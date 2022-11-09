Restaurant header imageView gallery

Local Taco - Brentwood

146 Pewitt Dr

Brentwood, TN 37027

Order Again

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken Taco
Southern Fried Taco
Fish Taco

Appetizers

Small Queso

$6.50

Smoky jalapeno. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Large Queso

$9.00

Smoky jalapeno. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Guacamole

$9.00

Fresh avocado, lime, and cilantro. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Salsa Roja

$6.50

Served with corn tortilla chips.

Salsa Verde

$6.50

Served with corn tortilla chips.

Pico De Gallo

$6.50

Salsa Trio

$15.00

The Trio

$15.00

Guacamole, queso, and salsa. Served with corn tortilla chips.

The Cuatro

$19.50

Chicken Tortilla Soup - Bowl

$9.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup - Cup

$6.50

Tacos

Vegetarian Taco

$6.50

Marinated portobello mushroom, sage goat cheese, zucchini slaw, and crispy fried onions

Carnitas Taco

$6.50

Braised pork with chopped onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla

Steak Taco

$6.50

Thin sliced seasoned steak, pico de gallo with horseradish crema

Fish Taco

$6.50

Lightly breaded haddock with jalapeño tartar and pickled jalapeño

Korean BBQ Taco

$6.50

Korean braised beef, Asian coleslaw, toasted sesame seeds, and green onions.

Nashville Hot Chicken Taco

$6.50

Fried chicken dipped in our house hot sauce, poblano cream, cilantro, coleslaw, and diced wickles pickles.

Local BBQ Taco

$6.50

12 hour smoked pork butt with jalapeño coleslaw and house made BBQ sauce.

Southern Fried Taco

$6.50

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, with honey lime mayo.

Spicy Shrimp Taco

$6.50

Lightly battered fried shrimp, Boom Boom sauce, jalapeño coleslaw with a side of Bang Bang sauce.

Tequila Lime Chicken Taco

$6.50

Marinated chicken breast with verde sauce, lettuce and tomatoes

Taco Combos

Taco Combo

$14.00

4 Taco Combo

$19.50

Local Bowls

Smoked Chicken Bowl

$18.00

Cilantro rice, black beans, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, street corn, sour cream, onion and bell peppers with choice of salsa

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$18.00

Cilantro rice, black beans, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, street corn, sour cream, onion and bell peppers with choice of salsa

Steak Bowl

$20.00

Cilantro rice, black beans, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, street corn, sour cream, onion and bell peppers with choice of salsa

Veggie Bowl

$13.00

Cilantro rice, black beans, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, street corn, sour cream, onion and bell peppers with choice of salsa

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.50

12” grilled tortilla with cheese. Served with sour cream and pico.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$15.50

12” grilled tortilla with cheese. Served with sour cream and pico.

Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

12” grilled tortilla with cheese. Served with sour cream and pico.

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

12” grilled tortilla with cheese. Served with sour cream and pico.

Plates

Smoked Chicken Plate - Half

$18.00

Smoked half chicken, served with two sides

Smoked Chicken Plate - Whole

$30.00

Smoked whole chicken served with choice of two sides

Salads

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Chopped romaine, spring mix, tomato, cucumber, pickled onions, cilantro rice, black bean salsa, and cotija cheese with cotija vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

$15.50

Fried beets, ginger goat cheese, toasted almonds, bacon, and cranberries with agave hot sauce vinaigrette

Smoked Chicken Salad

$15.50

Smoked Chicken, romaine, mixed greens, cranberries, and peanuts with sherry walnut vinaigrette

Sides

Black Beans

$4.00

Borracho Beans

$4.00

SD Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Cilantro Rice

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Made with eggs (Mayo).

Mexi-tots

$4.00

Made with eggs (Mayo).

Sauteed Vegetables

$4.00

Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Street Corn

$4.00

Made with eggs (Mayo).

Turnip Greens

$4.00

Mexican Rice

$4.00

Kids

Kid Taco Combo

$8.00

Choice of one side item.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Choice of one side item.

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Choice of one side item.

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Choice of one side item.

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Choice of one side item.

Plates

Smoked Half Chicken Plate

$12.00

Smoked whole Chicken Plate

$23.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Local Taco ! Your favorite Local Taco Joint! Southern Tacos & Fresh Margaritas Our tacos are inspired by traditional southern recipes. We wanna be the local water hole where you hang out with friends and family and even meet friends.

146 Pewitt Dr, Brentwood, TN 37027

