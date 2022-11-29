Local Option
1102 West Webster
Chicago, IL 60614
Popular Items
APPETIZERS FOR DESTRUCTION
Guacamole
onion, cilantro, pico de gallo & flour tortilla chips
Sausage Party
equal parts Italian sausage, cheese & salsa served with corn tortilla chips
Chicken Finger Blasters
southern style, breaded and deep fried chicken fingers served with bbq sauce
Creole Wings (Dozen)
lacquered in secret creole wing sauce served with side of ranch.
20 Piece Nuggets
Served with a side of BBQ sauce... They are the real deal. We use Ronald’s salt!
Avocado Quesadillas
choose: steak, chicken, or shrimp flour tortillas, cheese, avocado, pico de gallo & our secret white sauce
Cheese Quesadillas
do flour tortillas and cheese need an explanation?
ON THE MAIN STAGE
WIZARD
two fresh prime patties on potato roll with pickles onions and mustard, and American cheese, never talking, just keeps walking, spreading his magic.
LOSTER ROLL
freshly executed lobsters with our double secret mayo on a split top custom length butter bun
JAMBALAYA
grilled tiger shrimp, chicken breast, andouille sausage, & dirty rice served with jalapeño cheese bread
SHRIMP PO BOY
pan fried shrimp with shredded romaine, vine ripened tomatoes & aioli mayo on a french roll
KIEF OF BEEF
Smoked Italian beef with liquified cheddar on a potato roll. Perfectly seasoned eye of round, sliced ultra thin to create your new favorite unconventional Italian beef. Internationally recognized as "The Kief of Bief".
YARDBIRD
blackend chicken breast on an lightly toasted pretzel roll with organic romaine, tomato, red onions & a light spread of our house made creole mayo
TACOS INFINIDAD
corn & flour tortillas, separated by beans, ground beef, iceberg, sour cream, cotija, avocado, & pico de gallo
CAULIFLOWER TACOS
SALVADORE DELI
House smoked turkey, Italian Beef, civil war bacon, German butterkäse, lettuce, tomato, and secret Italian condiment
FULL SLAB RIBS
HALF SLAB RIBS
SIDES
BOTTLES
3 Fonteinen Armand + Gaston 2018 Magnum
3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze Cuvée Armand & Gaston is a blend of one-, two-, and three-year old traditional lambics, all brewed at Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen. Spontaneous fermentation, patient maturation in oak barrels, and continued evolution in the bottle result in a distinctively complex beer. No two bottlings are alike, as there are multiple variables in the blending process, a variety of barrel sizes and shapes, differences in aged lambic proportions, etc. This cuvée, like all of our lambic, is 100% natural, authentic, spontaneously fermented, and crafted with steadfast adherence to tradition, like Armand and Gaston Debelder have always done it. This geuze has fermented in the bottle and will continue to develop its tastes and aromas over its long life when properly cellared. Traditional Lambic is living, cultural heritage rooted in the Zenne valley! Taste, savour, enjoy, and experience this unfiltered, unpasteurised, and unadulterated beer with friends new and old!
3 Fonteinen Armande + Gaston 2018 375ML BTL
3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze is a blend of one-, two-, and three-year old lambics. Spontaneous fermentation, patient maturation in oak barrels, and continued evolution of the ecosystem in the bottle result in a distinctively complex and elegant natural beer. No two bottlings are alike, as there are multiple variables in the blending process, a variety of barrel sizes and shapes, differences in aged lambic proportions in the blend, etc. When cellared properly, 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze can be aged for several decades. The aromas and flavours will evolve from notes of vibrant fresh citrus, zesty and grassy notes to a mellow, oaky, stone fruit bouquet as the lambic continues to develop with time. Lambic and Geuze are living, cultural heritage rooted in the Zenne valley! Taste, savour, enjoy and experience this bottle fermented, unfiltered, unpasteurised and unadulterated beer with friends new and old!
3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze 2018 375ML BTL
3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze is a blend of one-, two-, and three-year old lambics. Spontaneous fermentation, patient maturation in oak barrels, and continued evolution of the ecosystem in the bottle result in a distinctively complex and elegant natural beer. No two bottlings are alike, as there are multiple variables in the blending process, a variety of barrel sizes and shapes, differences in aged lambic proportions in the blend, etc. When cellared properly, 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze can be aged for several decades. The aromas and flavours will evolve from notes of vibrant fresh citrus, zesty and grassy notes to a mellow, oaky, stone fruit bouquet as the lambic continues to develop with time. Lambic and Geuze are living, cultural heritage rooted in the Zenne valley! Taste, savour, enjoy and experience this bottle fermented, unfiltered, unpasteurised and unadulterated beer with friends new and old!
3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze 2018 Magnum
A true Geuze. A blend of 1, 2, and 3 year-old lambic unfiltered and unpasteurized and aged in the bottle for at least 6 months after blending. Continued fermentation in the bottle give this Geuze its famous champagne-like spritziness. The lambic that goes into it is brewed only with 60% barley malt, 40% unmalted wheat, aged hops, and water, spontaneously fermented by wild yeasts, and matured in oak casks. 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze is a blend of one-, two-, and three-year old lambics. Spontaneous fermentation, patient maturation in oak barrels, and continued evolution of the ecosystem in the bottle result in a distinctively complex and elegant natural beer. No two bottlings are alike, as there are multiple variables in the blending process, a variety of barrel sizes and shapes, differences in aged lambic proportions in the blend, etc. When cellared properly, 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze can be aged for several decades.
3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek 2018 375ML BTL
This particular Oude Kriek has macerated for almost 6 months. The final fruit intensity is 370 grams of sour cherries per liter of Oude Kriek (37%). During blending, local honey was added. 3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek is the result of macerating hand-picked whole sour cherries on young lambic for at least four months, in a proportion of one kilogram of fruit per litre of lambic. The kriek lambic is then blended again with more young lambic to obtain a minimum intensity of 35% fruit, and is bottled immediately afterwards. These bottles are then stored in our cellars for at least five months so that the kriek lambic can develop into a beautiful, traditional, and refined Oude Kriek. With a pleasant tartness and organic notes of almond and cinnamon as it warms in the glass, 3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek, will age perfectly but may lose some of the vibrant red colours and forest fruit aromas.
Boon Geuze Mariage Parfait 2009 750ML BTL
Boon Geuze Mariage Parfait 2013 750ML BTL
Boon Kreik Mariage Parfait 2014 375ML BTL
Boon Kriek Mariage Parfait 375mL BTL
Boon Oude Geuze 2011-2012 750ML BTL
Boon Oude Geuze 2012-2013 750ML BTL
Brekeriet Funk Starter 12oz BTL
This pale and slightly bitter farmhouse ale has a funky and fruity taste thanks to the secondary fermentation with brettanomyces yeast.
Brekeriet Lady In Satin 750ML BTL
Brekeriet Ribes 750ML BTL
The US name and label for our Cassis.
Brekeriet Saaza 750ML BTL
A nice and crisp sour ale dry hopped with Saaz.
De Dolle Stille Nacht 330ML BTL
Stille Nacht (Silent Night) is a prestige beer from De Dolle Brouwers, brewed for Christmas. It has a very potent beer (12% alc/vol). It has been boiling for many hours, brewed with pale malt with white candy sugar in the kettle. The Nugget hops gives an extra bitterness to balance the extreme sweetness due to the density. The taste triangle is completed with some acidity of the fermentation. It is a very interesting beer to age. We have samples of every bottling we have done so far and aging hasn't decreased the quality of this beer. Keep some samples at 10°C and mark the year on the cap with an alcohol marker. Cheers!!
Goose Island Bourbon County Stout 2017
Originally brewed in honor of the 1000th batch at our original Clybourn brewpub. A liquid as dark and dense as a black hole with thick foam the color of a bourbon barrel. The nose is an intense mix of charred oak, chocolate, vanilla, caramel and smoke. One sip has more flavor than your average case of beer.
Hanssens Experimental Raspberry Lambic 375ML BTL
Lambic Ale brewed with Raspberries
Hanssens Oudbeitje Lambic 375ML BTL
Lambic Ale brewed with Strawberries
Hopping Frog Barrel Aged Boris 22oz BTL
Made from our B.O.R.I.S. Imperial Stout, that was rated one of the World's 50 Best Beers, and won the Gold Medal at the GABF in 2008. BARREL-AGED B.O.R.I.S. has picked up rich characters of vanilla, dark fruit, oak, and spice. It's unbelievably complex and savory
Jester King Biere De Miel 750ML BTL
Our Bière de Miel is a dry, well attenuated, unspiced farmhouse ale brewed, fermented, and bottle conditioned with raw Texas wildflower honey. Naturally occurring wild yeast and bacteria impart a sense of place in this unfiltered, unpasteurized, 100% bottle conditioned beer.
Jester King Commercial Suicide 750ML BTL
English pub ale meets the French farmhouse tradition and American oak aging in this dry, drinkable farmhouse mild ale. Full-flavored, but brewed with enough restraint to be highly sessionable. Unfiltered, unpasteurized, and naturally conditioned.
Jester King Das Wunderkind! 750ML BTL
Made using the once commonplace, Old World technique of bière de coupage, freshly hopped, young beer is blended with old, sour beer aged in oak barrels. Das Wunderkind! is dry, highly attenuated, unspiced, tart, floral, and funky. Unfiltered, unpasteurized, and 100% naturally conditioned.
Jester King Funk Metal 750ML BTL
Funk Metal is an 8.2% alcohol, unfiltered, unpasteurized, naturally conditioned imperial stout fermented with farmhouse yeast, aged for months in oak barrels with wild yeast and souring bacteria, and then hand-blended with other barrel-aged beer to round out the palate. The finished beer retains aromas of chocolate and roast but takes on a distinct vinous character and sour complexity from extended aging and fermentation in oak barrels.
Jester King Kvass 750ML BTL
Jester King Kvass - a farmhouse ale brewed with bread from Miche Bread in Austin, Texas.
Jester King No Whalez Here 750ML BTL
Farmhouse Witbier No Whalez Here was brewed on June 12, 2017 with Hill Country well water, White Horn pilsner malt from Blacklands, malted wheat, raw wheat, flaked wheat, Carafoam malt, rolled oats, hops, fresh-crushed Texas coriander, Texas tangerines, and Texas lavender. It was fermented in a horizontal stainless steel tank with our mixed culture of brewers yeast, native yeast, and native bacteria. It was packaged on July 24th, 2017 and naturally refermented in bottles and kegs. Like all our beers, it is unfiltered and unpasteurized.
Noble King is a medium strength, highly attenuated, unspiced farmhouse ale brewed with an abundance of organic noble hops, and fermented with wild yeasts from the Texas Hill Country. Unfiltered, unpasteurized, and 100% naturally conditioned.
Jester King Part + Parcel 750ML BTL
Made from just well water, Texas barley, hops, yeast, and bacteria, is a great example of our philosophy on farmhouse ales. In this case, the land told us what beer to make, not the other way around. We didn’t set out to create a specific flavor/aroma profile. Rather, we took what was available to us from our surroundings, which then determined how the beer tasted and smelled. We didn’t “master” the beer by bending nature to our will. We took what nature gave us and presented it as straightforwardly as we could. Part & Parcel was brewed on October 3rd, 2016 with Hill Country well water, 100% Endeavor malt from Blacklands, Perle hops, and our mixed culture of brewers yeast and native yeast and bacteria. We think it’s the first single malt and single hop (or “SMASH” beer) we’ve made. It’s 5.5% alcohol by volume, 29 IBU, 3.7 pH, and has a finishing gravity of 1.007. It was pa
Jester King Provenance Lemon Lime 750ML BTL
Our Provenance beers are highly attenuated farmhouse ales brewed and fermented with winter citrus. The ingredients include Hill Country well water, malted barley, malted wheat, hops, brewer’s yeast, and native yeast and bacteria harvested from the land and air around our brewery. Lemon & lime zest was added late in the boil and juice from each both fruits was added during fermentation. All of the citrus was grown locally at G&S Groves and sourced from Johnson’s Backyard Garden. Provenance — Lemon & Lime is 5.7% abv, 4.2 pH at the time of bottling, and has a finishing gravity of 1.002.
Jester King Queen's Order 750ML BTL
A farmhouse ale brewed with Texas Guajillo honey and Texas-grown Eureka and Ujukitsu lemons, brewed to celebrate the 2017 Honey Beer Summit in Austin later this month! The Guajillo honey was collected by Koch Ranches in the Hill Country and the Eureka and Ujukitsu lemons were grown at River’s End Nursery in the Rio Grande Valley. Queen’s order was brewed on February 13th, 2017 with Hill Country well water, organic pilsner malt, malted spelt, rolled oats, Perle hops, Guajillo honey, and Texas lemons we dried in-house. It was fermented in stainless steel with our mixed culture of brewers yeast, native yeast, and native bacteria. Queen’s order was packaged on April 4th, 2017, and 100% naturally conditioned. At the time of packaging, it was 4.
Jester King Reposé 750ML BTL
Inspired by the dusty, hay-filled stone barns of the Nord de France that likely gave way to the rise of Bière de Garde, we included a small portion of hay in the mash for this beer. Taking a further cue from the slow and steady winter fermentation of the style, we allowed Reposé to rest in brandy barrels for almost a year. Unfiltered, unpasteurized, and 100% bottle-conditioned.
Jester King Saison Americaine 750ML BTL
Saison Americaine was brewed on October 11th, 2016 with Hill Country well water, Texas pale malt from Blacklands Malt, German Vienna malt, raw wheat, and hops. It was fermented in an oak foudre for about two months with our mixed culture of brewers yeast and native yeast and bacteria.
Jester King Simple Means 750ML BTL
Simple Means was brewed with unfiltered, raw, Hill Country well water, malted barley, smoked malted barley, and hops in early September of 2015. It was fermented with our mixed culture of brewers yeast and native yeast and bacteria harvested from the air and wildflowers around our brewery in stainless steel for about two months. It was then 100% naturally conditioned through refermentation in the bottle for another two months prior to release. It is 5.6% alcohol by volume, and at the time of bottling was 4.3 pH, 26 IBU, and had a gravity of 1.4 degrees Plato (1.005).
Jester King Vague Recollection 750ML BTL
A blend of 35% young Das Überkind and 65% foudre-aged Bière de Miel, aged on the grape pomace from Jester King Bière de Lenoir!
Jester King Wytchmaker Farmhouse IPA 750ML BTL
Earthy rye and piny hop flavor and aroma meet spicy, funky characteristics from our farmhouse yeast in this American-inspired farmhouse ale.
Local Option Rohrwerker
Bourbon Barrel Aged Barleywine Style Ale brewed in collaboration with Pipeworks.
Logsdon Peche 'n Brett 2018 750ML BTL
Our seasonal oak aged organic peach beer is brewed with local Oregon fruit. Peche 'n Brett is brewed and refermented with the peaches in our Seizoen Bretta. One and a half pound of peaches are added to each gallon of Bretta to produce a secondary fermentation resulting in complex peach aroma and flavor, hop balance and subtle malt character, followed up with brettanomyces and oak derived fruity dryness. Final refermentation with pear juice provides natural carbonation with added aromas and flavors in the bottle.
