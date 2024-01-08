Local Expedition - Sandy Springs
No reviews yet
1110 Hammond Dr Suite#15
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD (3PO)
Pick
- Wraps$13.49
Choice of Protein, Hummus, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickled Onions, Parsley, Cilantro & Lemon Garlic sauce served on a warm Pita. Includes a mini side or choose UPSIZE side for $1 more.
- Plate 1$14.49
Choice of Protein, 1 side, Rice or Salad, & 2 Slices of Pita.
- Plate 2$16.99
Choice of Protein, 2 Sides, Rice or Garden Salad, & 2 Slices of Pita.
- Just Sides$12.49
Choice of any 3 Sides & 2 Slices of Pita.
- Kids Plate$9.49
Choice of Protein, 1 Side, Rice or Garden Salad, 2 Slices of Pita, & a Juice Box or a Fountain Drink.
Salad
- Mediterranean Salad$11.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, cotija cheese, red onions, parsley, oregano.
- Caesar Salad$11.49
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons.
- Southwest Salad$11.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, corn, black beans, cotija cheese, jalapeños, tortilla strips.
- Chinese Chicken Salad$15.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, almonds, Chinese noodles, wontons, green onions, mandarin oranges, carrots.
- Garden Salad$10.49
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, red onions, tomatoes, and carrots.
Smoked & Grilled Wings
Appetizer
- Hummus & Pita Plate$7.99
Creamy garbanzo beans, cucumber, tomatoes, kalamata olives, parsley, pickled onions, cotija cheese, and 6 Slices of Warm Pita Bread.
- Large Fries$5.99
Crunchy & Crispy Battered Fries in Veggie Oil garnished with parsley.
- Local Fries$6.99
Crunchy & Crispy Battered Fries topped with our signature cilantro & lemon garlic sauce, cotija cheese, parsley, and sumac.
- Small Fries$4.29
Crunchy & Crispy Battered Fries in Veggie Oil garnished with parsley.
- Falafel w/ Hummus$5.99
3 pieces of Golden Brown Vegan Falafel placed on top of hummus and topped with parsley.
- Whole Pita$3.50
- Vegan Potstickers$5.99
5 crispy mini potstickers made with tofu, jicama, green onions, seasoning, onions, zucchini, and carrots. Served with our homemade dipping sauce. *NOT GLUTEN FREE*
- LA Street Corn$5.59
Char-Grilled Non GMO Corn on the cobb topped with our signature cilantro & lemon garlic sauce, parsley, cotija cheese and paprika.
Sweets
A La Carte Side
- A La Carte Side$4.99
Individual side dishes
- Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF)$5.99
All natural hormone free chicken breast seasoned with turmeric, salt and black pepper. Grilled on our wood fire grill.
- Smoked Pulled Pork (GF)$5.99
Our pulled pork is seasoned with our finest seasoning. Then its smoked for 12 hours then cooked on our flat top grill.
- Grilled Baby Portobello Mushrooms (GF/Vegan)$7.99
Our portobello mushrooms are grilled on our wood fire grill and then sautéed in our pans with our finest seasoning and topped off with parsley.
- Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF) 15 oz$18.49
All natural hormone free chicken breast seasoned with turmeric, salt and black pepper. Grilled on our wood fire grill.
- Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF) 25 oz$31.99
All natural hormone free chicken breast seasoned with turmeric, salt and black pepper. Grilled on our wood fire grill.
- Smoked Pulled Pork (GF) 15 oz$20.49
Our pulled pork is seasoned with our finest seasoning. Then its smoked for 12 hours then cooked on our flat top grill.
- Smoked Pulled Pork (GF) Pork 25 oz$36.99
Our pulled pork is seasoned with our finest seasoning. Then its smoked for 12 hours then cooked on our flat top grill.
- 15 oz Side$15.49
15 oz of your favorite side
- 25 oz Side$31.99
25 oz of your favorite side.
