Sandwiches
Salad
Seafood

Local Foods Rice Village/LFM

5,416 Reviews

$$

2424 Dunstan Rd

#100

Houston, TX 77005

Popular Items

Crunchy Chicken
Garden Sammie
Harvest Salad

Some Information To Start

Do we need to go utensils with this order?

Utensils will not be provided unless requested!

Swooning for Sicily

COS Rami

$40.00
COS Pithos Rosso

$45.00
COS Vittoria Rosso

$45.00
COS Frappato

$45.00

Grab'n'Go' OL

Local Foods Spicy Sambal Hot Sauce

Local Foods Spicy Sambal Hot Sauce

$5.50

everyone's favorite hot sauce!

Pretzel Bun Pack of 6

Pretzel Bun Pack of 6

$7.00

baked fresh & delivered every day!

Appetizer OL

Avocado Toast

$12.60

Grilled Seeded Wheat Bread, Golden Beets, Feta, Pomegranate, Herbs, Balsamic Reduction

Twice Cooked Fries

$7.35

Twice-Fried, served with House Fry Sauce *Ketchup upon request*

*Hummus & Burrata

$17.85

Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes, Pomodoro, Saffron Chili Crisp, Pita

Smoked English Trout Lox

$18.90

Capers, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Jammy Egg, Shaved Radish, Chive Cream, Bagel Chips

Vegan Cashew Queso

$9.45

with Vegan "Taco Meat" & Pico de Gallo, Served with Seasoned Tortilla Chips

Whipped Pistachio Goat Cheese

$10.50

Pure Luck Goat Cheese, Medjool Date Honey, Gluten-Free Grilled Flatbread

Entreés OL

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$19.95

Brussel Sprout-Apple Salad, Ancient Grains, Feta, Dill Yogurt

Thai Umami Bowl

$18.90

Roasted H-Town Mushrooms, Cashews, Cauliflower Rice, Crispy Herb Salad, Vegan Fish Sauce

Harissa Steak Plate

$23.10Out of stock

TX Beef, Zwita Harissa, Hummus, Arugula Salad, Poached Egg

The Market Burger

$19.95

100% TX Wagyu Beef, Artisan Gouda, House Milk Bread Bun, Secret Sauce 2.0, Arugula, Onion & Pickles. Served with Twice-Cooked Fries and House Fry Sauce. **Ketchup available upon request**

Wood Roasted Salmon

$23.10

served with Quinoa, Corn, Charred Broccolini, Pickled Onions, Hemp Seeds, Arugula, Fresh Herbs & Tahini Vinaigrette

Sandwich OL

Avocado BLT

$16.80

Fried Egg, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Tomato & Spicy Aioli on Sourdough

Banh Mi

$14.70

Grilled Falcon Lake Ranch Pork, Pickled Red Onion, Carrot-Cucumber Mix, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Sambal & Aioli on Baguette

Crunchy Chicken

$15.75

Oven-Roasted Chicken, Provolone, Nut-Seed Crumble, Crushed Chips, Tomato, House Pickles, Mixed Greens & Buttermilk Ranch on Pretzel Bun

Garden Sammie

$13.13

Brussels Sprouts, Avocado Spread, Hummus, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Curried Cauliflower & Local Sprouts on Ciabatta

Gulf Seafood Sandwich

$17.85

Gulf Shrimp & Blue Crab, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Mixed Greens & Green Goddess Ranch on Ciabatta

Quinoa Burger

$14.18

Quinoa Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Avocado & Vegan Aioli on Pretzel

Smoked Salmon

$15.75

House Cured & Cold Smoked Salmon, Onion Jam, Eggy Cream Cheese & Dill Pickles on Toasted Everything Bagel

Truffled Egg Salad

$13.65

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan & Aioli on Pretzel Bun

Salad OL

All Salads are prepared with dressing on the side.

Asian Chicken Salad

$15.75

Napa Cabbage, Romaine, Cured Cucumber, Broccoli, Kelp Noodles, Snow Peas, Cashews, Crispy Garlic, Cilantro, Ginger-Soy Vinaigrette & Peanut-Sambal

Harvest Salad

$14.18

Greens, TX Goat Cheese, Crispy Brussels, Caramelized Cauliflower, Delicata Squash, Harvester Green Beans, Pomegranate Seeds, Shaved Red Radish, Toasted Sunflower Seeds, Fresh Herb Vinaigrette

Vegan Taco Salad

$15.23

Kale, Romaine, Woodlands' Tempeh, Kidney Beans, Avocado, Roasted Cilantro-Corn, Pickled Onions, Tortilla Strips, Pumpkin Seeds & Lemon Vinaigrette

Burger Salad

$18.90

100% Wagyu beef patty, white cheddar, sesame seeds, croutons, french fries, diced onions, sun dried tomato, secret sauce

Salmon Poke

$19.95

Truffle Ponzu, Smashed Avocado, Wasabi Cucumbers, Seaweed, Jammy Egg, Sesame Seeds

Sandwich as a Salad OL

Avocado BLT Salad

$16.80

Pro-Vision greens with fried egg, bacon, avocado, chopped tomato, lemon vinaigrette on the side , & spicy aioli

Banh Mi Salad

$14.70

cabbage, romaine, and carrot mix, Grilled Falcon Lake Ranch pork, pickled red onion, carrot, cucumber mix, jalapeno, cilantro, Sambal (spicy chili sauce), & soy-ginger vinaigrette served on the side

Crunchy Chicken Salad

$15.75

Romaine lettuce, Oven roasted Red Bird chicken breast, crunchy nut-seed crumble & crushed chips, tomatoes, house pickles, provolone, & buttermilk ranch served on the side

Garden Sammie Salad

$13.13

Romaine, brussels sprouts, smashed avocado, hummus, pickled onion, tomato, cauliflower, sprouts, lemon vinaigrette served on the side

Gulf Seafood Salad

$17.85

Romaine & greens, shrimp & blue crab, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, green goddess ranch served on the side

Quinoa Burger Salad

$14.18

Smoked bean and grain Patty, Romaine, Tomato, Fresh Red Onion, Pickles, Avocado, Vegan Aioli, Lemon Vinaigrette served on the side

Smoked Salmon Salad

$15.75

mixed greens, house-cured and smoked salmon, onion jam, eggy cream cheese spread, and dill pickles, with lemon vinaigrette served on the side

Truffled Egg Salad Salad

$13.65

Mixed greens, truffled egg salad, tomato, Parmesan, aioli, & a side of lemon vinaigrette

Soup OL

Chicken Posole

$4.20+

poblano, green chiles, hominy, cilantro, w/ cilantro & pumpkin seed garnish

Butternut & Garbanzo Bisque

$4.20+

with Pomegranate and Chopped Almonds Gluten Free, Dairy Free

Side OL

Housemade Chips(1 bag EA)

$2.10

old bay seasoning

Tuscan Kale

$2.10+

pine nuts, parmesan, golden raisins, chili flakes

Red Potato Salad

$2.10+

Red potatoes, dill, egg, mustard, honey

Broccoli-Quinoa Salad

$2.10+

Pickled red onion, "bacon bits", cashew yogurt

Autumn's Bounty

$2.10+

Barley, Wild Rice, Roasted Root Vegetables, Maple Glaze

Pickle Spears

$2.10

house dill pickle spears

Savory Granola

$2.10+

Pumpkin seeds, oats, sesame seeds, honey *Contains nuts or seeds*

3 Sides Plate

$11.55

Choose any three sides for your meal

Side Sauce

$0.25

Toast

$1.05

Protein Only

Dessert OL

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.63

Chocolate Chip Cookies made fresh daily

Sprinkles Cookie

$3.70

Fancy sugar cookie, sprinkles

Vegan Carrot Cupcake

$4.20

nut-less, vegan carrot cake, with "buttercream" icing

Drinks OL

Seasonal Lemonade

$3.68

Kombucha

$5.25

Iced Black Tea

$3.41

Iced Blackberry Jasmine Green Tea

$3.41

Katz Nitro Cold Brew

$6.30

Benjy's blend cold brewed for 24 hours

Honey Iced Coffee

$4.73

24 hr cold brew, oat milk, vanilla, honey

Mexican Coke 16oz

$3.15

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.10

Dr. Pepper Bottle, 12 oz.

$3.00

Small Sprite

$2.00

Dublin Root Beer

$3.00

Dublin Orange Soda

$3.00

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$3.15

still bottled water

HOW Purified Water Bottle

$3.00

Kids Menu OL

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.30

pretzel bun, provolone cheese, choice of one side

Kid PB&J

$6.30

pretzel bun, jelly, peanut butter, choice of one side

Kid Chicken Meatballs

$6.30

house chicken meatballs, carrots, broccoli, cucumbers, hummus, choice of 1 side.

Wine

Vietti Moscato D'Asti (HALF BOTTLE)

$14.00

Intense aromas of peaches, rose petals and ginger. On the palate, it is delicately sweet and sparkling with balanced acidity, good complexity and a finish of fresh apricots.

Chiarli Lambrusco Vecchia Modena (HALF BOTTLE)

$14.00

Bone dry Lambrusco! Lovely, fresh and lightly sparkling, this vibrant, delightful wine opens with heady violet and red berry scents. The refined, almost ethereal palate delivers crushed raspberry, strawberry, tangerine and ginger notes alongside tangy acidity

Adami Garbel Prosecco (HALF BOTTLE)

$19.00

Garbèl, which in ancient local dialect means adry, crisp, pleasantly tart wine, is produced from the hilly vineyards in the Colli Trevigiani area. The ample nose releases crisp-edged, complex fruit notes, and the palate is full-flavored with crisp acidity. A wonderfully versatile sparkler!

Ferrari Brut (HALF BOTTLE)

$20.00Out of stock

This Italian sparkler gives champagne a run for its money! 100% chardonnay from Trento, Italy. Aromas of white spring flower, white orchard fruit and a whiff of brioche lead the way. On the crisp palate, an elegant perlage accompanies creamy yellow apple, pear and lemon drop.

Ca' del Bosco Franciacorta (HALF BOTTLE)

$30.00

Cuvée Prestige has a fragrance of toasted bread crust, apple and pear. The creamy palate has a great depth of flavors: Golden Delicious apple, lemon drop, honey and pastry. The wine finishes on an almond note.

Raventos i Blanc de Nit Rose (HALF BOTTLE)

$22.00

Bone dry and crisp with sharp satisfying bubbles. The hand-harvested grapes are assembled and secondary fermentation occurs in bottle, which rests for at least 15 months before disgorgement. Pairs with papas bravas and spicy aioli

Champagne Vollereaux Brut (HALF BOTTLE)

$28.00

Aromas of white fruits and honey followed by notes of apricot. Creamy and supple on the palate with a beautiful weight and perfect harmony with the wine's preceding aromas.

Champagne J Bardelot Brut Rose (HALF BOTTLE)

$28.00Out of stock

Aromas and flavors of macerated strawberries, black plum, persimmon, tamarind, and rhubarb with a supple, lively, bubbly, dry light-to-medium body and a seamless, medium-length finish with notes of cherry eau-de-vie, fresh raspberries, brioche toast, and toasted sunflower seeds with fine, well-integrated tannins and no oak flavor. A bold Rosé Champagne that has you covered for lazy weekend lunches.

Minuty Rose (HALF BOTTLE)

$16.00

Taut and lively Provence rose, offering vibrant strawberry, red currant and blood orange flavors and a hint of honeysuckle. Finishes very long and precise, with resonating mineral and red berry notes.

Angels & Cowboys Rose (HALF BOTTLE)

$16.00

375 ml Grenache-based Rosé, crafted using the traditional Provençal method. Aromas are minerally and ethereal with hints of grapefruit, white peach and spicy floral notes. Vibrant acidity and deliciously great length.

Trimbach Riesling (HALF BOTTLE)

$16.00Out of stock

Bring on the oysters! Trimbach dry riesling is so fresh and bright with plenty of apple, pear and citrus to balance the crisp acidity and the minerality that adds so much interest to the finish.

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc (HALF BOTTLE)

$16.00Out of stock

The lush and alluring Sauvignon Blanc reveals aromas of lemon verbena, candied pineapple, lime, and summer melon. On the palate, it is silky and mouth-filling, with refreshing acidity framing the tantalizing citrus and tropical fruit flavors while carrying the wine to a long, focused finish.

White Haven Sauvignon Blanc (HALF BOTTLE)

$16.00

Fragrant and vibrant, with lemongrass, Key lime, Asian pear and fresh ginger notes on a sleek frame. Delivers a touch of honeysuckle on the finish

Starmont Chardonnay (HALF BOTTLE)

$18.00

Both barrel and stainless-steel fermented, this is a bright, balanced white wine that shows a juicy core of pear and apple. Lively and weighty, it has substance and style within a context of vibrant acidity and earthy stone.

Sing Sweet Thing Albarino (HALF BOTTLE)

$16.00

Naturally made Albarino brimming w/ apricots, mango, and pineapple. Refreshingly zippy & gripping on the palate.

Las Jaras Waves White (CANNED WINE)

$14.00

Natty wine in a can! Aromas of pippin apple, honeydew melon, and grapefruit along with hints of wet stone. The palate shows melon, grapefruit, and a gentle sparkle and racy acidity. We think of this wine as being like that soft drink Squirt that we enjoyed on hot summer days as kids.

Las Jaras Waves Rose (CANNED WINE)

$14.00

Aromas of pomegranate, red plum and white cherry along with hints of stone. The palate shows raspberry, gooseberry and white cherry in abundance, bright acidity and a light sparkle and a bit of texture in the finish.

Roseade 250 Ml (CANNED WINE)

$6.00

Awwwww yeah, Roseade has landed in the US of A baby!!! All the way from Australia this funky fresh wine spritzer is here to bring nothing but good times and good vibes! It’s made from top notch Rosé and traditional lemonade (freshly squeezed of course) with a bit of spritz. Yep, it’s one bloody delicious can of fun that tastes like a summer beach party in your mouth… Yum!

Old Westminster Piquette (CANNED WINE)

$7.00

Spritzy and refreshing orange piquette. 100% Maryland grown. Natural wine. Fermented with wild yeast and canned without fining or filtration.

Old Westminster Seeds & Skins (CANNED ORAGNE WINE)

$10.00

Orange wine in a can! Spritzy and refreshing skin-fermented Pinot Gris. 100% Maryland grown. Natural wine. Fermented with wild yeast and canned without fining or filtration.

Old Westminster Raw Rose (CANNED WINE)

$10.00

Dark and spicy Rosé of Chambourcin and Cabernet Franc. Co-fermented in stainless steel with native yeast. Canned without filtration

Gloria Ferrer Blanc De Noirs Rose (HALF BOTTLE)

$15.00

Ferrari Carano Fume Sauvignon Blanc (HALF BOTTLE)

$14.00

Lil Fizz, 250 Ml

$7.00

Le Grand Caillou Sancerre (HALF BOTTLE)

$18.00
Roederer Estate Brut 375 ml.

$18.00

Roederer Estate Brut 375 ml.

BROC Cellars Love Red (CANNED WINE)

$10.00

Natural Carignan & Syrah blend. Ripe wild berries on the nose, rhubarb, cut herb and bramble on the palate.

Las Jaras Waves Red (CANNED WINE)

$14.00

Natural glou glou in a can!

Beronia Crianza (HALF BOTTLE)

$16.00Out of stock

100% Tempranillo for Rioja. Notes of plum, cherry, chocolate and hazelnut aromas that follow through to a medium body, creamy tannins and a fruity finish. Delicious.

Clos Du Mont-Olivet Chateauneuf-du-Pape (HALF BOTTLE)

$32.00

2019 Cuvee Unique.80% Grenache, 10% Syrah and 10% Mourvèdre Aromas of blackberry, red cherry, and baking spices. Smooth, concentrated yet balanced; flavors of tart cherries, red plums, and light licorice. Long finish.

Cultusboni Chianti Classico (HALF BOTTLE)

$15.00

A firm, savory Sangiovese with black-cherry and orange aromas and flavors. Medium body, fine tannins and a fresh finish with subtle fruit.

Daou Pessimist (HALF BOTTLE)

$16.00

Maison Noir "P-Oui" Pinot Noir (HALF BOTTLE)

$21.00

P-Oui (pee-wee) Yes-Pinot is the celebration of Pinot Noir taken from a cross section of vineyards throughout the Willamette Valley to make "One Pinot Under a Groove". Only bottled in half bottles to complement dining alone or enjoying a glass with a friend! Franken Berry jam session with Parliament-Funkadelic's: complex, soulful, strawberry, funk

The Lovers And Dreamers (HALF BOTTLE)

$16.00Out of stock

Natty Texas wine! Starting off with notes of smokey plum and cedar of the skin fermented Viognier, it quickly begins to show off it’s violet perfume that we’ve come to love in Touriga Nacional

Southold Forgotten Dreams (HALF BOTTLE)

$18.00

Light, "Cerasuolo-style" Sangiovese from the Texas Hill Country. Notes of Strawberry, Cranberry, rhubarb

Southold High Speed Low Drag (HALF BOTTLE)

$18.00

A blend of Barbera and Merlot, from Robert Clay Vineyards in the Texas Hill Country.

Southold Love Just Because (HALF BOTTLE)

$16.00

Natural Dolcetto from the Texas Hill Country. Nose of red raspberries, flowers, and red berries. Flavors of cranberries, raspberries, and an earthy finish. Medium acidity, medium tannin, medium to full-bodied.

Fontanafredda Barbera D'Alba (HALF BOTTLE)

$16.00

Expressive nose of candied plums, dried flowers, and kirsch. The palate is all red, black, and purple fruit with notes of sun-dried fig, blackberry, black cherry, hints of baking spice on the finish.

Heritage Browne Cabernet (HALF BOTTLE)

$18.00

Aromas of mocha and black plum lead to flavors of bing cherry, anise and toasted oak. This is a full-bodied wine with chalky tannins, finishing with jam and blackberry reduction sauce.

Justin Cabernet (Half Bottle)

$18.00

Four Graces 2018 Pinot Noir (HALF BOTTLE)

$20.00

Lancaster Estate (HALF BOTTLE)

$40.00

Champagne Inspiration 1818 by Billecart-Salmon

$50.00Out of stock

New release from Billecart-Salmon! Fresh and classic champagne style with aromas of brioche, almonds and pears.

Champagne Lanson Le Rose

$65.00

Offering up aromas of peach, crisp orchard fruit, pink grapefruit and warm brioche. Medium to full-bodied, chiseled and incisive, with a racy spine of acidity and a pretty pinpoint mousse, it concludes with a saline finish. This is quite tightly wound out of the gates, and I suspect it possesses a bit of upside. Rating: 90+

Champagne Laurent Perrier La Cuvee

$50.00

Champagne Madame Zero

$65.00

Champagne Pommery Blanc de Blanc

$80.00

Champagne Roederer et Philippe Starck

$85.00

2012 vintage brut nature. This finely knit Champagne crackles with mouthwatering acidity, while the satiny mousse swathes the palate, carrying flavors of crunchy pear, rich grilled nut, white cherry and a touch of honeycomb. Long and creamy on the minerally, saline-laced finish

Champagne Ruinart Blanc de Blanc

$90.00Out of stock

Champagne Ruinart Rose

$100.00

Champagne Vazart Coquart Blanc de blanc Brut Reserve

$60.00

Champagne Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame

$199.00

Champagne Vollereaux Brut Rose

$50.00

A bigger, showier rosé Champagne, full of light smoked strawberries, raspberry, popcorn, cherry atop a base of broken stones. This pinot noir spent four years on lees and with a dosage of 9 g/l, that comes across at finish. Simpler, present and pleasant pink fizz, ready to drink now with salmon canapés.

Champagne, Henriot Rose Millesime 2012

$125.00

Offering up attractive aromas of blood orange, red berries, peach, orchard fruit and brioche, Henriot's 2012 Brut Rosé Millésimé is medium to full-bodied, satiny and enveloping, with fine concentration, ripe but racy acids, a delicate mousse and a long, saline finish. This is one of the more intense, vinous wines to emerge from Henriot in some time, and it's very promising.

Champange Le Chemin Du Roi

$175.00

Cremant Maison Parigot Cremant de Bourgogne

$35.00

Cremant Marquis De La Tour Cremant De Loire Brut

$30.00

Cremant Monmousseau Brut Etoile

$18.00

Cremant, Domaine de Bois Moze Cremant Rose

$35.00

Cremant, Riefle Alsace Rose

$39.00

Domestic Sparkling, Argyle Brut Reserve

$34.00

Vintage blend of Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, and Chardonnay from 3 select Willamette Vineyards. Sleek and steely, with elegantly expressive lemon and lime flavors that take on mineral and fresh ginger notes, hints of poached pear and cream on the finish.

Domestic Sparkling, Crocker & Starr Blanc de Noir

$75.00

Domestic Sparkling, Cruse Tradition

$48.00

Michael Cruse is still tinkering with the style of Tradition, his non-vintage sparkler. This sees no sulfur during elevage, and the combination of lees and mild oxidation results in a wine of unusual and dramatic savor. Salty, nutty, bready, with a lees character so pronounced it brings sherry to mind, the wine nevertheless has a tremendous tension to the its structure, a lemon curd brightness over the breadth from the lees yielding an umami character in the extreme

Domestic Sparkling, Las Jaras Sparkling Carignan

$45.00

"This wine is made via the "methode untraditionelle" We have found that many sparkling wines can be quite gauche as a result of the compromises the winemakers have to make with the traditional method. Our unique method results in a wine that is very refined and elegant with nothing forced. Here we find a copper hue, a nose of green strawberry, hay in the breeze, toasted hazelnuts and marshmallows. On the palate there is apricot, comice pear and cocoa enveloped in a fine texture. There is a long finish with crisp lime-like acidity. This wine will age beautifully over the next several years."-Winemaker's notes

Domestic Sparkling, Mirabelle Brut Rose

$43.00

Domestic Sparkling, Planet Oregon Brut Rose

$30.00

Organically grown Pinot Noir from a Yamhill-Carlton vineyard. Whole cluster pressed, it's a delightful sparkler, with pretty cherry fruit, refreshing bubbles and a tart burst of citrus.

Domestic Sparkling, Soter Mineral Springs Brut Rose

$75.00

Fantinel Prosecco

$24.00

Franciacorta, Barone Pizzini

$40.00

Lunetta Prosecco Rose

$18.00

Pet Nat, Cambridge Rd. "Naturalist" Rose

$30.00

2020 Pét Nat Rosé of Pinot Gris, Riesling, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Syrah from Wairarapa, New Zealand. Cambridge Road Vineyard is a small family farmed estate with a focus on perfecting and beautifying the land and cultivating it according to natural biodynamic and eco-farming principles. We believe in minimal intervention winemaking, low yields, and healthy living wines. Delicate mouse, with wildflowers on the nose and rich orchard fruit on the palate. Notes of sweet peach and apricot are balanced with hints of Meyer lemon peel. Spring time in a glass!

Pet Nat, Cuvee Johnny Poppers

$30.00

Lightly fizzy pet nat of Chenin blanc. Bright yellow and white fruit with a slightly savory finish. Very refreshing, low productions. Organic viniculture, Herbicide-free farming, Traditional hand picking, Use of indigenous yeast, Bottled without filtation.

Pet Nat, Field Recordings Aqua Pazza

$30.00

Pet Nat, Field Recordings Rose

$25.00Out of stock

2021 vintage naturally Sparkling rose of Cabernet Franc from Paso Robles, Ca. Delicate and refined with notes of tart strawberry and savory spiced aromas and flavors make it an excellent pairing for roasted chicken, smoked salmon, and asian inspired dishes.

Pet Nat, Field Recordings Salad Days

$30.00

An insanely crushable blend of Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc & Colombard. Why Salad Days? Short answer, because it's flavors are green & fresh. Long answer, at just 9.9% abv, some days, you just need Salad Days is young, easy and carefree - on the nose it's all about crisp pear, green apple, lemon & green herbs - the palate is light & refreshing with a soft kiss of Pet Nat bubbles.

Pet Nat, Francois Pinot Rose

$38.00

50/50 blend of Cot (malbec) and grolleau from Vouvray. Aromas of ripe raspberry, strawberry and red currant with hints of rose and blood orange. The palate is fresh and creamy with raspberry and tart strawberry with a nice mineral kick and sappy fruit in the refreshing finish. organically farmed. This is an elegant and very delicious Pet Nat that will accompany just about anything

Pet Nat, Gilbert Cellars Rose

$35.00

Pet Nat, Hager Matthias Gruner Veltliner

$30.00

Pet Nat, Le Quai à Raisins Umami

$27.00

Pétillant naturel of Muscat & Grenache - . The bubbles reveal notes of peach and white melon. A balanced mouthfeel with crisp freshness, light salinity and hints of honeycomb. Natural, versatile, and very food friendly!

Pet Nat, Lunaria Ramato

$20.00

Pet Nat, Meinklang Prosa Rose

$30.00

Pet Nat, Moonland Rose-Fruit

$27.00

Co-fermented apples and Carignan from organic vineyards in Mendocino, Ca. Gorgeous notes of wild apple blossoms, tangy dragon fruit and mineral hues. At 8% ABV this low, exquisitely dry sparkler is perfect for brunch! Native yeast, no added Sulfites.

Pet Nat, Nathalie Banes Facette

$36.00Out of stock

Pet Nat, Nuria

$42.00

Pet Nat, Sage Rat Barbera

$30.00

Pet Nat, Southold Farm + Cellar "Last Call For Regrets"

$40.00

Plump yet zippy pet nat. Big notes of strawberry and grapefruit juice. This wine will carry us all through the Texas heat as well as celebrations and any old reason to crack some bubbles.

Pet Nat, Unico Zelco SeaFoam

$25.00

Pet Nat, Vignato Frizzante

$23.00

No filtration, no disgorgement, no sulfur—this is unadulterated, bone-dry, incredibly stimulating, sparkling Garganega from the unheralded volcanic hills of Gambellara.

Pet Nat, Zestos

$31.00

Prosecco, La Gioiosa Proscco Rose

$20.00

Son Of Man Sagardo Cider

$16.00Out of stock

Sparkling, JANZ Premium Rose

$40.00

Unique and refined, this wine speaks so well of Tasmania! The delicate Jansz Premium Rose is so pretty and so stylish; wonderful aromas of wild strawberries and delicate flowers; medium-bodied on the palate and bright with the zest of life; lively tart and ripe strawberry flavors on the palate; crisp and rewarding in the finish

Sparkling, Montenigo 17/24 Brut Nature

$50.00

Metodo Classico 17/24 is a zero dosage, champagne-method sparkler made from 100% direct-pressed Corvina from the 2017 harvest. It ferments and ages for 1 year in amphora. The base wine is then bottled and the secondary fermentation is kicked off using Amarone must! The wine spends 2 years on the lees before disgorging (hence the name 17/24, 2017 vintage 24 months on lees). The resulting wine is both bright and rich with a distinct nuttiness. Only 750 bottles were produced. Zero dosage. Zero added sulfites!

Sparkling, Raventos i Blanc de la Finca

$34.00

Sparkling, Segretvigne Brut

$34.00

100% Nebbiolo from Piedmont. The name, Segretevigne, means "secret vines" because the wine laws in Italy do not allow for the varietal name to appear on the label for sparkling wines vinified via the Champagne method. Early harvest, 36 months on the yeasts, zero dosage. Bone dry, but rich and zesty. Fine mousse and long finish.

Subject To Change Tasty Waves Piquette

$25.00

Champagne, Perrier Jouet Grand Brut

$67.00

Champagne, Billecart-salmon Rose

$125.00

Prosecco, Luminore

$34.00

Cremant, Champalou

$42.00

Berlucchi 61' Franciacorta

$45.00

Champagne, 2007 Cristal

$250.00

Pet Nat, Field Recordings "Clouds"

$36.00

Mousse-Tache

$22.00

Champagne, Henriot Blanc de Blanc

$75.00

C.L. Butaud Romato

$26.00
Field Recordings Mr.ramoto

$25.00

An homage to the Romato wines of Nothern Italy, this skin contact pinot gris is perfect for the season! Beautiful notes of sweet-yellow heirloom tomato, cantaloupe, and white pepper.

Field Recordings Skins

$27.00

Skin-contact blend of Chenin Blanc, Pinot Gris, and Albarino, notes of orchard fruit and delicate white tea tannins. Perfect pairing for roasted chicken and savory spices.

The Marigny Sunny Side Skin

$31.00

The Marigny Super Deluxe Cuvee Pinot Gris

$30.00
Tutti Fruitti Ananas "Nespola" VDF

$27.00

2019 Vermentino based blend from Roussillon, Fr. 3-week maceration in stainless steel, 9-day fermentation with skins on, and aged in concrete. The wine is fermented naturally and bottled with minimal S02. A beautiful shade of sunset, this bright, refreshing wine has a hint of tannin and just the right amount of citrus and spice!

Scotty Boy LOVE

$40.00

Alta Marfa Helping Hands Gruner

$45.00

Pielihueso Naranjo

$32.00

Free Your Body

$30.00

Fil.Loxera & Cia. Orange

$32.00
COS Rami

$40.00

Stolpman "Love You Bunches" Orange

$38.00

Lady of Sunshine Chevey

$35.00

New to Texas!!! 60% Sauvignon Blanc, 40% Chardonnay, inspired by the Cheverny region in France's Loire Valley. From organic Oliver's Vineyard in Edna Valley. In classic Lady of the Sunshine style, the grapes were food tread and whole bunch pressed. Native yeast, unfined, unfiltered. Notes of lime zest, tangerine marmalade, & orchard bloom with a briny kick. Poolside or patio perfect!

