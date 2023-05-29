  • Home
Lobby at The Maddox & Cafe at The Lobby

71 N Broad St

Winder, GA 30680

Café Beverages

Americano

$4.25

Assorted Teas

$3.50

BROWN SUGAR LATTE

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Double Espresso

$3.25

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Flavored Lemonades

$4.75

French Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Iced Tea Lemonades

$4.75

Macchiato

$5.00

MATCHA Gr Tea Latte

$5.00

MATCHA LEMONADE

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Seasonal Café Beverages

Café Beverages

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00

Salted Caramel

$5.00

Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.00

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Blended/BOBA

Teas/Milk Tea

BROWN SUGAR Milk Tea

$5.00

STRAWBERRY GREEN TEA

$5.00

MANGO GREEN TEA

$5.00

PASSION FRUIT BLACK TEA

$5.00

LYCHEE BLACK TEA

$5.00

TARO MILK TEA

$5.00

Blended Creme

MANGO Blended

$5.00

PINEAPPLE Blended

$5.00

STRAWBERRY Blended

$5.00

LYCHEE Blended

$5.00

PASSION FRUIT Blended

$5.00

TARO Blended

$5.00

VANILLA BEAN Blended

$5.00

STRAWBERRY VANILLA BEAN

$5.00

STRAWBERRY MANGO Blended

$5.00

Blended Coffee

VANILLA Coffee Blended

$5.00

CARAMEL Coffee Blended

$5.00

FRENCH VANILLA Coffee Blended

$5.00

HAZELNUT Coffee Blended

$5.00

WHITE CHOC Coffee Blended

$5.00

TOFFEE NUT Coffee Blended

$5.00

SFREE VANILLA Coffee Blended

$5.00

SFREE CARAMEL Coffee Blended

$5.00

MOCHA TOFFEE Blended

$5.00

COFFEE BLENDED

$5.00

Café Pastries

Café Food

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

ChocoChip Muffin

$3.75

Cinn Crunch Loaf

$3.75

Cinn Raisin Bagel

$3.25

Croissant

$3.25

Everything Bagel

$3.25

Plain Bagel

$3.25

BANANA BREAD

$3.75

Café Breakfast

Breakfast

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Overnight Oats

$4.25

Breakfast Salad

$9.00

Lox Bagel

$9.00

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Egg Sammy

$6.00

House Breakfast

$8.00

Breakfast Bowl

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Huevos Rancheros

$8.00

Side Croissant

$3.75

Side 2 eggs

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Potatoes

$4.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Lox

$3.50

Beverages

WATER

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Retail

ALDOS BLEND 12OZ

$16.00

BELLS BLEND 12OZ

$17.00

JUAN TORRES 12OZ BLEND

$18.00

WINE TASTING

WINE - Food

$10.00

WINE - Wine

$10.00

Bourbon Tasting

$30.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:30 am
Monday7:30 am - 11:30 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:30 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:30 am
Thursday7:30 am - 11:30 am
Friday7:30 am - 11:30 am
Saturday7:30 am - 11:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Cafe at the Lobby is now serving breakfast. From traditional breakfast selection to universal options that can please and satisfy all cravings. Enjoy our breakfast selections Monday through Friday from 7:30am to 11:30am.

Website

Location

71 N Broad St, Winder, GA 30680

Directions

