Local Foods Upper Kirby
2555 KIRBY DRIVE
HOUSTON, TX 77019
Popular Items
CHEF'S SPECIALS
Overnight Oats Parfait
Chia Seeds, Mixed Berries, Vanilla Soy Milk, Almonds, Toasted Coconut
Crispy Brussels & Cauliflower
Shaved Carrots & Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Three-Chili Vinaigrette, Sesame Seeds, Toasted Almonds**
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Meatballs, Provolone, Parmesan, Marinara, Arugula Pesto, French Roll
Halloumi & Pear Salad
Spiced Honey, Savory Ricotta, Pistachios**, Roasted Pickled Beets, Watercress, Toasted Baguette
Lemongrass Chicken Soup
Coconut Milk, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Chili oil, Radish, Toasted baguette
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Curry Cauliflower, Broccoli, Avocado, Marinated Cherry Tomato, Snow Peas, Sprouts, Sesame Seeds, Mango Vinaigrette
Seafood Gumbo
Crab, Shrimp, Dark Roux, Peppers, Beans, Scallions, Served With Brown Rice And Poblano Cornbread
HOT ENTREES
SANDWICH
Avocado BLT
Bacon, Heirloom Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado, Aioli, Fried Egg, on Harvest Wheat
Banh Mí
Falcon Lake Farms Pork, Pickled Onions, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Sambal, Aioli, on French Baguette
Crunchy Chicken
Chicken, Nut-Seed Crumble, Crushed Chips, Tomato, House Pickles, Lettuce, Provolone, Buttermilk Ranch, on Pretzel Bun
Garden Sammie
Brussels Sprouts, Avocado, Hummus, Pickled Onion, Sprouts, Tomato, Curried Cauliflower, on Toasted Ciabatta
Gulf Seafood
Gulf Shrimp & Crab, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Lettuce, Ranch, on Ciabatta
Quinoa Burger
Smoked Quinoa-Bean Patty, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickles, Red Onion, Secret Sauce, on Pretzel Bun
Smoked Salmon
Cured & Cold Smoked, Onion Jam, Eggy Cream Cheese, Dill Pickles, Toasted Everything Bagel
Truffled Egg Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan, Aioli, on Pretzel Bun
Short Rib
R-C Ranch Braised Wagyu, Bacon, Fried Egg, Dairymaids' Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions, Watercress, Aioli, Jalapeno Bun
Wine with Dinner??
Some of our fun and approachable wines that will help turn a sandwich or salad into a meal!!
SANDWICH AS A SALAD
Avocado BLT Salad
Bacon, Heirloom Tomato, Romaine, Sliced Avocado, Aioli, Fried Egg, Lemon Vinaigrette
Banh Mi Salad
Romaine, Tamari Vinaigrette, Grilled Falcon Lake Farms Pork, Pickled Onions, Jalapeño, Cilantro,
Crunchy Chicken Salad
Nut-Seed Crumble, Crushed Chips, Tomato, House Pickles, Lettuce, Provolone, Buttermilk Ranch
Garden Sammie Salad
Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Avocado, Hummus, Pickled Onion, Romaine, Sprouts, Tomato, Curried Cauliflower, Lemon Vinaigrette
Gulf Seafood Salad
Gulf Shrimp & Blue Crab, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Cucumber, Lettuce, Ranch
Quinoa Burger Salad
Smoked Quinoa-Bean Patty, Tomato, Romaine, Pickles, Red Onion, Secret Sauce, Lemon Vinaigrette
Smoked Salmon Salad
Mixed Greens, Lemon Vinaigrette, Pickled Red Onion, Egg Salad, Pickles, Cherry Tomato, Micro Greens and Smoked Salmon
Truffled Egg Salad Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan, Lemon Vinaigrette
Short Rib Salad
R-C Ranch Braised Wagyu, Bacon, Fried Egg, Dairymaids’ Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions, Watercress, Romaine, Lemon Vinaigrette
SALAD
Asian Chicken Salad
Napa Cabbage, Chicken, Cured Cucumber, Cashews, Sesame Seeds, Snap Peas, Crispy Garlic, Bean sprouts, Ginger-Soy Vinaigrette, Broccoli, Spicy Peanut Sauce
Fall Harvest Salad
Greens, Delicata Squash, Brussel Sprouts, Radish, Charred Cauliflower, Green Beans, Roasted Grapes, Sunflower Seeds, Sprouts, Pure Luck Goat Cheese, Fresh Herb Vinaigrette
Salmon Poké
Sesame-Cilantro Quinoa, Sanbaizu, Bean Sprouts, Avocado, Spiced Pears, Snow Peas, Radish, Sesame Salt
Taco Salad
Romaine & Kale Mix, Woodlands's Tempeh, Avocado, Roasted Corn, Pickled Onions, Tortilla Strips, Pumpkin Seeds, Tomato, Lime Vinaigrette
Vegan Caesar
Romaine, Curly Endive, Hearts of Palm, Spiced Pears, Croutons, Miso Cashew-Caesar Dressing
APPETIZER
DESSERT
SOUP
Cup Chicken Posole
Poblano, Green Chiles, Hominy, Cilantro & Pumpkin Seeds
Bowl Chicken Posole
Poblano, Green Chiles, Hominy, Cilantro & Pumpkin Seeds
Quart Chicken Posole
Poblano, Green Chiles, Hominy, Cilantro & Pumpkin Seeds
Cup Vegan Gumbo
Dark Roux, Beans, Holy Trinity, Garnished with Brown Rice & Scallions
Bowl Vegan Gumbo
Dark Roux, Beans, Holy Trinity, Garnished with Brown Rice & Scallions
Quart Vegan Gumbo
Dark Roux, Beans, Holy Trinity, Garnished with Brown Rice & Scallions
SIDES
3 Sides Plate
Choose any three sides for your meal.
