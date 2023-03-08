Local Nod Cafe 19079 Beach Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
19079 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
30 Beach Hut Deli - 30 Huntington Beach
No Reviews
19025 Beach Blvd. Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurant
Taste of Brazil Cuisine - 19933 beach blvd - Huntington Beach, CA 92648
No Reviews
19933 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92672
View restaurant
The Black Trumpet Bistro - Huntington Beach
No Reviews
7041 Yorktown Ave #104 Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurant
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
More near Huntington Beach