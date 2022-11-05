Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Chicken

Local Slice Cedar Park

review star

No reviews yet

111 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Suite 105

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Build Your Own Pizza
14" Build Your Own Pizza
10pc Wings

WINGS , CHEESY STICKS & GARLIC KNOTS

5pc Wings

5pc Wings

$6.95

Comes plain with the Sauces on the Side unless there is a Rub

10pc Wings

10pc Wings

$11.95

Comes plain with the dipping Sauce on the Side unless you requested a Rub

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$3.25

4 per order

Cheesy Sticks

Cheesy Sticks

$6.00

Pizza

14" Tuscan Pizza

14" Tuscan Pizza

$17.75

House-roasted Chicken, Red Onions, Fresh Pineapple, Fresh Basil, Oven roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil Pesto

18" Tuscan Pizza

18" Tuscan Pizza

$22.75

House-roasted chicken, Red Onion, Fresh Pineapple, Fresh Basil, Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil Pesto

Gluten Free Crust 12" - Tuscan

$17.75
14" Elgin Pizza

14" Elgin Pizza

$16.75

Elgin Sausage, Red Onions, Sweet Peppers, and Ray's BBQ Sauce

18" Elgin Pizza

18" Elgin Pizza

$22.75

Elgin Sausage, Red Onions, Sweet Peppers, Ray's BBQ Sauce

Gluten Free Crust 12" - Elgin Special

$16.75
14" 5 Hour Hawaiian Pizza

14" 5 Hour Hawaiian Pizza

$15.75

Braised Pork Belly and Fresh Cut Pineapple

18" Hour Hawaiian Pizza

18" Hour Hawaiian Pizza

$19.75

Braised pork belly and Fresh cut pineapple

Gluten Free Crust 12" - 5 Hour Hawaiian

$15.75
14" Margherita Pizza

14" Margherita Pizza

$15.75

Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil

18" Margherita Pizza

18" Margherita Pizza

$19.75

Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil

Gluten Free Crust 12" - Margherita

$15.75
14" Sweet Baby BBQ Chicken Pizza

14" Sweet Baby BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.75

House-roasted Chicken, Red Onions, Fresh Cut Pineapple, and Ray's BBQ Sauce

18" Sweet Baby BBQ Chicken Pizza

18" Sweet Baby BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.75

House-roasted chicken, Red Onions, Fresh Cut Pineapple, and Ray's BBQ Sauce

Gluten Free Crust 12" - Sweet BBQ Chicken

$15.75
14" Longhorn Pizza

14" Longhorn Pizza

$18.75

Marinated Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers and Mushrooms

18" Longhorn Pizza

18" Longhorn Pizza

$23.75

Marinated Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Mushrooms

Gluten Free Crust 12" - Longhorn

$18.75
14" Whole Hearted Pizza

14" Whole Hearted Pizza

$16.75

Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Mushrooms, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, and Green Olives

18" Whole Hearted Pizza

18" Whole Hearted Pizza

$21.75

Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Mushrooms, Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Green Olives

Gluten Free Crust 12" - Whole Hearted

$16.75
10' Hangover Pizza

10' Hangover Pizza

$10.75

Elgin Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Canadian Bacon, and Fried Egg

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$12.99

18" Build Your Own Pizza

$15.99

Gluten Free Crust 12"

$12.99

Cheese Slice

$3.25

Slices are from a 20' pizza so they are big. It already comes with Cheese and Classic Tomato Sauce.

Calzones

Pepperoni & Sausage Calzone

Pepperoni & Sausage Calzone

$7.25

Classic Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni and Sausage. Marinara sauce onside

Spinach & Artichoke Calzone

Spinach & Artichoke Calzone

$7.75

Cream Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella, Spinach and Artichoke. Marinara Sauce onside.

Build Your Own Calzone (BYO)

$6.00

Build your own Calzones will automatically come with our Classic Red Sauce , Hand Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce onside unless other options are chosen.

Salads

Brushy Creek Salad

Brushy Creek Salad

$7.25

Organic Spinach Mix, Toasted Almonds, Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Sweet Sesame Vinaigrette. Add Chicken for $3.00

Cypress Creek Salad

$6.75Out of stock

Local Organic Greens, English Cucumbers, Apples, Candied Walnuts, and Raspberry Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.25Out of stock

Romaine, Housemade Croutons, Parmesan chips and Caesar Dressing Add Chicken for $3.00

2 LITERS- COKE, SPRITE, DR. PEPPER

2 Liter Coke

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.00Out of stock

Juju's BOBA Drinks MENU

Please note: When ordering juju's drinks for delivery, ice may melt altering the drinks.

Black Tea

$4.25

Comes sweetened, pls specify if you want it unsweet or 1/2 sweet.

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.25

Comes sweetened, pls specify if you want it unsweet or 1/2 sweet.

Alabama Sweet Tea

Alabama Sweet Tea

$4.50

32oz

Alabama Unsweet Tea

Alabama Unsweet Tea

$4.50

32oz

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

32oz

The Holiday Alabama Swwet Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Black Cream Tea

$4.50

Black tea with non-dairy creamer.. The original milk tea

Almond Black Tea

$5.50

Coconut Black Tea

$5.50

Jasmine Green Cream Tea

$4.50

Almond Green Tea

$5.50

Coconut Green Tea

$5.50

Thai Tea

$4.75

Taro

$4.75

Honeydew

$4.75

Iced Mocha Coffee

$4.25

Blended Mocha Coffee

$4.50

Iced Caramel Macchiato Coffee

$4.25

Blended Caramel Macchiato Coffee

$4.50

Iced Wake-Up Coffee

$4.25

Vietnamese Style Coffee made with Cafe Du Monde and condensed milk.

Blended Wake-Up Coffee

$4.50

Blended frozen Vietnamese Style Coffee made with Cafe Du Monde and condensed milk.

Dirty Boba

Dirty Boba

$5.50

Boba with brown sugar syrup, milk and a cream cheese foam

NEW SUMMERMELON

$6.50

Fresh Watermelon Purée , Cantaloupe, Lime twist, Aloe Vera, Green Tea

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$4.75

Matcha W\ Foam

$5.25

Hula Hula Black Tea

$5.50

Kumquat, Mango, green guava, blackberries

Tiki Green Tea

$5.50

Kumquat, red guava, lychee, Fresh Strawberry

Kiwi Basil Seed Green Tea

$5.50
Sunrise Lemonade

Sunrise Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh strawberry, Fresh Squeeze

Very Berry Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh BlackBerries , Fresh Raspberries, Fresh Squeeze

Peachy Berry

Peachy Berry

$5.50

Peach, strawberry, Raspberry Green Tea

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.25

Mango Smoothie

$5.25

Passionfruit Smoothie

$5.25

Peach Smoothie

$5.25

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.25

Strawberry-Banana Smoothie

$5.25

Taro Smoothie

$5.25

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.25

Almond Smoothie

$5.25

Coconut Smoothie

$5.25

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.25

Taro-Coconut Smoothie

$5.25

Strawberry Breeze

$5.50

Mango Breeze

$5.50

Passionfruit Breeze

$5.50

Strawberry-Kiwi Breeze

$5.50

Lychee Breeze

$5.50

Pineapple Breeze

$5.50

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00Out of stock

Cookies n Cream Shake

$6.25

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Cookies And Cream

$6.25

Dressings and Sauces

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Side of Sesame Dressing

$0.50

Side of Raspberry Dressing

$0.50Out of stock

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side of Large Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side of House Garlic Chili

$0.75

Side of Sweet and Spicy Sriracha

$0.75

Side of Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
New York Style Pizza with Juju’s Boba Drinks and Sweets! (Carry out and Delivery) Deliveries: 35-45mins during slower times 45-1h 15mins during busy times NOTE OUR NEW SUN-THURS HOURS 11am-9pm!!

