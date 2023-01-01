Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lobster & Chowder House

975 Route 6

Wellfleet, MA 02663

FOOD

Soups

Large Clam Chowder (12 oz)

Large Clam Chowder (12 oz)

$9.00

Chef Tim's award winning New England Clam Chowder

Large Lobster Bisque (12 oz. )

Large Lobster Bisque (12 oz. )

$9.00

A premier New England recipe

Small Clam Chowder (8 oz.)

$7.00

Chef Tim's award winning New England Clam Chowder

Small Lobster Bisque (8 oz.)

$7.00

A premier New England recipe

Frzn Chowder (64 oz)

$18.00

Frzn Lobster Bisque (64 oz)

$18.00

Appetizers

Lobster Egg Roll

Lobster Egg Roll

$15.00

Lobster meat, cabbage, carrot, green onion, Thai Chili dipping sauce.

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$18.00

Raviolis in parmesan cream with panko-parmesan crust.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Shishito peppers and bell peppers with spicy mayo.

Tuna Poke'

Tuna Poke'

$15.00

Diced raw tuna with ginger, sesame oil & soy sauce, with seaweed salad, avocado, carrot & daikon and radish.

Salmon Poke'

Salmon Poke'

$14.00

Diced raw salmon with ginger, sesame oil & soy sauce, with seaweed salad, avocado, carrot & daikon and radish.

Blackened Shrimp

Blackened Shrimp

$15.00

4 jumbo shrimp, Cajun seasoned & blackened.

Blackened Tuna Sashimi

Blackened Tuna Sashimi

$16.00
Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

4 jumbo shrimp, sauteed in oil, butter, herbs, garlic, touch of white wine.

Salads

Lobster Salad Stuffed Avocado

Lobster Salad Stuffed Avocado

$29.00

Lobster salad stuffed into a half of an avocado on a bed of lightly dressed arugula.

Tossed

Tossed

$11.00

Mixed greens served with our famous homemade dressings on the side; creamy garlic & toasted sesame vinaigrette.

Caesar

Caesar

$11.00

A Classic…

House

House

$13.00

Greens, tomatoes, avocado, onions, artichokes & piquillo peppers. Served with our famous homemade dressings; creamy garlic & toasted sesame vinaigrette.

Sandwiches with Potato Chips

Hot Lobster Roll

Hot Lobster Roll

$29.00

Simplicity at its finest! Warm Lobster meat, on a toasted bun Side of drawn butter.

Lobster Salad Roll

Lobster Salad Roll

$27.00Out of stock

Fresh Lobster meat mixed with mayo, scallion and celery on a toasted bun.

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$29.00

With Camembert, Swiss & American Cheese, artichoke hearts & piquillo peppers on country white bread.

Lobster Rueben

Lobster Rueben

$28.00

Lobster meat, Swiss Cheese, cole slaw & Russian dressing on a griddled bun.

Lobstercado

Lobstercado

$28.00

Fresh lobster meat with arugula, avocado & Sriracha mayo on a griddled bun.

LCH Roll

LCH Roll

$28.00

Fried lobster, baby arugula and a truffle & chive aioli on a griddled bun.

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

Blackened salmon steak with arugula, roasted red peppers and pesto mayo on a griddled bun.

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Blackened tuna steak with arugula and sriracha mayo on a griddled bun.

Whole Belly Clam Roll

Whole Belly Clam Roll

$24.00Out of stock

Fried whole belly clams on a toasted bun.

Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$13.00

Fried baby shrimp on a toasted bun.

Fishwich

Fishwich

$16.00

Fried Scrod with melted cheese, lettuce & tomato on a griddled bun.

Codfish Rueben

Codfish Rueben

$17.00

Fried Cod, Swiss cheese, cole slaw & Russian dressing on a griddled bun.

The Salty

The Salty

$17.00

Fried chicken finger sandwich with avocado, bacon, pickles, tomato, American cheese and spicy mayo.

Chicken Blackened

Chicken Blackened

$16.00

Blackened chicken breast with American cheese, lettuce & tomato on a griddled bun with a side of mayo.

Chicken Grilled

Chicken Grilled

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast with American cheese, lettuce & tomato on a griddled bun with a side of mayo.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$15.00

6 oz. beef burger.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$16.00

6 oz. beef burger with American cheese.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Country white bread, American cheese.

Entrees

Lazy Lobster

Lazy Lobster

$29.00Out of stock

Fresh lobster meat out of the shell with drawn butter and an ear of corn.

Salmon Entree

Salmon Entree

$24.00Out of stock

Grilled or blackened with your choice of sauce; lemon caper butter or mango beurre blanc.

Tuna Entree

Tuna Entree

$26.00Out of stock

Grilled or blackened with your choice of sauce; lemon caper butter or mango beurre blanc.

Baked Cod

$19.00

Codfish baked with a panko parmesan crust.

Codfish Au Gratin

Codfish Au Gratin

$20.00

Codfish baked with a panko crust and a homemade parmesan cream sauce.

Whole Belly Fried Clams

Whole Belly Fried Clams

$35.00Out of stock

8 oz. Fried Whole Belly Clams with french fries

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Fried Scrod served with French Fries.

Shrimp & Chips

Shrimp & Chips

$19.00

Fried baby shrimp served with french fries.

Chicken & Chips

Chicken & Chips

$17.00

Chicken tenders served French Fries.

Portuguese Fish

Portuguese Fish

$26.00Out of stock

Codfish stuffed with ritz cracker, sherry, shrimp & scallop, baked with a Linguica-Panko-Parmesan crust and served on marinara sauce.

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$24.00Out of stock

5 Shrimp baked with a stuffing of Ritz crackers, sherry, shrimp & scallop

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.00

White truffle oil & parmesan cheese.

Cheesy Fries

Cheesy Fries

$9.00

Cheesy mornay sauce & crumbled bacon.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$5.00
Street Corn on the Cob

Street Corn on the Cob

$5.00

Garlic butter & parmesan cheese.

Fried Pickle Spears

$5.00

Served with a Thai Chili dipping sauce.

Chips

Chips

$2.00

Half of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Seafood Stuffing

$9.00Out of stock

Ritz cracker stuffing with sautéed onions, celery, baby shrimp, and scallops.

BEVERAGES

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.95Out of stock
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$2.75

Still Water

Blueberry Pome Sparkling Water

Blueberry Pome Sparkling Water

$2.75

Sparkling Water

Watermelon Lime Sparkling Water

Watermelon Lime Sparkling Water

$2.75
Plain Sparkling Water

Plain Sparkling Water

$2.50Out of stock
Lemon Sparkling Water

Lemon Sparkling Water

$2.50Out of stock
Powerade

Powerade

$2.95
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.75
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75Out of stock
 Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.75
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.75
Orange Soda

Orange Soda

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

975 Route 6, Wellfleet, MA 02663

Directions

Gallery
Lobster & Chowder House image

