu cheese or ranch and carrots and celery sticks.
12 Hickory Smoked Wings
12 In-house brined, sweet barbecue- rubbed and smoked chicken wings. Served with bleu cheese or ranch and carrots and celery sticks.
Grilled Chili Lime Shrimp
Five jumbo marinated and grilled shrimp topped with a cilantro-lime drizzle over sticky rice.
The Loaf Quesadilla
Your choice of pulled pork or chicken with three cheeses and sour cream and salsa.
Case Corn
Burgers
Island Burger
8 oz all-beef patty with pineapple, lettuce, tomato, onion, swiss, teriyaki glaze and bacon.
Classic Burger
8 oz all-beef patty, green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion & roasted garlic aioli.
The Scorcher
8 oz all-beef patty rubbed with Cajun spices, peppered bacon, pepperjack cheese, roasted jalapenos, green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion and habenero aioli.
The Royal Bleu
8 oz all-beef patty topped with carmelized onions, melted bleu cheese, peppered bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onioon and bleu cheese sauce.
The All- American
8 oz all-beef patty, peppered vacon, American cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato, sweet barbecue sauce and topped with an onion ring.
The Patty Melt
8 oz all-beef patty, grilled mushrooms & onions, cheddar & American cheeses and 1000 island dressing. Served on your choice of rye or sourdough.
Entrees
Surf & Turf
8 oz Flat Iron steak served with 3 prawns cooked in lemon butter sauce with garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
Ribeye
Ribeye Steak topped with mushrooms and onions served with garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
New York Steak
12 oz NY steak served with garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
Flat Iron
Grilled teriyaki chicken, sauteed vegetables, pinneapple and slivered almonds
Pork Chops
Salmon
Baja Tacos
Warm tortillas topped with beer battered halibut or chili-lime shrimp, roasted jalapenos, diced avocado, cabbage slaw and cilantro-lime yogurt. Served with Spanish rice and beans.
Shredded Pork Tacos
Warm tortillas loaded with housemade shredded pulled pork, roasted jalapenos, onion and cilantro. Served with Spanish rice and beans.
Fish & Chips
Hand beer-battered halibut served with housemade caper aioli.
Strips & Chips
Housemade dredged and deep-fried crisp chicken strips.
Steak Medallions
Poke
Chix Fried Steak
Prime Rib
Pot Pie
Happy Hour
Kid's Menu
Kid's Quesadilla
Cheese or chicken quesadilla.
Kid's Pizza
Cheese or pepperoni pizza.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Grilled American cheese on white bread.
Kid's Chicken Strips
Two breaded chicken tenders.
Kid's Hamburger
4 oz all-beef patty and bun.
Kid's Cheeseburger
4 oz all-beef patty, American cheese and bun.
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Kid's Noodles with Red Sauce
Spaghetti noodles in a red sauce.
Pasta
Linguine a la Loafer's
Linguine pasta mixed seasonal vegetables and your choice of marinara, alfredo or pesto sauces. Topped with parmesan and served with garlic toast.
Loafer's Baked Bacon Mac
Elbow macaroni, housemade cheese sauce and peppered smoked bacon topped with panko bread crumbs and served with garlic toast.
Proteins
Add Seared Ahi
6 oz Seared Ahi Tuna
Add Prawns
Five jumbo prawns
Add Chicken Breast
6 oz chicken breast
Add Pulled Pork
4 oz pulled pork
Add Salmon
Salmon filet
Add Steak
8 oz steak
Burger Patty
8 oz all-beef patty
Peppertree Spicy Italian Sausage
Spicy Italian sausage
Add Crispy Chix
Salads
Asian Chopped Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine & spring mix topped with mandarin oranges, shredded carrots, red cabbage, almonds, scallions and fried wontons. Served with spicy peanut dressing on the side.
Classic Caesar
Romaine tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons.
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine and spring mix, hard-boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, avocado, cucumber and red onion. Choice of dressing.
Combo Soup/ Salad
House Greens
Spring greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar jack and croutons. Choice of dressing.
Romaine Wedge
Romaine topped with peppered bacon, candied walnuts, tomatoes, diced green apple, bleu cheese crumbles and dressing all atop a balsamic reduction.
Side Caesar
Romaine tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons.
Side House Greens
Spring greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar jack and croutons. Choice of dressing.
Strawberry Salad
Spring greens, candied walnuts, red onion, feta & fresh local strawberries.
Grilled Steak Salad
Seasoned and thinly sliced grilled steak served on a bed of Romaine,topped with red onion bleu cheese cucumbers,roasted almonds and cherry tomatoes.finished with our house made tangy Worcestershire vinaigrette
Southwest Chicken Salad
Sandwiches
TBA
Turkey, peppered bacon, provolone, avocado, green leaf lettuce, tomato and roasted garlic aioli.
1/2 TBA
Turkey, peppered bacon, provolone, avocado, green leaf lettuce, tomato and roasted garlic aioli.
Rueben
Housemade corned beef, swiss, Completely Crocked sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing on marbled rye.
1/2 Rueben
Housemade corned beef, swiss, Completely Crocked sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing on marbled rye.
Cuban
Jerk seasoned pulled pork, Cuban mustard, sweet pickles, cured ham and swiss served on a hoagie.
French Dip
House roasted and smoked beef, creamy horseradish and swill on a garlic buttered and grilled hoagie.
BBQ Pulled Pork
House smoked pulled pork butt, Sweet Baby Ray's and creamy coleslaw on grilled potato bun.
Loafer's Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of grilled or deep-fried crispy chicken breast with peppered bacon, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli and served on a potato bun.
Club
Veggie Wrap
Halibut Sandwich
Sides
Basket of Fries
Basket Of Onion Ring
Basket Of Sweet Fry
Basket of Tots
Bowl of Chicken Bisque
Bowl of Soup of the Day
Cup of Chicken Bisque
Cup of Soup of the Day
Quart of Chicken Bisque
Quart of Soup of the Day
Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Side Mash
Side of Garlic Toast
Side of Mixed Sauteed Vegetables
Side Veg
chicken apple sausage
NA Beverages
Liquor
Employee Drank
Well Vodka
Absolut
Chopin
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Absolut Citron
Crater Lake
Monopolova
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Vanilla
Stoli
Tito's
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Chopin
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Absolut Citron
DBL Crater Lake
DBL Monopolova
DBL Smirnoff
DBL Smirnoff Vanilla
DBL Stoli
DBL Tito's
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
DBL Well Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Meyers
Kraken
Malibu
Sailor Jerry's
DBL Well Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Meyers
DBL Kraken
DBL Malibu
DBL Sailor Jerry's
Well Tequila
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
1800
Casadores
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Cuervo Silver
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Patron Silver
DBL 1800
DBL Casadores
Well Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Rye
Diabolique
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Black Velvet
Bulliet
Bushmills
Canadian Club
Canadian Mist
Crown Royal
Fireball
Jameson
Knob Creek Rye
McNaughton's
Pendleton
VO
Southern Comfort
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Black Velvet
DBL Bulliet
DBL Bushmills
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Canadian Mist
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Fireball
DBL Jameson
DBL Knob Creek Rye
DBL McNaughton's
DBL Pendleton
DBL VO
DBL Southern Comfort
Well Scotch
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Cutty Sark
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Dewars
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Cutty Sark
DBL Glenfiddich
DBL Glenlivet
Amaretto Di Saronno
Cointreau
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Bailey's
Hennessy
Midori
Rumplemintz
Tuaca
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Cointreau
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Bailey's
DBL Hennessy
DBL Midori
DBL Rumplemintz
DBL Tuaca
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Strawberry Daiquiri
Gimlet
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini Gin
Mimosa
Martini Vodka
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Drink Special
Chip Shot
Irish Coffee
Coffee Nudge
Chocolate Martini
Bahama Mama
Strawberry Margarita
Smith & Kearns
Smith & Wesson
Sex On The Beach
Washington Apple
$10 Drink Special (Well)
$10 Drink Special (Upgrade)
Spanish Coffe
Carafe Mimosa
Screwdriver
Negroni
Whiskey Sour
Long Island
Vodka Press
Gypsy Water
French 75
Rum Runner
Paloma
Sunset
Gin Fizz
Beer
DRT Coors Lite
Crux
DRT Hef
Santiam Hazy
DRT Ft. George
Georgetown
Pilsner
DRT 805
DRT 2Towns
Oktoberfest
Ecliptic Fresh Hop
Dead Guy
Oakshire Amber
Good Life
Bodhi
Budweiser
Peanut Butter Stout
Stout
Bud Light
Coors Lite
Corona
Michelob Ultra
PBR
N/A Beer
Truly
2Towns
Calapooia
Russian River
Pumpkin Ale
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
