Lobster Banh Mi - Duluth 3095 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Suite 120

No reviews yet

3095 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Suite 120

Duluth, GA 30097

Rolls

PY Rolls

$4.95

Deep Fried Egg Rolls (3 Rolls per Order). Purple Yam, Taro, Carrot, Leek, & Mung Beans. Served with Tangerine Sauce.

Garden Rolls

$6.95

Fresh Rice Wrap Salad Rolls (2 Rolls per Order). Your Choice of Shrimp/Beef/Pork/or Tofu. Served with Plum Sauce & Peanut on the Side.

Banh Mi

A 9 inch crunchy French baguette, a heritage from the French colonial period, with house mayo, fresh cucumber, carrot, white onion, cilantro, jalapeno and the protein of your choice. Each Banh Mi is custom made just how you like it!

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$6.95

Classic French Rosemary Baked Chicken Breast in Herb-Laced Lemon Juice, White Wine, and Olive Oil.

Curry Chicken Banh Mi

$6.95

Chicken Breast Made with Vadouvan French Curry Spice Blend and Coconut Milk.

Gilled Pork Banh Mi

$6.95

Garlic with Asian with Asian Spice and Wine Rubbed Pork Roast.

Grilled Beef Banh Mi

$6.95

Five Spices Braised Beef Brisket.

Classic Meatloaf Banh Mi

$6.95

Ground Chicken Meatballs Mashed in Tomato Sauce & the Spice Blend of Asian & Italian herbs.

Singapore Sausage Banh Mi

$6.95

Asian Grilled Pork Sausage with a Sweet-Salty Flavor and a Beautiful Reddish-Pink Color.

French Charcuterie Banh Mi

$6.95

A traditional Banh Mi filled with Pork Liver Pâté and Thinly Sliced Cold Cuts such as Pork Ham and Pork Roll that has been wrapped and boiled in banana leaves.

Organic Crispy Tofu Banh Mi

$6.95

Fried Tofu that is Marinated in a Blend of Japanese Soy Sauce, Lime Juice and Zest, & Garlic and Ginger for Vegetarians.

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Banh Mi

$8.95

Jumbo Shrimp Grilled marinated in French Onion and Garlic Butter.

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Banh Mi

$8.95

Juicy Salmon Grilled in Honey Mustard and Butter with Fresh Dill and Lemon Juice.

Premium Blue Crab Banh Mi

$8.95

Hand Picked Blue Crabmeat Marinated in Garlic Butter with Fresh Dill, Lemon Juice, and Chives.

Legendary Lobster Banh Mi

$11.95

Grilled Lobster Tail and Claws in Garlic-Parsley Butter with Garlic, Fresh Dill, Leek, & Lemon Juice.

Pho/Ramen

Traditional Vietnamese soup consisting of rice noodles in a delicate beef or chicken or vegan broth seasoned with star anise, cinnamon and cloves. Served with green onion, basil, bean sprouts and lime.

Grilled Chicken Pho

$12.95

Pho Served with Grilled Juicy and Flavorful Chicken Breast.

Grilled Shrimp Pho

$13.95

Pho Served with Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Marinated in Lemon-Herb

Grilled Brisket and/or Vietnamese Beef Meatballs Pho

$13.95

Pho Served with Grilled Tasty Brisket and/or Vietnamese Beef Meatballs.

Cast Iron Tenderloin Steak Pho

$14.95

Pho Served with Cast Iron Tenderloin Steak Marinated in Avocado Oil, Black Pepper, and Pink Himalayan Salt

Trio Steak Pho

$17.95Out of stock

Pho Served with the Combination of Beef that includes Grilled Brisket, Vietnamese Beef Meatballs, and Cast Iron Tenderloin.

Vegetarian Tofu Pho

$12.95

Pho Served with Fried Tofu Marinated in a Blend of Japanese Soy Sauce, Lime Juice and Zest, Garlic and Ginger.

