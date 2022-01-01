Seafood
The Lobster Shanty in Derby Square
1,243 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a local dive bar that is passionate about what we do; Great food, great service all served in a very casual atmosphere with absolutely no pretense. The Shanty has been serving the Good People of Salem for 30 years and is a local institution. We appreciate your business during this pandemic and we look forward to serving you.
Location
25 Front St, Salem, MA 01970
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dotty & Ray's - 112 North Street Apt 1
No Reviews
112 North Street Apt 1 Salem, MA 01970
View restaurant
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
4.5 • 2,467
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall Salem, MA 01970
View restaurant
Century House Restaurant - Family owned est..1957
3.9 • 929
235 Andover St Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Salem
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
4.5 • 2,467
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall Salem, MA 01970
View restaurant