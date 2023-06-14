Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Local Union 271

1,821 Reviews

$$

271 University Ave

Palo Alto, CA 94301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Shared Appetizers

Kelly Bakery Rustic Cheesy Bread

$11.95

$11.95

* Vegetarian Side Chipotle Aioli

Grilled Castroville Artichokes

$14.95

$14.95

Turmeric "Cali-flower" & Shishito Pepper

$15.95

roasted turmeric cauliflower | shishito peppers | green goddess | pomegranates | Santa Cruz micro greens

“Craft” Mac Cheese

$14.95

$14.95

Smoked Gouda | Cheddar | Panko * Vegetarian

Kelly Bakery Rustic Avocado Toast

$15.95

$15.95

Coke Farms arugula | watermelon radish | grilled asparagus | citrus

Delivery Upcharge Door Dash $1 per item

$1.00

LOADED LOCAL POTATOES

$12.95

red & sweet potatoes | gouda | cheddar | panko | Hobbs bacon

DI STEFANO BURRATA, BEET & HEIRLOOM TOMATO

$19.95

Kelly Rustic bread | fleur de sel | Sigona’s balsamic | fresh basil

Ahi Tower

$23.95

$23.95

$23.95

Grilled California Street Corn

$7.95Out of stock

garlic butter | chipotle - lime mayo | cotija cheese | fresh lime | cilantro | seasoning *Vegetarian & Gluten Free

Soups & Salads

LOCAL SPRING BERRY SALAD

$19.95

HBF greens | strawberries | blueberries | citrus vinaigrette | almonds | pepitas | goat cheese

Green Heart Farms Roasted Beet Salad

$18.95

$18.95

HBF greens | Laura Chenel goat cheese | walnuts | citrus | citrus vinaigrette

Coke Farms Kale & Little Gem Caesar Salad

$15.95

$15.95

anchovy base | egg free | Kelly rustic croutons | shaved parmesan

Fresh Sushi Grade Ahi-Poke Bowl

$25.95

$25.95

brown rice | wasabi | GF soy | tobiko | seaweed salad | sriracha aioli mixed greens

CUP- House Made Bianco Di Napoli Tomato Soup

$8.00

$8.00

shaved parmesan, truffle oil, & chives *Vegetarian

Bowl - House Made Bianco Di Napoli Tomato SoupBOWL

$13.00

$13.00

shaved parmesan, truffle oil, & chives *Vegetarian

House Salad

$12.95

Healthy Bowls

Vegan Lemongrass Curry

$18.95

$18.95

local vegetables | carrots | broccoli | brown rice *Vegan & Gluten Free

Gluten Free House Teriyaki Bowl

$18.95

$18.95

tri- colored carrots | broccoli | seasonal veggies | cauliflower | brown rice *Vegan & Gluten Free

Back Of House Bowl

$18.95

$18.95

avocado | chipotle black beans | brown rice | tomatillo salsa | red & sweet potatoes romaine | roasted poblanos | pickled red onion | cotija |cilantro | radish | tomato

Spring Buddha Bowl

$18.95

$18.95

Coke Farms butternut squash | pomegranate | avocado | kale – red & white quinoa turmeric –dill | edamame | garbanzo | pickled red onion | cauliflower

Taco Platters (2)

lime spiced slaw | salsa | cotija | radish | cilantro | avocado *Gluten Free Side: Coke Farms greens
Pulled Organic Chicken Verda Tacos (2)

$18.95

$18.95

Coke Farms greens | Inc- salsa verde | cotija cheese | lime spiced slaw radish | cilantro | avocado *Gluten Free

Cumin Beyond Meat Tacos (Vegan)

$19.95

$19.95

lime spiced slaw | salsa | cotija | radish | cilantro | avocado | side green salad *Gluten Free

Fresh Local Cod Tacos (2)

$20.95

$20.95

lime spiced slaw | salsa | cotija | radish | cilantro | avocado | side green salad *Gluten Free

BLACKENED PRAWNS

$21.95

Coke Farms greens | Inc- salsa verde | cotija cheese | lime spiced slaw radish | cilantro | avocado

FRESH LINE CAUGHT SUSHI GRADE AHI – POKE STYLE TACO

$25.95

avocado | sesame seeds | wasabi aioli | lime spiced slaw | local mixed green

Burgers

1/2lb Stemple Creek Organic Ranch Beef Burger

$20.95

$20.95

Brioche bun | dijonaise | red onion | b&b pickles (lettuce / tomato on request) Choice: local mixed greens or Local 271 tomato soup

Beyond Burger (Plant Base)

$19.95

$19.95

Brioche bun | dijonaise | red onion | b&b pickles (lettuce / tomato on request) Choice: local mixed greens or Local 271 tomato soup

The Local Stemple Creek Organic Beef Burger

$22.95

$22.95

cheddar | Hobbs -bacon aioli | Green Family farms arugula Gluten Free bread available for substitution | 1.95

Lunch Main

Fresh Local Cod

$29.95

$29.95

Bianco Di Napoli tomato sauce | capers | olives | Santa Cruz micro greens

Fresh Saporito Pasta of RWC Bucatini

$17.95

$17.95

Bianco Di Napoli house marinara or creamy alfredo | add prawns 9.95

Fresh Line Coughs Sushi Grade Ahi–Poke Style Tacos

$26.95

avocado | sesame seeds | wasabi aioli | lime spiced slaw | local mixed green

Kids

Kids Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$12.95

veggies, browen rice, and gluten free soy

Kids Bucatini

$12.95

butter & parmesan

Kids Mac Cheese

$12.95

gouda | cheddar | panko

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$12.95

balsamic fall pear | whipped cream

Brownie

$12.95

ice cream

Fruits & Mango Sorbet

$10.95Out of stock

Horchata Ice Cream

$8.95Out of stock

Vegan Cinnamon Raisin Ice Cream

$8.95

Single Scoop Ice Cream

Apple Pie

$12.95

Wild Berry Pie

$12.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned restaurant. We unite local producers on one menu for community. We proudly purvey these locally sourced provisions in a comfortable setting that has been hand crafted by local artisans.

Website

Location

271 University Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301

Directions

