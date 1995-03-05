Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Local Roots

960 Reviews

$$

2001 Killebrew Dr

Bloomington, MN 55425

Order Again

Popular Items

Farmers Breakfast
Bacon (Side)
Breakfast Burrito

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$4.25

Mocha

$4.25

Americano

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50Out of stock

Cappuccino

$4.00

Breve

$4.50

Hot Cider

$3.00Out of stock

Espresso

$1.00+

Cold Press

$3.75

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

Shot In The Dark

$3.50

Tea

Black Tea

$3.00

Chai Latte

$4.00Out of stock

Dirty Chai

$4.50Out of stock

London Fog

$3.75

Other Bevs

Pop Can

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Arnie Palmer

$3.25

BLNCD CBD Water

$6.00

Bottle Pop

$2.25

Snapple

$2.00

Naked Smoothie

$3.50

Gatorade

$1.50

Red Bull

$2.50

Glass Bottle Coke

$2.25

Bakery

Muffin

$3.00

Small Scone

$3.00

Croissant

$2.50

Day Old Bakery

$1.50

Cookie

$2.00

Pumkpin Spice Bar

$4.00Out of stock

BIG Brownie

$3.50Out of stock

Pie

$3.50Out of stock

Big Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$2.50

Bakery Bread

$2.75

Breakfast

Farmers Breakfast

$9.00

Two eggs, sausage or bacon, & toast or a pancake

Vegan Breakfast

$8.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Ham, egg, & cheddar on a warm croissant ~ served with greens

Pulled Pork Hash

Pulled Pork Hash

$13.00

Pulled pork, seasoned potatoes, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, & tomatoes topped with two over easy eggs & toast

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

House made biscuits topped with sausage gravy & two over easy eggs

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Bacon, potatoes, turkey, egg, and cheddar ~ served with greens & salsa verde

Omelet

Omelet

$12.00

Served with greens & toast Pick two items (or more for additional $0.50 each)

Fancy Pants Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Cheddar, provolone, candied bacon, tomato, two fried eggs, & avocado on grilled sourdough

Oatmeal

$6.00

Add blueberries, banana, apple, or raisins for $1

French Toast

$10.00

Three pieces of griddled French toast served with REAL maple syrup

GF French Toast

$13.00

Three pieces of griddled French toast served with REAL maple syrup

Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Egg, cheddar, tomato, bell peppers, onion, & mushrooms ~ served with greens & salsa verde

Breakfast Sandwich Only

$7.00

Denver Hash

$13.00

Burrito Only

$8.00

Quesadilla

$11.00

À La Carte

Bacon (Side)

$5.00

4 slices of thick-cut bacon

Sausage (Side)

$5.00

4 sausage links

Toast

$2.00

GF Toast

$3.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

One Egg

$1.00

Two eggs served your way

Fruit

$3.00

Fresh seasonal fruit

Greens (Side)

$4.00

Caramel Roll

$5.00

Side Of Veggies

$2.00

French Toast (One)

$2.00

Test

Hashbrown Patty

$1.50

Breakfast Specials

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Garden Hash

$10.00

Sandwiches

The King

$13.00

Pastrami, caramelized onion, provolone, & dijon mustard on toasted rye

Cuban

$13.00

Ham, pulled pork, pickles, swiss, & mustard on a toasted hoagie roll

BBQ Pork

$13.00

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, & coleslaw on a toasted bun

Chicken Club

$13.00

Chicken breast, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a toasted bun

Hamburger

$10.00
BLT

BLT

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on toasted sourdough

Pastruben

$13.00

Pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, & 1,000 island dressing on rye

Rachel

$13.00

Turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, & 1,000 island dressing on rye

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Sharp cheddar & spicy pepper jam on toasted sourdough

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Hummus, roasted mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, & spinach

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chicken salad & spinach on a house baked croissant

Turkey & Brie

$13.00

Turkey, brie, & house blueberry mostarda on baguette

BBQ Bacon Burger

$12.00

Burger with cheddar, BBQ sauce, & bacon on a toasted bun

Blue Bacon Burger

$13.00

Burger with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, & caramelized onions on ciabatta

Patty Melt

$12.00

Burger patty with cheddar, swiss, & caramelized onions on grilled rye

Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Turkey, lettuce, swiss, tomato, & dijon mustard on a flour wrap

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Half Sandwich and Soup

$8.50

Half Sandwich and Salad

$8.50

Soup and Salad

$8.50

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.00

Whole Sandwich Combo

$10.00

Hot Dog Basket

$8.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette, & seasonal veggies

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Romaine, bleu cheese dressing, turkey, ham, bacon, onion, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, & hard-boiled egg

CBR Salad

$12.00

Romaine, ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, onion, & tomato

Beet Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, champagne vinaigrette, pickled beets, onion, chevre, & sunflower seeds

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.00

Romaine, ranch dressing, turkey, ham, cheddar, swiss, cucumber, tomato, & hard-boiled egg

BYO Salad

$12.00

Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$10.00

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$10.00

Soups

CUP Chicken Wild Rice

$4.00

CUP Meat Soup

$5.00

CUP Veggie Soup

$5.00

BOWL Chicken Wild Rice

$6.00

BOWL Meat Soup

$7.00

BOWL Veggie Soup

$7.00

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Coleslaw

$2.50Out of stock

Side Greens

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Restaurant info

A neighborhood favorite serving breakfast, lunch, & dinner!

