American
Bars & Lounges
LoCal Restaurant and Kitchen 206 E. Redwood St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
206 E. Redwood St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar - Downtown Baltimore
No Reviews
31 S. Calvert Street Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurant
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar - 17 N Eutaw Street
No Reviews
17 N Eutaw Street Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurant