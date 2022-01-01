Local Bar imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Local Bar Cypress Bar

review star

No reviews yet

10535 Fry Road

Cypress, TX 77433

Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Crush City IPA

$4.50

Parish Ghost

$4.50

Love Street

$4.50

Shiner Light Blonde

$4.50

Buffalo Bayou Dreamsicle

$4.50

Yuengling Traditional Lager

$4.50

Yuengling Flight

$4.50

Christmas Ale

$4.50

Saint Arnold Art Car

$4.50Out of stock

Saint Arnold Lawnmower

$4.50

Crawford Bock

$4.50

Eureka Heights Buckle Bunny

$5.00

Shock Top Bottle

$4.50

Abita Purple Haze

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Guinness

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Karbach Rodeo Clown Double IPA

$8.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Modelo Especial

$6.00

O'Doul's Non-Alcoholic

$4.50

Parish Coffee Stout

$8.00

Saint Arnold Juicy IPA

$7.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$5.00

Twisted Tea Special

$2.00

Domestic Bucket

$18.00

Import Bucket

$22.00

White Claw Bucket

$26.00

Shock Top Buck

$10.00

Liquor

Absolute

$7.00

Absolute Citron

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Dripping Springs

$7.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Red Ruby

$8.00

Effen Blood Orange

$8.00

Stoli

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grey Goose Peach Rosemary

$9.00

Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass

$9.00

Grey Goose Watermelon Basil

$9.00

Highway Vodka

$8.00

House vodka

$4.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$8.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$7.00

Smirnoff Grape

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

House Gin

$4.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Fords Gin

$7.00

Botanist Gin

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Baileys

$8.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Disarono Amaretto

$8.50

Frangelica

$7.00

Godiva Dark Chocolate

$8.00

Godiva White Chocolate

$8.00

Grand Manier

$8.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Jager

$7.00

Khalua

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Paul Mason Brandy

$8.00

Rumple

$7.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$7.00

Christian Bros Brandy

$7.00

Blueberry Basil

$9.00

Pepper vodka

$9.00

Pineapple Jalapeno

$9.00

Wine

Closeout Wine

$20.00

GL House Chardonnay

$6.00

GL House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

GL The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GL Earth Garden Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

GL Estancia Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL Lunardi Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$11.00

GL Becker Chardonnay

$9.00

GL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$10.00

GL 19 Crimes Martha's Chardonnay

$12.00

GL Au Contraire Chardonnay

$12.00

GL La Perlina Moscato

$10.00

GL House Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

GL House Merlot

$6.00

GL Unshackled Red Blend by Prisoner

$13.00

GL Dreaming Tree Pinot Noir

$10.00

GL Z Alexander Brown Uncaged Pinot Noir

$11.00

GL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Trapiche Oak Cask Malbec

$10.00

GL Becker Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

GL Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

GL Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

GL Paul Chevalier Brut Blanc de Blancs

$6.00

GL La Marca Prosecco

$10.00

GL Ruffino Prosecco

$11.00

LaMarca Prosecco Rose

$11.00

GL Vanderpump Cotes de Provence Rose

$12.00

BTL The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

BTL Earth Garden Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

BTL Estancia Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL Lunardi Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL Becker Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL 19 Crimes Martha's Chardonnay

$42.00

Btl Au Contraire Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL La Perlina Moscato

$38.00

BTL Unshackled Red Blend by Prisoner

$44.00

BTL Dreaming Tree Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL Z Alexander Brown Uncaged Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Trapiche Oak Cask Malbec

$38.00

BTL Becker Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

BTL Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

BTL Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

BTL Earth Garden Pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

BTL Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon

$100.00

BTL LaMarca Prosecco

$38.00

BTL Ruffino Prosecco

$40.00

BTL GH Mumm Cordon Champagne

$45.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco Rose

$38.00

BTL Vanderpump Cotes de Provence Rose

$42.00

Libations

East Of Eden

$10.00

Don Quixote

$12.00

Portrait Of A Lady

$12.00

Of Mice And Men

$11.00

The Awakening

$11.00

Fahrenheit

$11.00

Menagerie's Glass

$12.00

Vanity

$12.00

Glass Slipper

$12.00

The Great Gatsby

$10.00

The Secret Garden

$12.00

Treasure Island

$13.00

Frose

$9.00

Frozen Mango Margarita

$7.00

Texas Tornado

$12.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Breakfast at Tiffanys

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

House Margarita

$10.00

LIT

$10.00

Local Mule

$9.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa Crafe

$20.00

Mimosa Flight

$12.00

Paloma

$10.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

White Sangria

$9.00

Silent Night

$10.00

Miracle 34th

$11.00

Polar Express

$12.00

Watermelon-Lime Margarita

$12.00

Shots

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Lemondrop Shots

$8.00

Mexican Candy

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Starburst Shot

$8.00

Bar Bites

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Blue Crab Cakes

$14.00

Sizzling Meatballs

$8.00

Sizzling Beef Nachos

$10.00

Guacamole Trio

$8.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Baked Goat Cheese

$12.00

Hummus Platter

$9.00

6 Cast Iron Wings

$12.00

12 Cast Iron Wings

$18.00

Fire-Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Homestyle Potato Crisps

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Side Bread

$1.00

Goat Cheese Balls

$4.00

Small Side Salad

$4.00

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Wood Stone Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts & Goat Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Sausage Pizza

$8.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$8.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Mushroom Pizza

$8.00

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

All Wrapped Up

Beef Tenderloin Tacos

$16.00

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Gyros Wrap

$14.00

In A Bun

Goat Cheese Burger

$15.00

Cheeseburger Americana

$14.00

Chipotle Cheeseburger

$16.00

All-Natural Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Greens

Fire-Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad

$14.00

Beef Tenderloin Fajita Salad

$17.00

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$10.00

Sweets

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Croissant Bread Pudding

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

N/A Beverages

Diet Coke

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Fresh Lemonade

$3.25

Milk

$3.00

Bartender Apron

$37.00

Cocktail Apron

$25.00

Rambler Water

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Kids Lemonade

$1.85

Redbull

$5.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

CHOICES

N/A STRAWBERRY MOJITO

$5.00

N/A MANGO MULE

$5.00

N/A HURRICANE

$5.00

SELECT

PEPPER VODKA

$9.00

JALAPENO PINEAPPLE TEQUILA

$9.00

BLUEBERRY BASIL VODKA

$9.00

$7 INFUSION

$7.00

Apple Cinnamon Rye Infusion

$9.00

Thursday

Steak Night

$23.00

Texas Vodkas

$5.00

Sunday

88oz Ruffino Mimosa Towers

$65.00

Giant 123oz Owen's Craft Mixers & Titos Mule

$80.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

10535 Fry Road, Cypress, TX 77433

Directions

Gallery
Local Bar image

