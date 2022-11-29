Local Option

Jester King Part + Parcel 750ML BTL

$25.00

Made from just well water, Texas barley, hops, yeast, and bacteria, is a great example of our philosophy on farmhouse ales. In this case, the land told us what beer to make, not the other way around. We didn’t set out to create a specific flavor/aroma profile. Rather, we took what was available to us from our surroundings, which then determined how the beer tasted and smelled. We didn’t “master” the beer by bending nature to our will. We took what nature gave us and presented it as straightforwardly as we could. Part & Parcel was brewed on October 3rd, 2016 with Hill Country well water, 100% Endeavor malt from Blacklands, Perle hops, and our mixed culture of brewers yeast and native yeast and bacteria. We think it’s the first single malt and single hop (or “SMASH” beer) we’ve made. It’s 5.5% alcohol by volume, 29 IBU, 3.7 pH, and has a finishing gravity of 1.007. It was pa