Lobster Banh Mi - Duluth 3095 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Suite 120
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3095 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Suite 120, Duluth, GA 30097
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Resie's Restaurant - 3579 W Lawrenceville St
No Reviews
3579 W Lawrenceville St Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurant
Suroor Halal Restaurant - Junoon - Duluth
No Reviews
2863 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurant