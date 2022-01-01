Restaurant header imageView gallery

Local Smoke BBQ - Sea Girt

review star

No reviews yet

2100 Highway 35 Unit 9

Sea Girt Center

Sea Girt, NJ 08750

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Chicken Wings - Single
Two Meat Platter
Smoked Chicken Wings - Double

Seasonal Specials

Pitmaster Chili Bowl

Pitmaster Chili Bowl

$12.00

Our house-made Chili with smoked beef and sausage is served with your choice of toppings

Pitmaster Chili Side

Pitmaster Chili Side

$6.00

Our house-made Chili with smoked beef and sausage is served with your choice of toppings

Turkey Stuffer

Turkey Stuffer

$13.50

House-smoked Turkey and homemade stuffing piled on a brioche bun and served with turkey gravy and a cranberry spread. Served with potato chips

Appetizers

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$9.50

Tender strips of chicken fried until golden brown

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Dill pickle chips, hand-battered and fried to perfection. Served with BBQ Ranch dipping sauce

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$5.00

A southern specialty! Deep-fried cornbread bites

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.00

Beer-battered rings fried until golden brown and served with BBQ Ranch dipping sauce

Smoked Bacon Poppers

Smoked Bacon Poppers

$8.50

Jalapeños stuffed with a Cream Cheese and Pulled Pork filling, wrapped in dry-rubbed bacon and slow-smoked. Served with BBQ Ranch dipping sauce. GF

Smoked Chicken Wings - Double

Smoked Chicken Wings - Double

$23.00

16 Wings - Smoked, then flash fried. Dry-rubbed or tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing

Smoked Chicken Wings - Single

Smoked Chicken Wings - Single

$12.00

8 Wings - Smoked, then flash fried. Dry-rubbed or tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing

Sandwiches and Burgers

Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Our Pulled Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce and our Blue Cheese Slaw. Served with potato chips

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.75

Hand rubbed and grilled to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and our BBQ Sauce. Served with potato chips

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Our BBQ Chicken, slow-smoked, pulled and tossed in our BBQ Sauce. Served with potato chips

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.75

Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork tossed in our Carolina Sauce and piled on a brioche. Served with potato chips

Smoked Hot Dog

Smoked Hot Dog

$5.25

Smoked, then flash fried. Served with potato chips

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.75

Slow-Smoked Beef Brisket piled and topped with our BBQ sauce. Choice of chopped (includes burnt ends) or sliced. Served with potato chips

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.25

Half pound of fresh ground beef grilled to order and topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with potato chips

Smokehouse BBQ Burger

Smokehouse BBQ Burger

$14.75

Our Classic Burger topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, our BBQ Sauce, lettuce, tomato and an onion ring. Served with potato chips

Sandwich and Burger Combos

Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo

Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$17.00

Our Pulled Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce and our Blue Cheese Slaw. Served with 1 side and 1 drink

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$18.00

Hand rubbed and grilled to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and our BBQ Sauce. Served with 1 side and 1 drink

Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo

Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$16.00

Our BBQ Chicken slow-smoked, pulled and tossed in our BBQ Sauce. Served with 1 side and 1 drink

Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo

Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo

$16.00

Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork tossed in our Carolina Sauce and piled on a brioche bun. Served with 1 side and 1 drink

Smoked Hot Dog Combo

Smoked Hot Dog Combo

$11.50

Smoked, then flash fried. Served with 1 side and 1 drink

Beef Brisket Sandwich Combo

Beef Brisket Sandwich Combo

$19.00

Slow-Smoked Beef Brisket piled and topped with our BBQ sauce. Choice of chopped (includes burnt ends) or sliced. Served with 1 side and 1 drink

Classic Burger Combo

Classic Burger Combo

$18.50

Half pound of fresh ground beef grilled to order and topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with 1 side and 1 drink

Smokehouse BBQ Burger Combo

Smokehouse BBQ Burger Combo

$21.00

Our Classic Burger topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, our BBQ Sauce, lettuce, tomato and an onion ring. Served with 1 side and 1 drink

BBQ Platters

BBQ Chicken Platter

BBQ Chicken Platter

$17.75

Our juicy Smoked Chicken is flavored with our Uncle Dick's Dry Rub and finished with our BBQ Sauce. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF

Beef Brisket Platter

Beef Brisket Platter

$20.50

Slow-rendered for up to 14 hours, our Beef Brisket is served with our BBQ Sauce. Choice of chopped (includes burnt ends) or sliced. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF

Pig Out Platter

Pig Out Platter

$29.75

Choice of 3 meats. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$17.75

Our delicious and tender Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork is topped with our Carolina Sauce. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF

St. Louis Rib Platter - Full Rack

St. Louis Rib Platter - Full Rack

$34.50

Our First Place St. Louis Ribs are hand rubbed, slow-smoked, and finished with our BBQ Sauce. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF

St. Louis Rib Platter - Half Rack

St. Louis Rib Platter - Half Rack

$22.00

Our First Place St. Louis Ribs are hand rubbed, slow-smoked, and finished with our BBQ Sauce. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF

Two Meat Platter

Two Meat Platter

$23.50

Choice of 2 meats. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Crisp Romaine tossed with croutons and parmesan cheese in Caesar dressing. Served with cornbread

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.75

Our fried chicken fingers served on a bed of mixed greens with cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions. Served with cornbread

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.50

Fresh mix of greens with grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions. Served with cornbread. GF (cornbread is not GF)

Smokehouse Salad

Smokehouse Salad

$15.00

Choice of Pulled Chicken, Chopped Beef Brisket or Pulled Pork on a bed of crisp greens with cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions. Served with cornbread. GF (cornbread is not GF)

Sides

Add a Bun

Add a Bun

$1.00
BBQ Baked Beans

BBQ Baked Beans

$4.50
Sweet Chili Brussels Sprouts

Sweet Chili Brussels Sprouts

$6.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.50
Cornbread (1 pc)

Cornbread (1 pc)

$0.50
French Fries

French Fries

$4.50
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.50
Green Beans

Green Beans

$5.50
Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.50
Redskin Potato Salad

Redskin Potato Salad

$4.50
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50
Cornbread (ea)

Cornbread (ea)

$0.50
Pitmaster Chili Side

Pitmaster Chili Side

$6.00

Our house-made Chili with smoked beef and sausage is served with your choice of toppings

Family To-Go Packages

BBQ Dinner

BBQ Dinner

$75.00

serves 4-6 guests *2 Pints of Pulled Pork (GF) *2 Pints of Coleslaw (GF) *2 Pints of Baked Beans (GF) *Choice of 6 Buns or 12 Sliders

BBQ Feast

BBQ Feast

$125.00

serves 4-6 guests *1 Pint of Pulled Pork (GF) *1 Pint of Beef Brisket (GF) *Whole Chicken (GF) *Full Rack of Ribs (GF) *1 Pint of Coleslaw (GF) *1 Pint of Baked Beans (GF) *2 Pints of Mac & Cheese *Choice of 6 Buns or 12 Sliders

BBQ Party

BBQ Party

$110.00

serves 4-6 guests *1 Pint of Pulled Pork (GF) *1 Pint of Beef Brisket (GF) *Full Rack of Ribs (GF) *1 Pint of Coleslaw (GF) *1 Pint of Baked Beans (GF) *2 Pints of Mac & Cheese *Choice of 6 Buns or 12 Sliders

The Tailgater

The Tailgater

$200.00

serves about 10 guests * 20 Smoked Chicken Wings * 15 Smoked Bacon Poppers * 2 Full Racks St. Louis Ribs * 3 Pints - Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef Brisket or Pulled Chicken (any combo) * 3 Pints - any combination of Sides * 12 slider buns + BBQ Sauce + Blue Cheese

Local Smoke To-Go

Add Buns (ea)

Add Buns (ea)

$1.00
Add Slider Buns (12)

Add Slider Buns (12)

$6.00
BBQ Baked Beans (pt)

BBQ Baked Beans (pt)

$9.00

GF

BBQ Chicken (whole)

BBQ Chicken (whole)

$15.00

GF

Chopped Beef Brisket (pt)

Chopped Beef Brisket (pt)

$24.00

Each pint serves 3-4 guests. GF

Coleslaw (pt)

Coleslaw (pt)

$8.00

GF

Collard Greens (pt)

Collard Greens (pt)

$9.00
Green Beans (pt)

Green Beans (pt)

$11.00

GF

Macaroni & Cheese (pt)

Macaroni & Cheese (pt)

$11.00
Pulled Chicken (pt)

Pulled Chicken (pt)

$18.00

Each pint serves 3-4 guests. GF

Pulled Pork (pt)

Pulled Pork (pt)

$18.00

Each pint serves 3-4 guests. GF

Redskin Potato Salad (pt)

Redskin Potato Salad (pt)

$9.00

GF

St. Louis Ribs (rack)

St. Louis Ribs (rack)

$29.50

12 bones. GF

Sweet Chili Brussels Sprouts (pt)

Sweet Chili Brussels Sprouts (pt)

$12.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's BBQ Platter

Kid's BBQ Platter

$11.00

Includes 1 side * Choice of Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef Brisket or Ribs

Kid's Chicken Fingers

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Includes 1 side

Kid's Hot Dog

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.00

Includes 1 side

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Includes 1 side

Beverages

Cranberry Juice - 20 oz

Cranberry Juice - 20 oz

$2.25
Bottled Soda - 20 oz

Bottled Soda - 20 oz

$2.25
Bottled Soda - 2L

Bottled Soda - 2L

$3.50
Bottled Water - 16.9 oz

Bottled Water - 16.9 oz

$2.25
Boylan Soda - 12 oz

Boylan Soda - 12 oz

$2.50
Bubly Sparkling Water - 16 oz

Bubly Sparkling Water - 16 oz

$2.50
Gatorade Bottles - 20 oz

Gatorade Bottles - 20 oz

$2.25
Pure Leaf Iced Tea - 18.5 oz

Pure Leaf Iced Tea - 18.5 oz

$2.25
Sambazon Organic Energy - Acai Berry - 12 oz

Sambazon Organic Energy - Acai Berry - 12 oz

$4.00
Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew - 9..6 oz

Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew - 9..6 oz

$5.00
HyVIDA Pure Hydrogen and Magnesium Sparkling Water - 12 oz

HyVIDA Pure Hydrogen and Magnesium Sparkling Water - 12 oz

$2.50
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water - 16.9 oz

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water - 16.9 oz

$2.50

Mt Dew Kickstart

$3.50

Celsius Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade Energy Drink

$3.50

CBD-infused Sauces, BBQ Dry Rub and Sauces

Our hand-crafted CBD products are good for the soul as the effects will be calming and relaxing. Our CBD products are great for mellowing out after a long day.
CBD Sweet BBQ Sauce

CBD Sweet BBQ Sauce

$7.00

Our hand-crafted CBD products are good for the soul as the effects will be calming and relaxing. Our BBQ Sauce is offered in 4 oz bottles containing 100 mg of CBD extract each.

CBD Carolina Sauce

CBD Carolina Sauce

$7.00

Our hand-crafted CBD products are good for the soul as the effects will be calming and relaxing. Our Carolina Sauce is offered in 4 oz bottles containing 100 mg of CBD extract each.

CBD Buffalo Sauce

CBD Buffalo Sauce

$7.00

Our hand-crafted CBD products are good for the soul as the effects will be calming and relaxing. Our Buffalo Sauce is offered in 4 oz bottles containing 100 mg of CBD extract each.

CBD Spicy BBQ Sauce

CBD Spicy BBQ Sauce

$7.00

Our hand-crafted CBD products are good for the soul as the effects will be calming and relaxing. Our Spicy BBQ Sauce is offered in 4 oz bottles containing 100 mg of CBD extract each.

Original Sweet BBQ Sauce

Original Sweet BBQ Sauce

$7.00

Our sweet, thick, tomato based Kansas City style sauce is served with our Ribs, Chicken and Brisket

Carolina Style BBQ Sauce

Carolina Style BBQ Sauce

$7.00

Our tomato based, vinegar sauce with pepper flakes is served with our slow-smoked Pulled Pork

Original Spicy BBQ Sauce

Original Spicy BBQ Sauce

$7.00

Our Original Sauce with a kick!

Uncle Dick's BBQ Dry Rub

Uncle Dick's BBQ Dry Rub

$7.00

All purpose seasoning that is the perfect blend of salt, spice and sweetness

Utensils

Add Utensil Sets

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

BBQ joint with wood-smoked meats & classic sides such as mac + cheese and cornbread.

Website

Location

2100 Highway 35 Unit 9, Sea Girt Center, Sea Girt, NJ 08750

Directions

Gallery
Local Smoke BBQ image
Local Smoke BBQ image
Local Smoke BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mizuki HIbachi Bistro
orange star4.3 • 368
2007 Highway 35, STE 1-2 Wall, NJ 07719
View restaurantnext
Bagel Basket Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
105 NJ-71 Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
View restaurantnext
Spring Lake Tap House - 810 Hwy 71
orange starNo Reviews
810 Hwy 71 Spring Lake, NJ 07762
View restaurantnext
The Shore Club - 700 Highway 71
orange starNo Reviews
700 Highway 71 Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
View restaurantnext
St. Stephen's Green Publick House
orange starNo Reviews
2031 New Jersey 71 Spring Lake, NJ 07762
View restaurantnext
Naples Pizza by Fusaros
orange starNo Reviews
2407 Route 71 Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sea Girt

Scarborough Fair Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,929
1414 Meetinghouse Road Sea Girt, NJ 08750
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sea Girt
Manasquan
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Spring Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Belmar
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Bradley Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Brick
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Neptune
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Asbury Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston