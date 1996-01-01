Local Foods Rice Village/LFM

Domestic Sparkling, Las Jaras Sparkling Carignan

$45.00

"This wine is made via the "methode untraditionelle" We have found that many sparkling wines can be quite gauche as a result of the compromises the winemakers have to make with the traditional method. Our unique method results in a wine that is very refined and elegant with nothing forced. Here we find a copper hue, a nose of green strawberry, hay in the breeze, toasted hazelnuts and marshmallows. On the palate there is apricot, comice pear and cocoa enveloped in a fine texture. There is a long finish with crisp lime-like acidity. This wine will age beautifully over the next several years."-Winemaker's notes