House made Chips
Cut and Cooked in House and Seasoned with Old Bay
Kale
Pine Nuts, Golden Raisins, Parmesan Cheese
Pickles
House Brined
Potato Salad
Red Potatoes, Egg, Onion, Dill, Mustard
Autumn Slaw
Avocado-Cashew*** Green Goddess, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Apples, Cranberries, Pecans
Seasonal Fruit*
Mandarin Oranges
House Granola
Oats, Honey, Sesame Seeds
Salad Dressing
Toast
Beverages*
Seasonal Lemonade*
Iced Tea*
Rishi Classic Black Tea
Green Tea*
Rishi Citrus Green Tea
Dr Pepper
Made with Imperial sugar (no artificial sugar)
Mexican Coke
A delicious Mexican coke made with no artificial sweetener.
St Arnold Root Beer
Locally made here in Houston!!
St Arnold Ginger Beer
Honey Iced Coffee*
Sprite Bottle 8oz*
Diet Coke 8oz*
Topo Chico
Mt. Valley Spring Water
500ml
Mt. Valley Sparkling Water
500ml
How, Oxygenated Water
Hyperpure Oxygenated Water, made in HOUSTON.
Nitro Cold Brew, Large (16oz)*
Nitro Cold Brew, Little (10oz)*
Pat Greer's Seasonal Kombucha
Made by local vendor Pat Greer!! Flavor changes but is always delicious!!
Siciliana Limonata
Sicily Lemon Soda
Siciliana Aranciata
Sicily Blood Orange Soda
KIDS MENU
Half Bottle White/Rose/Sparkling
Champagne, Canard-Duchene 1/2 bottle
To the eye, a golden hue and delicate bubbles. To the nose, intense aromas of fresh fruit, typical of Pinot varietals. On the palate, notes of fruit coupled with hints of buttery brioche.
Champagne, Vollereaux, Reserve Brut 1/2 bottle
The nose offers aromas of white fruits and honey followed by notes of maturity and apricot. The mouth is creamy, supple and of a beautiful density. It allows the aromas to express themselves completely to give this champagne a perfect harmony. ...
Chardonnay, Alexander Valley, 2018 1/2 bottle
With everything from buttery, creamy characteristics to vibrant tropical fruit notes, Chardonnay will never cease to surprise and impress.
Chardonnay, Duckhorn, 2020 1/2 bottle
The palate is lively and bright, revealing energetic layers of fruit and flowers with hints of toasted brioche and crushed rock lingering throughout a long, lush finish.
Pinot Gris, King Estate's 1/2 bottle
This opens with complex aromas with lemon, lime, pineapple and pear fruits showing through on the palate. Though the wine possess considerable weight, the finish is crisp and refreshing.
Rose, Angels & Cowboys 1/2 bottle
Sonoma, CA. A Grenache based blend. It has delicate aromas suggesting light mandarin, pomegranate blossoms and wildflowers. On the palate, the wine is lively and racy with flavors of tart cherries and minerals. The A&C Rosé displays vibrant acidity, freshness in the mid-palate, and great delicacy in the finish.This wine is to enjoy with or without food accompaniment.
Rose, Mirval, Provence 1/2 bottle
Full of freshness, it offers elegant aromas of fresh and delicious fruits like redcurrant, supported by slightly lemony, mineral and saline notes. Its long and intense finish is the signature of a rosé with an incomparable elegance.
Rose, Rumor, 2021 1/2 bottle
A combination of sophistication and lightness, and a beautiful blush pink, RUMOR is an easy-drinking, high-quality rosé. It masterfully blends delicate citrus and fruit aromas with a well-rounded crisp and dry finish, perfect for celebrations, no matter how big or small, whatever the weather.
