Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Local Table Garden Oaks

review star

No reviews yet

2003 WEST 34TH

HOUSTON, TX 77018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Local's Kabob Plate
Lemon Pasta
Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad

Appetizers

Green Chile Shrimp Ceviche

$16.00

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Ahi tuna on a bed of guacamole, homestyle crisps.

Blue Crab Cakes

$16.00

Two blue crab cakes topped with sweet roasted corn, chipotle chili sauce on a bed of baby green.

Homemade Hummus

$9.00

Choice of Tuscan, jalapeño or beet with toasted pita bread

Southwest Trio

$10.00

House made Guacamole, Texas Caviar blend, Salsa

Cast-iron Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, signature tzatziki.

Southwestern Quesadilla

$15.00

All-natural chicken with tostada blend, guacamole, chipotle chili sauce.

Cast-Iron Baked Goat Cheese

$14.00

Topped with crumbled candied walnuts and dried apricots, crushed red pepper, served with toasted baguette.

Cast-iron Fire-Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Sweet chili sauce.

Cup Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$6.00

With Bacon, Cheddar, Chives

Cup All-Natural Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Cup Fire-Roasted Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00

Burgers

All-natural beef with no antibiotics or added growth hormones with fresh hand-cut fries. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo.

Chipotle Cheddar Burger

$16.00

Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, cheddar, chipotle sauce

Cheeseburger Americana

$14.00

Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, cheddar.

All-Natural Crispy Chicken Burger

$15.00

All-natural breaded chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, provolone, avocado, honey-habanero sla.

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Sandwiches

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$16.00

Grilled Chicken On Ciabatta

$15.00

All-natural chicken, provolone, roasted red bell pepper, tomatoes, basil pesto, mixed greens, mayo.

Philly Cheesesteak On Ciabatta

$16.00

All-natural beef tenderloin, caramelized onion, mushroom, bell pepper, provolone, mayo

Gyro Pita

$14.00

Seasoned lamb and beef with tomato, onion, signature tzatziki.

Bacon Jam Club

$14.00

Chicken Salad On Wheat With Pearl Couscous & Homemade Chips

$13.00

All-natural chicken, walnut, apple, celery, arugula, mayo.

Short Rib Banh Mi on Ciabatta

$17.00

Chicken Gyro Pita

$14.00

Grilled chicken with tomato, onion, signature tzatziki.

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Three flour tortillas, honey-habanero aioli, purple and Napa cabbage slaw.

Short Rib Tacos

$16.00

Woodstone Pizzas

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

All-natural chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pineapple, red onion, mozzarella, hickory-smoked teriyaki sauce.

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula, basil pesto.

Rustica Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella.

Brussels Sprout Pizza

$15.00

Goat cheese, caramelized onion, fire-roasted red bell peppers, crushed red pepper, Parmesan, marinara pesto, balsamic reduction.

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Salads

Kale Cobb Salad

$14.00

Grilled Salmon with Iceberg Wedge Salad & Pearl Couscous salad

$18.00

Chunky feta jalapeño dressing and orzo pasta salad.

Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad

$14.00

A blend of mixed greens with goat cheese in a lemon zest and roasted garlic vinaigrette.

Beef Tenderloin Fajita Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens and tomato tossed in chunky feta jalapeño dressing, avocado, tortilla strips.

Asian Chicken Salad

$15.00

Shredded Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, purple and Napa cabbage, carrots, homemade pickling, cilantro, mint, sesame seeds, micro greens, peanut sesame ginger dressing.

Southwestern Salad

$14.00

Blend of Cuban black beans, roasted corn, tomato, scallion, red onion, cilantro-lime dressing on a bed of mixed greens, tortilla strips.

Chicken Salad Plate with Fresh Fruit

$14.00

All-natural chicken, walnuts, celery, apple, light mayo.

Local Farmers Market Salad

$13.00

Persian cucumber, cherry tomato, radish, Kalamata olive, red onion, feta, herb-roasted garlic vinaigrette on mixed greens.

Pearl Couscous Salad

$15.00

Vegan For All

Mediterranean Fusion Bowl

$15.00

Organic lentil brown rice, golden raisins, ginger-glazed Brussels sprouts, herb basmati rice, Cuban black beans, pico de gallo, butternut squash, avocado relish, cumin-cilantro vegan aioli.

