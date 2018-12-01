Local Foods Tanglewood

Amore Bianco, Tocai Friulano by Broc Cellars 2020

$29.99

WINEMAKER’S NOTES: We fermented the wine on the skins in two sandstone jars and direct pressed into one concrete egg and another sandstone jar to create this 2020 vintage. The juice on the skins in sandstone jars fermented and aged until January when we basket pressed. The juice went back into the sandstone jars to age for a few more months. All wine was fermented using only native yeasts, no sulfur was added during fermentation or at bottling, and the wine is left unfiltered showing its natural texture. It was aged for a total of 9 months. This is a very special wine. It’s like mandarin, pineapple guava and sea salt in your glass. Enjoy!