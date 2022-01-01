A map showing the location of Local Green- Orlando Disney SpringsView gallery

Local Green- Orlando Disney Springs

review star

No reviews yet

1486 Buena Vista Drive

Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

FOOD

Rappers Delight - Salmon Philly

Rappers Delight - Salmon Philly

$16.99

Fresh grilled salmon topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella, drizzled with our special tangy "Liquid Gold" sauce served on a toasted brioche roll. (Fries sold separately)

"Oh Boy" Beyond Burger

"Oh Boy" Beyond Burger

$15.99

4 oz Beyond Beef patty, topped with beefsteak tomato, vegan mayo, vegan melted cheese, gourmet pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions, ketchup & mustard on vegan brioche bun. (Fries Sold Separately)

Monsta Shrimp Burger

Monsta Shrimp Burger

$15.99

Pan seared jumbo shrimp, house-made slaw, sliced beefsteak tomato and sriracha mayo. (Fries sold Separately)

Da Badu Kale/Quinoa Wrap

Da Badu Kale/Quinoa Wrap

$13.99
"Bubba Sparxx" Pulled BBQ Sandwich

"Bubba Sparxx" Pulled BBQ Sandwich

$13.99

Pulled bbq jack fruit, topped with our house-made vegan slaw, crispy fried onions on a toasted wheat bun.

Lunch Spec. Rappers Delight-Salmon Philly

$11.99

Lunch Spec. "Oh Boy" Beyond Burger

$10.99

SIDES

Elote Street Corn

Elote Street Corn

$5.99

Vegetarian. Elote corn on the cob, vegan lime mayo, Grated Parmesan cheese and Mexican lime seasoning vegan mayo upon request.

Air Fries

Air Fries

$5.99

DRINKS

Kryptonite Smoothie

$9.99Out of stock

Vegan. Kale, spinach, banana, mango, coconut water, with chia seeds.

Green-Hito Lemonade

Green-Hito Lemonade

$4.99

Cucumber & Cilantro Lemonade with organic sugar.

Lizzo Lemonade

Lizzo Lemonade

$4.99

Strawberry and Mint Infused Lemonade

Bottled Water

$3.99

Cell Therapy Smoothie

$9.99

Vegan. Strawberry, blueberry, banana, apple juice with chia seeds or flax seeds.

Kingston Lemonade

Kingston Lemonade

$4.99

Fresh Mango and Pineapple Infused lemonade

KIDS

Beyond Cheese Burger & Fries

$7.99
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1486 Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Da Silva Steakhouse - 1 main st
orange starNo Reviews
11701 International Drive Orlando, FL 32821
View restaurantnext
Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
orange starNo Reviews
3130 Daniels Road Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Purple Ocean Superfood Bar- Hourglass District - 1530 S Primrose Dr
orange starNo Reviews
1530 Primrose Drive Orlando, FL 32806
View restaurantnext
AVA MediterrAegean - AVA MediterrAegean
orange starNo Reviews
290 South Park Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurantnext
Back Alley Grill
orange starNo Reviews
278 Avenue a Southwest Winter Haven, FL 33880
View restaurantnext
BakeChop Market - 320 S Spring Garden Ave
orange starNo Reviews
320 South Spring Garden Avenue West DeLand, FL 32720
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Buena Vista

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Buena Vista
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston