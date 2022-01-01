Local Roots & Provisions imageView gallery
Southern

Local Roots & Provisions Downtown Lincolnton

review star

No reviews yet

110 E Water Street

Lincolnton, NC 28092

Order Again

Sodas

Barqs Root Beer

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Minutemade Lemonade

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sun Drop

$2.50

Teas and Coffees

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Black Powder Dark Roast Coffee

$2.50

Local Roots Medium Blend Coffee

$2.50

Charleston Tea Farm Hot Teas

$2.50

Black Powder C4 Iced Coffee

$4.00

Juices & Milk

Apple Cider

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Riverbend Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Red Wine

Acrobat Pinot Noir

$44.00

Art of Earth Malbec

$7.00+

Bouchard Pere Pinot Noir Reserve

$42.00

Chateau Moulin De Graves Bordeaux

$42.00

Childress Sweet Red Wine *chilled*

$8.00+

Duckhorn Canvasback Cabernet Sauvignon

$68.00

Four Vines Old Vine Zinfandel

$9.00+

Hayes Ranch Merlot

$7.00+

Illusion Red Blend

$10.00+

Kuleto Native Son Red Blend

$39.00

Les Violets Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Mon Coeur Cotes de Rhone

$47.00

Noah River Cabernet

$8.00+

Palacio del Burgo Rioja

$7.00+

Santa Rita Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Ser Passo Toscana Rosso

$8.00+

The Prisoner Red Blend

$78.00

Yalumba Y Series Shriaz

$8.00+

Fire Sale Wines

Lamberti Sparkling Rose

$5.00

Decoy Rose

$26.00

Nola Grace Rose

$16.00

Les Hauts Plateaux Rose

$20.00

Bailly Lapierre Cremant Rose

$30.00

Da Luca Rose

$20.00

Los Monteros Cava Rose

$20.00

Rabble Zinfandel

$30.00

Guenoc Petit Sirah

$16.00Out of stock

Vermillion Red Blend

$35.00

Peysrassol La Croix Rose FIRESALE

$20.00Out of stock

Special Wines

Josh Cellars Prosecco

$45.00

Girard Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00

The Calling - Visionary

$60.00

LOCAL ROOTS APPAREL

Black/White Adult Small

$20.00

Black/White Adult Medium

$20.00

Black/White Adult Large

$20.00

Black/White Adult X-Large

$20.00

Black/White Adult XX-Large

$25.00

Gray/Green Adult Small

$20.00

Gray/Green Adult Medium

$20.00

Gray/Green Adult Large

$20.00

Gray/Green Adult X-Large

$20.00Out of stock

Gray/Green Adult XX-Large

$25.00Out of stock

Gray/Green Youth Small

$15.00

Gray/Green Youth Medium

$15.00

Gray/Green Youth Large

$15.00

Forest Green Adult Small

$20.00

Forest Green Adult Medium

$20.00Out of stock

Forest Green Adult Large

$20.00Out of stock

Charcoal Vintage Black Adult Small

$20.00

Charcoal Vintage Black Adult Medium

$20.00

Charcoal Vintage Black Adult Large

$20.00Out of stock

Local Roots Hat - Black/Brown

$25.00Out of stock

CC Blue Local Roots Hat

$25.00

LOCAL ROOTS COFFEE

LOCAL ROOTS BLEND - GROUND

$11.00

Pilsner Glass

$5.00

One Year Anniversary Cookies

Single Cookie

$3.50

LOCAL ROOTS TOTE BAG

Custom Tote Bag

$15.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

110 E Water Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Directions

Gallery
Local Roots & Provisions image

