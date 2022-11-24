Local Green Atlanta
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
800 Forest St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
A La Luna - 800 Forest Street
No Reviews
800 Forrest Street Northwest Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurant
Sea Salt Restaurant & Bar - Howell Mill
No Reviews
1801 Howell Mill Road Suite #400 Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Westside Provisions
4.7 • 1,968
1198 Howell Mill Rd Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurant
Brown Bag Seafood Co. - Westside Provisions
4.6 • 263
1198B Howell Mill Road Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurant