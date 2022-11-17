Main picView gallery

Loafers - Catonsville 6518 Baltimore National Pike

6518 Baltimore National Pike

Catonsville, MD 21228

STARTERS

1 dz Clams

$19.99Out of stock

1 dz Oyster Half Shell

$28.95

1/2 dz Clams

$10.99Out of stock

1/2 dz Oysters Half Shell

$16.95

1/2 LB Steamed Shrimp

$11.99

1lb Steamed Shrimp

$21.99

CALAMARI

$15.95

CHEESE QUESADDLIA

$6.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.99

CRAB PRETZEL

$18.95

CRAB QUESADILLA

$20.99

GARLIC MUSSELS

$15.99

LOADED FRIES

$8.99

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.95

ONION RINGS

$8.95

PLAIN PRETZEL

$3.99

POTATOE SKINS

$9.99

QUESADILLA CHEESE STEAK

$15.99

QUESADILLA CHICKEN

$14.99

QUESADILLA CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$19.95

QUESADILLA SEAFOOD

$19.95

QUESADILLA SHRIMP

$17.99

SAMPLER

$16.95

SEAFOOD SKINS

$18.95

SOUTH WEST EGGROLLS

$12.99

WINGS

$15.95

QUESADILLA VEGGIE

$8.99

CRAB DIP

$14.95

Chesse Steak Egg Rolls

$12.99Out of stock

LOADED FRIES

$10.00

SOUPS & SALADS

CREAM OF CRAB

$9.99

MD CRAB SOUP

$9.99

HALF & HALF SOUP

$9.99

SOUP OF THE DAY

$9.99

CAESER SALAD

$10.99

GREEK SALAD

$10.99

HOUSE SALAD

$8.99

COBB SALAD

$14.99

STEAMED CRABS

6 MED CRABS

$35.00

6 LARGE CRABS

$45.00

6 JUMBO

$55.00

Colosal Half Dozen

$75.00Out of stock

Steam Pot

$38.95

12 MED CRABS

$70.00

12 LARGE CRABS

$90.00

12 JUMBO CRABS

$110.00

FLATBREADS & PIZZA

MARGARITA FLATBREAD

$10.00

PEPPERONI ARUGULA FLATBREAD

$11.99

SHRIMP SCAMPI FLATBREAD

$16.99

PIZZA

$10.00

SEAFOOD PIZZA

$24.99

BUFFLO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$12.00

TACOS

FRIED FISH TACOS

$15.99

FRIED CHICKEN TACOS

$15.99

FRIED SHRIMP TACOS

$15.99

GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS

$15.99

GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS

$15.99

Tues Taco Pork

$9.00Out of stock

Tues Taco Beef

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Taco

$9.00Out of stock

Tues Taco Fish

$9.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

CHESSESTEAK SUB

$15.00

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$14.95

CRABCAKE SANDWICH

$23.00

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.95

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$18.95

GRILLED CHCKEN SANDWICH

$15.95

GRILLED CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$15.95

LOAFERS BURGER

$25.95

SOFTSHELL CRAB SANDWICH

$18.95

TURKEY SANDWICH

$14.95

FRENCH DIP

$15.00

ITALIAN SAUSAGE SUB

$15.00

MEATBALL SUB

$15.00

SALMON WRAP

$19.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

MD GRILL CHEESE

$19.99

ENTREES

Ahi Tuna

$22.95Out of stock

Cajun Salmon

$23.95

Double Crab Cake

$44.99

FISH & CHIPS

$18.99

JUMBO FRIED SHRIMP

$19.99

Grilled Pork Chops

$19.95

Jumbo Sea Scallops

$32.95

MD Crab Cake

$24.95

NY Strip Steak

$29.95

Seafood Platter

$49.95

Snow Crab Legs

$32.95

Soft Shell Crabs

$28.95

Stuffed Salmon

$38.99

Stuffed Shrimp

$38.99

STEAK AND CAKE

$44.99

STEAK AND SHRIMP

$37.99

FRIED FISH DINNER

$29.99

Chicken Baltimore

$35.99

Stuffed Oysters (4)

$35.95

Lemon Jumbo Shrimp

$21.95

FISH & SHRIMP

$26.99

PASTAS

BLACKENED CHICKEN PENNE

$19.95

BLACKENED SALMON PENNE

$22.99

CHESAPEAKE PENNE

$29.95

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$18.95

LEMON BUTTER LINGUNE

$21.95

SHRIMP MILANO

$20.95

SHRIMP PENNE

$20.95

SPAGHETTI W MEAT BALLS

$13.95

VEGGIE PENNE

$14.99

SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO

$19.99

SIDES

BASMATI RICE

$4.99

COLESLAW

$4.99

CORN

$2.99

FRENCH FRIES

$4.99

GARLIC BREAD

$2.00

GREEN BEANS

$4.99

MAC & CHEESE

$5.95Out of stock

MASHED POTATOES

$4.99Out of stock

ROASTED POTATOS

$4.99

SEASONED BROCOLLI

$4.99

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.99

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.99

EX SAUCE

$4.00

EX RANCH

$0.75

EX BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

SWEET POTATO RIES

$4.99

DESSERT

Chocolate Cake

$4.95

Homemade Cheesecake

$6.95

RICE PUDDING

$4.95

SPECIALS

CHICKEN CARBONARA

$18.95

CHICKEN MARSALA

$15.95

LIVER AND ONIONS

$12.95Out of stock

JUMBO BUFFLO SHRIMP

$19.95

MD GRILLED CHEESE

$19.95

Salmon New Orleans

$26.99

SEAFOOD PASTA

$29.95

SEAFOOD SAMPLER

$49.95

Sliders

$10.00

SPAGHETTI

$9.95

VEGGIE EGGROLLS

$8.95

FRIED ROCK FISH

$14.95

GYRO TACOS

$14.95

COCKTAILS

HH LOAFERS PUNCH

$7.00

HH LOAFERS LEMONADE

$7.00

HH ORANGE CRUSH

$7.00

HH LONG ISLAND

$7.00

HH CADILLAC MARGARITA

$7.00

HH JOLLY RANCHER

$7.00

HH GIN & JUICE

$7.00

HH GREEN TEA

$7.00

HH RUM PUNCH

$7.00

HH Smirnoff Flight

$16.00

BEER BUCKETS

BUCKET BUDWEISER

$18.00

BUCKET BUD LIGHT

$18.00

BUCKET BUD ICE

$18.00

BUCKET MILLER LITE

$18.00

BUCKET COORS LIGHT

$18.00

BUCKET MICH ULTRA

$18.00

BUCKET SAMUEL ADAMS

$20.00

BUCKET MODELO

$20.00

BUCKET GUINNESS

$20.00

BUCKET ANGRY ORCHARD

$20.00Out of stock

BUCKET TROPICANNON

$5.00

Bucket Of Heineken

$25.00

BUCKET CORONA

$25.00

WINE

WOODBRIDGE MASCATO

$6.00

WOODBRIDGE CHARDONNAY

$6.00

WOODBRIDGE PINOT GRIGO

$6.00

WOODBRIDGE WHITE ZIN

$6.00

WOODBRIDGE MELOT

$6.00

WOODBRIDGE CABERNET

$6.00

BAREFOOT SWEET RED

$6.00

MANGO SANGRIA

$8.00

PEACH SANGRIA

$8.00

PASION FRUIT SANGRIA

$8.00

RED SANGRIA

$8.00

DRAFT BEER

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

BUD ICE

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

MICH ULTRA

$4.00

SAMEUL ADAMS

$4.50

ANGRY ORCHARD

$4.50Out of stock

GUINNESS

$4.50

TROPICANNON BOTTLE

$5.00

DOGFISH HEAD

$5.00Out of stock

LOOSE CANNON

$5.00

DRINKS

STRAWBERRY HENNESSY

$10.00

PEACH HENNESSY

$10.00

MANGO HENNESSY

$10.00

TRIPLE DOUBLE

$10.00

PLAYMAKER

$10.00

MOET ROSE

$30.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
LOAFERS SEAFOOD GRILL

Location

6518 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville, MD 21228

Directions

Main pic

