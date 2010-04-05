Restaurant header imageView gallery

Local Option

review star

No reviews yet

1714 Franklin St.

Michigan City, IN 46360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Make Local Option Your First Option

Location

1714 Franklin St., Michigan City, IN 46360

Directions

Gallery
Local Option image
Local Option image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Boathouse Grill
orange star4.5 • 10
701 Washington St Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Ritz Klub Tavern - Michigan City's Oldest Tavern
orange star4.5 • 125
124 W. 4th St. Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
El Cantarito - Michigan City
orange starNo Reviews
336 DUNES PLAZA MICHIGAN CITY, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Memo's House of Pancakes - Michigan City
orange star4.3 • 971
1714 U.S. 20 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Creekside Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 301
3015 E Michigan Blvd Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
5184 Franklin Street Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Michigan City

Memo's House of Pancakes - Michigan City
orange star4.3 • 971
1714 U.S. 20 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Blind Pig Tavern and Grill
orange star4.3 • 389
3103 E US Highway 12 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Creekside Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 301
3015 E Michigan Blvd Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Ritz Klub Tavern - Michigan City's Oldest Tavern
orange star4.5 • 125
124 W. 4th St. Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
The Boathouse Grill
orange star4.5 • 10
701 Washington St Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Michigan City
New Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Chesterton
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Valparaiso
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Buchanan
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston