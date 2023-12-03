Local on the Water (LOTW) 1525 13th Avenue North
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Local on the Water keep it fresh and local, living up to their name by trying to use as often as possible local sources for their ingredients and drinks. Whether you are looking for something Southern-inspired, seafood, a great burger, or just appetizers to share, they’ve got something for everyone. Their menu is diverse and flavorful. Sit back and unwind with Local on the Water. They’ve got the best sunset view in North Myrtle Beach, so naturally, Local is also the best location to grab a cold one with friends and enjoy a few laughs. Sit around the fire pit, dance to live music or a DJ, or share appetizers around one of their bars. No matter what you decide, you’re in for a great time. https://localonthewater.com/north-myrtle-beach-local-on-the-water-food-menu
1525 13th Avenue North, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582