Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

LoCal Restaurant and Kitchen 206 E. Redwood St

review star

No reviews yet

206 E. Redwood St

Baltimore, MD 21202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPS

Clams & Mussels

Clams & Mussels

$17.00

Steamed Clams & Mussels in cream sauce. Served with crostini’s

Duck Confit

Duck Confit

$17.00

Duck Confit, Pickled Onion, Shaved Foie Gras, Duck Sauce

Frites in garlic/herb duck fat

$9.00

House made Frites tossed in Garlic Duck Fat

Mixed Mushrooms

Mixed Mushrooms

$15.00

Assorted Chef’s Selection of Mushrooms, Gruyere Cheese Served with Crostini’s

Crab Croquettes

Crab Croquettes

$15.00Out of stock

Cauliflower bites

$13.00

SALAD

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, House Made Caesar Dressing

Mixed Green

Mixed Green

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Rolled in Sliced Cucumber, Sherry Vinaigrette Dressing

Smoked Octopus salad

Smoked Octopus salad

$15.00

SOUP

Potato Leek

$9.00
Carrot Ginger Soup

Carrot Ginger Soup

$9.00

ENTREE

FRIED CHICKEN

FRIED CHICKEN

$25.00

Half Fried Chicken, Marinated Herbs De Provence, Sweet Potato Puree & Kale Greens

NY Strip 16oz

NY Strip 16oz

$45.00

16oz NY Strip, Green Peppercorn Steak Sauce, Pomme Puree, Asparagus

Ribeye

Ribeye

$48.00

16oz Ribeye Steak, Green Peppercorn Steak Sauce, Pomme Puree, Asparagus

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$25.00

Half Roasted Chicken, Marinated Herbs De Provence, Sweet Potato Puree, Kale Greens Madeira Mushroom Sauce

SEA BASS

SEA BASS

$30.00Out of stock

Pan Seared Sea Bass, Crab Fried Rice, Charred Baby Cucumbers, Crispy Shallots

Seared Scallops

Seared Scallops

$31.00Out of stock

Pan Seared Scallops, Israeli Couscous with Capers and Grilled Pineapple, Lemon Beurre Blanc Sauce

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Creamy Grits, Sautéed Prawns in Spicy Curry Sauce

LōCAL Burger

LōCAL Burger

$22.00

8oz ground NY Strip/Ribeye, pickled red onions, smoked Gouda on a brioche bun. Served with duck fat fries.

Salmon en Croute

Salmon en Croute

$30.00
Pork and Beans

Pork and Beans

$23.00

8oz hanger steak/frites

$25.00

DESSERTS

Creme Brulee

$10.00
Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$12.00

Fresh strawberries and house made whip cream, layered between three layers homemade pound cake

BRUNCH

Brioche French Toast

$10.00

Crepes Suzette

$18.00

Duck Confit Hash

$15.00

Fr. Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Fromage & Charcuterie

$17.00+

Choose from the following: Blue Gorgonzola Manchego Camembert Bresaola Prosciutto Smoked Salmon Comes with Rosemary crackers

Hanger Streak & Eggs

$25.00

Pancakes

$10.00

Rockfish Benedict

$23.00

Salmon & Eggs

$23.00

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

BRUNCH SIDES

Bacon

$6.00

Grits

$7.00

LoCAL Home Fries

$6.00

Turkey Bacon

$7.00

Two Eggs

$6.00

Waffle

$7.00

Vegan Bacon

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

206 E. Redwood St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Directions

Gallery
LoCal Restaurant and Kitchen image
LoCal Restaurant and Kitchen image
LoCal Restaurant and Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar - Downtown Baltimore
orange starNo Reviews
31 S. Calvert Street Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar - 17 N Eutaw Street
orange starNo Reviews
17 N Eutaw Street Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Pratt Street Ale House
orange starNo Reviews
206 W Pratt St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Banditos - 1118 S Charles St.
orange star4.3 • 892
1118 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Spoons Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,617
24 E Cross St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Abbey Burger Bistro - Federal Hill
orange starNo Reviews
1041 Marshall St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston