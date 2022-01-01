  • Home
Local Flavor Branson 2830 State Highway 76

No reviews yet

2830 State Highway 76

Branson, MO 65616

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$10.49

Potato Spirals

$9.49

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.49

Fried Pickles

$10.49

Bottle Caps

$9.49

Cheese Cubes

$10.49

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.59

Calf Fries

$10.59

Cheese Fries

$9.00

Fried Okra

$10.49

Garlic Cubes

$10.00

Calf Fry Dinner

$15.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.99

Half-pound ground chuck patty served on a brioche bun with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles

Cheeseburger

$12.79

Half-pound ground chuck patty served on a brioche bun with cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles

Shroom

$14.29

Half-pound ground chuck patty with Swiss cheese, mayo and house made deep fried portabella mushrooms

Hilton

$13.99

Half-pound ground chuck patty dipped in our sweet hickory bourbon sauce. Topped with lettuce and crispy fried onion strings

Jalapeno

$13.99

Half-pound ground chuck patty with house made poblano mayo, pepper jack cheese and hand battered jalapeño bottle caps

Old Blue

$13.99

Half-pound ground chuck patty with blue cheese crumbles on a bed of lettuce with mayo

Mack

$13.99

Half-pound ground chuck patty on an open faced Texas toast, covered in French fries and smothered in brown gravy, topped with grilled onions

Farm

$15.79

Half-pound ground chuck patty topped with a fried egg, cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato

Oh Cheesus

$15.89

Take me to church! Our house cheeseburger between two grilled cheese sandwiches, grilled onions, pickles, mustard, ketchup and topped with lettuce & tomato

Junk

$14.99

Our house cheeseburger topped with ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and our house made garlic mayo. Served on house made jalapeño cornbread toast.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.79

Bacon Hamburger

$12.00

Popper Burger

$13.00

Dinners

Catfish Dinner

$18.49

Hamburger Steak

$17.49

You will sit through an Oklahoma thunderstorm and tornado sirens for this! Our hamburger steak is served with mash potatoes, roasted brown gravy, grilled onions, creamed cheese corn & Texas toast.

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.49

The Oklahoma must have! Our freshly cubed steak is soaked in buttermilk & hand breaded. Served with mashed potatoes, cream gravy, green beans & Texas toast

Chicken Fried Chicken

$17.49

Eat more chicken! Tender chicken breast that has been tenderized then soaked in buttermilk & hand breaded. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans & Texas toast

Tenderloin Dinner

$17.49

Chicken Bite Dinner

$16.59

Calf Fry Dinner

$16.59

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.00

Beans & Cornbread

$13.99

Sandwiches

CFS Sandwich

$14.59

A true Oklahoma delight for your appetite! Our fresh cut cubed steak is soaked in buttermilk, hand breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with fresh, had cut french fries.

CFC Sandwich

$14.59

Tender, juicy chicken breast that has been tenderized, breaded and dredged in buttermilk then deep fried. Served with fresh, hand cut french fries

Club Sandwich

$15.29

Chicken fried chicken breast on a fluffy brioche bun with our house made garlic mayo, sliced ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with fresh hand cut french fries

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.59

A true classic! Michelle's very own chicken salad recipe! Served on Texas toasts with our fresh hand cut potato spirals

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$11.49

Creamy pimento cheese & crispy bacon, grilled between two slices of Texas toast. Served with tomato bisque or hand cut fresh fries

B.L.T.

$8.00

Tenderloin Sandwich

$14.59

Cat Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Adult Regular Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Salads

Wedge

$11.59

Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, red rip tomatoes, crumbled bacon and sliced onions. Served with our premium blue cheese dressing and balsamic drizzle.

Green Salad

$9.59

Sweet spring mix of young tender greens with tomatoes, onions and shredded cheese.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.49

Sweet spring mix of tender greens with diced tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese and tender grilled chicken

Chicken Bite Salad

$13.29

Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, onions shredded cheese with our Haskell famous homemade Buttermilk Chicken Bites

Club Salad

$15.00

Add bacon and ham

$1.69

Taco / Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$13.29

Walking Taco

$13.29

Kid's Menu

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Corn Dog

$5.00

Kids Chicken Bites

$6.00

Kids Mac Bites

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids special

$8.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00+

Spirals

$4.00+

Onion Rings

$5.00+

Corn

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Cup of Chili

$4.00

Tomato Soup

$4.00

Mashed Pot & Gravy

$4.00

Bottle caps

$5.00+

Cheese Cubes

$5.00+

Fried G Tomato

$6.00+

Okra

$4.00+

Cole slaw

$2.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Single Chicken Breast

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00+

Garlic Cubes

$5.00+

Chilli Cheese Fries

$5.00

Before dinner salad

$3.00

Calf fry

$7.00+

Sweets

Cookies

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Sucker

$1.00

Sweets

$5.00

Vanilla bean Cheesecake

$6.00

Book

$10.00

German chocolate cake

$5.00

Lemon blueberry cake

$5.00

Strawberry Ice Box Cake

$5.00

Butterfinger Cake

$5.00

Apple pie

$5.00

Strawberry Cream

$5.00

Lemon Raspberry

$6.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate cake

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Special

Beans & Cornbread

$13.99

Roast Beef

$15.49

Pot pie

$11.99

NA Beverage

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Unsweetened Tea

$2.89

Half/Half Tea

$2.89

Half Tea / Half Lemonade

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Pepsi

$2.89

Diet Pepsi

$2.89

Dr Pepper

$2.89

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.89

Mt Dew

$2.89

Sierra Mist

$2.89

Mugs Root Beer

$2.89

Water

Water w/ Lemon

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

K- Sprite

K- DP

K- Pepsi

K- RB

K- Lemonade

K- Mtn Dew

K- Sweet Tea

K Water

Homemade Lemonade

$3.50

Refil Homemade Lemonade

$1.00

Refill Flavors

$0.50

Special

Special

$16.00

Roast Beef

$15.49

Gift Shop

T-Shirt

$18.00

BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Candles

$15.00

Ice Cream

$8.00

Candy Club

$7.00

Air freeshers

$7.00

Bacon Jam

$12.00

HOOCH COOFEE

$18.00

Local Hats

$30.00

Sucker

$1.00

3 Minute Devotions For Women

$5.00

Jesus Calling

$19.00

Magnolia foaming hand Soap

$12.00

Too blessed to be Stressed

$5.00

Box of Cookies

$25.00

Hats

$20.00

Singing Bird

$35.00

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Split Plate

split plate

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2830 State Highway 76, Branson, MO 65616

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

