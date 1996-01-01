- Home
- /
- Houston
- /
- West University
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
5,416 Reviews
$$
2424 Dunstan Rd
#100
Houston, TX 77005
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Some Information To Start
Grab'n'Go' OL
Appetizer OL
Avocado Toast
Grilled Seeded Wheat Bread, Golden Beets, Feta, Pomegranate, Herbs, Balsamic Reduction
Twice Cooked Fries
Twice-Fried, served with House Fry Sauce *Ketchup upon request*
*Hummus & Burrata
Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes, Pomodoro, Saffron Chili Crisp, Pita
Smoked English Trout Lox
Capers, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Jammy Egg, Shaved Radish, Chive Cream, Bagel Chips
Vegan Cashew Queso
with Vegan "Taco Meat" & Pico de Gallo, Served with Seasoned Tortilla Chips
Whipped Pistachio Goat Cheese
Pure Luck Goat Cheese, Medjool Date Honey, Gluten-Free Grilled Flatbread
Entreés OL
Chicken Shawarma Bowl
Brussel Sprout-Apple Salad, Ancient Grains, Feta, Dill Yogurt
Thai Umami Bowl
Roasted H-Town Mushrooms, Cashews, Cauliflower Rice, Crispy Herb Salad, Vegan Fish Sauce
Harissa Steak Plate
TX Beef, Zwita Harissa, Hummus, Arugula Salad, Poached Egg
The Market Burger
100% TX Wagyu Beef, Artisan Gouda, House Milk Bread Bun, Secret Sauce 2.0, Arugula, Onion & Pickles. Served with Twice-Cooked Fries and House Fry Sauce. **Ketchup available upon request**
Wood Roasted Salmon
served with Quinoa, Corn, Charred Broccolini, Pickled Onions, Hemp Seeds, Arugula, Fresh Herbs & Tahini Vinaigrette
Sandwich OL
Avocado BLT
Fried Egg, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Tomato & Spicy Aioli on Sourdough
Banh Mi
Grilled Falcon Lake Ranch Pork, Pickled Red Onion, Carrot-Cucumber Mix, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Sambal & Aioli on Baguette
Crunchy Chicken
Oven-Roasted Chicken, Provolone, Nut-Seed Crumble, Crushed Chips, Tomato, House Pickles, Mixed Greens & Buttermilk Ranch on Pretzel Bun
Garden Sammie
Brussels Sprouts, Avocado Spread, Hummus, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Curried Cauliflower & Local Sprouts on Ciabatta
Gulf Seafood Sandwich
Gulf Shrimp & Blue Crab, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Mixed Greens & Green Goddess Ranch on Ciabatta
Quinoa Burger
Quinoa Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Avocado & Vegan Aioli on Pretzel
Smoked Salmon
House Cured & Cold Smoked Salmon, Onion Jam, Eggy Cream Cheese & Dill Pickles on Toasted Everything Bagel
Truffled Egg Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan & Aioli on Pretzel Bun
Salad OL
Asian Chicken Salad
Napa Cabbage, Romaine, Cured Cucumber, Broccoli, Kelp Noodles, Snow Peas, Cashews, Crispy Garlic, Cilantro, Ginger-Soy Vinaigrette & Peanut-Sambal
Harvest Salad
Greens, TX Goat Cheese, Crispy Brussels, Caramelized Cauliflower, Delicata Squash, Harvester Green Beans, Pomegranate Seeds, Shaved Red Radish, Toasted Sunflower Seeds, Fresh Herb Vinaigrette
Vegan Taco Salad
Kale, Romaine, Woodlands' Tempeh, Kidney Beans, Avocado, Roasted Cilantro-Corn, Pickled Onions, Tortilla Strips, Pumpkin Seeds & Lemon Vinaigrette
Burger Salad
100% Wagyu beef patty, white cheddar, sesame seeds, croutons, french fries, diced onions, sun dried tomato, secret sauce
Salmon Poke
Truffle Ponzu, Smashed Avocado, Wasabi Cucumbers, Seaweed, Jammy Egg, Sesame Seeds
Sandwich as a Salad OL
Avocado BLT Salad
Pro-Vision greens with fried egg, bacon, avocado, chopped tomato, lemon vinaigrette on the side , & spicy aioli
Banh Mi Salad
cabbage, romaine, and carrot mix, Grilled Falcon Lake Ranch pork, pickled red onion, carrot, cucumber mix, jalapeno, cilantro, Sambal (spicy chili sauce), & soy-ginger vinaigrette served on the side
Crunchy Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, Oven roasted Red Bird chicken breast, crunchy nut-seed crumble & crushed chips, tomatoes, house pickles, provolone, & buttermilk ranch served on the side
Garden Sammie Salad
Romaine, brussels sprouts, smashed avocado, hummus, pickled onion, tomato, cauliflower, sprouts, lemon vinaigrette served on the side
Gulf Seafood Salad
Romaine & greens, shrimp & blue crab, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, green goddess ranch served on the side
Quinoa Burger Salad
Smoked bean and grain Patty, Romaine, Tomato, Fresh Red Onion, Pickles, Avocado, Vegan Aioli, Lemon Vinaigrette served on the side
Smoked Salmon Salad
mixed greens, house-cured and smoked salmon, onion jam, eggy cream cheese spread, and dill pickles, with lemon vinaigrette served on the side
Truffled Egg Salad Salad
Mixed greens, truffled egg salad, tomato, Parmesan, aioli, & a side of lemon vinaigrette
Soup OL
Side OL
Housemade Chips(1 bag EA)
old bay seasoning
Tuscan Kale
pine nuts, parmesan, golden raisins, chili flakes
Red Potato Salad
Red potatoes, dill, egg, mustard, honey
Broccoli-Quinoa Salad
Pickled red onion, "bacon bits", cashew yogurt
Autumn's Bounty
Barley, Wild Rice, Roasted Root Vegetables, Maple Glaze
Pickle Spears
house dill pickle spears
Savory Granola
Pumpkin seeds, oats, sesame seeds, honey *Contains nuts or seeds*
3 Sides Plate
Choose any three sides for your meal
Side Sauce
Toast
Protein Only
Dessert OL
Drinks OL
Seasonal Lemonade
Kombucha
Iced Black Tea
Iced Blackberry Jasmine Green Tea
Katz Nitro Cold Brew
Benjy's blend cold brewed for 24 hours
Honey Iced Coffee
24 hr cold brew, oat milk, vanilla, honey
Mexican Coke 16oz
Diet Coke Bottle
Dr. Pepper Bottle, 12 oz.
Small Sprite
Dublin Root Beer
Dublin Orange Soda
Mountain Valley Spring Water
still bottled water
HOW Purified Water Bottle
Kids Menu OL
Wine
Vietti Moscato D'Asti (HALF BOTTLE)
Intense aromas of peaches, rose petals and ginger. On the palate, it is delicately sweet and sparkling with balanced acidity, good complexity and a finish of fresh apricots.
Chiarli Lambrusco Vecchia Modena (HALF BOTTLE)
Bone dry Lambrusco! Lovely, fresh and lightly sparkling, this vibrant, delightful wine opens with heady violet and red berry scents. The refined, almost ethereal palate delivers crushed raspberry, strawberry, tangerine and ginger notes alongside tangy acidity
Adami Garbel Prosecco (HALF BOTTLE)
Garbèl, which in ancient local dialect means adry, crisp, pleasantly tart wine, is produced from the hilly vineyards in the Colli Trevigiani area. The ample nose releases crisp-edged, complex fruit notes, and the palate is full-flavored with crisp acidity. A wonderfully versatile sparkler!
Ferrari Brut (HALF BOTTLE)
This Italian sparkler gives champagne a run for its money! 100% chardonnay from Trento, Italy. Aromas of white spring flower, white orchard fruit and a whiff of brioche lead the way. On the crisp palate, an elegant perlage accompanies creamy yellow apple, pear and lemon drop.
Ca' del Bosco Franciacorta (HALF BOTTLE)
Cuvée Prestige has a fragrance of toasted bread crust, apple and pear. The creamy palate has a great depth of flavors: Golden Delicious apple, lemon drop, honey and pastry. The wine finishes on an almond note.
Raventos i Blanc de Nit Rose (HALF BOTTLE)
Bone dry and crisp with sharp satisfying bubbles. The hand-harvested grapes are assembled and secondary fermentation occurs in bottle, which rests for at least 15 months before disgorgement. Pairs with papas bravas and spicy aioli
Champagne Vollereaux Brut (HALF BOTTLE)
Aromas of white fruits and honey followed by notes of apricot. Creamy and supple on the palate with a beautiful weight and perfect harmony with the wine's preceding aromas.
Champagne J Bardelot Brut Rose (HALF BOTTLE)
Aromas and flavors of macerated strawberries, black plum, persimmon, tamarind, and rhubarb with a supple, lively, bubbly, dry light-to-medium body and a seamless, medium-length finish with notes of cherry eau-de-vie, fresh raspberries, brioche toast, and toasted sunflower seeds with fine, well-integrated tannins and no oak flavor. A bold Rosé Champagne that has you covered for lazy weekend lunches.
Minuty Rose (HALF BOTTLE)
Taut and lively Provence rose, offering vibrant strawberry, red currant and blood orange flavors and a hint of honeysuckle. Finishes very long and precise, with resonating mineral and red berry notes.
Angels & Cowboys Rose (HALF BOTTLE)
375 ml Grenache-based Rosé, crafted using the traditional Provençal method. Aromas are minerally and ethereal with hints of grapefruit, white peach and spicy floral notes. Vibrant acidity and deliciously great length.
Trimbach Riesling (HALF BOTTLE)
Bring on the oysters! Trimbach dry riesling is so fresh and bright with plenty of apple, pear and citrus to balance the crisp acidity and the minerality that adds so much interest to the finish.
Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc (HALF BOTTLE)
The lush and alluring Sauvignon Blanc reveals aromas of lemon verbena, candied pineapple, lime, and summer melon. On the palate, it is silky and mouth-filling, with refreshing acidity framing the tantalizing citrus and tropical fruit flavors while carrying the wine to a long, focused finish.
White Haven Sauvignon Blanc (HALF BOTTLE)
Fragrant and vibrant, with lemongrass, Key lime, Asian pear and fresh ginger notes on a sleek frame. Delivers a touch of honeysuckle on the finish
Starmont Chardonnay (HALF BOTTLE)
Both barrel and stainless-steel fermented, this is a bright, balanced white wine that shows a juicy core of pear and apple. Lively and weighty, it has substance and style within a context of vibrant acidity and earthy stone.
Sing Sweet Thing Albarino (HALF BOTTLE)
Naturally made Albarino brimming w/ apricots, mango, and pineapple. Refreshingly zippy & gripping on the palate.
Las Jaras Waves White (CANNED WINE)
Natty wine in a can! Aromas of pippin apple, honeydew melon, and grapefruit along with hints of wet stone. The palate shows melon, grapefruit, and a gentle sparkle and racy acidity. We think of this wine as being like that soft drink Squirt that we enjoyed on hot summer days as kids.
Las Jaras Waves Rose (CANNED WINE)
Aromas of pomegranate, red plum and white cherry along with hints of stone. The palate shows raspberry, gooseberry and white cherry in abundance, bright acidity and a light sparkle and a bit of texture in the finish.
Roseade 250 Ml (CANNED WINE)
Awwwww yeah, Roseade has landed in the US of A baby!!! All the way from Australia this funky fresh wine spritzer is here to bring nothing but good times and good vibes! It’s made from top notch Rosé and traditional lemonade (freshly squeezed of course) with a bit of spritz. Yep, it’s one bloody delicious can of fun that tastes like a summer beach party in your mouth… Yum!
Old Westminster Piquette (CANNED WINE)
Spritzy and refreshing orange piquette. 100% Maryland grown. Natural wine. Fermented with wild yeast and canned without fining or filtration.
Old Westminster Seeds & Skins (CANNED ORAGNE WINE)
Orange wine in a can! Spritzy and refreshing skin-fermented Pinot Gris. 100% Maryland grown. Natural wine. Fermented with wild yeast and canned without fining or filtration.
Old Westminster Raw Rose (CANNED WINE)
Dark and spicy Rosé of Chambourcin and Cabernet Franc. Co-fermented in stainless steel with native yeast. Canned without filtration
Gloria Ferrer Blanc De Noirs Rose (HALF BOTTLE)
Ferrari Carano Fume Sauvignon Blanc (HALF BOTTLE)
Lil Fizz, 250 Ml
Le Grand Caillou Sancerre (HALF BOTTLE)
Roederer Estate Brut 375 ml.
Roederer Estate Brut 375 ml.
BROC Cellars Love Red (CANNED WINE)
Natural Carignan & Syrah blend. Ripe wild berries on the nose, rhubarb, cut herb and bramble on the palate.
Las Jaras Waves Red (CANNED WINE)
Natural glou glou in a can!
Beronia Crianza (HALF BOTTLE)
100% Tempranillo for Rioja. Notes of plum, cherry, chocolate and hazelnut aromas that follow through to a medium body, creamy tannins and a fruity finish. Delicious.
Clos Du Mont-Olivet Chateauneuf-du-Pape (HALF BOTTLE)
2019 Cuvee Unique.80% Grenache, 10% Syrah and 10% Mourvèdre Aromas of blackberry, red cherry, and baking spices. Smooth, concentrated yet balanced; flavors of tart cherries, red plums, and light licorice. Long finish.
Cultusboni Chianti Classico (HALF BOTTLE)
A firm, savory Sangiovese with black-cherry and orange aromas and flavors. Medium body, fine tannins and a fresh finish with subtle fruit.
Daou Pessimist (HALF BOTTLE)
Maison Noir "P-Oui" Pinot Noir (HALF BOTTLE)
P-Oui (pee-wee) Yes-Pinot is the celebration of Pinot Noir taken from a cross section of vineyards throughout the Willamette Valley to make "One Pinot Under a Groove". Only bottled in half bottles to complement dining alone or enjoying a glass with a friend! Franken Berry jam session with Parliament-Funkadelic's: complex, soulful, strawberry, funk
The Lovers And Dreamers (HALF BOTTLE)
Natty Texas wine! Starting off with notes of smokey plum and cedar of the skin fermented Viognier, it quickly begins to show off it’s violet perfume that we’ve come to love in Touriga Nacional
Southold Forgotten Dreams (HALF BOTTLE)
Light, "Cerasuolo-style" Sangiovese from the Texas Hill Country. Notes of Strawberry, Cranberry, rhubarb
Southold High Speed Low Drag (HALF BOTTLE)
A blend of Barbera and Merlot, from Robert Clay Vineyards in the Texas Hill Country.
Southold Love Just Because (HALF BOTTLE)
Natural Dolcetto from the Texas Hill Country. Nose of red raspberries, flowers, and red berries. Flavors of cranberries, raspberries, and an earthy finish. Medium acidity, medium tannin, medium to full-bodied.
Fontanafredda Barbera D'Alba (HALF BOTTLE)
Expressive nose of candied plums, dried flowers, and kirsch. The palate is all red, black, and purple fruit with notes of sun-dried fig, blackberry, black cherry, hints of baking spice on the finish.
Heritage Browne Cabernet (HALF BOTTLE)
Aromas of mocha and black plum lead to flavors of bing cherry, anise and toasted oak. This is a full-bodied wine with chalky tannins, finishing with jam and blackberry reduction sauce.
Justin Cabernet (Half Bottle)
Four Graces 2018 Pinot Noir (HALF BOTTLE)
Lancaster Estate (HALF BOTTLE)
Champagne Inspiration 1818 by Billecart-Salmon
New release from Billecart-Salmon! Fresh and classic champagne style with aromas of brioche, almonds and pears.
Champagne Lanson Le Rose
Offering up aromas of peach, crisp orchard fruit, pink grapefruit and warm brioche. Medium to full-bodied, chiseled and incisive, with a racy spine of acidity and a pretty pinpoint mousse, it concludes with a saline finish. This is quite tightly wound out of the gates, and I suspect it possesses a bit of upside. Rating: 90+
Champagne Laurent Perrier La Cuvee
Champagne Madame Zero
Champagne Pommery Blanc de Blanc
Champagne Roederer et Philippe Starck
2012 vintage brut nature. This finely knit Champagne crackles with mouthwatering acidity, while the satiny mousse swathes the palate, carrying flavors of crunchy pear, rich grilled nut, white cherry and a touch of honeycomb. Long and creamy on the minerally, saline-laced finish
Champagne Ruinart Blanc de Blanc
Champagne Ruinart Rose
Champagne Vazart Coquart Blanc de blanc Brut Reserve
Champagne Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame
Champagne Vollereaux Brut Rose
A bigger, showier rosé Champagne, full of light smoked strawberries, raspberry, popcorn, cherry atop a base of broken stones. This pinot noir spent four years on lees and with a dosage of 9 g/l, that comes across at finish. Simpler, present and pleasant pink fizz, ready to drink now with salmon canapés.
Champagne, Henriot Rose Millesime 2012
Offering up attractive aromas of blood orange, red berries, peach, orchard fruit and brioche, Henriot's 2012 Brut Rosé Millésimé is medium to full-bodied, satiny and enveloping, with fine concentration, ripe but racy acids, a delicate mousse and a long, saline finish. This is one of the more intense, vinous wines to emerge from Henriot in some time, and it's very promising.
Champange Le Chemin Du Roi
Cremant Maison Parigot Cremant de Bourgogne
Cremant Marquis De La Tour Cremant De Loire Brut
Cremant Monmousseau Brut Etoile
Cremant, Domaine de Bois Moze Cremant Rose
Cremant, Riefle Alsace Rose
Domestic Sparkling, Argyle Brut Reserve
Vintage blend of Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, and Chardonnay from 3 select Willamette Vineyards. Sleek and steely, with elegantly expressive lemon and lime flavors that take on mineral and fresh ginger notes, hints of poached pear and cream on the finish.
Domestic Sparkling, Crocker & Starr Blanc de Noir
Domestic Sparkling, Cruse Tradition
Michael Cruse is still tinkering with the style of Tradition, his non-vintage sparkler. This sees no sulfur during elevage, and the combination of lees and mild oxidation results in a wine of unusual and dramatic savor. Salty, nutty, bready, with a lees character so pronounced it brings sherry to mind, the wine nevertheless has a tremendous tension to the its structure, a lemon curd brightness over the breadth from the lees yielding an umami character in the extreme
Domestic Sparkling, Las Jaras Sparkling Carignan
"This wine is made via the "methode untraditionelle" We have found that many sparkling wines can be quite gauche as a result of the compromises the winemakers have to make with the traditional method. Our unique method results in a wine that is very refined and elegant with nothing forced. Here we find a copper hue, a nose of green strawberry, hay in the breeze, toasted hazelnuts and marshmallows. On the palate there is apricot, comice pear and cocoa enveloped in a fine texture. There is a long finish with crisp lime-like acidity. This wine will age beautifully over the next several years."-Winemaker's notes
Domestic Sparkling, Mirabelle Brut Rose
Domestic Sparkling, Planet Oregon Brut Rose
Organically grown Pinot Noir from a Yamhill-Carlton vineyard. Whole cluster pressed, it's a delightful sparkler, with pretty cherry fruit, refreshing bubbles and a tart burst of citrus.
Domestic Sparkling, Soter Mineral Springs Brut Rose
Fantinel Prosecco
Franciacorta, Barone Pizzini
Lunetta Prosecco Rose
Pet Nat, Cambridge Rd. "Naturalist" Rose
2020 Pét Nat Rosé of Pinot Gris, Riesling, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Syrah from Wairarapa, New Zealand. Cambridge Road Vineyard is a small family farmed estate with a focus on perfecting and beautifying the land and cultivating it according to natural biodynamic and eco-farming principles. We believe in minimal intervention winemaking, low yields, and healthy living wines. Delicate mouse, with wildflowers on the nose and rich orchard fruit on the palate. Notes of sweet peach and apricot are balanced with hints of Meyer lemon peel. Spring time in a glass!
Pet Nat, Cuvee Johnny Poppers
Lightly fizzy pet nat of Chenin blanc. Bright yellow and white fruit with a slightly savory finish. Very refreshing, low productions. Organic viniculture, Herbicide-free farming, Traditional hand picking, Use of indigenous yeast, Bottled without filtation.
Pet Nat, Field Recordings Aqua Pazza
Pet Nat, Field Recordings Rose
2021 vintage naturally Sparkling rose of Cabernet Franc from Paso Robles, Ca. Delicate and refined with notes of tart strawberry and savory spiced aromas and flavors make it an excellent pairing for roasted chicken, smoked salmon, and asian inspired dishes.
Pet Nat, Field Recordings Salad Days
An insanely crushable blend of Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc & Colombard. Why Salad Days? Short answer, because it's flavors are green & fresh. Long answer, at just 9.9% abv, some days, you just need Salad Days is young, easy and carefree - on the nose it's all about crisp pear, green apple, lemon & green herbs - the palate is light & refreshing with a soft kiss of Pet Nat bubbles.
Pet Nat, Francois Pinot Rose
50/50 blend of Cot (malbec) and grolleau from Vouvray. Aromas of ripe raspberry, strawberry and red currant with hints of rose and blood orange. The palate is fresh and creamy with raspberry and tart strawberry with a nice mineral kick and sappy fruit in the refreshing finish. organically farmed. This is an elegant and very delicious Pet Nat that will accompany just about anything
Pet Nat, Gilbert Cellars Rose
Pet Nat, Hager Matthias Gruner Veltliner
Pet Nat, Le Quai à Raisins Umami
Pétillant naturel of Muscat & Grenache - . The bubbles reveal notes of peach and white melon. A balanced mouthfeel with crisp freshness, light salinity and hints of honeycomb. Natural, versatile, and very food friendly!
Pet Nat, Lunaria Ramato
Pet Nat, Meinklang Prosa Rose
Pet Nat, Moonland Rose-Fruit
Co-fermented apples and Carignan from organic vineyards in Mendocino, Ca. Gorgeous notes of wild apple blossoms, tangy dragon fruit and mineral hues. At 8% ABV this low, exquisitely dry sparkler is perfect for brunch! Native yeast, no added Sulfites.
Pet Nat, Nathalie Banes Facette
Pet Nat, Nuria
Pet Nat, Sage Rat Barbera
Pet Nat, Southold Farm + Cellar "Last Call For Regrets"
Plump yet zippy pet nat. Big notes of strawberry and grapefruit juice. This wine will carry us all through the Texas heat as well as celebrations and any old reason to crack some bubbles.
Pet Nat, Unico Zelco SeaFoam
Pet Nat, Vignato Frizzante
No filtration, no disgorgement, no sulfur—this is unadulterated, bone-dry, incredibly stimulating, sparkling Garganega from the unheralded volcanic hills of Gambellara.
Pet Nat, Zestos
Prosecco, La Gioiosa Proscco Rose
Son Of Man Sagardo Cider
Sparkling, JANZ Premium Rose
Unique and refined, this wine speaks so well of Tasmania! The delicate Jansz Premium Rose is so pretty and so stylish; wonderful aromas of wild strawberries and delicate flowers; medium-bodied on the palate and bright with the zest of life; lively tart and ripe strawberry flavors on the palate; crisp and rewarding in the finish
Sparkling, Montenigo 17/24 Brut Nature
Metodo Classico 17/24 is a zero dosage, champagne-method sparkler made from 100% direct-pressed Corvina from the 2017 harvest. It ferments and ages for 1 year in amphora. The base wine is then bottled and the secondary fermentation is kicked off using Amarone must! The wine spends 2 years on the lees before disgorging (hence the name 17/24, 2017 vintage 24 months on lees). The resulting wine is both bright and rich with a distinct nuttiness. Only 750 bottles were produced. Zero dosage. Zero added sulfites!
Sparkling, Raventos i Blanc de la Finca
Sparkling, Segretvigne Brut
100% Nebbiolo from Piedmont. The name, Segretevigne, means "secret vines" because the wine laws in Italy do not allow for the varietal name to appear on the label for sparkling wines vinified via the Champagne method. Early harvest, 36 months on the yeasts, zero dosage. Bone dry, but rich and zesty. Fine mousse and long finish.
Subject To Change Tasty Waves Piquette
Champagne, Perrier Jouet Grand Brut
Champagne, Billecart-salmon Rose
Prosecco, Luminore
Cremant, Champalou
Berlucchi 61' Franciacorta
Champagne, 2007 Cristal
Pet Nat, Field Recordings "Clouds"
Mousse-Tache
Champagne, Henriot Blanc de Blanc
C.L. Butaud Romato
Field Recordings Mr.ramoto
An homage to the Romato wines of Nothern Italy, this skin contact pinot gris is perfect for the season! Beautiful notes of sweet-yellow heirloom tomato, cantaloupe, and white pepper.
Field Recordings Skins
Skin-contact blend of Chenin Blanc, Pinot Gris, and Albarino, notes of orchard fruit and delicate white tea tannins. Perfect pairing for roasted chicken and savory spices.
The Marigny Sunny Side Skin
The Marigny Super Deluxe Cuvee Pinot Gris
Tutti Fruitti Ananas "Nespola" VDF
2019 Vermentino based blend from Roussillon, Fr. 3-week maceration in stainless steel, 9-day fermentation with skins on, and aged in concrete. The wine is fermented naturally and bottled with minimal S02. A beautiful shade of sunset, this bright, refreshing wine has a hint of tannin and just the right amount of citrus and spice!
Scotty Boy LOVE
Alta Marfa Helping Hands Gruner
Pielihueso Naranjo
Free Your Body
Fil.Loxera & Cia. Orange
COS Rami
Stolpman "Love You Bunches" Orange
Lady of Sunshine Chevey
New to Texas!!! 60% Sauvignon Blanc, 40% Chardonnay, inspired by the Cheverny region in France's Loire Valley. From organic Oliver's Vineyard in Edna Valley. In classic Lady of the Sunshine style, the grapes were food tread and whole bunch pressed. Native yeast, unfined, unfiltered. Notes of lime zest, tangerine marmalade, & orchard bloom with a briny kick. Poolside or patio perfect!
