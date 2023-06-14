American
Bars & Lounges
Local Union 271
1,821 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Family owned restaurant. We unite local producers on one menu for community. We proudly purvey these locally sourced provisions in a comfortable setting that has been hand crafted by local artisans.
271 University Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301