Rose, Whispering Angel, 2021 1/2 bottle
Highly approachable and enjoyable with a broad range of cuisine, Whispering Angel is a premium rosé that you can drink from mid-day to midnight. TASTING NOTES: Pale rose color with pretty aromas of lavender, rosehip, strawberries, cherries and cloves. It's medium-bodied with crisp acidity and a supple, creamy palate.
Sauvignon Blanc, Whitehaven, 2021 1/2 bottle
Classical Marlborough with aromas of grapefruit, lime, blackcurrant and tropical notes underscored with complexing hints of jalapeno and tomato leaf. Palate: Pure and concentrated with flavours of white peach, boxwood, citrus and wet river stone.
Sauvignon Blanc, Duckhorn, 2021 1/2 bottle
This bright and captivating Sauvignon Blanc begins with head-turning aromas of pineapple, mango, guava, lemon cream and nectarine. The luxurious tropical notes are echoed on the palate, where they mingle with flavors of lychee, peach, white flowers and honeydew melon, all gliding to a fresh and focused finish.
Sparkling Brut Rose. Lucien Albrecht 1/2 bottle
The flavors display nice strawberry and wild cherry fruit, with a touch of richness on the mid palate. It is balanced with dry, crisp acidity and complimented with a creamy texture and long finish.
Sparkling Moscato Rose, Bartenura 1/2 bottle
Semi-Sweet & Crisp. Flavours of Nectar, Tangerine and Melon.
Sparkling Chenin Blanc, Love, Can
Tasting notes: Lemon and pineapple on the nose. Crisp green apple, lime zest & lemon on the palate.
Sparkling, Roederer 1/2 bottle
Asian pear, strawberry blossom and roasted hazelnut flavors that build richness on an opulent finish
Sparkling Prosecco, Adami 1/2 bottle
375 ml. Adami "Garbel" Prosecco. Bright, fresh, and crisp with persistent bubbles.
Sparkling, Segura Cava Brut 187ml
Single serve bottle of dry Spanish sparkling wine. Refreshing bright citrus and crisp apple notes.
White Blend, Las Jaras, Waves 2021
Aromas of pippin apple, honeydew melon, and grapefruit along with hints of wet stone. The palate shows melon, grapefruit, and a gentle sparkle and racy acidity. We think of this wine as being like that soft drink Squirt that we enjoyed on hot summer days as kids.
Full Bottle White/Rose/Sparkling
Albano Secco, Trere
Albarino, Chan De Rosas, 2019
The wine is fresh with a persistent, rounder finish. Expressive and energetic, yet almost weightless, this white breezes across the palate, with lime blossom, seashore, crushed peach and chalky notes, lively and harmonious. Graceful and long.
Albarino, Vina Cartin, 2020
Lively and medium-bodied, Viña Cartín Albariño is brimming with citrus and stone fruit aromas. The lightning-like acidity typical of coastal Albariño is slightly tempered during production; a small percentage goes through malolactic fermentation, subtly broadening the mid palate in the final blend.
Alsace, Gentil Hugel, 2018
An unusual, but terrific, blend showing the spiciness of Gewurz; the grapiness of Muscat; the body of Pinot Gris; the backbone of Riesling; and the refreshing character of Sylvaner. The resulting wine is fresh and characterful.
Apremont, La Combelle, 2020
Pale yellow color with hints of green. Fresh and floral with notes of citrus fruit and white flowers. Very mineral with aromas of citrus, pear, and white peaches, with a long finish.
Broc Cellars, Sparkling Chenin Blanc, 2020
Broc Cellars' Sparkling Chenin Blanc is a fantastic and fun petillant natural sparkling wine. Unfiltered with bready yeast notes, and Chenin Blanc's classic honey aromas, along with notes of citrus and stone fruit.
Brut, Nicholas Feuillette
Pale gold in color, abundance of delicate bubbles. Floral aromas of fruit with subtle predominance of white fruits: pear, apple, almonds and hazelnuts. Fresh opening, smooth, pleasant and balanced.
Burgenland White, Meinklang
As what might be considered Meinklang's 'house white' this blend of Gruner Veltliner, Welschriesling and Muscat far surpasses the constraints of that moniker in both quality and distinctiveness. Fermented with native yeasts and raised in steel tanks on the lees, the wine glows with aromas and flavors of pear, white peach, lime rind and white flowers. Its light-to-medium body and super-crisp acidity make for ideal summer drinking - a great pairing with fresh veggies and grilled chicken. Pure sunshine in this bottle.
Chablis, La Chantermerle, 2018
Aromas of fresh herbs, white blossoms, chalk dust. Refined, pure, lively; flavors of lemons, limes, sea salt. Enjoy chilled as an aperitif, or indulge with oysters or other fresh shellfish.
