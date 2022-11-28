Local Kitchen & Wine Merchant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a California-Mediterranean restaurant with signature wood-fired pizzas at the heart of our menu. Our produce, meats, and cheeses are all locally sourced from Northern California, ensuring the freshest, highest quality ingredients on every plate. Our wine is sommelier selected from both the old and new world, our favorite California beers are on tap, and our cocktails are hand-crafted and perfectly balanced.
Location
330 1st St #1, San Francisco, CA 94105
Gallery
