Local Taco - Murfreesboro 521 NW Broad

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

4 Taco Combo
Taco Combo
Nashville Hot Chicken Taco

Appetizers

Small Queso

$5.00

Large Queso

$7.00

Guacamole

$7.00

Salsa Roja

$4.00

Salsa Verde

$4.00

Pico De Gallo

$4.00

Salsa Trio

$8.00

The Trio

$12.00

The Cuatro

$15.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup - Bowl

$6.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup - Cup

$4.00

Bean Dip w/chips

$6.00

Tacos

Tacos Al La Carte Plate

$4.50

Nashville Hot Chicken Taco

$4.50

Spicy Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Carnitas Taco

$4.50

Ground Beef Taco

$4.50

Fish Taco

$4.50

Korean BBQ Taco

$4.50

Local BBQ Taco

$4.50Out of stock

Southern Fried Taco

$4.50

Steak Taco

$4.50

Tequila Lime Chicken Taco

$4.50

Vegetarian Taco

$4.50

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$4.50

Catfish Taco

$4.50Out of stock

Jerk Shrimp Taco

$4.50Out of stock

Avocado Taco

$4.50

Chicken Fajita Taco

$4.50Out of stock

Philly Cheese Steak Taco

$4.50Out of stock

Korean Pork Taco

$4.50Out of stock

Chopped Brisket Taco

$4.50

Taco Combos

Taco Combo

$10.00

4 Taco Combo

$14.00

Local Bowls

Smoked Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Steak Bowl

$16.00

Veggie Bowl

$10.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Smoked Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Plates

Smoked Chicken Plate - Half

$11.00

Smoked Chicken Plate - Whole

$19.00

Salads

Chopped Salad

$11.00

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Kids

Kid Taco Combo

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hotdog

$6.00

Sides

Black Beans

$3.00

Borracho Beans

$3.00

SD Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Cilantro Rice

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Mexi-tots

$3.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$3.00

Seasonal Fruit

$3.00

Street Corn

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Mashed Potato

Out of stock

Wednesday Whole Smoked Chicken Meal

Whole Smoked Chicken Meal

$50.00

Half Smoked Chicken Meal

$25.00

N/A Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Jarritos Mexican Soda

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Boylan Bottle

$3.50

Coke Bottle 20 oz

$3.50Out of stock

Sprite Bottle 20 oz

$3.50Out of stock

Sprite Zero Bottle 20 oz

$3.50

Dr Pepper Bottle 20 oz

$3.50Out of stock

Diet Dr. Pepper Bottle 20 oz

$3.50Out of stock

Diet Coke Bottle 20 oz

$3.50Out of stock

Taco Combos (Copy)

Total Local

$40.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

521 NW Broad, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

