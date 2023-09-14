Local Joe's To-Go

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Dill pickle chips, hand battered & fried, served with ranch dipping sauce.

Cheese Dip & Chips

$11.00

Cheese dip of your choice, served with your choice of homemade potato chips, tortilla chips or pork skins.

Joe Tots

$8.00

Oversized fried tater tots, stuffed with bacon & cheese

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Crispy fries covered in white queso sauce, shredded cheese and bacon bits. Add pork or chicken for $3

Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips covered with queso cheese, pico de gallo & jalapenos. Add pork or chicken for $3.00 more.

Colossal Baked Potatoes

Jumbo Baked Potato Topped with White Queso Sauce, Shredded Cheese and Bacon Bits, served with sour cream and butter on the side. Add Meat for $2 More

Original Loaded Potato

$9.00

Chicken Potato

$11.00

Chicken Tender Potato

$11.00+

Philly Cheesesteak Potato

$11.00

Pork Potato

$11.00

Turkey Potato

$11.00

Plain Baked Potato

$7.00

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

$6.00+

SMOKED PORK ON BUN WITH SAUCE AND PICKLES

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$6.00+

SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST ON BUN WITH SAUCE AND PICKLES

Turkey Sandwich

$7.00+

SMOKED TURKEY ON BUN WITH SAUCE AND PICKLES

Rib Sandwich

$7.00+

SMOKED RIBS ON BUN WITH SAUCE AND PICKLES

Ham Sandwich

$6.00+

SMOKED HAM ON BUN WITH SAUCE AND PICKLES

Sausage Sandwich

$6.00+

SMOKED SAUSAGE ON BUN WITH SAUCE AND PICKLES

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$8.00

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS & ONIONS, SWISS CHEESE, SERVED ON A HOAGIE BUN

Club Sandwich

$10.00

TURKEY, HAM, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO, CHEDDAR & SWISS CHEESES. SERVED ON TOASTED WHEAT BERRY BREAD

Rachel Sandwich

$9.00

(OUR TAKE ON THE REUBEN). SMOKED SLICED TURKEY, LOCAL JOES SIGNATURE VINEGAR SLAW, 1,000 ISLAND DRESSING, SERVED ON TOASTED WHEAT BERRY BREAD.

Turkey BLT

$9.00

SMOKED SLICED TURKEY, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO ON TOASTED SOURDOUGH

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$8.00+

Local Joes signature house made pimento cheese, served on toasted sour dough or croissant

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Salad on Your Choice of Bread

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$7.00+

FRIED OR GRILLED CHICKEN TENDERS SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN * ASK FOR "GET SOME" SAUCE

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Smoked Meat Plates

All Plates Served with 2 Sides and Your Choice of Texas Toast, Cornbread Muffin or a Toasted Bun

1 Meat Plate

$13.00

Your Choice of Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork, Chicken, Ham or Smoked Sausage.

2 Meat Plate

$17.00

Your Choice of 2 Meats: Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork, Chicken, Ham or Smoked Sausage. Upcharge for Turkey or Ribs.

3 Meat Plate

$20.00

Your Choice of 3 Meats: Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork, Chicken, Ham or Smoked Sausage. Upcharge for Turkey or Ribs.

4 Meat Plate

$24.00

Your Choice of 4 Meats: Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork, Chicken, Ham or Smoked Sausage. Upcharge for Turkey or Ribs.

Southern Favorite Plates

Catfish Basket

$13.00

2 catfish filets, hand breaded & fried crispy golden, served with tartar sauce & hushpuppies.

Chicken Tender Plate

$13.00+

3 Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, 2 Sides and Your Choice of Dipping Sauce

Hamburger Steak

$16.00

10 oz of 81/19 fresh, never frozen, lean ground beef. grilled & covered with mushrooms, onions & brown gravy.

Rib Plate

$17.00

4 Smoked Baby-Back Ribs Served with 2 Sides and Your Choice of Bread Extra Ribs $2 each

Turkey Plate

$15.00

Our Smoked Turkey, Sliced and Served with 2 Sides and Your Choice of Bread

Smothered Chicken

$16.00

Our Smoked Chicken Smothered with White BBQ Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions and Swiss Cheese Served with 2 Sides and Your Choice of Bread

Smothered Turkey

$16.00

Our Smoked Turkey Smothered with White BBQ Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions and Swiss Cheese Served with 2 Sides and Your Choice of Bread

Kid's Meal

Kid's Meals

$5.49

Each kids meal comes with a sandwich/entree, one side of your choice and a small drink (10 AND UNDER ONLY)

Burgers

5 oz. Burger served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Pickle

Burger

$6.00

Double Burger

$11.00

Wings

CHICKEN WINGS (WITH ROLLING SAUCE OF YOUR CHOICE), SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE DIPPING SAUCE & CELERY.

