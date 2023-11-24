Loam 306 Ferry Street
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Forest to table local fare with a friendly soul.
306 Ferry Street, Dayton, OR 97114
