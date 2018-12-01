Local Foods Upper Kirby

Prosecco, Le Colture "Fagher"

$21.00

Dry, elegant, well-balanced D.O.C.G. Spumante Brut by Le Colture, one of the most prestigious wineries in Valdobbiadene. Fragrant white spring flowers, yellow peach and citrus aromas lead the nose. The racy palate offers abundant notes of pineapple, juicy green grapes, and a hint of nut alongside invigorating bubbles and bright acidity. Delicate but not shy, this sparkling wine has enough finesse to be pretty and enough personality to be the star of the show. It will pair well with a variety of foods and will please even the most discriminating Champagne drinker.