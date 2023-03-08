Local Nod Cafe 19079 Beach Blvd

Main picView gallery

Local Nod Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

19079 Beach Blvd

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

FOR THE TABLE

BEIGNETS

$10.00

DEVILED EGGS

$10.00

BACON FLIGHT

$15.00

PORK BELLY TAQUITOS

$14.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLE BITES

$12.00

PANCAKE TRIO

$15.00

POUTINE FRIES

$15.00

BREAKFAST SLIDERS

$14.00

SWEET SIDE

OREO COOKIE PANCAKES

OREO COOKIE PANCAKES

$15.00

CREAM CHEESE FROSTING, BLUEBERRIES, STRAWBERRIES

FUNFETTI PANCAKES

$15.00

BUTTERCREAM GLAZE, SPRINKLES

BANANA FOSTERS PANCAKES

$15.00

BANANA, WALNUTS, BUTTER-RUM SAUCE, VANILLA CREAM

BURRBERRY PANCAKES

$15.00

BLUEBERRY, STRUESEL, BLUEBERRY SYRUP, STRAWBERRY, CREAM CHEESE FROSTING

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$12.00

CLASSIC PANCAKES, MAPLE SYRUP, BUTTER

CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

CINNAMON ROLL FRENCH TOAST

$15.00

CASSEROL, ICING, STRUESEL CRUMBLES

OMELETTES

FRENCH GET AWAY OMELETTE

$19.00

ASPARAGUS, ROASTED TOMATO, DILL GOAT CHEESE, BASIL

TRUFFLE OMELETTE

$19.00

MIXED MUSHROOMS, TRUFFLE OIL, ARUGULA, MUENSTER CHEESE

CALI OMELETTE

$17.00

AVOCADO, TOMATO, BUTCHER'S BACON, MONTEREY JACK

LOBSTER OMELETTE

$27.00

CHOICE OF SHRIMP OR LOBSTER, ARUGULA, MORNAY CHEESE SAUCE

BENNIES

BALLER BENNY

$29.00

LOBSTER CLAW, BILLIONAIRE BACON, CAVIAR, POACHED EGG, BERNAISE

BIG BELLY BENNY

$17.00

PORK BELLY, BLUE BERRY COMPOTE, ARUGULA, POACHED EGG, BEARNAISE

CLASSIC BENNY

$15.00

CANADIAN BACON, POACHED EGG, HOLLANDAISE

CRAB CAKE BENNY

$27.00

LUMP CRAB CAKE, POACHED EGG, PICKLED ASPARAGUS, YUZU HOLLANDAISE

LOCALS ONLY BENNY

$16.00

AVOCADO, ROASTED TOMATO, ARUGULA, CANADIAN BACON, HOLLANDAISE

TOAST & BOWLS

AVOCADO TOAST

$14.00

AVOCADO, TOMATO, PICKLED SHALLOTS, QUESO FRESCO, CHILI OIL

ACAI BOWL

$14.00

ACAI, FRESH BERRIES, BANANA, HONEY, COCONUT SHAVINGS, CHIA SEEDS

HIPPIE BOWL

$15.00

CINNAMON & BROWN SUGAR OATMEAL, ALMOND GRANOLA, BERRIES, FLAX & CHIA SEEDS

PROSCUITTO TOAST

$15.00

PARFAIT

$15.00

MAIN SQUEEZE

SHRIMP & GRITS

$23.50

PRAWNS, PORK BELLY, CREAMY GRITS, CAJUN GRAVY

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$17.00

CRISPY CHICKEN, WAFFLE BITES, SRIRACHA MAPLE, CLASSIC MAPLE

BREAKFAST TACOS

$17.00

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$16.00

FRIED EGGS, AVOCADO, SALSA VERDE, PINTO BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, QUESO FRESCO

CRISPY CHICKEN BISCUITS & GRAVY

$17.00

BUTTERMILK BISCUITS, CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN, COUNTRY GRAVY, FRIED EGG, CHIVES

SPAM SANDWICH

$17.00

CHILAQUILES

$16.00

CLASSIC DINER DEAL

$16.00

HEAVY HITTERS

THE CHAD

$21.00

SIRLOIN BLEND, BUTCHER'S BACON, MUENSTER, ARUGULA, TOMATO, POACHED EGG, PESTO, BERNAISE, GARLIC AIOLI, BRIOCHE

KALBI STEAK & EGGS

$28.00

KALBI SHORT RIBS, EGGS YOUR WAY, POTATOES

NY STEAK & EGGS

$26.00

AMERICAN WAGYU SKIRT STEAK, EGGS YOUR WAY, CHIMMICHURRI

CORNED BEEF HASH

$20.00

POACHED EGGS, CORNED BEEF, PABLANO, ONION, POTATO

LOCO MOCO

$18.00

SILROIN BLEND, SWEET ONION, BROWN GRAVY, CRISPY SHALLOTS, JASMINE RICE

LUNCH SPECIALS

B.L.T.A. BURGER

$18.00

GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO BISQUE

$15.00

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$22.00

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

LAMB BURGER

$22.00

TUSCAN SANDWICH

$18.00

SIDES

AVOCADO

$5.00

BUTCHER'S BACON

$8.00

BILLIONAIRE BACON

$8.00

JALAPENO BACON

$8.00

SEASONAL BACON

$8.00

SAUSAGE

$5.00

HAM

$8.00

FRUIT BOWL

$6.00

TOAST

$2.50

HASH BROWNS

$3.00

POTATOES

$3.00

WAFFLE

$2.50

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

EGGS (2)

$4.00

GRITS

$5.00

BISCUIT & GRAVY

$9.50

TURKEY BACON

$5.00

TOMATO BISQUE

$6.00

PANCAKES (2)

$5.00

SPECIALTY PANCAKES (2)

$6.00

KIDS MENU

BIG KIDS BREAKFAST

$10.00

NOA'S EGGIE WHITES

$8.00

ORIGINAL BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$8.00

SHORT STACK

$7.00

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$8.00

JETT FUEL WAFFLE

$8.00

PANDA'S GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

PORTER'S CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location

19079 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Directions

