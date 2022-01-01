Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Sandwiches

Local Tavern Painesville

820 Reviews

$$

11 Chester St

Painesville, OH 44077

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Pc Fish Chips
Beet Salad
Kids Tender & Fries

Apps

13 Kings Wings

$18.99

Baker's Dozen (13) + Crispy Breaded Chicken + Fried + Not Tossed + Pick 2 Sauces

7 Kings Wings

$11.99

Lucky 7 + Crispy Breaded Chicken + Fried + Not Tossed + Pick 2 Sauces

Calamari

$14.99

Lightly Breaded & Fried, Tossed In Chili Lime Sauce, Scallions, Chronic Seasoning

Chronic Thai FF LG.

$12.99

Large Order Hand Cut French Fries + Chronic Seasoning + Thai Mayo + Garlic Aioli + Scallions

Chronic Thai FF SM.

$8.99

Small Order Hand Cut French Fries + Chronic Seasoning + Thai Mayo + Garlic Aioli + Scallions

Chronic Thai Shrimp

$11.99

Five Jumbo Pan Seared Shrimp + Chronic Seasoning + Thai Mayo + Scallions + Crispy Rice Noodles

Herb Fries LG

$11.99

Large Order Hand Cut French Fries + Herb Dusted + Roasted Garlic Aioli + Parmesan + Balsamic Aioli

Herb Fries SM

$7.99

Small Order Hand Cut French Fries + Herb Dusted + Roasted Garlic Aioli + Parmesan + Balsamic Aioli

Little Devils

$13.99

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos + Spicy Sausage + Pimento Cheese + Tangy BBQ + Lime Aioli + Fresh Crunchy Chili Lime Slaw

Shroom FF LG.

$13.99

Large Order Hand Cut French Fries + Roasted Wild Shroom Blend + Shroom Cream + Balsamic Aioli + Fresh Mozzarella + Parmesan + Ranch

Shroom FF SM.

$9.99

Small Order Hand Cut French Fries + Roasted Wild Shroom Blend + Shroom Cream + Balsamic Aioli + Fresh Mozzarella + Parmesan + Ranch

Salads

BLT Cobb

$12.99

Romaine + Bleu Cheese Crumbles + Bacon + Diced Tomatoes + Hard Egg + Ranch Dressing

House Salad

$9.99

Local Greens + Diced Tomatoes + Carrots + Sliced Cucumbers + Shredded White Cheddar + Choice of Dressing

Beet Salad

$12.99

Vegetable Power Blend + Local Greens + Beets + Carrots + Crispy Goat Cheese + Cranberries + Sunflower Seeds + Parmesan + Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing

Sandwiches - Served with Choice of Fries, Side Salad or Cup of Tomato Bisque

Simpleton

$13.99

Fresh Griddled Black Angus Beef + Choice of: White Cheddar, American or Swiss + Pickles + Famous Super Sauce + Brioche Bun

Chix Simpleton

$13.99

Grilled Free-Range Chicken Breast + Choice of: White Cheddar, American or Swiss + Pickles + Famous Super Sauce + Brioche Bun

Impossible Simpleton

$16.98

Plant-Based Impossible Burger + Choice of: White Cheddar, American or Swiss + Pickles + Famous Super Sauce + Brioche Bun

Blue Flame

$15.99

Fresh Griddled Black Angus Beef + American Cheese + Crispy Bacon + Fried Egg + Blue Flame Sauce + Brioche Bun

Chix Blue Flame

$15.99

Grilled Free-Range Chicken Breast + American Cheese + Crispy Bacon + Fried Egg + Blue Flame Sauce + Brioche Bun

Impossible Blue Flame

$16.98

Plant-Based Impossible Burger + American Cheese + Crispy Bacon + Fried Egg + Blue Flame Sauce + Brioche Bun

Shroomin' Swiss

$14.99

Fresh Griddled Black Angus Beef + Roasted Wild Mushroom Blend + Swiss Cheese + Shroom Cream + Brioche Bun

Chix Shroomin' Swiss

$14.99

Grilled Free-Range Chicken Breast + Roasted Wild Mushroom Blend + Swiss Cheese + Shroom Cream + Brioche Bun

Impossible Shroomin' Swiss

$16.98

Plant-Based Impossible Burger + Roasted Wild Mushroom Blend + Swiss Cheese + Shroom Cream + Brioche Bun

Fish Sandwich

$15.99

Large Haddock Filet + Breaded & Fried + Choice of Creamy Slaw OR Thai Chili Slaw + Famous Super Sauce + Lettuce + Sliced Tomato + Brioche Bun

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Melted Swiss, White Cheddar & American Cheese + Sourdough Bread + Served with a Cup of Tomato Bisque Soup (Substitute Fries or a Salad at No Additional Charge)

Hot Chicken

$14.99

Crispy Chicken Breast + Chili Aioli + Creamy Slaw + Pickles + Brioche Bun

Large BLT

$13.99

Crispy Bacon + Lettuce + Sliced Tomato + Balsamic Aioli + Sourdough Bread

Perch BLT

$14.99

Lightly Breaded & Fried Perch + Crispy Bacon + Sliced Tomato + Lettuce + Famous Super Sauce + Brioche Bun

