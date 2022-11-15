Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Lobster Place

2,236 Reviews

$$

448 W 16th St

New York, NY 10011

Sushi Rolls

Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$6.00

Avocado, cucumber, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.

California Roll

California Roll

$6.25

Imitation crab, cucumber, avocado, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$6.50

Yellowfin tuna, white rice & nori on outside.

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$6.50

Salmon, white rice & nori on outside.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy yellowfin tuna, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy salmon, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.

Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.00

Yellowfin tuna, avocado, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.

Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Salmon, avocado, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.

Eel Avocado Roll

Eel Avocado Roll

$8.00

Eel, avocado, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.

Salmon Cucumber Roll

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$7.25

Salmon, cucumber, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$7.25

Yellowtail (hamachi), scallion, white rice & nori.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$13.50

California roll wrapped w/ tuna, salmon & avocado

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Tempura fried shrimp w/avocado, cucumber, masago & topped with eel sauce

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$13.00

Fried soft shell crab w/ avocado, cucumber, masago & scallion

Negi Toro Roll

Negi Toro Roll

$18.00

Chopped tuna belly, scallion, rice, nori, nigiri sauce.

Uni Roll

Uni Roll

$19.00

California uni, shiso, rice & nori

Spicy Lobster Roll

Spicy Lobster Roll

$18.00

Lobster meat w/ avocado, spicy sauce & masago.

California Red Crab Roll

California Red Crab Roll

$14.50

Red crab meat w/ avocado, cucumber & spicy sauce.

Tataki Toro Roll

Tataki Toro Roll

$18.00

Tuna avocado roll w/ seared tuna belly, chopped chive & nigiri sauce on top.

Salmon Belly Roll

$18.00

Salmon avocado roll wrapped in seared salmon belly, topped with sesame seeds and ponzu sauce.

Nigiri & Sashimi

Small Maki & Nigiri Box

Small Maki & Nigiri Box

$20.00

Chef's selection of 1 sushi roll and 4 pieces of nigiri.

Large Maki & Nigiri Box

Large Maki & Nigiri Box

$32.00

Chef's selection of 1 sushi roll and 8 pieces of nigiri.

Small Sashimi Box

Small Sashimi Box

$20.00

Mix of salmon, tuna & yellowtail sashimi (6 pieces total).

Large Sashimi Box

Large Sashimi Box

$40.00

Mix of salmon, tuna & yellowtail (12 pieces total).

Sake

Sake

$3.50

Atlantic Salmon

Maguro

Maguro

$4.00

Yellowfin tuna

Hamachi

Hamachi

$4.25

Yellowtail

Hirame

Hirame

$5.00

Fluke

Toro

Toro

$8.00

Fatty bluefin tuna

Ikura

$6.00

Cured salmon roe

Unagi

Unagi

$4.00

BBQ Eel

Ebi

$3.00

Sweet Shrimp

Tobiko

Tobiko

$3.50

Flying fish roe

Rice Bowls

Bara Chirashi

Bara Chirashi

$21.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, wakame, jalapeño, cucumber & avocado w/ chili-soy sauce served over seasoned rice.

Ponzu Sake Don

Ponzu Sake Don

$19.00

Salmon, higiki, avocado, red radish & tobiko mixed w/ ponzu sauce.

Hokkaido Bowl

Hokkaido Bowl

$24.00

Salmon belly, squid, uni, ebi, ikura, bonito-soy dressing over seasoned rice

Negi Toro Don

Negi Toro Don

$25.00

Chopped tuna belly, nori, scallion, served over seasoned sushi rice

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$17.00

BBQ eel w/ unagi sauce served over seasoned rice.

Sake Ikura Don

Sake Ikura Don

$26.00

Salmon sashimi, salmon roe, shisho & nori served over seasoned rice.

Sides & Extras

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.50

Miso, dashi, tofu, scallion, wakame (16oz)

Hotate Scallop Miso Soup

Hotate Scallop Miso Soup

$9.00

Miso, dashi, tofu, scallion, wakame, petite wild scallops (16oz)

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Japanese soybean, sea salt

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00
Sushi Rice

Sushi Rice

$3.00

8oz

Spicy Sauce

Spicy Sauce

$1.50

Kewpie mayo, sriracha, mirin, sesame oil & lemon. 2oz

Wasabi

$1.75

Japanese horseradish

Ginger

$0.75

Pickled Ginger (2oz)

Lobster

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$23.00

Claw and tail meat, celery, scallions, lemon & mayo, on a toasted top-split bun

Lobster Roll Combo

Lobster Roll Combo

$28.00

Maine style lobster roll, chips & choice of soup. Perfect for a picnic!

Steamed Lobster 1.25 LB

Steamed Lobster 1.25 LB

$39.00

Freshly steamed north Atlantic hard-shell lobster served with butter & lemon

Steamed Lobster 1.5 LB

Steamed Lobster 1.5 LB

$49.00

Freshly steamed north Atlantic hard-shell lobster served with butter & lemon

Steamed Lobster 2 LB

Steamed Lobster 2 LB

$69.00

Freshly steamed north Atlantic hard-shell lobster served with butter & lemon

Kitchen

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$19.00

Lump crab meat, boston lettuce, tomato & house remoulade, on a grilled potato bun

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$16.00

Atlantic salmon, pickled peppers, tomato, Boston lettuce & smoked aioli, on a grilled potato bun

Crispy Fish Sandwich

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Crispy sole, lettuce, pickles, lemon & tartar sauce, served on a seeded bun

Fish & Shrimp Fry

Fish & Shrimp Fry

$19.00

Crispy sole, fried shrimp, fries, old bay, lemon & tartar sauce

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Romaine, kale, green beans, cherry tomatoes, scallion, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, dill & balsamic dressing.

Peel-N-Eat Shrimp

Peel-N-Eat Shrimp

$16.00

Steamed & Chilled Shrimp Tossed in Old Bay and served with Lemon

Broiled Oysters

Broiled Oysters

$14.00

Garlic butter, bacon, pickled shallot, breadcrumbs, sautéed kale

Shrimp Cocktail Plate

Shrimp Cocktail Plate

$10.00

Chilled tiger shrimp and cocktail sauce (5 pcs)

Rock Crab Claw (LOB)

Rock Crab Claw (LOB)

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh California crab claw served w/ crab mustard sauce (1 pc)

Oyster Po' Boy Special

$19.00

Soups, Sides & Desserts

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Authentic New England Clam Chowder, thick and rich, made with sweet cream and flavorful clam broth, loaded with chunks of clams, potatoes and spices.

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$6.00+

a perfect blend of rich cream, sherry and lobster meat pureed into a smooth, delicious bisque

Manhattan Clam Chowder

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$6.00+

This chowder is full of garden vegetables, chunks of clams, potatoes and a savory blend of herbs.

Bread Bowl

Bread Bowl

$13.00

An Amy's Sourdough boule hallowed out and served with your choice of New England Clam Chowder, Lobster Bisque or Manhattan Clam Chowder

Disco Chowder Fries

Disco Chowder Fries

$10.00

French fries topped with our famous New England clam chowder, bacon & fine herbs!

Fries

Fries

$7.00

Shoestring fries tossed in old bay and smoked Spanish paprika

Bliss Potatoes

Bliss Potatoes

$6.00

Buttered red bliss potatoes

Corn on the Cob

Corn on the Cob

$3.00

Full ear of buttered yellow corn w/ bbq spice seasoning

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Homemade slaw with cabbage, carrots, mayo, moscatel vinegar, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, parsley, tarragon, chives, celery seed, salt and black pepper

Cape Cod Chips

Cape Cod Chips

$2.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Classic Key Lime Pie from Steve's in Brooklyn

LP Oysters

OYS: (EC) Seakist

$3.00

OYS: (EC) Lucky 13

$3.00

LP Raw Bar

Cherrystone Clam

$2.00

Jonah Crab Claw

$5.00

Rock Crab Claw

$8.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$2.00

Langoustine

$11.00

Red Sea Urchin

$24.00

Green Sea Urchin

$12.00Out of stock

Bay Scallop

$4.00

Diver Scallop

$13.00

Nantucket Bay Scallop

$7.00

LP Caviar Oyster

$11.00Out of stock

Osetra Caviar topping a Canadian Oyster

Soft Drinks

Open Water (Still)

Open Water (Still)

$2.00
Open Water (Sparkling)

Open Water (Sparkling)

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00

12oz can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

12oz can

Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Harney Green Tea

Harney Green Tea

$4.00

16oz cold tea

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Greenbee Lemon Sparkling Water

Greenbee Lemon Sparkling Water

$4.00
Greenbee Honeycomb Cider

Greenbee Honeycomb Cider

$4.00
Greenbee Ginger Buzz Honey Soda

Greenbee Ginger Buzz Honey Soda

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
New York's go-to destination for fresh seafood.

448 W 16th St, New York, NY 10011

