Lobster Place
$$
448 W 16th St
New York, NY 10011
Sushi Rolls
Vegetable Roll
Avocado, cucumber, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
California Roll
Imitation crab, cucumber, avocado, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
Tuna Roll
Yellowfin tuna, white rice & nori on outside.
Salmon Roll
Salmon, white rice & nori on outside.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy yellowfin tuna, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
Tuna Avocado Roll
Yellowfin tuna, avocado, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon, avocado, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel, avocado, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
Salmon Cucumber Roll
Salmon, cucumber, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
Yellowtail (hamachi), scallion, white rice & nori.
Rainbow Roll
California roll wrapped w/ tuna, salmon & avocado
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura fried shrimp w/avocado, cucumber, masago & topped with eel sauce
Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab w/ avocado, cucumber, masago & scallion
Negi Toro Roll
Chopped tuna belly, scallion, rice, nori, nigiri sauce.
Uni Roll
California uni, shiso, rice & nori
Spicy Lobster Roll
Lobster meat w/ avocado, spicy sauce & masago.
California Red Crab Roll
Red crab meat w/ avocado, cucumber & spicy sauce.
Tataki Toro Roll
Tuna avocado roll w/ seared tuna belly, chopped chive & nigiri sauce on top.
Salmon Belly Roll
Salmon avocado roll wrapped in seared salmon belly, topped with sesame seeds and ponzu sauce.
Nigiri & Sashimi
Small Maki & Nigiri Box
Chef's selection of 1 sushi roll and 4 pieces of nigiri.
Large Maki & Nigiri Box
Chef's selection of 1 sushi roll and 8 pieces of nigiri.
Small Sashimi Box
Mix of salmon, tuna & yellowtail sashimi (6 pieces total).
Large Sashimi Box
Mix of salmon, tuna & yellowtail (12 pieces total).
Sake
Atlantic Salmon
Maguro
Yellowfin tuna
Hamachi
Yellowtail
Hirame
Fluke
Toro
Fatty bluefin tuna
Ikura
Cured salmon roe
Unagi
BBQ Eel
Ebi
Sweet Shrimp
Tobiko
Flying fish roe
Rice Bowls
Bara Chirashi
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, wakame, jalapeño, cucumber & avocado w/ chili-soy sauce served over seasoned rice.
Ponzu Sake Don
Salmon, higiki, avocado, red radish & tobiko mixed w/ ponzu sauce.
Hokkaido Bowl
Salmon belly, squid, uni, ebi, ikura, bonito-soy dressing over seasoned rice
Negi Toro Don
Chopped tuna belly, nori, scallion, served over seasoned sushi rice
Unagi Don
BBQ eel w/ unagi sauce served over seasoned rice.
Sake Ikura Don
Salmon sashimi, salmon roe, shisho & nori served over seasoned rice.
Sides & Extras
Miso Soup
Miso, dashi, tofu, scallion, wakame (16oz)
Hotate Scallop Miso Soup
Miso, dashi, tofu, scallion, wakame, petite wild scallops (16oz)
Edamame
Japanese soybean, sea salt
Seaweed Salad
Sushi Rice
8oz
Spicy Sauce
Kewpie mayo, sriracha, mirin, sesame oil & lemon. 2oz
Wasabi
Japanese horseradish
Ginger
Pickled Ginger (2oz)
Lobster
Lobster Roll
Claw and tail meat, celery, scallions, lemon & mayo, on a toasted top-split bun
Lobster Roll Combo
Maine style lobster roll, chips & choice of soup. Perfect for a picnic!
Steamed Lobster 1.25 LB
Freshly steamed north Atlantic hard-shell lobster served with butter & lemon
Steamed Lobster 1.5 LB
Freshly steamed north Atlantic hard-shell lobster served with butter & lemon
Steamed Lobster 2 LB
Freshly steamed north Atlantic hard-shell lobster served with butter & lemon
Kitchen
Crab Cake
Lump crab meat, boston lettuce, tomato & house remoulade, on a grilled potato bun
Salmon Burger
Atlantic salmon, pickled peppers, tomato, Boston lettuce & smoked aioli, on a grilled potato bun
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Crispy sole, lettuce, pickles, lemon & tartar sauce, served on a seeded bun
Fish & Shrimp Fry
Crispy sole, fried shrimp, fries, old bay, lemon & tartar sauce
Chopped Salad
Romaine, kale, green beans, cherry tomatoes, scallion, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, dill & balsamic dressing.
Peel-N-Eat Shrimp
Steamed & Chilled Shrimp Tossed in Old Bay and served with Lemon
Broiled Oysters
Garlic butter, bacon, pickled shallot, breadcrumbs, sautéed kale
Shrimp Cocktail Plate
Chilled tiger shrimp and cocktail sauce (5 pcs)
Rock Crab Claw (LOB)
Fresh California crab claw served w/ crab mustard sauce (1 pc)
Oyster Po' Boy Special
Soups, Sides & Desserts
New England Clam Chowder
Authentic New England Clam Chowder, thick and rich, made with sweet cream and flavorful clam broth, loaded with chunks of clams, potatoes and spices.
Lobster Bisque
a perfect blend of rich cream, sherry and lobster meat pureed into a smooth, delicious bisque
Manhattan Clam Chowder
This chowder is full of garden vegetables, chunks of clams, potatoes and a savory blend of herbs.
Bread Bowl
An Amy's Sourdough boule hallowed out and served with your choice of New England Clam Chowder, Lobster Bisque or Manhattan Clam Chowder
Disco Chowder Fries
French fries topped with our famous New England clam chowder, bacon & fine herbs!
Fries
Shoestring fries tossed in old bay and smoked Spanish paprika
Bliss Potatoes
Buttered red bliss potatoes
Corn on the Cob
Full ear of buttered yellow corn w/ bbq spice seasoning
Cole Slaw
Homemade slaw with cabbage, carrots, mayo, moscatel vinegar, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, parsley, tarragon, chives, celery seed, salt and black pepper
Cape Cod Chips
Key Lime Pie
Classic Key Lime Pie from Steve's in Brooklyn
LP Raw Bar
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
New York's go-to destination for fresh seafood.
448 W 16th St, New York, NY 10011