Restaurant info

At Pitch Pizza & Burger, our mission is to redefine the South Side culinary experience by blending the iconic flavors of New York and Roman-style pizza, meticulously crafted with top-tier ingredients, alongside a carefully curated selection of Oklahoma-style smash burgers and authentic Philly-style hoagies. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, we strive to offer a nostalgic and gastronomic journey that transcends traditional dining expectations. Our thoughtfully designed and meticulously planned menu presents a harmonious fusion of classic, nostalgic, and innovative options, each showcasing the highest quality ingredients and expert execution. We are dedicated to providing an unparalleled experience that elevates the art of pizza, burgers, curated craft cocktails, and local beers on tap, introducing patrons to a realm of gastronomic satisfaction that surpasses expectations and sets a new standard on Carson St.