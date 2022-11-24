Restaurant header imageView gallery

Local Green Atlanta

review star

No reviews yet

800 Forest St. NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Order Again

Popular Items

"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger
Cauliflower Philly "Rappers Delight"
"Salmon Philly Quesadilla " NEW

GUILTY PLEASURES

Rappers Delight - Salmon Philly

Rappers Delight - Salmon Philly
$15.99

$15.99

Fresh grilled salmon topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella, drizzled with our special tangy "Liquid Gold" sauce served on a toasted brioche roll. (Fries sold separately)

Cauliflower Philly "Rappers Delight"

Cauliflower Philly "Rappers Delight"
$14.99

$14.99

Roasted cauliflower topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella and drizzled with our house-made “Liquid Gold” sauce served on a toasted french baguette roll. (Fries sold separately)

Monsta Shrimp Burger

Monsta Shrimp Burger
$13.99

$13.99

Pan seared jumbo shrimp, house-made slaw, sliced beefsteak tomato and sriracha mayo. (Fries sold Separately)

"Bubba Sparxx" Pulled BBQ Sandwich

"Bubba Sparxx" Pulled BBQ Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Pulled bbq jack fruit, topped with our house-made vegan slaw, crispy fried onions on a toasted wheat bun.

"Sterling" Salmon Sliders

"Sterling" Salmon Sliders
$14.99

$14.99

Two 3 oz fresh house-made salmon patties topped with sliced tomato, pickles, red cabbage, cilantro lime drizzle on a toasted brioche roll. (Fries Sold Separately)

"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger

"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger
$14.99

$14.99

4 oz Beyond Beef patty, topped with beefsteak tomato, vegan mayo, vegan melted cheese, gourmet pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions, ketchup & mustard on vegan brioche bun. (Fries Sold Separately)

"Urban Legend" Shrimp Philly

"Urban Legend" Shrimp Philly
$17.99

$17.99

Chopped sautéed shrimp with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms ,and onion, melted vegan mozzarella, drizzled with special “Liquid Gold” sauce served on toasted french baguette.

Kids Meal (Vegan Cheese) Nut-Free

Kids Meal (Vegan Cheese) Nut-Free
$7.00

$7.00

Beyond Beef cheeseburger with pickles, ketchup, mustard, and lettuce served with air fried rosemary fries. (Contains No Nuts)

GUILTY PLEASURE SIDES

Combo. (Side + lemonade)

$4.99
Cajun "Air" Fries (70-80% LESS calories than fried fries)

Cajun "Air" Fries (70-80% LESS calories than fried fries)
$3.50Out of stock

$3.50Out of stock
"Dumbo" Mexican Street Corn

"Dumbo" Mexican Street Corn

$3.99Out of stock

Vegetarian. Elote corn on the cob, vegan lime mayo, Grated Parmesan cheese and Mexican lime seasoning vegan mayo upon request.

Rosemary Fries

$3.50Out of stock

NO REGRETS

Best selling “Rappers Delight” Salmon philly made as a quesadilla. Same Amazing taste, Less carbs. NO REGRETS
"Da Badu" Kale/quinoa wrap

"Da Badu" Kale/quinoa wrap
$11.99

$11.99

Vegan. Spinach tortilla wrap filled with kale, quinoa blend, red onions, tomatoes, nutritional yeast, and locally sourced kale dressing. [ Add fresh Salmon or Tuna. Perfect with side of Locally owned Symphony chips]

"Notorious" Salmon Tacos (3) no substitutions

"Notorious" Salmon Tacos (3) no substitutions
$11.50

$11.50

Pan-seared Salmon, broccoli slaw, diced tomatoes, avocado, red cabbage garnish and sriracha mayo drizzle

"Notorious" Shrimp Tacos (3) no substitutions

"Notorious" Shrimp Tacos (3) no substitutions
$13.50

$13.50

Diced Sautéed shrimp, broccoli slaw, diced tomatoes, avocado, red cabbage garnish and sriracha mayo drizzle

Power Kale Salad

Power Kale Salad
$11.99

$11.99

Vegan. Kale tossed in locally sourced, signature kale dressing, sliced cucumber, julienne tri-colored peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes & sundried tomatoes.

"Salmon Philly Quesadilla " NEW

"Salmon Philly Quesadilla " NEW
$15.99

$15.99

Best selling "Rappers Delight" Salmon Philly made as a quesadilla. Same amazing taste,less carbs NO REGRETS

NO REGRET SIDES

No regret combo (Side + alkaline water)

$7.50
"Bell Bottoms" Roasted Brocolli

"Bell Bottoms" Roasted Brocolli
$5.99

$5.99
"Lil babies" Sauteed Brussels Sprouts

"Lil babies" Sauteed Brussels Sprouts
$5.99Out of stock

$5.99Out of stock

Kale salad (sundries tomatoes)

$5.99
Slaw of Brussels (Vegan)

Slaw of Brussels (Vegan)
$5.99

$5.99

Sauteed brussels sprouts 1/2 cut with house seasoning.

BEVERAGES

"Green - Hito" Lemonade

"Green - Hito" Lemonade
$4.00

$4.00
"Kingston" Lemonade

"Kingston" Lemonade
$4.00

$4.00
"Lizzo" Lemonade

"Lizzo" Lemonade
$4.00

$4.00

"Alkaline Life" bottle water

$2.99
"Halftime" 1/2 gallon size Lemonade

"Halftime" 1/2 gallon size Lemonade
$8.99

$8.99
Cell Therapy Smoothie

Cell Therapy Smoothie
$7.99

$7.99
Kryptonite Smoothie

Kryptonite Smoothie
$7.99

$7.99

LOCAL TREATS

Symphony Chips

Symphony Chips
$2.99

$2.99

Locally owned, gourmet potato chip company.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

800 Forest St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery
Local Green Atlanta image
Local Green Atlanta image

