Appetizers

Garden Rolls

$7.95Out of stock

Fresh Rice Wrap Salad Rolls (2 Rolls per Order). Your Choice of Shrimp or Tofu. Served with Plum Sauce & Peanut on the Side.

PY Rolls

$4.95

Deep Fried Egg Rolls (2 Rolls per Order). Purple Yam, Taro, Carrot, Leek, & Mung Beans. Served with Tangerine Sauce.

Banh Mi (Sandwich) - Served in Box with Veggies, Cheese Rolls, and Sauce.

A Crunchy French baguette, a heritage from the French colonial period, with house mayo, fresh cucumber, carrot, white onion, cilantro, jalapeno and the protein of your choice. Each Banh Mi is custom made just how you like it!
Legendary Lobster Banh Mi

$12.95

Grilled Lobster Tail and Claws in Garlic-Parsley Butter with Garlic, Fresh Dill, Leek, & Lemon Juice.

Premium Blue Crab Banh Mi

$9.95

Hand Picked Blue Crabmeat Marinated in Garlic Butter with Fresh Dill, Lemon Juice, and Chives.

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Banh Mi

$9.95

Juicy Salmon Grilled in Honey Mustard and Butter with Fresh Dill and Lemon Juice.

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Banh Mi

$9.95

Jumbo Shrimp Grilled marinated in French Onion and Garlic Butter.

Organic Tasty Tofu Banh Mi

$7.95

Fried Tofu that is Marinated in a Blend of Japanese Soy Sauce, Lime Juice and Zest, & Garlic and Ginger for Vegetarians.

French Charcuterie Banh Mi

$7.95

A traditional Banh Mi filled with Pork Liver Pâté and Thinly Sliced Cold Cuts such as Pork Ham and Pork Roll that has been wrapped and boiled in banana leaves.

Singapore Sausage Banh Mi

$7.95

Asian Grilled Pork Sausage with a Sweet-Salty Flavor and a Beautiful Reddish-Pink Color.

Classic Meatloaf Banh Mi

$7.95

Ground Turkey Meatballs Mashed in Tomato Sauce & the Spice Blend of Asian & Italian herbs.

Grilled Beef Banh Mi

$7.95

Five Spices Braised Beef Brisket.

Grilled Pork Banh Mi

$7.95

Garlic with Asian with Asian Spice and Orange Wine Rubbed Pork Roast.

Curry Chicken Banh Mi

$7.95

Chicken Breast Made with Vadouvan French Curry Spice Blend and Coconut Milk.

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$7.95

Classic French Rosemary Baked Chicken Breast in Herb-Laced Lemon Juice, White Wine, and Olive Oil.

12 oz. Pho (Noodle Soup)

Traditional Vietnamese soup consisting of rice noodles in a delicate beef or vegan broth seasoned with star anise, cinnamon and cloves.
Grilled Chicken Pho

$7.95

Rice Noodle Soup Served with Grilled Juicy and Flavorful Chicken Breast.

Grilled Shrimp Pho

$7.95

Pho Served with Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Marinated in Lemon-Herb

Grilled Brisket Pho

$7.95

Pho Served with Juicy Grilled Beef Brisket.

Vegetarian Tofu Pho

$7.95

Pho Served with Fried Tofu Marinated in a Blend of Japanese Soy Sauce, Lime Juice and Zest, Garlic and Ginger.

Specialties

12 oz. Curry Chicken Soup

$9.95

12 oz. Vadouvan French Curry Spice Blend and Coconut Milk Soup with White Meat Chicken, Chickpeas, Japanese/Korean Sweet Potato and carrot.

12 oz. Curry Tofu Soup

$9.95

12 oz. Fried Tofu in Vadouvan French Curry Spice Blend and Coconut Milk Soup with Fried Tofu, Japanese/Korean Sweet Potato and carrot.

Vietnamese Beef Stew

$14.95Out of stock

Slow cooked aromatic large chunks of beef in broth flavored with lemongrass, star anise, cinnamon, and coconut juice.

Caramelized Pork and Eggs with Rice

$14.95Out of stock

Vietnamese-Style Marinated Pork and Boiled Eggs Braised in Coconut Juice.

Ribs on Rice

$14.95Out of stock

Fall off the bone tender baby back pork ribs in honey mustard sauce

Vietnamese Noodle Bowl

$15.95Out of stock

Thin Rice Noodles topped with Chopped PY Egg Rolls. Served with fresh herbs, lettuce and tangerine sauce for drizzling over the top. Your choice of Grilled beef, chicken, pork, shrimp, or fried tofu.

Sides

Variety Pack Chips

Chips

$1.00

Desserts

Palm seed. Jackfruit. Coconut milk. Lychees. Mellow jello. Rambutan.
Vietnamese Yogurt

$3.95

Healthy and Delicious French-Style 6 oz. Almond Milk Yogurt.

Custard Bread Pudding

$3.95Out of stock

Creamy Bread Pudding Cake Made by a High Custard to Bread Ratio French Recipe with Raisins and Cinnamon.

Flan du Coeur Doré

$4.95Out of stock

A pair of Parisian Flans in heart shape

Coconut Flan

$4.95

A French/Vietnamese flan that has a tropical twist with a silky coconut custard, spiked with a hint of rum, and nestled in a dark amber caramel sauce.

Hand-Mixed Beverages

Taiwan Jasmine Tea

$3.95Out of stock

16 oz. of premium tea crafted by Taiwanese Artisan Tea Makers. Served hot or cold with or without honey. Served hot or cold.

Russian Rose Hot Tea

$4.95Out of stock

16 oz. of real rose tea with light honey and rose buds.

Citrus Honey Tea

$5.95Out of stock

Peach Herbal Tea Mixed with Lemon and Orange Shredded Zest Marinated in Honey. Served Your Choice of Hot or Cold.

Hot Vietnamese Coffee

$4.95

12 oz. Traditional French Café du Monde with Vietnamese Sweetened Condensed Milk, Served hot or cold.

Iced Thai Milk Tea

$6.95

16 oz. Strongly Brewed Thai Black Tea Spiced with Star Anise, Crushed Tamarind, Cane Sugar and Cardamom. Served with Cold Milk and Brown Sugar Boba.

Taiwan Oolong Tea

$3.95Out of stock

Premium tea crafted by Taiwanese Artisan Tea Makers. Served hot or cold with or without honey.

Taiwan Black Tea

$3.95Out of stock

Premium tea crafted by Taiwanese Artisan Tea Makers. Served hot or cold with or without honey.

Taiwan Green Tea

$3.95Out of stock

Premium tea crafted by Taiwanese Artisan Tea Makers. Served hot or cold with or without honey.

GM Boba Tea

$6.95

16 oz. Iced Ginger and Fresh Mint tea crafted by Taiwanese Artisan Tea Makers with Green Tea Boba.

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$6.95

16 oz. Iced Traditional French Café du Monde with Vietnamese Sweetened Condensed Milk and Brown Sugar Boba.

Other Beverages

Bubble Tea

$1.95Out of stock
Coke

$1.95
Diet Coke

$1.95
Sprite

$1.95
Coke Zero

$1.95

Fanta Grape

$1.95Out of stock
Orange Juice

$3.95

Perrier

$1.95Out of stock
Bottled Water

$1.95

Water Btl Large

$2.95