Adelsheim Chardonnay
2019 vintage. Layered aromas of fresh apple, jasmine, meadowfoam honey, and delicate baking spice. This wine has vibrancy and verve, and finishes with a refreshing sensibility
Arnot-Roberts Chardonnay
Broc "Love" White Blend
2019 Rhone-style blend from Broc Cellars in Berkley, Ca. Notes of savory spices, mineral accents, and exotic citrus. Native yeast fermentation, no added S02. Unfined/Unfiltered sunshine in a glass!
Chateau Climens "Asphodèle" Semillon
Château Climens’ Bérénice Lurton is recognized for making stunning Sauternes dessert wines from the Sémillon variety. This year, was the first release of her dry Bordeaux Blanc wine, Asphodèle 2018. 100 percent Sémillon. Supremely bright, lively, and lifted. Notes of white grapefruit, lime, white flowers, and a touch of pear skin. A lovely texture; just a hint of residual sugar, but ultra-fresh with bright acidity.
Clos Pissarra Grenache Blanc
Day Chardonnay Belle Pente Vineyard
Initial notes of almond, clover honey and honeysuckle open up into juicy yellow plum, lemon, and clementine. The wine widens on the palate and then is brought to a potent mineral finish like wet stones and oyster shell. This vintage is a little riper and deeper than others we've made, and it brings the grape's Burgundy roots to mind but with an Oregon interpretation. The racy minerality continues to unfold with air and carries through the long, vibrant finish
Deliquente Hell Malvasia
2019 Malvasia from Riverland, Au. The Malvasia grape is native to Italy but thrives in the hot, dry climate of Riverland. Aromatic with notes of apricot, pineapple, and grapefruit. Beautiful acidity with a spike of tannin and refreshing salinity on the finish.
Devil's Corner Chardonnay
Domaine Ciringa Sauvignon Blanc
The label on this 2017 single vineyard Sauvignon Blanc shows a sea star fossil (found in the single vineyard Ciringa) and demonstrates the origin and the balance of this pure, mineral-driven wine. A combination of Slovenia's microclimate and the coralline limestone soil in which the grapes are grown provide the perfect conditions for this crispy refreshing wine. Notes of peach, lemon zest, and apricot with a touch of saline on the finish. Pair with seafood.
Domaine Vacheron Sancerre
2019 vibrant, 100% organic/biodynamic Sauvignon Blanc from a mix of flint and chalk soils in the heart of Sancerre. Aromas of grapefruit zest and gunflint, The palate is pure and fresh, with plenty of mineral energy and citrus-notes. This is classic Sancerre— pure and clean, with lots of freshness and lovely energy. Hard harvest. Native yeast fermentation.
Dont Forget To Soar White Blend
Dumol Chardonnay
2019 "Wester Reach" esate Chardonnay. Gentle scents of honey, oats, nuts and dried white flowers with a peachy core. crunchy acidity, showing hints of custard. Ends with buttery accents and tropical fruit notes on the richly spiced finish. 94 Points!
Grieve Family Double Eagle Sauvignon Blanc
Another stellar wine from Philippe Melka This 2018 Napa Sauvignon Blanc impresses with a nose of white peach and citrus. Creamy yet bright, it offers length and texture, fermented and aged in concrete egg and 20% new French oak. 442 cases produced.
Jade & Jasper Fiano
100% Fiano from Riverland, Australia. Elegant whiffs of white peach blossoms, crackling acidity with distinct Fiano texture. One of those white wines that can suit almost any situation calling for a good glass - it's destined for the lunch table. A Sunshine Slurper!
K Vitners Viognier
Kosta Browne Chardonnay
La Boutanche Reisling
Lemelson Pinot Gris
Liger-Belair Les Charmes Chardonnay
Luna Gaia Catarratto
Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc
Complex mix of lime sherbet, makrut lime leaf, lemon curd and orange blossom flavors that are fragrant and complex on a fleshy, succulent frame, with notes of nectarine and ripe Crenshaw melon. Harmonious, with a fresh thread of acidity on the finish.