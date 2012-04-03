Local Press Eatery imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Local Press Eatery

213 Reviews

$

502 S 8th St

Sheboygan, WI 53081

Popular Items

BYO BURGER
TRUFFLE BOOM
DELUXE GRILLED CHEESE

BURGERS

PRESS CLASSIC BURGER

$9.00

JUICY BRUCIE

$12.50

NOTORIOUS PIG

$12.50

TRUFFLE BOOM

$9.50

DON JUAN

$12.50

BLACK AND BLEU

$12.00

FIGALICIOUS

$12.50

CHEESE HEAD

$12.50

BURGER OF MONTH

$12.75

BYO BURGER

$9.00

BYO CHICKEN

$8.50

PANINIS

RATATOUILLE

$10.00

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$10.50

CUBANO

$10.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

DELUXE GRILLED CHEESE

$9.50

HOT CLUCKR

$10.00

MOTHER CLUCKR

$10.50

SALADS

MEXICAN STREET CORN

$12.00

HALF ORDER MEXICAN

$6.00

BERRY CHICKEN

$15.00

HALF ORDER BERRY

$7.50

ADD CHICKEN

$3.00

SIDES

SIDEWINDER

$3.75

TRUFFLE Sidewinders

$5.50

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.75

FRACHOS

$8.00

ONION RINGS

$4.00

CHEESE CURDS

$7.50

PULLED PORK MAC

$9.50

MAC N CHEESE

$6.50

COOKIE

$1.00

Brownies

$2.75Out of stock

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Press Sauce

$0.50

Side Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Truffle Mayo

$0.50

Side Chip Mayo

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Bbq

$0.50

Side Hot

$0.50

Soup

$5.50

Soup Bread Bowl

$9.50

Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Apple Pie Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

CHERRY CRUMBLE CHEESECAKE

$7.00

NA BEVERAGES

PEPSI

$2.25

DIET PEPSI

$2.25

CHERRY PEPSI

$2.25

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.25

DIET DEW

$2.25

CODE RED

$2.25

VOLTAGE

$2.50

LIVEWIRE

$2.50

SIERRA MIST

$2.25

ROOT BEER

$2.25

UNSWEET TEA

$2.25

SWEET TEA

$2.25

BUBBLY

$1.25

WATER

$1.50

LEMONADE

$2.25

TRIPLE BERRY BREEZE

$2.00

BERRY NECTR

$2.00

POMEGRANATE

$2.00

BLOOD ORANGE

$2.00

TWISTED ELIX'R

$2.00

VITA ICE

$2.00

STARBUCKS COFFEE

$3.50

ROCKSTAR

$3.00

KICKSTART/ENERGY

$2.50

SHAKES

VANILLA SHAKE

$4.00

VANILLA MALT

$4.50

CHOCOLATE CHIP MINT

$4.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP MINT MALT

$4.50

BLUE MOON SHAKE

$4.00Out of stock

BLUE MOON MALT

$4.50Out of stock

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$4.00

CHOCOLATE MALT

$4.50

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$4.00Out of stock

STRAWBERRY MALT

$4.50Out of stock

BUTTER PECAN SHAKE

$4.00

BUTTER PECAN MALT

$4.50

COOKIES AND CREME SHAKE

$4.00

COOKIES AND CREME MALT

$4.50

BROWNIE SHAKE

$4.00Out of stock

BROWNIE MALT

$4.50Out of stock

WAFFLE CONE

$1.00

1 SCOOP

$3.25

2 SCOOP

$4.45

Add Topping

$0.50

PEANUT SHAKE

$4.00

PEANUT MALT

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

502 S 8th St, Sheboygan, WI 53081

Directions

Local Press Eatery image