The Nutritious Bowl

$16.00

Two organic tricolor quinoa and kale patties, organic brown rice, Cuban black beans, pico de gallo, avocado relish, seasonal vegetables, tahini drizzle.

Soba Noodle Bowl

$16.00

Chopped Kale, Persian Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, carrots, scallions, cilantro, toasted sesame seeds, microgreens, watermelon radish, peanut sesame ginger vinaigrette

Falafel Bowl

$16.00

Entrées

Gyros Plate w/Hand-Cut Fries

$18.00

Slices of savory seasoned lamb and beef, our signature tzatziki, jalapeño hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, Persian cucumber dill salad, warm pita.

Local's Kabob Plate

$20.00

Tender and juicy skewers of beef tenderloin, grilled all-natural chicken or a combination of both with herb basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, Persian cucumber dill salad, warm pita

Mama’s Meatloaf

$17.00

All-natural beef with no antibiotics or added growth hormones with French green beans and mashed potatoes, topped with poblano mushroom cream sauce, garlic toast.

Lemon Pasta

$15.00

Angel hair pasta tossed in lemon zest and olive oil with capers, crushed red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic toast.

Penne Rustica

$15.00

Anaheim Grilled Chicken

$18.00

All natural chicken, roasted Anaheim chile cream sauce, herb basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, warm pita.

Southern Chicken-Fried Chicken

$18.00

Crispy all-natural chicken breast, garlic mashed potatoes topped with creamy mushroom poblano sauce, french green beans, garlic toast.

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

$20.00

Basmati lentil rice, seasonal vegetables, garlic toast.

Mediterranean Salmon

$20.00

Guacamole, feta with sweet pea organic tricolor quinoa, French green beans, warm pita.

Cajun Red Ruby Trout

$22.00

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.00

Organic brown rice, ginger-glazed Brussels sprouts, Persian cucumbers, scallion, avocado relish, toasted sesame seeds, chipotle chili drizzle.

Slow-Braised Short Rib

$27.00

Wraps

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$14.00

All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.

Gyro Wrap

$14.00

Whole-wheat tortilla, seasoned lamb and beef, tomato, onion, lettuce, signature tzatziki.

Beef Tenderloin Wrap

$15.00

All-natural beef tenderloin, avocado, tomato, lettuce, basmati rice, chipotle chili sauce in a whole-wheat tortilla.

Honey Glazed Salmon Wrap

$16.00

Whole-wheat tortilla with spring mix, bacon, avocado, chipotle chili sauce.

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Plant-Based Happy Bowl

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

All natural Chicken Fingers, with hand-cut fries.

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Angel Hair w/ Meatballs

$7.00

Kids Sunshine Bowl

$8.00

Chicken & Broccoli

$7.00

Grilled chicken breast, with steamed broccoli.

Kids Penne Marinara w/ Chk

$7.00

Kids Penne Alfredo With Chicken

$7.00

N/A Bev

Bottled Water

$3.00

Rambler Water

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50Out of stock

Perrier

$3.50Out of stock

Club Soda

$2.25

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25Out of stock

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

House Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Fresh Squeeze Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Refill

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.50

Café Latte

$4.50

Café Mocha

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Desserts

White & Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

New York Cheesecake

$7.00

Molten Lava Cake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Croissant Bread Pudding

$7.50

Cookie

$1.50

Brownies

$3.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50Out of stock

Club Soda

$2.25

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

House Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Fresh Squeeze Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Classic Iced Tea

$2.25

Decaf

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.50

Café Latte

$4.50

Café Mocha

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON, TX 77018

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Local Table image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wakefield Crowbar
orange star4.8 • 295
954 WAKEFIELD DR HOUSTON, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St
orange starNo Reviews
1802 W 18th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Deck - 1239 W. 19th Street
orange star4.1 • 129
1239 W. 19th Street Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Frank's Grill - Mangum Road
orange star4.5 • 2,821
1915 Mangum Rd Houston, TX 77092
View restaurantnext
Down House
orange starNo Reviews
1801 Yale St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Shandy's Cafe Heights - 315 W 19th street
orange starNo Reviews
315 W 19th street Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in HOUSTON

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near HOUSTON
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)