DRINKS (3PO)
Drinks
- Honest Kids Juice Box (Apple)$2.39
Appley Ever After juice drink is sweetened with only fruit juice which means that it has less sugar than the leading kids juice drinks. It's also organic, gluten-free and non-gmo. NO ADDED SUGAR*
- Honest Kids Juice Box (Grape)$2.39
Goodness grapeness juice drink is sweetened with only fruit juice which means that it has less sugar than the leading kids juice drinks. It's also organic, gluten-free and non-gmo. NO ADDED SUGAR*
- Honest Kids Juice Box (Fruit Punch)$2.39
Super Fruit Punch Juice drink is sweetened with only fruit juice which means that it has less sugar than the leading kids juice drinks. It's also organic, gluten-free and non-gmo. NO ADDED SUGAR*
- Honest Kids Juice Box (Lemonade)$2.39
Berry Berry Good Lemonade juice drink is sweetened with only fruit juice which means that it has less sugar than the leading kids juice drinks. It's also organic, gluten-free and non-gmo. NO ADDED SUGAR*
- Bundaberg$4.29
Bundaberg Ginger Beer made with the finest, Australian grown ginger and sugar cane, there's simply no compromise in ingredients or quality.
- Celcius (Kiwi Guava)$4.99
CELSIUS an ideal pre-workout drink. It’s low in sodium and contains zero sugar, no aspartame, and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, Vegan, Kosher, and non-GMO. Its proprietary formula contains green tea extract and EGCG. It also includes guarana seed extract, ginger root for flavor and digestion, vitamin C, vitamin B.
- Celcius (Wild Berry)$4.99
Celsius is a pre-exercise supplement drink powered by the unique MetaPlus formula containing good-for-you ingredients, such as Green Tea with EGCG, Ginger, Calcium, Chromium, B Vitamins and Vitamin C, all of which work together to raise metabolism, resulting in a sustained calorie burn while keeping you energized.
- Celsius (Orange)$4.99
CELSIUS an ideal pre-workout drink. Its low in sodium and contains zero sugar, no aspartame, and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. CELSIUS energy drinks are also Certified Vegan, Kosher, and non-GMO. Its proprietary formula contains green tea extract and EGCG.
- Core Water$3.99
CORE Hydration is ultra-purified, has a pure crisp taste and just the right amount of electrolytes and minerals to work in harmony with your body's natural pH of 7.4 pH
- Cranberry$3.99
It's 100% juice made with the crisp, clean taste of real cranberries straight from the bog. Plus, it has no added sugar, a daily dose of vitamin C, and one cup of fruit, so it tastes good and it's good for you, too.
- Gallon Dole Lemonade$12.49
- Gallon Sweet Tea$12.49
- Gallon Unsweet Black Tea$12.49
- Humm KOMBUCHA (Mango Passionfruit)$6.99
The Humm Organic Mango Passionfruit Kombucha prepared using cane sugar juice and organic raw kombucha, it is flavored with mango puree and passion fruit juice for a distinct taste. This kombucha contains probiotics that promote gut health and a strong immune system.
- Humm KOMBUCHA (Strawberry Lemonade)$6.99
- Ito En (Jasmine Green Tea)$4.99
- Ito En (Unsweet Green Tea)$4.99
- Karma (Strawberry Lemonade)$4.99
- Karma Water (Berry Cherry)$4.99
- Karma Water (Blueberry Lemonade)$4.99
- Martinelli Apple Juice$3.99
- Martinelli Sparkling Soda (Apple Cider)$4.29
- Martinelli Sparkling Soda (Apple)$4.29
- San Pellegrino BTL$4.29
- San Pellegrino Can (Blood Orange)$3.99
- San Pellegrino Can (Lemon)$3.99
- San Pellegrino Can (Orange)$3.99
- Springtime Water$2.65
- Vitamin Water (Acai Blueberry Pomegranate)$4.29
- Vitamin Water (Dragonfruit)$4.29
- Vitamin Water (Tropical Mango)$4.29
- Humm Zero Sugar (Raspberry Lemonade)$4.99
- Humm Zero Sugar (Peach Tea)$4.99
- Seven Up (glass bottle)$4.29
- Fanta Glass Bottle$4.29
- Vitamin Water (essential)$4.29
- Karma Water (Pineapple Mango)$4.99
- Vitamin Water (energy)$4.29
- San pellegrino (aranciata)$3.99
- San Pellegrino (Lemonata)$3.99
- Rose Lemonade$4.49
- Essential water$5.99
- Sanpellegrino (Melograno & Arancia)$3.99
- Sanpellegrino (Aranciata Rossa)$3.99
- Sanpellegrino (Pompelmo)$3.99
- Synergy (Ginger)$6.99
- Organic Pure Coconut Water$5.99
- Path$5.99
- Health Ade Kombucha (Bubbly Rose)$7.99
- Health Ade Kombucha (Pomegranate)$7.99
- Health Ade Kombucha (Pink Lady Apple)$7.99
- Spindrift (Cranberry)$3.99
- Coca Cola$4.29
- Spindrift (Grapefruit)$3.99
- Spindrift (Lemon)$3.99
- Spindrift (Lime)$3.99
- Fentimans (Cherry Cola)$4.49
- Fentimans (Elderflower)$4.49
- Lemon Perfection$4.29
- Lemon Perfection (original lemon)$4.29
- Lemon Perfection (kiwi star fruit)$4.29
- Lemon Perfection$4.29
- Humm zero$4.29
- Humm zero (raspberry)$4.29
- Karma (Peach lemonade)$4.99
- Lupa's Booch Kombucha (Passion fruit)$5.99
- Path Water (black)$5.99
- Organic NamHom Coconut Water$5.99
- Squirt$4.29
- Celsius (Mango Passion fruit)$4.99
- Victorian Lemonade$4.49
- Brew Dr (Clear Mind)$5.99
- Brew Dr (Super Berry)$5.99
- Brew Dr (Island Mango)$5.99
- Topo Chico lime$4.99
- Path Water (Still)$5.99
- Ice (Cherry Limeade)$4.79
- Ice (Black Raspberry)$4.79
- Ice (Kiwi Strawberry)$4.79
- Ice (Orange Mango)$4.79
- Organic Peach Tea$5.99
- Bruce Cost (Pomegranate)$5.59
- Bruce Cost (Passion Fruit)$5.59
- Organic Orange Mango$5.99
- Ice (Black Cherry)$4.79
- Ice (Lemon Lime)$4.79
- Yuzu Premium Soda$4.99
- Bruce Coast (Blood Orange)$5.59
- Organic Sweet Tea$5.99
- Organic Lemonade$5.99
- Harmless Harvest$6.99
- Coconut Juice$4.99
- Lemon perfection$4.29
- Life Water$2.65
- Bruce Cost (Jasmine Tea)$5.59
- Core Water (Cucumber)$4.99
- Celcius Peach Vibe$4.99
- Celcius Artiic Vibe$4.99
- Celcius Tropical Vibe$4.99
- Brust Cost (Original)$5.59
- Organic Citrus Ginko$5.99
- Organic Apple$5.99
- Organic Lemonade and Tea$5.99
- Health Ade Kombucha$5.99
- Topo chico Mineral Water$4.99
- Olipop Strawberry Vanilla$4.49
- Pobble (Mixed Berry & Hibiscus)$3.99
- Hibiscus & Rose Premium Soda$4.99
- Poppi (Orange)$4.99
- Poppi (Strawberry Lemon)$4.99
- Poppi (Cherry Limeade)$4.99
- Blue Monkey (Lychee)$4.29
- Caribe Passion Orange Guava$6.49
- Zevia (Cola)$3.99
- Zevia (Grape)$3.99
- Zevia (Ginger Ale)$3.99
- Zevia (Black Cherry)$3.99
- Zevia (Root Beer)$3.99
- Zevia (Cream Soda)$3.99
- Organic Black Currant$5.99
- Organic Cranberry$5.99
- Kevita (Pineapple Peach)$6.99
- Pobble (passion fruit apple)$3.99
COMMUNITY MEALS (3PO)
Community Meals
- Small Community Meals$61.99
Feeds 3-4. Hormone Free All Natural grilled chicken breast, two sides, rice or garden salad, pita, and our signature sauces.
- Large Community Meals$76.99
Feeds 3-5. Comes w/ Hormone Free All Natural grilled chicken breast or Hormone Free All Natural grilled chicken breast & Smoked Pulled Pork , three sides, rice or garden salad, pita, and our signature sauces.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1110 Hammond Dr Suite#15, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Photos coming soon!