Orval 11.2oz Bottle
The Orval’s brewery produces only one beer to sell, a beer with a high fermentation that continues in the bottle. It is 6.2% ABV. This beer is brewed exclusively from spring water, barley malt, hop cones, candy sugar, and yeast. The aroma and the fine taste are due more to the hop cones and the yeast than to the malt that is used.
Pipeworks x Brekeriet Swedish Ninja 750ML BTL
American Wild Ale brewer in Sweden
Tilquin Gueuze 2016-2017 375ML BTL
The Oude Gueuze Tilquin à l'ancienne is a blend of 1, 2 and 3 years old lambic refermented in bottle for at least 6 months. "Oude" in flemish or "à l'ancienne" in french is an appellation protected by the EU and is restricted for traditional belgian gueuze in bottle.
Tilquin Quetsche 2016-2017 375ML BTL
The Quetsche Tilquin à l’ancienne (6.4% alc/vol) is a spontaneous fermentation beer obtained from the fermentation of destoned fresh purple plums in young lambics, blended with 1, 2 and 3 years lambic to reach a final concentration of fruits of 260 gr fruit per liter.
Tilquin Rullquin 750ML BTL
Beer of mixed fermentation, the Stout Rullquin is obtained from a blending of 7/8 of Rulles Brune (Stout de Gaume) and 1/8 of a blend of 1 year old lambics, which has matured for 8 months on oak barrels. Unfiltered and unpasteurized, this beer is refermented for 6 months in the bottle (or in the keg)
Trintity Red Swingline 330ML BTL
Red Swingline Stapler today, a super hoppy barrel aged and dry hopped sour! …. Double Fermentation (Hot Lacto … shooting for a 3.0pH & Cool Bretta); 100 IBU’s of: Warrior, Citra, Amarillo, Centennial, Mosaic, Willamette and kent. We will age this sour on Chardonnay Barrels!
Trintity TPS Report Brett with Rose Petals 330ML BTL
If you love the funky side of Belgium then you will love our TPS Report. The grain bill for this beer includes flaked oats and flaked wheat, and the recipe is flavored with tangerine and lemon zests. Fermented 100% with a very rare variety of Brettanomyces this beer is the funky funky farmhouse, wet wool, and heavy leather that we've all grown to love. Exceedingly aromatic, yet drinkable! Bottled once a year and triple fermented for authenticity. No printers or faxes were harmed in the making of this beer. GABF Gold Medal 2009, Bronze 2012.
Casey Ghost Note
Garagiste En Orama Di Tamiami 375ml
Garagiste Red Skies at Night 375ml
Garagiste Southshore Sangria 375ml
Garagiste Zamunda Forever 375ml
Schramm’s Madeline 375ml
Schramm’s Marionberry 375ml
Schramm’s Heather 375ml
Schramm’s Raspberry 375ml
Schramm’s Statement Balaton Cherry 375ml
Schramm’s Statement Lutowka Cherry 375ml
Superstition Aphrodisia Cuvee 375ml
Superstition Berry White Grand Cru
Superstition Blue Berry White 500ml
Superstition Black Berry White 500ml
Superstition Straw Berry White 500ml
SUPERSTITION VALUE SET all 4 BERRY WHITE varieties plus SUPERSTITION GRAN CRU BERRY (5BTLS!)
LIQUOR
Underberg 20 ML
Casamigos Silver 50 ML
Jameson 50 ML
Malôrt 50 ML
Color Cocktail
Rocks
Neat
Cinzano Glass
Chartreuse V.E.P.
High Five
Rare Breed
Four Roses SBS
Willett Rye Small Batch
Monkey 47
Amaro
Juicy Bits 4pk 16oz
Outlawger 4pk 16oz
ABSINTHE LA FEE
Double
Dude
Mix
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
1102 West Webster, Chicago, IL 60614