Local Foods Tanglewood
5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130
HOUSTON, TX 77057
Popular Items
Dinner Specials
Crispy Brussels
Parmesan cheese, pickled onions, honey, sherry vinaigrette, topped with cashews
Gumbo Entree
Dark roux, beans, peppers, shrimp & crab mix, rice, scallions, served with baguette toast & grilled lemon
Halloumi Salad
ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH, SAVORY RICOTTA CHEESE, CAULIFLOWER, RADISH, LOCAL SPICED HONEY, ANIMAL FARMS MIX GREENS, EVOO, PINE NUTS WITH A TOASTED BAGUETTE
Grilled Chicken Club**
GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONIONS, SRIRACHA AIOLI, SERVED ON TOASTED HARVEST WHEAT WITH 2 SIDES OR CUP OF SOUP
SHRIMP PO-BOY
Fried Shrimp, Red Onions, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, Served on Toasted Baguette and served with choice of two sides.
SANDWICH*
Avocado BLT
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Avocado, Fried Egg, Sriracha Aioli & Harvest Wheat
Banh Mi
Falcon Lake Farms Pork, Pickled Onion, Jalapeño, Carrot/Cucumber Mix, Cilantro, Sambal, Aioli & French Baguette
Cheeseburger
44 Farms Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Cheddar, Secret Sauce & Potato Bun Served with House-made French Fries
Crunchy Chicken*
Roasted Chicken, Nut-Seed Crumble, Crushed Chips, Tomato, House Pickles, Romaine, Provolone, Buttermilk Ranch & Pretzel Bun
Garden Sammie
Brussels Sprouts, Avocado Spread, Hummus, Pickled Onion, Tomato, Curried Cauliflower, Sprouts & Ciabatta
Gulf Seafood
Shrimp & Blue Crab, Romaine, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Green Goddess & Ciabatta
Quinoa Burger
Smoked Quinoa Patty, Tomato, Romaine, Pickles, Red Onion, Vegan Secret Sauce & Pretzel Bun
Truffled Egg Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan, Aioli & Pretzel Bun
APPETIZER
SALAD
Fall Harvest Salad
Greens, Delicata Squash, Cauliflower, Red Radish, Green Beans, Roasted Corn, Crispy Brussels, Toasted Sunflower Seeds, Red Grapes, Pure Luck Goat Cheese, Fresh Herb Vinaigrette
Asian Chicken Salad
Napa cabbage, chicken, cured cucumbers, cashews, bean sprouts, broccoli, snow peas, kelp noodles, ginger-soy vinaigrette, spicy peanut sauce
Taco Salad
Kale-Romaine Mix, Vegan "Taco Meat," Avocado, Cilantro-Corn, Pickled Red Onion, Tortilla Strips, Pumpkin Seeds & Lime Vinaigrette
Burger Salad
44 Farms Beef Patty, Shredded Cheddar, Chopped Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Croutons & Secret Sauce
Salmon Caesar
Grilled Salmon Filet served over Kale-Romaine Mix with Parmesan, Fried Capers, Tomato, Hearts of Palm & Croutons
Power Bowl*
Navy Beans Stew, Rice And Quinoa Pilaf, Pistou, Roasted Mushrooms With Brussels, Pumpkin Seeds Garnished With Micro-Greens
SANDWICH AS A SALAD
Avocado B.L.T. As A Salad
Crispy Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Fried Egg, Sriracha Aioli over Romaine with Lemon Vinaigrette
Banh Mi As A Salad
Falcon Lake Farms Pork, Pickled Onion, Jalapeño, Carrot/Cucumber Mix, Cilantro, Sambal & Aioli over Romaine with Soy-Ginger Vinaigrette
Crunchy Chicken As A Salad
Roasted Chicken, Nut-Seed Crumble, Crushed Chips, Tomato, House Pickles & Provolone, over Romaine with Buttermilk Ranch
Garden Sammie As A Salad
Brussels Sprouts, Avocado Spread, Hummus, Pickled Onion, Tomato, Curried Cauliflower & Sprouts over Romaine with Lemon Vinaigrette
Gulf Seafood As A Salad
Shrimp & Blue Crab, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Onions over Mixed Greens with Green Goddess
Truffled Egg Salad As A Salad
Truffled Egg Salad, Parmesan, Tomato & Sprouts over Mixed Greens with Lemon Vinaigrette
SOUP
Cup Chicken Posole*
Poblano, Green Chiles, Hominy, Cilantro & Pumpkin Seeds
Bowl Chicken Posole*
Poblano, Green Chiles, Hominy, Cilantro & Pumpkin Seeds
Quart Chicken Posole*
Poblano, Green Chiles, Hominy, Cilantro & Pumpkin Seeds
Cup Vegan Gumbo
Vegan Gumbo made with Dark Roux, Beans, Peppers served with White Rice & Scallions
Bowl Vegan Gumbo
Vegan Gumbo made with Dark Roux, Beans, Peppers served with White Rice & Scallions
SIDES
3 Sides Plate***
Housemade Chips**
with Old Bay Seasoning
Broccoli Salad**
Shaved Broccoli, Pistachios, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Dates & Citrus
Kale**
Parmesan, Golden Raisins & Pine Nuts
Pickles**
Dill Pickle Spears, House-Brine
Potato Salad**
Red Potato, Egg, Onion, Dill, Mustard
Toast
Choice of: Pretzel Bun, Ciabatta Bread, Harvest Wheat or French Roll
Salad Dressing**
Choice of House Dressing: Herb Vinaigrette, Soy Vinaigrette, Lemon Vinaigrette or Buttermilk Ranch. Choose from: Single, Half Pint, Pint or Quart
Granola**
Oats, Honey, Sesame Seeds & Pumpkin Seeds
KIDS
DESSERT
BEVERAGES
RED 1/2 BTL
Cabernet, Justin (1/2 BOTTLE)
Paso Robles, Central Coast, CA- There are clear notes of earth, vanilla and slightly toasted oak, complemented by strawberry, raspberry and blackcurrant aromas. The wine has a soft entry, with balanced acidity and tannins, along with strawberry, earth, toasted oak and vanilla flavors.
Malbec, Catena (1/2 BOTTLE)
Mendoza, Argentina- Floral bouquet of violets, dark fruits and touches of vanilla and spice. The palate offers sweet black cherry fruit, a generous texture and marked mineral notes as well as layers of chocolate and spicy black pepper. 100% Malbec, aged 12 months in mostly French oak.
Merlot, Duckhorn 2019 (1/2 BOTTLE)
A classic expression of Napa Valley Merlot, this wine offers alluring aromas of lush cherry, raspberry, cocoa and freshly baked pie crust. The cherry and raspberry notes are echoed on the silky palate, where fine-grained tannins and flavors of ripe plum, blueberry, licorice and subtle baking spice draw the wine to a long, elegant finish.
Pinot Noir, Rex Hill (1/2 BOTTLE)
Wine Spectator-Willamette Valley, Oregon - ""A handsome red, refined and polished, with structured cherry and guava flavors that offer hints of orange zest and black tea that finish with fine-grained tannins.""
Red Blend, Prisoner (1/2 BOTTLE)
Winemaker Notes Features enticing aromas of Bing cherry, dark chocolate, clove, and roasted fig. Persistent flavors of ripe raspberry, boysenberry, pomegranate, and vanilla linger harmoniously, for a smooth and luscious finish.
WHITE 1/2 BTL
Chardonnay, Landmark (1/2 btl)
Chardonnay, Sonoma-Cutrer (1/2 btl)
Classic buttery California chardonnay.
Pinot Gris, King's Estate (1/2 btl)
2018 King Estate Pinot Gris is a gorgeous example from a stellar Oregon vintage. This has a glistening pale straw color with aromas of fresh Bartlett pear, ripe white peach, wildflowers and crushed gravel. There are immediate fruit flavors that dance on the pallet like peach, Key lime, nectarine and ripe pear. These fruit flavors are balanced by fresh acidity and fleshy viscosity. There is a lingering elegant finish that begs to be paired with soft cheeses and charcuterie.
Proseco, Adami Garbel Brut (1/2 btl)
Garbèl, which in ancient local dialect means adry, crisp, pleasantly tart wine, is produced from the hilly vineyards in the Colli Trevigiani area. The ample nose releases crisp-edged, complexfruit notes, and the palate is full-flavored with a crisp acidity. A wonderfully versatile sparkler, Garbèl's 13 grams of residual sugar place it between the Brut and Extra Dry styles, making it perfect for wine bars as well as celebrations.
Rose, Angels & Cowboys (1/2 btl)
Juicy and dense with ripe dark cherry and fig. Perfect harmony between texture and flavor with a decadent finish.
Rose, Miraval (1/2 btl)
Fresh fruit and refreshing acidity. Flavors of soft grapefruit, watermelon, and rose water. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie own this delicious wine.
Sancerre, J. de Villebois 2018 (1/2 bottle)
This clean and bright Sancerre has energy and an attractive mouth-cleansing bite. Not aggressive, it awakens the palate.
Sauvignon Blanc, Duckhorn 2018 (1/2 btl)
Winemaker Notes This vibrant Sauvignon Blanc begins with enticing aromas of lemongrass, lychee, passionfruit, melon and pineapple, followed by hints of white nectarine and lime. On the juicy palate, a subtle viscosity is perfectly balanced by refreshing acidity that adds precision to the citrus and tropical fruit flavors, while driving the wine to a bright, zesty finish.
Sparkling Louis Roederer Brut 1/2 blt
Anderson Valley, California - Crisp and elegant with complex pear, spice and hazelnut flavors. It is fresh and lightly fruity with great finesse and depth of flavor. 60% Chardonnay, 40% Pinot Noir60% Chardonnay, 40% Pinot Noir.
Sparkling, Gruet Brut (1/2 Bottle)
Winemaker Notes The Brut offers a crisp, and full-bodied sparkling wine, which has developed rich complexity and fine mousse. The allure of toasty finish from twenty-four months on tirage, is a complement to the sophisticated apple and citrus flavor. Winemaker's Note: Brilliant with ultra-fine bubbles. A wonderful fine bouquet dominated by green apple and grapefruit flavors.
RED FULL BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon, Caymus 1L
Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 2018. **We are limiting purchases to two bottles per customer.
Cabernet, "J-M-L" Secret Door 2018
Cabernet, Cade 2017 Howell Mountain
Wine Spectator-Napa Valley, California - ""This is a ripe and strapping young red, packed with dark currant and g paste avors carried by strident and sleek structure. A great, piercing graphite edge comes in on the nish, along with licorice snap and tar accents...""
Cabernet, Daou, Soul of a Lion, 2018
The 2018 Soul of a Lion is the kind of awe-inspiring, age-worthy Cabernet Sauvignon that Georges and Daniel envisioned when they first began researching the terroir of DAOU Mountain. This wine displays all the hallmarks of its cooler growing season—richness, elegance and balance. A dark, purple-black hue foreshadows the experience to come. Intense aromas of lilac, violet and spice swirl amid a deep, complex bouquet. The palate bursts with prodigious flavors of blueberry, boysenberry, plum, vanilla bean and chocolate-covered cherry, all underlain by striking minerality. Silky, integrated tannins unwind into an impossibly long finish, revealing both the power and finesse of its DAOU Mountain provenance.
Cabernet, Faust
Delicious and velvety. The perfect cabernet.
Cabernet, Faust "The Pact" 2018
Deep garnet-purple in color, the 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon The Pact opens with notions of tar, damp soil and new leather over a core of warm cassis, blueberries and black raspberries. Medium to full-bodied, the palate is fresh and pure with soft tannins and lovely brightness, finishing with a peppery kick.
Cabernet, Ghost Block 2018
TASTING NOTES Very elegant and appealing aromas beam from your glass. This wine has juicy red cherry notes, along with ripe, red berry flavors. Cocoa and vanilla notes are well integrated into the fruit components. The silky, soft tannins confirm the harmonious balance between alcohol and tannin- creating an overall perfect balance in this wine. The finish is lengthy and beautiful, you won’t want to stop sipping on this 2017 Oakville cabernet.
Cabernet, Groth 2017
Wine & Spirits-Napa, CA- ""...the wine integrating oak and fruit tannins in a way that supercharges its flavors. Rather than weighing the wine down, the structure empowers it, presenting plummy blue fruit, scents of cassis and fruity-umami notes of mushrooms that last, gracious, gentle and refined.""
Cabernet, Ground Effect
Upfront dark fruit, balanced tannins and long finish with hints of vanilla.
Cabernet, Jordan
2017 Alexander Valley. Killer price, what are you waiting for!?!?!?!
Cabernet, Nickel & Nickel C.C. Ranch 2018
Wine Advocate-Napa Valley, California - ""With a deep garnet-purple color, it comes skipping out of the glass with bright, cheery scents of ripe black cherries, mulberries and crushed black currants with suggestions of chocolate box, menthol, lavender and plum preserves. Medium to full-bodied...""
Cabernet, Pahlmeyer "Jayson" 2018
The youthfully exuberant 91% Cabernet begs for a little timeout in the cellar to let the Cab Franc and Merlot beat it into submission. Then again, a quick trip through the decanter could tame its tannins so you can dive right into those wild blackberries and Castelvetrano olive undertones. Pahlmeyer is a house that rewards the patient, and this massive beauty is no exception! Add this one to the “Do Not Touch” rack and start the countdown to 2025.
Cabernet, Pedroncelli
Dark red with purple hints around the edges. Aromas of dark ripe berries, dried herbs and earthy tones introduce this medium bodied Cabernet Sauvignon. Soft tannins are framed by cherry, plum and blackberry fruit followed by hints of oregano and bay leaf. Great structure and good acidity combine with a spicy finish.
Cabernet, Peju 2019
This vintage reveals a lovely nose with aromas of dark black cherry, bittersweet chocolate and hints of bay leaf. On the palate, the dark garnet wine is rich and concentrated with layers of plum, holiday spice, tobacco and dark cocoa. Velvety tannins provide a long, memorable finish.
Cabernet, Penfolds Bin 704
This is the first vintage of the Australian producer’s foray into Napa Valley. It is tightly structured yet supple, bursting in bright currant and strawberry flavors. Savory components of sage, dried herb and black pepper dot the palate alongside silky tannins and chocolate-laced richness. A fresh touch of blood orange arises on the finish.
Cabernet, Quilt Reserve 2015
A full-bodied wine with layers of complexity, concentrated black fruit and excellent balance. Aromas of dark currant, chocolate hazelnut cream, coffee beans, dark fruit, vanilla, red plum and roasted meats pay homage to bold and intense flavors of blackberry cobbler, crème de cassis, chocolate, toffee and strawberry. The wine's bold structure is complemented by a supple, velvety mouthfeel that coats the mouth.
Cabernet, Sauvignon John
Sauvignon John is a husband and wife owned wine brand out of Houston, TX with some amazing California grown wines. Aromas of black raspberry crumble and cocoa dust, which lead to flavors of black cherries, sugarplum, and a hint of vanilla.
Cabernet, Silver Oak Alexander Valley, CA 2017
The 2016 Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon started as an elusive entity before rising to the occasion and displaying its charms. TASTING NOTES: This wine offers red and black currants and oak in its aromas and flavors. It stays focused and vibrant on the palate before finishing with a razor-sharp and bright fruit aftertaste. Pair it with a lightly-seasoned, grilled ribeye.
Cabernet, Spottswoode Lyndenhurst 2019
Fresh notes of crushed bramble, cassis, and red cherries underpin subtle aromas of lavender, cedar, and spruce. Mineral nuances of wet slate add structure, while the tannins remain silky and supple.
Cabernet, Stag's Leap "Fay"
Wine & Spirits-Stag's Leap District, Napa, CA- ""...Fay is the elegant beauty. There's nothing pushy or potent about its complexity, just a waterfall of minerals and fruits that seems to continue long after each taste. It would be hard not to fall in love with this wine's svelte refinement...""
Cahors, Clos Siguier
This is a surprisingly bright and youthful Cahors with depth of red and black fruit, subtle terroir and silken tannins. Clos Siguier is a lighter styled, readily accessible Cahors with its roots firmly planted in organic winemaking traditions.
Caymus Conundrum Red
Chateauneuf-Du-Pape, La Vieille Julienne "Les Trois Sources" 2013
Fruity, Rich, Medium Body
GSM, Fall Creek Vineyard
Tasting Notes 90 Points from James Suckling 2018 Report A medium bodied compote of tart cherry, current and red plum with underpinning of mushrooms, earthy savoring and chalk lingering on the finish of this well-structured wine.
Malbec, Clos de los Siete
Wine Spectator Deep, rich flavors of roasted cherry, plum tart and dried savory herbs are supported by firm acidity and tannins. Features a tensile frame, with slate accents midpalate. Dusty graphite notes show on the finish. Malbec, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah and Petit Verdot.
Malbec, Red Schooner
Argentina - Made from Mendoza Malbec grapes yet produced into wine and barrel aged at Caymus Vineyards in the Napa Valley. Dense, dark red, with powerful, concentrated, supple and persistent, ripe plums, cherries, and French oak notes.
Merlot, Decoy, 2019
From its plush, refined tannins to its rustic undertones, this alluring Merlot offers juicy layers of black cherry, raspberry, and plum. On the palate, the flavors are pure and polished, with a mouth-coating texture that carries the wine to a luxurious, fruit-filled finish.
Merlot, Emmolo
Californian merlot with a dark plum color that opens with chocolate and fig. Rich palate with dark berry flavors and fresh earthiness.
Merlot, Stags' Leap, 2018
This Napa Valley Merlot is a beautiful example of Napa Valley Merlot, showing exuberant dark fruit aromas of briary black cherry alongside spice notes of allspice and ginger. On the palate, there are elements of casis and the mouth-feel is rich with rounded tannins. The structure on the palate is more soft and approachable, with great acidity. A year of aging in European oak barrels added hints of sweet oak spices and dark espresso which are evident on the long finish
Petite Sirah, Caymus-Suisun "Grand Durif"
Fantastic Petite Syrah and it's priced at a steal! Long lasting red fruit with balanced acid.
Pinot Noir, Alexana
2019 Terroir Series is handcrafted from premium dry-farmed single vineyards, each within their nested AVAs in the Willamette Valley.
Pinot Noir, Argyle
Willamette Valley, OR- A medium ruby-colored with an enticing bouquet of toast, cinnamon, rose petal, cherry, and cranberry. Sweet and seamless on the palate, has a bit of structure and excellent concentration.
Pinot Noir, Beaux Frères 2019
Winemaker Notes Playful, candy-coated raspberry aromas bounce from the glass along with sweet cigar spice, followed by a lush palate of dark cherry and soft yet pithy tannin. Finishes with quenching acidity and lingering, velvety texture.
Pinot Noir, big table farm
This wine has generous fruit on the nose showing classic black cherry cranberry and a touch of cedar. There is a umami like minerality in the mid palette that is like a frame on which the bright jolly rancher like berry character hangs. The finish is opulent with both fruit and cola with soft tannins that linger on the palette just long enough to make you want another sip. scores — 94 pts — Winespeed 93 pts — James Suckling 92 pts — Wine Spectator 92 pts — Vinous
Pinot Noir, Blood Root
93 Points Wine Enthusiast "This wine is a secret collaboration between several winemakers with great vineyard sourcing who have come together here to make a masterful, value-minded blend. The majority of the grapes come from Russian River Valley, with others from Sonoma Coast, Marin, Anderson Valley and Bennett Valley. Tea, earth, stone and herb tones enliven a core of cranberry and rhubarb, offering length and depth. The tannins are velvety smooth and seductive."
Pinot Noir, Emeritus
Well balanced Pinot Noir. Fruit forward with cherry and raspberry. Light tannins.
Pinot Noir, Enroute
Wine Spectator-Sonoma County, California - "" This has nice range, with a perfumed mix of gently mulled blood orange, raspberry and strawberry notes that glide through, while subtle savory and mineral accents underscore the finish. Delivers a late whiff of rooibos tea that adds intrigue.""
Pinot Noir, Flowers
Wine Advocate-Sonoma, California- ""...Medium-bodied, delicately fruited and with beautifully pure cranberry and earth-inspired layers, it has a firm frame of grainy tannins and seamless freshness, finishing with an herbal lift.""
Pinot Noir, Hirsch "The Bohan-Dillon"
Medium ruby-purple, the 2019 The Bohan-Dilon Pinot Noir is the only cuvée from the Hirsch lineup that contains just a touch (3%) of non-estate fruit, which feels like a fair exchange for such a reasonable price tag at this quality level! It is deeply scented with dried cranberries and red cherries, orange peel, Angostura bitters and dusty earth. Light-bodied and delicate, the palate offers powdery tannins and seamless acidity with an intense core of citrus-laced fruits, and it has a long, nuanced finish. Aromas of ripe strawberries with some pine needles and dried seaweed follow through to a medium body with fine, linear tannins that are racy and class. Subtle finish. Give it time to soften, but already so pretty.
Pinot Noir, Joseph Phelps Freestone
Wine Enthusiast -Sonoma Coast, Sonoma County, California - ""...this impressive wine is juicy, textured, layered and lengthy. With a cool-climate crispness at its foundation, it unfurls lovely flavors of dark plum, wild strawberry and orange peel, finishing in a touch of nutmeg.""
Pinot Noir, Ken Wright "Shea Vineyard"
Ken’s signature wine and, arguably, Willamette Valley’s signature vineyard. Wine Advocate has suggested that Shea is the Willamette Valley’s one potential “superstar” vineyard and Ken makes the benchmark wine from this famous site. Ken uses fruit from three different blocks in the vineyard, two planted to Dijon 114 and one to Dijon 777 clones. Shea always gives black/red fruit - especially blueberry - but with more spice and earth than other Yamhill-Carlton wines. Always a fine marriage of ripe fruit and juicy, fresh, texture, this usually wants a few years in cellar to show its best. Ken pretty much made the reputation of this vineyard, and it's always one of his most powerful, concentrated, wines.
Pinot Noir, Kosta Browne
Hint of cinnamon with black cherry and plum. Delicious pinot noir!
Pinot Noir, Patz & Hall
This is a heck of a deal for the quality: an appellation wine with juicy intensity and a rich layering of red and blue fruit. With plenty of tannic power beneath its integrated texture are secondary notes of forest, clove and black tea that complement the fruit beautifully.
Pinot Noir, Penner Ash
A perfumed nose showcases strawberry, anise and tea spice aromatics. Experience ripe, fresh raspberry, red plums and strawberry compote with a hint of subtle cedar. The fine texture and silky tannins enhance the vanilla, brown sugar, and leather notes on the finish.
Pinot Noir, Raen "Royal St. Robert" 2018
95 Points James Suckling: "Supple and intensely fruity with linear focus and brightness. Wonderful clarity and minerality. Medium body, long and focused. Drink now."
Pinot Noir, Sea Sun
California - Created from the singular beauty and character of the California coast, this wine is sourced from three premier coastal regions. Their ideal conditions enable us to create a layered wine - intense and creamy on the palate with lush fruit and grippy tannins.
Pinot Noir, Siduri Sta. Rita Hills 2018
Santa Lucia Highlands, Central Coast- Rich and yet elegantly styled, its ripe flavors and strong oak influences are tied to concentrated cherry notes and evident heat and tannins at the finish.
Pinot Noir, Swine Wine "EIEIO" 2016
Only 100 or so cases made so watch out for availability, as it will slip past your grasp like the proverbial greased pig at the country fair. Take heed if you want the best, over-performing Pinot for the price wine from Oregon, as this is it.
Pinot Noir, Williams Selyem Central Coast
Winemakers Notes A deeper pitched nose of dried herbs, cedar, and red and black fruits are immediately evident in the nose. Bass notes typify this Sonoma Coast bottling, compared to the more elegant Russian River Valley. Varied terrain and weather contribute to the overall complexion and translate into a more angular wine. This is best highlighted on the palate with robust, resinous, mouthcoating tannin which are persistent across the palate. Wrapped up in the structure are the savory and dark fruit flavors while the finish gives a strong mineral impression.
Red Blend, Tooth & Nail XLVI
cabernet sauvignon 51%, merlot 38%, petite sirah 11% deep flavors of blackberry and spice aromas of plum, cinnamon and sweet oak
Red Blend, "Ferraio" Viticcio
Ruby red with fruity notes of blackberries and black currants, and floral scents of hyacinth and violets. Refreshing and savory in the mouth, with a good body and a subtly long finish. Blend: 40% Sangiovese, 25% Merlot, 25% Cabernet Sauvignon,10% Petit Verdot
Red Blend, "Roma" by K Vinters
Express yourself. This wine does just that. Magnificent red currant, laurel, forest floor and pencil shavings. All layered upon a classic cabernet framework that delivers the message of purity and goodness. An absolute Walla Wallan. Blend: 75% Cabernet Sauvignon and 25% Syrah.
Red Blend, Air Guitar by Bow & Arrow 2018
The name Air Guitar is a self deprecating poke at attempting French style wines in America. The “least likely to exist” of all of our Willamette Valley sourced wines, this is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon from Borgo Pass Vineyard and Cabernet Franc from Johan Vineyard. Don’t let the playful nature of the wine’s label fool you -this is our most profound expression of red wine from this region and the one that rewards the most patience. Aged 10 to 12 months in puncheon.
Red Blend, AXR Propietary
Last year the critics raved about this wine, saying it “shows balance, but juicy.” The 2019 vintage is even better. It shows a round juicy palate with loads of dark fruit and texture. The balance comes from its fruit-driven aromas, outstanding mouthfeel, and a touch of tannin for good measure. Pair this easily with steak Frites or just a large glass.
Red Blend, Bootleg 2016
Beautiful garnet color leads into a nose of dark fruit, blueberry, chocolate, baking spices and earthy notes in the background. On the palate the wine exhibits rich round approachable tannins with great structure. Flavors of blueberry and blackberry compote, toasty oak and a long luscious finish. The wine is full and inviting enough to enjoy on its own, yet structured enough to stand up to big, bold foods such as prime rib, leg of lamb or BBQ.
Red Blend, Conundrum
Very robust and smooth with lighter finish. Notes of oak and dark fruit.
Red Blend, Doña Paula 1350
WINEMAKER'S NOTES This complex and balanced wine of a deep violet color is a blend of 50% Cabernet Franc, 45% Malbec and 5% Casavecchia. The Cabernet Franc variety contributes very spicy and floral notes, whereas the Malbec gives the wine aromas of red fruit. In the mouth, it has a long and highly persistent finish due to its tannins. A very elegant and well-structured blend.
Red Blend, Dueling Pistols, Paso Robles
California - Dueling Pistols Paso Robles appellation Red wine intertwines two competing varietals in a 50/50 blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Petite Sirah where each varietal's fight for power balances that of the other. The depth and character is shown.
Red Blend, EVS "Windblown"
McPherson Cellars EVS Windblown Medium Body, Pepper. Dark fruit, deep plum and cherry. 25% Mourvèdre 25% Petite Sirah, 23% Carignan, 18% Syrah, 9% Grenache
Red Blend, Faust "Salvation"
Napa, CA- Limited-release Cabernet-led red blend handcrafted from the winemakers of Faust. Opulent aromas of star anise and cocoa powder frame dark fruit notes of blackberry and cherry with a supple structure and elegant finish.
Red Blend, Harvey & Harriet
Winemaker Notes The 2017 vintage of Harvey + Harriet quickly became a fan favorite, and at a new price-point and how beautifully the 2018 vintage is already drinking... we believe that every wine-lover needs a case of this in their fridge! This wine is meant to be your every-day drinker. It is perfect to open on a Tuesday night with take out food, bring over to your neighbor's house to share at a summer potluck, or open a bottle (guilt-free) to enjoy just one glass while cooking dinner for your family. To quote critic Jeb Dunnuck, the 2018 vintage "sports a deep purple color as well as a powerful bouquet of ripe black fruits, tobacco leaf, smoked earth, dark chocolate, and Asian spice".
Red Blend, Les Lunes "Astral Blend" 2020
The 2020 Astral blend is a slightly different interpretation of Les Lunes’ estate vineyards in that the intention of the wine is to be light, fresh, and quaffable. Zinfandel, Pinot Noir, Chenin Blanc, Sangiovese, and French Colombard come together, Voltron style, with each individual grape lifting up its vinious brethren. Together they cross the line between white, orange, rosé, and red. Everything except the Chenin Blanc is from Les Lunes' farmed vineyards throughout Sonoma County. Meant to be served chilled this light, ethereal and lively red wine is brimming with bright, fresh berry fruit balanced by lovely acidity and minerality.
Red Blend, Les Lunes "Cosmic Blend"
2019 vintage natural Bordeaux style blend from Sonoma, Ca. 50% cabernet sauvignon, 40% merlot, 10% cab franc. 100% not what you're expecting. This wine is simultaneously dark and inky while being light and juicy. Enjoy at room temp or with a slight chill for maximum quaffability!
Red Blend, Les Lunes, "CAB/MERLOT" 2017
A deliciously old-school California Bordeaux blend with fresh fruit, structure and bright acidity. The Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot hail from some of the oldest remaining vineyards in the Sonoma Carneros region and we are proud to farm both of these sites. Aged for three years before release, this Cab/Merlot harkens to the days in California when the wine, not the points, mattered most.
Red Blend, Leviathan*
ased on Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, and Syrah brought up in 25% new French oak, the 2017 California Red Wine sports a deep ruby/purple color as well as a rich, powerful, opulent style that certainly puts a smile on your face. Notes of currants, chocolate, spice box, and earthy, herbal notes all emerge from this sexy, seamless effort that has full-bodied richness, ripe tannins, and outstanding finish. It’s a smoking value to enjoy over the coming 7-8 years.
Red Blend, Love Red by Broc Cellars
77% Carignan, 15% Valdiguié, 8% SyrahThe Love Red grapes are harvested early to highlight the fruit and preserve the acidity. The Carignan is a combination of whole cluster and destemmed fruit from four 70 year-old dry farmed vineyards. The Valdiguié and Syrah were whole cluster. The wine was aged in a combination of neutral French oak barrels and concrete tanks.
Red Blend, Machete by Orin Swift
Wine Spectator-California - ""Potent, plump and heady dried berry, violet and sandalwood accents power toward broad-shouldered tannins. road-shouldered tannins. Petite Sirah, Syrah and Grenache. Drink now...""
Red Blend, Meinklang "Abend Burgenland"
The Abend from Meinklang is a very elegant and complex red wine. Made from 80% Sankt Laurent and 20% Blaufränkisch, it has aged for 9 months in concrete-eggs. It reminds of a matured Pinot Noir in terms of taste. Give it a lot of time to breath, you’ll notice how this wine evolves over time. The aromas go from liquorice to cassis, from balsamic to pepper.
Red Blend, Papillon by Orin Swift
Napa Valley, CA- A tradtional Bordeaux blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Malbec. Well-structured and elegant, with spicy, cedary currant and black cherry fruit that has a dusty edge, with a touch of mineral. Ends with gentle, fine-grained tannins.
Red Blend, Prisoner 2019 by Orin Swift
Winemaker Notes Features enticing aromas of Bing cherry, dark chocolate, clove, and roasted fig. Persistent flavors of ripe raspberry, boysenberry, pomegranate, and vanilla linger harmoniously, for a smooth and luscious finish.
Red Blend, Quintessa 2018
The 2018 Quintessa is a wine of perfect harmony, with deep flavors and elegant layers that are apparent even from a young age. Intense aromas of cassis, black cherry, and raspberry intermingle with savory notes of sage and thyme; the 2018 Quintessa continues to unfold as notes of dark chocolate, graphite and fresh tobacco mingle with the fresh fruit. Precise and dense, the wine shows supple tannin that play with flavors of black cherry, dark chocolate, and crushed rocks. The 2018 Quintessa has a perfect balance of fresh acidity followed by bright fruit and minerality at the finish that portends unparalleled aging potential.
Red Blend, Son Of A Butcher
Son Of a Butcher shows the softer side of Yannick’s favorite red grape – Tannat – and its amazing potential as a blending variety. The deep, dark, spicy bouquet revolves around blackberries, white pepper, plums, violets, dry leaves with notes of licorice and roasted coffee. Supple and full-bodied, it’s an unmistakable California resident, rich and with youthful vibe, but the one who doesn’t forget its French heritage. Aged for 18 months in 15% new and 85% neutral French oak barrels.
Red Blend, Time Machine by Bow & Arrow
This years rendition features a blend of Pinot Noir, Gamay and Cab Franc, that has spent time in a combination of stainless steel and neutral oak. Bright, fresh, crunchy and \ great acidity. This wine is equally comfortable on a dinner table entertaining guests, as it is on a front porch with a slight chill on hot summer days.
Red Zinfandel, Macauley
Garnet black color. Curious aromas and flavors of toasted coconut dark chocolate bark, caulk, pencil eraser, and roasted beets and oranges with a silky, vibrant, fruity light body and a polished, intriguing, medium-long finish with notes of spicy blueberry rhubarb pie, chocolate nut bar, and schmaltz almond cookie with no oak flavor. Statuesque zinfandel with deeply concentrated flavors and a generous finish.
Ruché, La Miraja "La Ribòta"
Eugenio Gatti, a seventh generation viticulturist, produces 600 bottles per year of “La Ribota,” a non-vintage fortified wine made from an obscure grape, believed to be indigenous to the Piedmont region, called Ruché. Highly tannic, light in appearance, with pronounced aromatics and a slight bitter aftertaste, the Ruché grape shares many similarities with Nebbiolo.
Sangiovese, Freddo by Field Recordings
Wine Style: Chill-able Sangiovese Red Tasting Notes: Aromas of fresh cranberries, sweet cherries and strawberry jello shooters match the palate with all the juicy fruit.
Zinfandel, Ridge Lytton Springs
Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma, CA- The quintessential Zin, classic Dry Creek Valley. Showing the potent, ripe boysenberry and blackberry of old-vine Sonoma zinfandel, notes of leaf and briar, and the intricacy of multiple varietals. A balanced, yet powerful Zin.
Zinfandel, Seghesio 2019
An expressive burst of aromas of deep dark fruits lead into layered tones of lifted red fruit and a soft, lucious mid-palate. A juicy, vibrant entry with notes of mint, sasparilla, and fresh plum is interwoven with supple, textured tannins and acidity on the long, complex finish.
Zinfandel, Turley Juvenile 2019
Winemaker Notes Hailing from 29 vineyards in 11 different counties across the beautiful Golden State, the Turley Juvenile sets the standard for classic California Zinfandel. Bright, vibrant pepper and spice with lovely lifted red fruits, satiating acidity and a hint of blue fruits as well. Lithely textured with pure precision and tons of energy on the palate.
WHITE FULL BTL
Albariño, Pulpo 2019
You must absolutely try it with this delicious, dry white wine. Made from Albariño grapes grown in the Salnés Valley region of Rías Baixas in Galicia, Spain, Pulpo is fresh, zingy and fruity. The perfect balance of apricot, pineapple and passion fruit on the bouquet and a juicy citrus palate, finishing with deep sweet fruit and a delicate acidity. Wonderfully refreshing on a summer’s day.”
Alsace, Kuentz-Bas 2019
Dry and crisp with white peach and honey notes.
Amore Bianco, Tocai Friulano by Broc Cellars 2020
WINEMAKER’S NOTES: We fermented the wine on the skins in two sandstone jars and direct pressed into one concrete egg and another sandstone jar to create this 2020 vintage. The juice on the skins in sandstone jars fermented and aged until January when we basket pressed. The juice went back into the sandstone jars to age for a few more months. All wine was fermented using only native yeasts, no sulfur was added during fermentation or at bottling, and the wine is left unfiltered showing its natural texture. It was aged for a total of 9 months. This is a very special wine. It’s like mandarin, pineapple guava and sea salt in your glass. Enjoy!
Bordeaux Blanc, Chãteau Ducasse 2019
Winemaker Notes This Bordeaux blanc is made from old Sémillon, Sauvignon Blanc, and Muscadelle vines planted in complex soils of clay and limestone on fissured rock. The wine is bone-dry, even if your first whiff of sunny, slightly tropical fruit leads you to expect otherwise. On the palate, it is luscious and mouth-coating with generous passion fruit and lychee, and yet it is racy at the same time—constructed along a sturdy spine of chalk and acidity, it bears the classic Sauvignon Blanc notes of lime and grass. This blanc is astoundingly versatile at table.
Chablis, Domaine Paul Nicolle, Vieilles Vignes
Young Chablis with crisp minerality and nice acid. Great with fish, soft cheese or our Harvest Salad.
Chablis, Jean Collet 2017
Lemon crisp and bright, with a pretty note of orange blossom, light melon, verbena gracing a slender palate over a fine bed of lees, finishing with a slight mineral buzz. Charming, honest, drink-me-now Chablis.
Champagne, Collet Brut
Champagne Collet Brut is the distinctive cuvee and identity of Maison Collet, harmoniously combining Champagne's three main grape varieties: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier. Light golden-amber color. Toasted brioche aromas with fine citrus notes. Powerful and full-bodied revealing great freshness and amazing length.
Chardonnay, Cakebread
Ripe pear and apple with hints of honeysuckle, mineral and toasted oak. A chardonnay lovers chardonnay.
Chardonnay, Chalk Hill Estate
Chalk Hill, Sonoma, CA- Exhibits unmistakable quality and uncompromising grape growing efforts in the pursuit of Chardonnay excellence. Boasting intense aromas and flavors of pear, apple, hazelnut and integrated oak with their signature balance of richness and elegance.
Chardonnay, Lioco
This wine has an aroma of lemon oil, loquat, and quartz. The flavor is reminiscent of fennel bulb, key lime, and chamomile.
Chardonnay, Mer Soleil "Silver"
Unoaked chardonnay with tropical notes. Well balanced with great structure. Bright minerality.
Chardonnay, Nickel & Nickel "Truchard Vineyard"
Full bodied, dry chardonnay that is complimented by sweet oak and vanilla spice,
Chardonnay, Odette
Winemaker Notes The 2018 Odette Reserve Chardonnay is 100% barrel fermented in 80% new French Oak and sur lie aged for 16 months on its lees. Extremely slow, cool, native fermentations contributed to the purity of fruit, elegance and true expression of this site. Appealing now but worthy of aging, this “old shot wente” selection offers notes of stone fruits, lemon zest, beeswax, apple blossoms and jasmine, framed by stunning freshness and a gorgeous texture.
Chardonnay, PlumpJack Reserve
The 2018 PlumpJack Chardonnay is packed with the fresh aromas of Meyer lemon, pomelo, green pear, honeysuckle, and orange blossom with a touch of toast and apple cinnamon. The palate is creamy, silky, and bright, giving the sensations of great weight and vibrant freshness
Chardonnay, Rombauer
Carneros, Napa, CA- Rombauer Carneros Chardonnay is a rich wine with layers of tropical fruit, peaches and pears. The fruit opens up into creamy textures of apples and pears that glide across the palate. Hints of citrus and rich oak tones highlight the wine's lingering finish.
Chardonnay, Russian River Valley
Chardonnay, Sea Sun by Caymus
California - A round, creamy Chardonnay with flavors of lemon, cinnamon and oak. The nose has subtle aromas of apple, pineapple and butterscotch. Bright acidity on the finish creates the perfect balance.