Tuna Melt

$13.99

Albacore Tuna + Lettuce + Sliced Tomato + Melted Swiss Cheese + Melted White Cheddar + Sourdough Bread

Turkey Melt

$13.99

Melted Swiss + White Cheddar + House 8 oz. House Smoked Turkey Breast + Super Sauce + Crispy Bacon + Sourdough Bread

Entrees

1 Pc Fish Chips

$15.99

1 Piece Breaded & Fried Haddock + Hand Cut Fries + Choice of Creamy Slaw OR Thai Chili Slaw + House Tartar Sauce

2 Pc Fish Chips

$17.99

2 Pieces Breaded & Fried Haddock + Hand Cut Fries + Choice of Creamy Slaw OR Thai Chili Slaw + House Tartar Sauce

Chicken and Noodles

$11.99

Blackened Chicken + Creamy House White Cajun Cheese Sauce + Cavatappi Noodles + Parmesan + Scallions

Jambalaya

$15.99

Slow Stewed + Creole Herbs & Spices + Andouille Sausage + Chicken + Shrimp + Onions + Celery + Tomatoes + Jalapenos + Okra + Rice

Perch Basket

$18.99

6 oz. Lightly Breaded & Fried Perch + Hand Cut Fries + House Tartar Sauce + Choice of Thai Chili Slaw OR Creamy Slaw

Bruschetta Salmon

$19.99

Seared Salmon + Bruschetta Topping + Crispy New Potatoes + Broccoli + Parmesan

Shrimp & Grits

$16.99

Five Jumbo Blackened Shrimp + Cheesy Fried Grit Cake + Cajun Cream + Spicy Crispy Rice Noodles + Scallions

Flat Iron

$24.99

8 oz Prime Angus Flat Iron + Crispy New Potatoes + Parmesan + Broccoli + Roasted Wild Mushroom Blend

Tavern Meatloaf

$16.99

Homemade Meatloaf + Angus Beef + House Tangy BBQ + Broccoli + Crispy New Potatoes + Parmesan

Soups

Cup Tomato Bisque

$4.99

Bowl Tomato Bisque

$6.99

Sides

SD Creamy Slaw

$2.99

SD Crispy New Potatoes

$5.99

SD Green Salad

$5.99

SD Hand Cut FF

$2.99

SD LARGE Hand Cut FF

$6.99

SD Mac N Cheese

$5.99

SD Parmesan Brussel Sprouts

$5.99Out of stock

SD Broccoli

$5.99

SD Thai Slaw

$2.99

Sweets

OMG

$12.99

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies (3) + Served Warm + Vanilla Bean Ice Cream + Chocolate Sauce + Fresh Whipped Cream

Baby OMG

$7.99

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie (1) + Served Warm + Vanilla Bean Ice Cream + Chocolate Sauce + Fresh Whipped Cream

Banana Cream Pie

$7.99

Vanilla 'N' Banana Custard + Nilla Wafers + Topped with Whipped Cream, Banana & Caramel Sauce

Kids

Kids Butter Noodles

$4.99

Kids Grilled Chz & Fries

$5.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Kids Tender & Fries

$5.99

SD Hand Cut FF

$2.99

Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bud

$3.25

Bud Light Btl

$3.25

Bud Light Lime

$3.75

Coors Lt Btl

$3.25

Corona Btl

$4.50

Corona Light Btl

$4.50

Dortmunder Btl

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken Btl

$4.00

Labatt Btl

$3.25

Mich Ultra Btl

$3.75

Mike's Hard Btl

$5.00

Miller Lite Btl

$3.25

Modelo Btl

$4.25

PBR

$3.25

Rolling Rock Btl

$3.25

White Claw

$5.00

Yuengling BTL

$3.25

Yuengling LT BTL

$3.25

Cocktails

Serious T

$7.50

Super Serious

$10.00

Martinis

Bad Girl-tini

$9.00

Blue Crush-tini

$9.00

Chocolate-tini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dirty-tini

$9.00

Hawaiian Splash-tini

$9.00

Lemon Drop-tini

$9.00

Marlin-tini

$9.00

Mocha Caramel Frapp-tini

$9.00

Pomegranate-tini

$9.00

Wine By the Bottle

BTL Canyon Cabernet

$15.00

BTL Canyon Chardonnay

$15.00

BTL Canyon Merlot

$15.00

BTL Canyon Moscato

$15.00

BTL Canyon Pinot Grigio

$15.00

BTL Canyon Pinot Noir

$15.00

BTL Canyon S. Blanc

$15.00

BTL Dark Horse

$21.00

BTL Kreusch

$21.00

BTL L. Martini

$28.00

BTL Red Moscato

$18.00

BTL Story Point

$28.00Out of stock

BTL Wycliff

$17.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Real food, radiant staff, rockin' cocktails, and a rollin' good time!

Website

Location

11 Chester St, Painesville, OH 44077

Directions

Gallery
Local Tavern image
Local Tavern image

Map
