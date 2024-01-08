Celcius (Kiwi Guava)

$4.99

CELSIUS an ideal pre-workout drink. It’s low in sodium and contains zero sugar, no aspartame, and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, Vegan, Kosher, and non-GMO. Its proprietary formula contains green tea extract and EGCG. It also includes guarana seed extract, ginger root for flavor and digestion, vitamin C, vitamin B.