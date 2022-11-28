Restaurant header imageView gallery

Local Kitchen & Wine Merchant

330 1st St #1

San Francisco, CA 94105

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00Out of stock

Tonic

$4.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineaple Juice

$3.00

Sparkling Water Btl

$7.00Out of stock

Still Water Btl

$7.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a California-Mediterranean restaurant with signature wood-fired pizzas at the heart of our menu. Our produce, meats, and cheeses are all locally sourced from Northern California, ensuring the freshest, highest quality ingredients on every plate. Our wine is sommelier selected from both the old and new world, our favorite California beers are on tap, and our cocktails are hand-crafted and perfectly balanced.

Location

330 1st St #1, San Francisco, CA 94105

Directions

