Local Kitchen 1321 Sartori Ave

1321 Sartori Ave

Torrance, CA 90501

Popular Items

Sartori Caesar
Chicken Parmesan
Tavern Mac & Cheese

Starters

Diablo Huevos

$12.50

Lightly fried with Jalapeño and white cheddar.

Bad Axe Brussel Sprout

$12.95

Charred with applewood smoked bacon and glazed with a balsamic maple reduction.

Tavern Irish Nachos

$12.95

THE best tater tots fried crisp and topped with melted cheddar, pico, salsa, sour cream, avocado cream, Siracha crema, and guacamole

Wyatts Wings

$15.95

Double fried crisp and tossed in Local Kitchen buffalo sauce with celery and blue cheese dressing.

Wichita Sliders

$12.95

A tribute to the classic with cheddar cheese, ketchup, grilled onions, and fresh baked buns

Kendalls Calamari

$14.95

Dusted with seasoned panko and fried crisp. Served with our house made Marinara and Sriracha Aioli

Haunted Nachos

$12.95

Thick cut tortilla chips covered with cantina beans, melted cheddar, and short pepper cheese. Topped with grilled jalapeño, roasted tomato salsa, pico de Gallo, sour cream, and guacamole... Scary good!

Spinach and Cheese Dip

$13.95

Made in house daily. Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, four blended cheeses, served with our thick tortilla chips and salsa

Guacamole

$12.95

Made four times daily. Avocado, lime, onion, cilantro, and fire roasted tomato salsa. Served with thick cut chips.

Roasted Tomato Bisque Soup

$5.95
Giant Pretzel

$13.95
BBQ Sliders

$12.95
Giant Pretzel W Cheese

$16.45

Chips and Salsa

$7.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.50

Salads/Greens

Sartori Caesar

$11.95

Crisp romaine hearts tossed with parmesan, sourdough croutons, and house made caesar dressing

Strawberry Blue Salad

$16.95

Fresh strawberries, apples, dried cranberries, glazed pecans, blue cheese crumbles, spinach, kale, and baby greens tossed in Local Kitchen balsamic vinaigrette

Local Kitchen Cobb

$17.50

Roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, Stella blue cheese crumbles, and chopped egg. All tossed with romaine hearts and your choice of dressing

Memphis Yardbird

$16.95

Buttermilk herb fried chicken, red onion, glazed pecans, Brussel sprouts, kale, and romaine hearts tossed in Local Kitchen ranch dressing

Newport Wedge

$13.95

Crisp iceberg wedge topped with applewood smoked bacon, balsamic red onion, tomato, and Stella blue cheese crumbles

BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.95

Chipotle BBQ chicken, fresh grilled sweet corn, tomato, onion, and white cheddar. All tossed with white cheddar cheese and our chipotle ranch dressing and topped with our Awesome onion rings

Blackened Salmon Salad

$19.50

Soup and Salad

$12.95

Little Locals

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled white bread with melted American cheese served with fries, fresh fruit and a drink

Lil Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Spiral pasta in a rich creamy four cheese sauce

Little Local Burger

$9.00

Served on a brioche bun with melted cheddar cheese and served with fries or fresh fruit and a drink

Lil Corn Dog

$9.00

Sweet golden brown " corny dog" served with fries or fresh fruit, and a drink

Chicken Finger

$9.00

Tender chicken breaded and fried golden brown. Served with fries or fresh fruit and a drink

Lil Pasta

$9.00

Spiral pasta tossed in house made marinara or butter and parmesan cheese.

Pasta

Pappardelle Bolognese

$17.50

Hearty Local Kitchen beef bolognese tossed with pappardelle pasta and shaved parmesan. Served with our signature garlic cheese toast

Lasagna Our Way

Lasagna Our Way

$17.50

Local Kitchen marinara, sweet Italian sausage, parmesan, Romano, mozzarella, and seasoned sausage ricotta cheese. Served with our signature garlic cheese toast

Tavern Mac & Cheese

Tavern Mac & Cheese

$14.95

Cavatappi pasta covered with creamy mozzarella, Romano, and cheddar, topped with herb bread crumbs and our signature garlic cheese toast.

Local Plates

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$17.95

Parmesan herb crusted chicken covered with melted mozzarella and Romano with creamy basil marinara pappardelle

Fish and Chips

$17.95

Dude's ale battered cod with citrus slaw, fries, and home made tartar sauce