Adelsheim Chardonnay

$34.00

2019 vintage. Layered aromas of fresh apple, jasmine, meadowfoam honey, and delicate baking spice. This wine has vibrancy and verve, and finishes with a refreshing sensibility

Arnot-Roberts Chardonnay

$43.00

Broc "Love" White Blend

$30.00

2019 Rhone-style blend from Broc Cellars in Berkley, Ca. Notes of savory spices, mineral accents, and exotic citrus. Native yeast fermentation, no added S02. Unfined/Unfiltered sunshine in a glass!

Chateau Climens "Asphodèle" Semillon

$34.00

Château Climens’ Bérénice Lurton is recognized for making stunning Sauternes dessert wines from the Sémillon variety. This year, was the first release of her dry Bordeaux Blanc wine, Asphodèle 2018. 100 percent Sémillon. Supremely bright, lively, and lifted. Notes of white grapefruit, lime, white flowers, and a touch of pear skin. A lovely texture; just a hint of residual sugar, but ultra-fresh with bright acidity.

Clos Pissarra Grenache Blanc

$38.00

Day Chardonnay Belle Pente Vineyard

$45.00

Initial notes of almond, clover honey and honeysuckle open up into juicy yellow plum, lemon, and clementine. The wine widens on the palate and then is brought to a potent mineral finish like wet stones and oyster shell. This vintage is a little riper and deeper than others we've made, and it brings the grape's Burgundy roots to mind but with an Oregon interpretation. The racy minerality continues to unfold with air and carries through the long, vibrant finish

Deliquente Hell Malvasia

$25.00

2019 Malvasia from Riverland, Au. The Malvasia grape is native to Italy but thrives in the hot, dry climate of Riverland. Aromatic with notes of apricot, pineapple, and grapefruit. Beautiful acidity with a spike of tannin and refreshing salinity on the finish.

Devil's Corner Chardonnay

$28.00

Domaine Ciringa Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

The label on this 2017 single vineyard Sauvignon Blanc shows a sea star fossil (found in the single vineyard Ciringa) and demonstrates the origin and the balance of this pure, mineral-driven wine. A combination of Slovenia's microclimate and the coralline limestone soil in which the grapes are grown provide the perfect conditions for this crispy refreshing wine. Notes of peach, lemon zest, and apricot with a touch of saline on the finish. Pair with seafood.

Domaine Vacheron Sancerre

$45.00

2019 vibrant, 100% organic/biodynamic Sauvignon Blanc from a mix of flint and chalk soils in the heart of Sancerre. Aromas of grapefruit zest and gunflint, The palate is pure and fresh, with plenty of mineral energy and citrus-notes. This is classic Sancerre— pure and clean, with lots of freshness and lovely energy. Hard harvest. Native yeast fermentation.

Dont Forget To Soar White Blend

$32.00

Dumol Chardonnay

$70.00

2019 "Wester Reach" esate Chardonnay. Gentle scents of honey, oats, nuts and dried white flowers with a peachy core. crunchy acidity, showing hints of custard. Ends with buttery accents and tropical fruit notes on the richly spiced finish. 94 Points!

Grieve Family Double Eagle Sauvignon Blanc

$43.00

Another stellar wine from Philippe Melka This 2018 Napa Sauvignon Blanc impresses with a nose of white peach and citrus. Creamy yet bright, it offers length and texture, fermented and aged in concrete egg and 20% new French oak. 442 cases produced.

Jade & Jasper Fiano

$25.00

100% Fiano from Riverland, Australia. Elegant whiffs of white peach blossoms, crackling acidity with distinct Fiano texture. One of those white wines that can suit almost any situation calling for a good glass - it's destined for the lunch table. A Sunshine Slurper!

K Vitners Viognier

$20.00

Kosta Browne Chardonnay

$90.00

La Boutanche Reisling

$28.00

Lemelson Pinot Gris

$27.00

Liger-Belair Les Charmes Chardonnay

$42.00

Luna Gaia Catarratto

$27.00

Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

Complex mix of lime sherbet, makrut lime leaf, lemon curd and orange blossom flavors that are fragrant and complex on a fleshy, succulent frame, with notes of nectarine and ripe Crenshaw melon. Harmonious, with a fresh thread of acidity on the finish.

Mother Rock "Force Celeste" Chenin Blanc