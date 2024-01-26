Local Bar & Grille
396 West Irving Park Road
Wood Dale, IL 60191
Main Menu
Starters
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
House-battered chicken tenders served with honey mustard sauce
- Quesadillas$10.00
Roasted onion, sweet pepper, and trio cheese blend served with pico de gallo, drizzled with poblano cream
- Loaded Skins$15.00
Potato skins stuffed with BBQ pulled pork with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, and scallions
- Pot Stickers$11.00
Chicken and vegetable pot stickers asian slaw and ponzu sauce
- Tomato Goat Cheese Flat Bread$14.00
Rustic flatbread topped with tomato, crumbled goat cheese, white truffle aioli, prosciutto and baby greens
- Fried Pickles$10.00
Served with our spicy roasted garlic sauce
- Roadhouse Nachos$14.00
Roasted pork shoulder, trio cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Cheese Sticks$10.00
Breaded pepper jack cheese with a spicy ranch dressing
- Bang Bang Shrimp$16.00
Beer battered shrimp, served with bang bang sauce and green onions
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
Shredded roasted chicken, house-made aromatic buffalo sauce and served with tortilla chips
- Bavarian Pretzel$11.00
Served with house beer cheese and spicy dijon
- Popcorn Cauliflower$10.00
Cauliflower dipped in our signature batter, served with chipotle ranch
- Prime Rib Spring Roll$12.00
With mozzarella and giardiniera
- Fried Ravioli$10.00
Marinara and spicy roasted garlic aioli
- Cheese Dip$11.00
Wisconsin white Cheddar and smoked mild chorizo served with tortilla chips
- Asian Chicken Flat Bread$14.00
Rustic flatbread topped with satay chicken, brie cheese, sweet pickled red onion, cilantro and Thai chili peanut sauce
Wings
- Wings 6 Pieces$9.00
Bone-in or boneless wings served with carrots, celery, ranch or bleu cheese. All flats or drumsticks (1)
- Wings 12 Pieces$16.00
Bone-in or boneless wings served with carrots, celery, ranch or bleu cheese. All flats or drumsticks (1)
- Wings 20 Pieces$24.00
Bone-in or boneless wings served with carrots, celery, ranch or bleu cheese. All flats or drumsticks (1)
Salads
- Greek$13.00
Baby romaine, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, onion, and oregano with Greek dressing
- Asian Salmon Salad$17.00
Seared Atlantic salmon, baby spinach, Asian slaw, cucumber, tomato, avocado, crispy wonton and sesame ginger citrus vinaigrette
- The Local$12.00
Mixed greens, cranberries, candied walnuts, sliced apple, tomato & goat cheese with balsamic dressing
- Caesar$15.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg & Parmesan crouton, with Caesar dressing
- Southwest Chicken Salad$15.00
Baby greens, tortilla strips, roasted corn, avocado, pico de gallo, cucumbers, Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese topped with grilled marinated chicken breast with ranch dressing
- House Salad$6.00
Sandwiches
- Reuben$15.00
Duck fat confit corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, thousand islands on marble rye
- The Club$14.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted shallot mayo on white or multi-grain bread
- Steak Sandwich$17.00
Grilled ribeye, caramelized onions, tomato, Swiss cheese, baby arugula, roasted shallot mayo on a french baguette
- Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, signature breading, apple tomato jam, chipotle aioli on a brioche bun
- Prime Rib Dip$16.00
Tender beef, sweet peppers, mozzarella, au jus, giardiniera on a french roll
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, tabasco onions served with french fries
Burgers
- Hangover Burger$15.00
Bourbon glazed bacon, Cheddar cheese, and a fried egg
- Smoke N Burn$15.00
Jalapeño bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, avocado spread, chipotle aioli and Tabasco onions
- Tavern Burger$16.00
Two 4 oz brisket, short rib & chuck smash patties topped with special sauce, American cheese, dill pickles, and caramelized onions
- Patty Melt$14.00
Grilled onions and American cheese
- BYO Burger$11.00
- Plain Burger$11.00
Wraps
- Asian Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, carrot, cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, almonds, Thai chili sauce
- Philly Steak Wrap$16.00
Marinated ribeye, onion, green pepper, provolone, peppercorn sauce on side
- Baja Shrimp Wrap$15.00
Pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole & pickled red onion, drizzled with poblano cream
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, ranch dressing
Tacos & Sliders
Entree
- Chicken Carbonara$21.00
Roasted chicken, smoked bacon, peas, fettuccine, and roasted garlic cream sauce, served with garlic bread
- Roasted Scottish Salmon$23.00
Teriyaki glaze, rice pilaf, and seasonal vegetable
- Greek Chicken$20.00
Marinated roasted half chicken, roasted potato, seasonal vegetable, extra virgin olive oil, herbs, and grilled lemon
- Fish and Chips$17.00
3 pieces beer battered cod with fresh-cut fries and coleslaw
- New York Strip$27.00
Grilled 14 oz black Angus sirloin, mashed potato, seasonal vegetables, and green peppercorn sauce
- Baby Back Ribs Half Slab$21.00
Slow-roasted baby back ribs, sweet baby ray BBQ sauce, served with fries and coleslaw
- Baby Back Ribs Full Sab$26.00
Slow-roasted baby back ribs, sweet baby ray BBQ sauce, served with fries and coleslaw
- Short Rib Ravioli$21.00
Braised short rib ravioli with fennel, sausage ragu and garlic bread
Soup
Kids Menu
Dessert
Pizza
SM Specialty Pizza
- SM Byo Pizza$17.00
Cheese pizza. Choose from any of our sauces: alfredo, BBQ, pizza sauce or olive oil
- SM The Works$20.00
Sausage, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, and green peppers
- SM Veggie$20.00
Spinach, green pepper, tomato, onion, mushroom, and garlic
- SM BBQ Chicken$20.00
Tastes just like it came off the grill! Tender roasted chicken, BBQ sauce, pineapple, red onion, and mozzarella
- SM Chicken Alfredo$19.00
Creamy alfredo sauce, tender grilled chicken, spinach, fresh garlic, and our special Italian cheese blend
- SM Mediterranean$20.00
Olive oil base, topped with fresh garlic, spinach, tomato, onion, basil, kalamata olives, mozzarella, and feta cheese
- SM Buffalo Chicken$19.00
Tangy buffalo base topped with roasted chicken, and mozzarella cheese
- SM Margherita$18.00
A delicious base of olive oil topped with mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, and basil
MD Specialty Pizza
- MD BYO Pizza$20.00
Cheese pizza. Choose from any of our sauces: alfredo, BBQ, pizza sauce or olive oil
- MD The Works$24.00
Sausage, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, and green peppers
- MD Veggie$24.00
Spinach, green pepper, tomato, onion, mushroom, and garlic
- MD BBQ Chicken$24.00
Tastes just like it came off the grill! Tender roasted chicken, BBQ sauce, pineapple, red onion, and mozzarella
- MD Chicken Alfredo$24.00
Creamy alfredo sauce, tender grilled chicken, spinach, fresh garlic, and our special Italian cheese blend
- MD Mediterranean$24.00
Olive oil base, topped with fresh garlic, spinach, tomato, onion, basil, kalamata olives, mozzarella, and feta cheese
- MD Buffalo Chicken$24.00
Tangy buffalo base topped with roasted chicken, and mozzarella cheese
- MD Margherita$22.00
A delicious base of olive oil topped with mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, and basil
LG Specialty Pizza
- LG Byo Pizza$24.00
Cheese pizza. Choose from any of our sauces: alfredo, BBQ, pizza sauce or olive oil
- LG The Works$30.00
Sausage, mushroom, ham, pepperoni, and green peppers
- LG Veggie$30.00
Spinach, green pepper, tomato, onion, mushroom, and garlic
- LG BBQ Chicken$30.00
Tastes just like it came off the grill! Tender roasted chicken, BBQ sauce, pineapple, red onion, and mozzarella
- LG Chicken Alfredo$30.00
Creamy alfredo sauce, tender grilled chicken, spinach, fresh garlic, and our special Italian cheese blend
- LG Mediterranean$29.00
Olive oil base, topped with fresh garlic, spinach, tomato, onion, basil, kalamata olives, mozzarella, and feta cheese
- LG Buffalo Chicken$30.00
Tangy buffalo base topped with roasted chicken, and mozzarella cheese
- LG Margherita$27.00
A delicious base of olive oil topped with mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, and basil