Bone-In Wings

$8.00+

Boneless Wings

$8.00+

6 Smoked Wings

$8.00Out of stock

Flatbread Pizzas

BBQ Pork Pizza

$8.00+

SMOKED PULLED PORK, PINEAPPLE, SHREDDED CHEESE, BBQ SAUCE AND SEASONINGS

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$8.00+

SMOKED CHOPPED CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, DICED RED ONION, BACON, RANCH DRESSING

Cheese Pizza

$6.00+

MOZARELLA, SHREDDED CHEESE, MARINARA SAUCE AND SEASONINGS

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00+

PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, MARINARA SAUCE AND SEASONINGS

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$8.00+

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS & SWISS CHEESE

Veggie Plates

Your choose of any veggie / sides, plus bread. * Upcharge for Baked Potato or Side Salad

3 Veggie Plate

$12.00

4 Veggie Plate

$16.00

Salads

Salad Trio

$10.00

SIDE SALAD, PASTA SALAD & CHICKEN SALAD

Greek Salad

$12.00

MIXED SALAD GREENS, KALAMATA OLIVES, PEPPERONCINI PEPPERS, TOMATOES, RED ONION, FETA CHEESE AND HOUSE GREEK

Chef Salad

$14.00

MIXED SALAD GREENS, BOILED EGG, CUCUMBERS, TOMATOES, SHREDDED CHEESE, HAM AND TURKEY (3 OZ. OF EACH MEAT)

House Salad

$7.00

MIXED SALAD GREENS, CUCUMBERS, TOMATOES & SHREDDED CHEESE

Sides

16 OZ SIDE

$10.00

32 OZ SIDE

$14.00

4 OZ SIDE

$4.00

8 OZ SIDE

$6.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

French Fries

$4.00

House Chips

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Bread

$0.50

Steaks

12 oz. Ribeye Steak

$28.99

AGED CREEK STONE USDA PRIME BEEF. *MARKET PRICE -- ASK YOUR SERVER FOR CURRENT PRICE

Bulk

Family Pack

$29.00+

1 LB MEAT, 2 16 OZ SIDES, BUNS, SAUCE

Meat by the Pound

$3.50+

Turkey by the Pound

$3.75+

SMOKED TURKEY

Bulk Ribs

$14.00+

HALF SLAB RIBS

Whole Butt

$35.00

WHOLE PORK BUTT

Whole Ham

$50.00

WHOLE HAM

Bulk Sides

$39.00+

1/2 PAN: 15 - 20 SERVINGS

Bulk Banana Pudding

$36.00+

Buns

$3.99+

BBQ Sauce

$4.00+

16 OZ SAUCE

Chicken Salad

$3.50+

Pimento Cheese

$3.50+

TCIP (Tea,Cups,Ice, And Plates)

$3.00

Bag of House Chips

$5.49

Rib Bone

$2.00

Cornbread Muffin

$0.50

Texas Toast

$0.50

Chicken Tenders

$2.00

Bun

$0.50

To-Go Drinks

Drinks

1/2 & 1/2

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bug Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Gallon Tea, Lemonade

$5.00

Glass Bottle

$3.00

Kid's Drink

Lemonade

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Desserts

Apple Pie

$3.00

Bama Beignets

$2.00

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie

$3.00

Cake

$4.99

Cheesecake

$7.00

Cheesecake Brownies

$2.00Out of stock

Cherry Pie

$3.00

Cobbler

$4.99

Double Banana Pudding

$7.00

Fudge Pie

$6.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Large Cookie

$2.00

Lemon Pie

$3.00

No Bake Cookies

$2.99

Oreo Pie

$3.00

Peach Pie

$3.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.49

Small Cookie

$1.50

Strawberry Cream Cheese Pie

$3.00

WHOLE CAKE (9X13)

$39.99

WHOLE PIE

$19.99