Champagne, 1818, Brut
Charles Le Bel “1818” Brut NV is a delicious, classic champagne with aromas of brioche, almonds and pears. ... The champagne house Billecart-Salmon in Mareuil-sur-Aÿ handles the vinification of this champagne. The grapes come from vineyards with younger vines.
Champagne, Argyle Brut
Willamette Valley, OR. The Pinot Noir dominated blend provides impressive red-fruited dimension to the white peach, wild honey and toasted brioche. The middle palate is invigorated with dynamic acid backbone and edgy minerality, bringing balance and concentration to the long finish.
Champagne, Lallier, R. 016
Champagne Lallier R016 is a blend of 56% Pinot Noir and 44% Chardonnay, fermented with Lallier yeasts and given partial malolactic fermentation
Champagne, Prince de Lise Brut
Crisp sparkling with a bit of fruit. Great acid.
Chardonnay, Adelsheim
Hard harvested, whole cluster fermented Chardonnay from Willamette, Or. Fresh and vibrant with notes of wildflower and ripe pear. Adelsheim is a family owned, biodynamic winery.
Chardonnay, Cakebread
Our signature Napa Valley chardonnay is grown in the cool Carneros conditions that maintain excellent balance between fruit characters and acidity in grapes. We ferment and age this white wine in French oak barrels, and leave it on the yeast lees for months to enhance texture and complexity. Floral aromas mingle with fresh citrus, orange blossom, and white peach characters, and the palate is weighty yet balanced, with a mouth-coating texture and a clean, mineral finish.
Chardonnay, Martinelli, 2017
""Exhibits a vibrant array of citrus-driven peach, nectarine, green apple and honeydew melon flavors. Maintains depth and richness while taking on a more elegant profile. ""
Chardonnay, Mer Soleil
Scents of lemon squares offer both irresistible freshness and the promise of creaminess. The palate is also defined by citrus - flavors of Meyer lemon, while a lush texture imparts the smoothness of honey.
Chardonnay, Mer Soleil Silver, 2019
A pale yellow hue, the wine is well balanced with great structure. Bright minerality, pink grapefruit and key lime characters shine through on the nose, followed by lemon zest and stone-fruit.
Chardonnay, Nickel & Nickel "Truchard"
This golden-hued vintage strikes the most beautiful balance between freshness and tropical lushness. Aromas of lemon peel and melon captivate the nose, while silky pear, peach blossom, and melon flavors cascade across a palate that is at once creamy and lifted. The finish is lively and bright, with juicy acidity, whispers of lightly toasted oak, and a refreshing minerality.
Chardonnay, Rochioli, 2019
Chardonnay. With aromas of green apple, lemon and vanilla, this is a bright, crisp Chardonnay with just a touch of oak. Bold and juicy on the palate, with a touch of minerality and firm acidity, we think this is a fine example of the unique characteristics of our property.
Chardonnay, Rombauer 750ml
Aromas of yellow peach, mango with a slight citrus note combined with vanilla and spice. The palate is rich and round, with mango and vanilla and a cream texture. The balanced acidity closes out the finish bringing the multiple components into balance.
Chardonnay, Seasun
A round, creamy Chardonnay with flavors of lemon, cinnamon and oak. The nose has subtle aromas of apple, pineapple and butterscotch. Bright acidity on the finish creates the perfect balance.
Chardonnay, Sumenjak, 2019
A slightly oxidative orange wine, this chardonnay smells of dried apricots, pears, nuts, caramel and resin. On the palate slightly tannic, with a fresh acidity and slightly salty. Ends in a very long finish.
Chenin Blanc, Field Recordings
Small production Chenin Blanc from Central Coast California. Pear, meyer lemon, and spiced apple notes. Cardamom and sweet almond on the finish.
Field Recordings Pet Nat Rose
100% natural pétillant naturel rose. Delicate bubbles with notes of strawberry, rosemary, and white tea.
Gruner Veltliner, Meinklang, 2021
The Meinklang Grüner Veltliner has lovely texture and complexity. Flavors of green apple, yellow-fleshed fruit, white pepper, herbs, and minerals show on the palate. This is a versatile wine; try pairing it with asparagus, artichoke, salads, fish dishes, rich pastas, spicy sausage, and vegan dishes.
Laurent Perrier, Brut La Cuvee, Champagne
The brioche and cooked-apple and cream character really comes through here. Full-bodied and round with fine bubbles.
Muscadet, La Louvetrie, 2019
Muscadet is a light-bodied, dry white wine made from Melon de Bourgogne grapes that impart lemon, lime, green apple and pear flavors. This highly-acidic wine—also known for mineral and salty characteristics—is meant to be consumed young, and pairs well with seafood (a classic pairing is oysters).
Orange Gold, Gerard Bertrand, 2020
Orange Gold is the result of an ancestral winemaking technique. The white grapes are vinified and fermented in whole bunches, like red wines. This maceration with the stalks and skins brings a remarkable orange colour with golden reflections and a very singular tannicity.
Orange, Field Recordings "Skins", 2020
A crisp orange wine perfect to pair with spicy foods, springtime and ... well, anything. We use a mix of white grapes from different vineyards that we de-stem and ferment on skins, resulting in a beautiful showcase of all the delicate flavors of white wine, but with more substance and texture. .
Otella, Lugana
"Tangy and delicious, this bright wine offers aromas suggesting white spring flower and ripe orchard fruit. The savory, linear palate doles out crisp green apple, honeydew melon and juicy grapefruit alongside fresh acidity."
Pettilent, Avinyo, 2021
Avinyó Petillant is a vi d'agulla, the Catalan term for a prickly wine bottled with a little natural effervescence retained from the winemaking process. This vibrant and refreshing wine is the traditional summertime quaffer of the Penedès region of Catalonia, and it's perfect for drinking out of a porrón.
Picpoul De Pinet, 2021
Clear yellow color with green highlights. Intense fruity bouquet of citrus and exotic fruits. Fresh in the mouth with good acidity and the unique hint of salinity typical of Picpoul. Serve chilled with fish, shellfish, and Mediterranean dishes.
Pinot Grigio, Field Recordings, Domo Arigato
This wine is a Ramato-style (hence the name) wine produced with skin-contact Pinot Gris juice. The grapes come from vineyards in Paso Robles, Santa Barbara County and the Edna Valley.
Pinot Grigio, Ramoro, 2020
Copper color, the nose is intense, floral with yellow fruits, hints of ethereal; on the palate is fresh, intense and fruity.
Prosecco Rose, iL Soffione, 2020
The palate is creamy and zesty with, soft granny smith apples, pear, and hints of wild berries. This refreshing prosecco finishes with lime plus hints of vanilla and red berries. It shows lovely length and softness, playful bubbles, a touch of sweetness with a long dry finish. This is summer in a glass.
Prosecco, Le Colture "Fagher"
Dry, elegant, well-balanced D.O.C.G. Spumante Brut by Le Colture, one of the most prestigious wineries in Valdobbiadene. Fragrant white spring flowers, yellow peach and citrus aromas lead the nose. The racy palate offers abundant notes of pineapple, juicy green grapes, and a hint of nut alongside invigorating bubbles and bright acidity. Delicate but not shy, this sparkling wine has enough finesse to be pretty and enough personality to be the star of the show. It will pair well with a variety of foods and will please even the most discriminating Champagne drinker.
Riesling, Brand 1L
A liter bone-dry and crystalline Riesling from a couple of brother's farming biodynamically in the Pfalz. Bright notes of green apples, limes and touch of elderflower if you're looking for it. A perfect white for beating the heat, doesn't require food but plays well with many a cheese and white meats.
Rose, Bocking, 2019
Rose - Crisp and Dry
Rose, Cibonne Tentations, 2021
The Tentations is pale salmon colored. On the nose, strawberries, sour cherries and lime zest combine for a lightly candied fruity aroma. The palate echos the candied fruit notes, but exhibits a hint of herbs and a smidge of anise.
Rose, Les Sarrins, Cotes De Provence
Rose, Minuty, 2021
Pearly pink in color, the wine immediately pleases with its aromatic intensity, ranging from small tart red fruits to notes of exotic fruits. The palate is lively, light, refreshing with nicely lemony and vegetal notes.
Rose, O de Rose, France
O de Rose is a tribute to our terroir and the beauty of our landscapes perfumed with Mediterranean scents. This delicate blend of 60% Grenache, 35% Syrah, 5% Viogner is a wonderful fruit salad where notes of red fruits and citrus mingle together.
Rose, Oak Farm, 2021
This is a Provence style Grenache Rose which carries aromas of grapefruit and melon with soft floral notes of jasmine and rose. On the palate the wine is very delicate and bright with flavors followed by a crisp acidity and a smooth finish.
Rose, Sanford, 2019
The Sanford Rosé is light pink in color with enticing aromas of cranberry, blood orange and rose petal. A blend of fruit from two of Sanford Winery's estate vineyards, La Rinconada and Sanford & Benedict, it's bright and crisp, and is versatile enough to pair with a wide range of foods.
Rose, Sauvignon John, 2020
Light, refreshing and bursting with red fruit flavors like strawberry, raspberry & watermelon
Rose, Six Roses, 2021
Six Roses is a super drinkable, all purpose rosé. Fresh and floral with a hint of candied strawberry, stones, and a good amount of grip. This is a crusher.
