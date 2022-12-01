Main picView gallery

Lobster Babe

466 Westcott Street

Syracuse, NY 13210

Dinner

Fried Haddock, Sidewinder Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce
Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$18.00

Fried Haddock, Sidewinder Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce

Lobster

“Maine” Style Lobster Roll

“Maine” Style Lobster Roll

$23.00

100% pure, North Atlantic Cold Water Lobster mixed with choice of house-made aioli. Served on a Hot n Toasted Split Top Potato Bun.

“Connecticut” Style Lobster Roll

“Connecticut” Style Lobster Roll

$23.00

100% pure, North Atlantic Cold Water Lobster mixed with choice of Hot Butter. Served on a Hot n Toasted Split Top Potato Bun.

Lobster Mac N Cheese

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$21.00

100% pure, North Atlantic Cold Water Lobster, house-made Gruyère cheese-sauce, Campanelle pasta.

Skinny Babe

Skinny Babe

$22.00

100% Pure North Atlantic Lobster tossed in our House Made Lemon-Dill Aioli. Served over a bed of Fresh Spring Mix, Sliced Avocado & Lemon Wedge.

Lobster Flight

Lobster Flight

$23.00

HAVE IT YOUR WAY!! Served on King’s Hawaiian rolls, choose any three lobster aioli’s or hot butter.

LODED Lobster Tots

LODED Lobster Tots

$22.00

Crispy Golden Tater Tots, topped with 100% pure, North Atlantic Cold Water Lobster, house-made Gruyère cheese sauce, Chopped Bacon & Kimchi-Aioli.

Sammich’s

Fish Sammich

Fish Sammich

$15.00

Fried Haddock with Tartar Sauce on an Italian Milano Hoagie Roll.

“Texas” Style Grilled Cheese Lobster Mac N Cheese

“Texas” Style Grilled Cheese Lobster Mac N Cheese

$19.00

Buttered & Grilled Texas Toast, Gruyère Cheese & house-made Lobster Mac N Cheese

Sides

Sidewinder Fries

Sidewinder Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$8.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.50

Soups

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00
Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Salads

Mac Salad

$5.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.00
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.00

Deep River Chips

Mesquite BBQ

$2.50

Zesty Jalapeño

$2.50

Sweet Maui Onion

$2.50

Sea Salt & Vinegar

$2.50

Original Salted

$2.50

Sour Cream & Onion

$2.50

Sauces

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Desserts

Lollipop

$4.00

N/A Beverage

20 oz. Coca-Cola

$3.00

20 oz. Diet Coke

$3.00

20 oz. Sprite

$3.00

20 oz. Ginger Ale

$3.00

20 oz. Orange Fanta

$3.00

20 oz. Dr. Pepper

$3.00

20 oz. Dasani

$2.00

20 oz. Peace Tea Caddy Shack

$3.50

20 oz. Minute Maide Lemonade

$3.00

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

466 Westcott Street, Syracuse, NY 13210

Directions