Chicken Ramen

$13.95Out of stock

Ramen Served with Baked Chicken Leg Quarters Brushed with Olive Oil and Seasoned with Asian Spices.

Pork Ribs Ramen

$13.95

Ramen Served with Simmering Chopped Pork Ribs.

Beef Ramen

$13.95Out of stock

Vegetarian Tofu Ramen

$12.95

Ramen Served with Fried Tofu Caramelized in Coconut Juice with Garlic and Ginger.

Specialties

Curry Chicken Soup

$13.95

Vadouvan French Curry Spice Blend and Coconut Milk Soup with Japanese/Korean Sweet Potato and carrot.

Curry Tofu Soup

$13.95

Vadouvan French Curry Spice Blend and Coconut Milk Soup with Japanese/Korean Sweet Potato and carrot.

Vietnamese Beef Stew

$14.95

Slow cooked aromatic large chunks of beef in broth flavored with lemongrass, star anise, cinnamon, and coconut juice.

Caramelized Pork and Eggs with Rice

$14.95

Vietnamese-Style Marinated Pork and Boiled Eggs Braised in Coconut Juice.

Ribs on Rice

$14.95

Fall off the bone tender baby back pork ribs in honey mustard sauce

Vietnamese Noodle Bowl

$15.95

Thin Rice Noodles topped with Chopped PY Egg Rolls. Served with fresh herbs, lettuce and tangerine sauce for drizzling over the top. Your choice of Grilled beef, chicken, pork, shrimp, or fried tofu.

Sides

Chips

$1.00

Chips Doritos

$1.00Out of stock

Desserts

Vietnamese Yogurt(Regular)

$3.95

Healthy and Delicious French-Style Almond Milk Yogurt.

Vietnamese Yogurt (Small)

$1.95

Healthy and Delicious French-Style Almond Milk Yogurt.

Custard Bread Pudding

$3.95Out of stock

Creamy Bread Pudding Cake Made by a High Custard to Bread Ratio French Recipe with Raisins and Cinnamon.

Flan du Coeur Doré

$4.95Out of stock

A pair of Parisian Flans in heart shape

Hand-Mixed Beverages

Taiwan Jasmine Tea

$2.95

Premium tea crafted by Taiwanese Artisan Tea Makers. Served hot or cold with or without honey. Served hot or cold

Russian Rose Hot Tea

$2.95

Real rose tea with rose buds.

Citrus Honey Tea

$4.95

Peach Herbal Tea Mixed with Lemon and Orange Shredded Zest Marinated in Honey. Served Your Choice of Hot or Cold

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.95

Traditional French Café du Monde with Vietnamese Sweetened Condensed Milk, Served hot or cold.

Iced Thai Milk Tea

$4.95

A Strongly-Brewed Thai Black Tea Spiced with Star Anise, Crushed Tamarind, Cane Sugar and Cardamom. Served with Cold Milk.

Taiwan Oolong Tea

$2.95

Premium tea crafted by Taiwanese Artisan Tea Makers. Served hot or cold with or without honey.

Taiwan Black Tea

$2.95

Premium tea crafted by Taiwanese Artisan Tea Makers. Served hot or cold with or without honey.

Taiwan Green Tea

$2.95

Premium tea crafted by Taiwanese Artisan Tea Makers. Served hot or cold with or without honey.

Taiwan Blended Tea

$2.95

Premium tea crafted by Taiwanese Artisan Tea Makers. Served hot or cold with or without honey.

Iced Sweet Tea

$2.95

Premium Lipton Tea Moderately Sweetened by Cane Sugar.

Other Beverages

Aloe Vera

$3.95

Bubble Tea

$1.95Out of stock

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95Out of stock

Sprite

$1.95

Fanta Orange

$1.95Out of stock

Fanta Grape

$1.95Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.95

Perrier

$1.95

Water Btl Small

$1.95

Water Btl Large

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

It's undeniable. Banh Mi is the PERFECT sandwich. Come in and enjoy!

Location

3095 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Suite 120, Duluth, GA 30097

Directions

