Seafood

The Lobster Shanty in Derby Square

1,243 Reviews

$$

25 Front St

Salem, MA 01970

Wicked Spicy Crab Cake

$17.75

People, it's wicked spicy. Garnished with Greens and Corn & Bean Salad.

Lobster Rangoon

$15.75

Served with a sweet chili dipping sauce

Potato Chips & Onion Dip Appetizer

$7.75

We fry our own chips. The dip is made from scratch.

Tortillas and Salsa

$7.75

Our crispy fried tortillas paired with one or more of your favorite Shanty dips

Fried Brussels Sprouts Appetizer

$9.75

Tossed with an apple cider reduction & topped with crumbled bleu cheese, fresh thyme and rosemary.

Poutine

Poutine

$10.75

Fries, Cheddar Cheese Curds and Beef Gravy

Hummus Plate

$11.75

Roasted Garlic Hummus from Wolf Next Door Coffee, served with Cucumber, Red Onion & Black Olives. Served with grilled pita bread,

Corn Dog

$4.75

Tasty state fair staple served on a stick. 50% of the sales of our Corn Dogs will be donated to Behind You Inc.

Chicken Tenders Basket

$10.75

Served with your choice of sauce

Nachos

$12.75

House fried tortilla chips, fresh jalapenos, black olives, cheddar Jack Cheese, with tomatoes and scallions. Add Gaucamole $2

Togo New England Clam Chowder

$7.75

Our famous New England Clam Chowder, hot & ready to enjoy. Made with fresh local clams, bliss potatoes, applewood smoked bacon and fresh herbs. 12 oz container.

Togo Vegan Black Bean & Corn Chili

$7.75

Spicy vegan chili with five kinds of peppers, grilled vegetables, our crazy blend of spices, black beans & sweet corn. Served hot. 12 oz. container.

Caesar Salad Entree

$10.75

Crisp Romaine tossed with our zesty Caesar dressing, croutons & shaved Parmesan.

Caesar Salad Small

$7.75

House Salad Entree

$10.75

Spring greens topped with veggies (usually cucumber, red onion, & carrot) and served with your favorite dressing on the side.

House Salad Small

$7.75

Lobster Roll Traditional

$29.75

Chilled Lobster tossed with lemon mayo & diced celery. Packed separately to prevent a soggy bun.

Lobster Roll Connecticut

$29.75

Warm lobster meat poached in butter. Packaged separately to keep bun from getting soggy.

Pulled Pork Sammich

$15.75

Our famous pork, sauced & garnished with Maitland Farms Pickled Slaw, packed separately from the toasted bun. Choice of side dish.

Fried Scallop Roll

$20.75

Locally sourced scallops, golden fried and served on a toasted roll

Fried Haddock Sammich

$16.75

Crispy, battered haddock served on a toasted roll. We keep the tartar on the side.

Crab Cake Sammich

$20.75

Wicked Spicy! Fried to order, served with your choice of side.

Chicken Sammich

$14.75

Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

Pearl Hot Dog

$8.75

Grilled to order, served with your choice of side.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.75

Melty, cheesy goodness served on sourdough. Keep it simple or add any of our sandwich toppings.

Shanty Burger

$14.75

Our beloved burger, a custom blend of ground chuck with brisket & short rib meat, served with your choice of side.

Beyond Burger

$16.75

Meatless, but satisfying 'burger' served with your choice of side.

Red Eye Burger

$19.00

With bacon, cheese and a fried egg drizzled with Sriracha sauce. Choice of side.

Beyond Red Eye Burger

$21.75

Scary Uncle Sully Burger

$18.00

Swiss, American, Pepper-Jack, Jalapenos and Bacon. Choice of side.

Beyond Scary Uncle Sully Burger

$20.75

Clyde Burger

$17.00

Crusted with sesame seeds & cracked pepper, topped with crumbled blue cheese. Choice of side.

Beyond Clyde Burger

$19.75

Guinness Marinated Steak Tips

$23.75

Our famous guinness marinated tips served with two side dishes

Baked Haddock

$20.75

Baked white fish with fresh herbs, white wine, sweet butter and ritz crumb topping. Served with one side dish

Fish & Chips

$20.75

Crispy battered haddock served with choice of side

Shrimp Your Way

$19.75

Your choice of baked, fried or grilled shrimp served with one side dish.

Scallops

$23.75

Your choice of baked with butter, white wine, herbs and ritz crumbs or golden fried with one side dish

Lobster Pie / Casserole

$29.75

Tender Lobster meat baked with white wine, butter, fresh herbs and topped with ritz bread crumbs. Served with one side

Mac & Cheese Entree

$11.75

Our classic Mac & Cheese served hot the way you like it.

French Fries Solo Side

$6.50

Tater Tots Solo Side

$6.50

House-fried potato chips solo side

$6.50

Just a big ol' take out container of fresh fried potato chips seasoned with our special salt.

Tortilla chips Solo Side

$6.50

Brussels Sprouts Side dish Solo

$7.50

Onion Strings Solo Side

$6.50

Maitland Farms Pickled Slaw Solo Side

$6.50

Black Bean & Corn Salad Solo Side

$6.50

8 oz. cup of black bean & corn salad with cilantro, peppers, spices and lime juice.

check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markPet Friendly
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a local dive bar that is passionate about what we do; Great food, great service all served in a very casual atmosphere with absolutely no pretense. The Shanty has been serving the Good People of Salem for 30 years and is a local institution. We appreciate your business during this pandemic and we look forward to serving you.

Website

Location

25 Front St, Salem, MA 01970

Directions

