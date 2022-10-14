Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Local Tap House & Kitchen

1,400 Reviews

$$

308 S Coast Hwy

Oceanside, CA 92054

LTH & Kitchen

Truffle Butter Pretzel

Truffle Butter Pretzel

$16.00

Truffle Butter Pretzel | Giant Soft Pretzel | Parmesan | Black Sea Salt | Smoked Gouda Gravy | Stone Ground Mustard

Large Party

NYE

$30.00

Food Sales. 9.22.22

$500.00

Food Sales.Brunch 10.16.2022

$42.00

Food Sales 10.14.2022

$43.00

Chicken Kabobs

$7.00

Strawberry Salad

$5.00

Furniture Rental

$306.92

Omlette // Egg Station_brunch 10.16.22

$250.00

LTH+ Tacos

Baja Fish - Taco

$4.00

Birria - Taco

$4.50

Korean Beef - Taco

$5.00

Asada - Taco

$4.50

QuesdillA

$8.00

Chips N Guac

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
A restaurant where Executive Chef Daniel Elliott Pundik is not scared of searching for great in the art of menu preparation.

308 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054

