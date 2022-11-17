Local Kitchen 1321 Sartori Ave
1321 Sartori Ave
Torrance, CA 90501
Popular Items
Starters
Diablo Huevos
Lightly fried with Jalapeño and white cheddar.
Bad Axe Brussel Sprout
Charred with applewood smoked bacon and glazed with a balsamic maple reduction.
Tavern Irish Nachos
THE best tater tots fried crisp and topped with melted cheddar, pico, salsa, sour cream, avocado cream, Siracha crema, and guacamole
Wyatts Wings
Double fried crisp and tossed in Local Kitchen buffalo sauce with celery and blue cheese dressing.
Wichita Sliders
A tribute to the classic with cheddar cheese, ketchup, grilled onions, and fresh baked buns
Kendalls Calamari
Dusted with seasoned panko and fried crisp. Served with our house made Marinara and Sriracha Aioli
Haunted Nachos
Thick cut tortilla chips covered with cantina beans, melted cheddar, and short pepper cheese. Topped with grilled jalapeño, roasted tomato salsa, pico de Gallo, sour cream, and guacamole... Scary good!
Spinach and Cheese Dip
Made in house daily. Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, four blended cheeses, served with our thick tortilla chips and salsa
Guacamole
Made four times daily. Avocado, lime, onion, cilantro, and fire roasted tomato salsa. Served with thick cut chips.
Roasted Tomato Bisque Soup
Giant Pretzel
BBQ Sliders
Giant Pretzel W Cheese
Chips and Salsa
Mozzarella Sticks
Salads/Greens
Sartori Caesar
Crisp romaine hearts tossed with parmesan, sourdough croutons, and house made caesar dressing
Strawberry Blue Salad
Fresh strawberries, apples, dried cranberries, glazed pecans, blue cheese crumbles, spinach, kale, and baby greens tossed in Local Kitchen balsamic vinaigrette
Local Kitchen Cobb
Roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, Stella blue cheese crumbles, and chopped egg. All tossed with romaine hearts and your choice of dressing
Memphis Yardbird
Buttermilk herb fried chicken, red onion, glazed pecans, Brussel sprouts, kale, and romaine hearts tossed in Local Kitchen ranch dressing
Newport Wedge
Crisp iceberg wedge topped with applewood smoked bacon, balsamic red onion, tomato, and Stella blue cheese crumbles
BBQ Chicken Salad
Chipotle BBQ chicken, fresh grilled sweet corn, tomato, onion, and white cheddar. All tossed with white cheddar cheese and our chipotle ranch dressing and topped with our Awesome onion rings
Blackened Salmon Salad
Soup and Salad
Little Locals
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled white bread with melted American cheese served with fries, fresh fruit and a drink
Lil Mac and Cheese
Spiral pasta in a rich creamy four cheese sauce
Little Local Burger
Served on a brioche bun with melted cheddar cheese and served with fries or fresh fruit and a drink
Lil Corn Dog
Sweet golden brown " corny dog" served with fries or fresh fruit, and a drink
Chicken Finger
Tender chicken breaded and fried golden brown. Served with fries or fresh fruit and a drink
Lil Pasta
Spiral pasta tossed in house made marinara or butter and parmesan cheese.
Pasta
Pappardelle Bolognese
Hearty Local Kitchen beef bolognese tossed with pappardelle pasta and shaved parmesan. Served with our signature garlic cheese toast
Lasagna Our Way
Local Kitchen marinara, sweet Italian sausage, parmesan, Romano, mozzarella, and seasoned sausage ricotta cheese. Served with our signature garlic cheese toast
Tavern Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta covered with creamy mozzarella, Romano, and cheddar, topped with herb bread crumbs and our signature garlic cheese toast.