Rose, Source of Joy, 2020
An elegant rosé with a lovely bright pink colour. The bouquet is fruity, offering complex aromas of strawberry and cherry, with hints of liquorice. A surprisingly generous, round mouthfeel, balanced by the freshness of this vintage. The finish is lively and elegant, lingering with notes of small red berries.
Rose, Weingut Weszeli, 2020
Composed of 80% Zweigelt and 20% Cabernet Franc. Refreshing tart berry flavors with hints of pink peppercorns. Enough grip to sip alongside light meals while relaxing in the grass. Shake it up. No really, shake it up, it’s unfiltered. It’ll add an extra level of sensory enjoyment.
Sauvignon Blanc, Alpha Omega Two, 2020
Winemaker Notes: Nose: Meyer lemon peel, caramelized pineapple, lemongrass, kiwi, & honeydew melon. Palate: Bright acidity with citrus, white peach, fuji apple & subtle pie crust
Sauvignon Blanc, Astrolabe
Marlborough, NZ. Pale straw with green highlights. Aromas of lemongrass, lime peel, and elderflower, with background notes of white currant and red pepper. Medium-bodied with white peach, gooseberry, and citrus flavors, and a dry mineral finish. Very enjoyable when young and fresh; will age gracefully with careful cellaring. Suggested foods include fresh, leafy green salads; seafood of all types; and dishes with lifted, aromatic herbs.
Sauvignon Blanc, Brendel, 2019
From the producer: Due to its earlier harvest, this wine shows refreshing and crisp mineral character while boasting fresh exotic citrus fruits. Making it a Sauvignon Blanc to be enjoyed in good spirits, surrounded by great company.
Sauvignon Blanc, Emmolo
Napa Valley, CA. This wine opens on the nose with freshness of summer rain, layered with scents of white peach and a hint of guava. The palate features a lively acidity balanced by delicate fruit flavors of peach and newly ripened honeydew. A tartness builds, softened by a smooth texture that lingers in the mouth. The mouth-watering finish is unusually bright and crisp.
Sauvignon Blanc, Groth
The bright tropical and floral aromas along with the juicy sweet citrus flavors and big lush mouthfeel of this 2018 Sauvignon Blanc will be an excellent complement to fish tacos topped with mango salsa. It also pairs beautifully with warm afternoons sitting by the pool.
Sauvignon Blanc, Hanna, 2021
Aroma reminiscent of key lime sorbet, mango chutney, gooseberry, white clover, wintermelon, and Thai basil race exuberantly to the fore. Free range flavors of grapefruit and green apple flavors roam deliciously in a vintage that is very mouthfilling and characteristically succulent and seamless.
Sauvignon Blanc, Pascal Jolivet, 2018
The Pascal Jolivet Pouilly Fumé is a vibrant yellow color with a dry focused nose of citrus and mineral. On the palate the wine is medium in body, incredibly precise and layered with clean, driving acidity.
Sauvignon Blanc, Peju, 2021
Peju Sauvignon Blanc is bright, lively, and fresh with a pop of citrus flavors and hints of tropical fruit. Aromas of pineapple, passion fruit, grapefruit, and lychee burst out of the glass. Notes of lemon curd, green apple, and apricot linger on the palate with a fresh, clean finish and bracing minerality.
Sauvignon Blanc, Prail, 2019
A Sauvignon strongly influenced by the cool, sunny landscape of rolling hills: a fruity, discreetly aromatic white with assertive acidity
Sauvignon Blanc, Ritual, 2019
On the nose intense citrus and floral notes are combined with flavors of white peach and nectarine that are enhanced by a well-integrated acidity. Long and vibrant with an impeccable clean smooth finish. Ideal with risotto caprese, Chilean abalone with green sauce and white fish.
Sauvignon Blanc, Rochioli, 2019
This wine offers inviting passion fruit and melon aromas with citrus tones. The wine is tank fermented at a cool temperature to preserve its intense varietal character and firm acidity. The tropical fruit flavors are rich and full with a long, crisp finish.
Sauvignon Blanc, Sauvignon John, 2020
This complex wine has aromas of pear, notes of lemon citrus, subtle hints of fresh coconut flavors and a white floral component.
Sauvignon Blanc, Slobodne, 2019
100% Sauvignon Blanc, processed in a stone egg. Some skin contact, which doesn't bring much colour but plenty of grip to add to the juicy fruit. Lots of refreshing mineral notes, stone fruit and subtle citrus, making this an easy-drinking but complex white.
Sauvignon Blanc, Slow Jams, 2021
SLO Jams opens with aromas of key lime and lemon grass followed by light and fresh flavors of cut pineapple, ripe oroblanco grapefruit and stone fruit. On the mid palate, hints of Kiwi and honey suckle blend seamlessly into the subtle mineral finish.
Sauvignon Blanc, ZD, 2019
Fresh, clean and frankly delicious, this Sauvignon Blanc, which doesn't seem to have any wood on it, tastes like a romp through an orchard. Peaches, grapefruits, Meyer lemons, kiwis, sweet limes and apricots begin to suggest the fruitiness. Best of all are the dryness and acidity, which make the wine so balanced.
Skrlet, White Wine , 2020
This wine is light-bodied with brisk acidity and notes of under-ripe peach, lime zest, and green apple.
Sparkling Brut Rose, Graham Beck
A lively mousse but fine in themouth, with subtle red berry flavors enlivened by bright acids. Brisk on the palate, showing hints of oyster shell and freshlavender. Flirtatious and fun, yet elegant and structured, it'sperfect for all seasons and settings.
Sparkling Rose, Acqua Pazza, Field Recordings
Organic Wine Grapes and Sparking Yeast.
Sparkling Rose, Eugene Carrel
Its very light pink color leads you down the path of the style – crisp and light with mouth-watering acidity and zesty citrus aromas as well as red cherry and raspberry. Extremely drinkable and refreshing.
Sparkling Wine, Emmolo
This wine is sourced from cooler coastal regions of California and is non-vintage, affording greater ability to achieve our desired style. Features soft bubbles and freshness that yields to creaminess from extended aging.
Sparkling Wine, Las Jaras Old Vines
Delicious Wine That Has Tons Of Energy & Balance. Vibrant, Delicate, And Easy To Enjoy!
Sparkling Wine, Maurice Bonnamy Cremant
Bonnamy Crémant de Loire Brut NV. The M. Bonnamy Brut is a juicy, yet dry sparkling wine that pairs with just about any type of cuisine. The inclusion of 65% Chenin Blanc ensures a bit of earthiness to the wine's apple and red fruit nuances.
Sparkling, Parigot Origenes
Ripe notes of yellow apple on this wine's nose have a zippy touch of lime. The palate also combines richness and liveliness, energized by frothy bubbles.
SparklingWine, Espirit De Pet Nat
Crunchy, stiff, lightly sparkling with green apple peel, orange blossom, and gentle bubblegum aromas;
Trere, Curena, Frizzante
Light citrus spritz. Encompassing everything from sweet Moscato to approachably crisp Prosecco, these wines are light and lemony with green apple and floral characters.
White Blend, Conundrum
California white blend with a fresh, delicate nose with a trace of the tropical scents of flower blossoms mingling with orange, honeysuckle and a touch of lemon.The palate is vibrant, with flavors of mandarin orange and a lively acidity that gives this wine a serious dimension. Bright acidity carries through to the long finish.
White Blend, El Dorado, 2020
Chalky, citrus and stone fruits, honeycomb, dry and refreshing. Though the grape (or grapes) may be a mystery, this is definitely an orange wine (that saw some extended skin contact) with a beautiful cloudy amber color and a bit of effervescence.
White Blend, Maganza Zibibbo, 2020
Tasting Notes Mesmerizing aromatics of white flowers, citrus blossom and Mediterranean herbs with a stunning palate of figs, apricot, candied orange peel and a splash of saline.
White Blend, Villa Sparina Gavi, 2020
Bright yellow color, delicate bouquet of dried pineapple and peach. Full and rich in flavor, yet mineral and refreshing. Fine aromatic flavor to the end.
Half Bottle Red
Cabernet, Cannonball 1/2 bottle
Intense fruit aromas of black cherry, plum accented by vanilla, caramel and rich toasted oak. Full on the palate with good concentration and considerable structure on the finish.
Cabernet, Daou 1/2 bottle
2021 vintage Cabernet from Paso Robles, Ca. Notes of Black cherry, currant, plum and blackberry up front, complemented by dark chocolate, tobacco leaf and a touch of menthol on the finish.
Malbec, Catena 1/2 bottle
Mendoza, Argentina. Marked by herbal notes and violet aromas, this has the stamp of Uco Valley in its fresh flavors of black cherries. Its acidity is tense, balanced by the ripe flavors in an enchanting finish, lasting on the scent of flowers.
Pinot Noir, Argyle Reserve 1/2 bottle
Pinot Noir, Cristom, 2019 1/2 bottle
Aromatically the wine is red and blackberry driven, perfumed with fine vanilla cake, damp forest floor, and violets. On the palate, the wine is juicy and full, with perfectly ripened berry fruits, well-integrated tannins, and mulling spices.
Pinot Noir, Etude, 2018 1/2 bottle
"A well-made, larger production offering, this wine is richly layered in strawberry, raspberry and black tea, the oak slightly sweet and toasty. Smoky overtones provide a hint of game and earth, leading to a cohesive, resolved finish."
Red Blend, The Prisoner, 2019 1/2 bottle
Features enticing aromas of Bing cherry, dark chocolate, clove, and roasted fig. Persistent flavors of ripe raspberry, boysenberry, pomegranate, and vanilla linger harmoniously for a smooth and luscious finish.
Pinot Noir, Au Bon Climat 1/2 bottle
2017 vintage Pinot Noir from Santa Barbara, Ca. Ripe strawberries and blackberries on the nose with a subtle hints of baking spice. A little fruity, a little earthy, this versatile food wine pairs with everything from hearty pasta dishes to peppery greens and creamy cheeses.
Full Bottle Red
Barolo, Diego Conterno, 2016
Conterno's 2016 Barolo is a beautiful wine that offers a good bit of fruitiness allied to classic structure. The first burst of sweet red berry fruit is deceptive, as the wine feels approachable, but then the young Nebbiolo acids and tannins comes through. The 2016 is not super-complex, but it is incredibly appealing.
Blaufrankisch, Meinklang
Destemmed, fermented and aged in large-format old oak. Blaufrnkisch is the great red grape of the Burgenland. Blackcurrants, dark cherry, cracked black pepper, and dried herbs on the nose. The palate is firmly midweight with soft tannins, a firm throughline of acid holding it all together. A brilliant wine for any kind of hearty winter meal.
Bordeaux, Chateau Vieux Meyney, 2019
Chateau Vieux Meyney offers ripe, spicy, dark cherry aromas and flavors, and soft tannins. It is very appealing for present drinking.
Cabernet Sauvignon, Clos Du Val, 2019
Enticing aromas of blackberry, plum, and raspberry leap from the glass with underlying notes of caramel, dark chocolate, and rose petal. Fresh and vibrant flavors of cherry, pomegranate, nutmeg, and vanilla are seamlessly integrated with bright acidity, polished tannins, and a long, velvety finish.
Cabernet Sauvignon, Hanna, 2018
Opaque aubergine. Aromas of cherry juice, star anise, nutmeg, vanilla bean and pomegranate notes. Flavors of Bing cherry, Danish Zoute drops and Guatemalan coffee. Taut texture, vibrant with a buoyancy that glissades across the palate with only a youthful bounce of fine tannin.
Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon John, 2020
Aromas of black raspberry crumble and cocoa dust lead to flavors of black cherries and sugar plums with a hint of vanilla.
Cabernet Sauvignon, The Pact, 2018
The 2018 opens with fresh aromas of black cherries, black currants and blue fruits with graphite, tobacco, star anise and cocoa powder notes rounding out the finish. The Pact is defined by minerality and purity, and its fine-grained tannins and natural acidity ensures that it will last for decades.
Cabernet, Bonanza
California. Ruby red in color with dried roses, currants, and a smokiness on the nose. A mix of dark berries and warm vanilla flavor. Smooth drinking wine with silky tannins.
Cabernet, Caymus 1L
2020, 1 liter bottling of iconic Caymus Cabernet from Napa Valley. Aromas of blackberry jam, cassis, currant and cocoa, with a hefty punch of fruit on the palate. Tantalizing notes of anise, cocoa, cherry- vanilla, tobacco and a bit of pepper on the finish. Abundant tannins with a soft mouthfeel and sultry finish.
Cabernet, Duckhorn
Blending fruit from estate vineyards and top Napa Valley growers, this wine embodies the complexity of the valley, while offering a seamless balance between fruit, oak and tannins. To add nuance, the Cabernet is blended with Merlot, yielding a wine that is approachable in its youth, yet worthy of cellaring.
Cabernet, Jordan
Sonoma, CA. Intense aromas of cassis, black currants, blackberries and ripe cherries with a lovely floral note. The palate is rich and seductive, exuding blackberries and cassis interwoven seamlessly with fine tannins from new French oak barrels. Its masculine structure is harnessed by a beautiful balance of acidity and dark fruits with a long, cassis-laced finish.
Cabernet, Smith & Hook
Cuvee Rouge, Brendel, 2019
A unique, historic field blend. This wine is displays notes of freshly cut red roses and tart red fruit. This wine is displays notes of freshly cut red roses and tart red fruit. ...
Malbec, Amalaya by Colome
Brilliant ruby color with violet edges. Strawberries, raspberries and ripe fruit with touch of pepper and spices aromas. In mouth, flavors of red fruit, spice and hints of vanilla from aging in French oak. Round, soft tannins lead to a delicate, lingering finish.
Malbec, Corazon Del Sol, 2019
This Malbec shows a funky, beautiful reductive nose, that leads to secondary aromas of black plum, ground green peppercorn and a touch of tar.
Merlot, Duckhorn
James Suckling-Napa, California- "This offers lots of plums, blueberries and violets on the nose. Some fresh-herb and green-olive undertones. Full-bodied and balanced with fresh fruit, sweet vanilla and wet-stone undertones. Chewy tannins and a long finish. Great potential, but already delicious."