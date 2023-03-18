@Local Coffeehouse & Study Lounge

Main picView gallery

198 COLLEGE AVE

ATHENS, GA 30601

Drinks

Hot Drinks

AMERICANO

$3.00

Apple Cider

$3.50

Cafe au Lait

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.25

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Macchiato

$4.75

Cafe Mocha

$4.75

Cafe Latte

$4.75

Weekend Special - Hot

$5.50

Drip Coffee Refill

$1.00

Pour Over

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Flat White

$4.25

Cold Drinks

Weekend Special - Iced / Blended

$6.50

Water Refill

$1.00

Soda Refill

$1.25

Blended Drinks

$5.75

Iced Macchiato

$5.75

Iced Mocha

$5.75

Iced Latte

$5.75

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Kombucha

$5.75

Refreshers

$5.50

Soda

$3.00

Granita

$6.00

Food Items

Loaf Cakes

$3.75

Muffins

$4.25

Brownies

$3.00

Cookies

$3.00

Tarts

$4.75

Bagels

$2.75

Cake Pops

$2.95

Cereal Bar

$3.00

Waffles

$4.25

Slice Cake

$5.00

Whole Beans

Bulk Items

Growler - New

$19.99

Growler - Refill

$9.99

To-Go Bulk Coffee 96oz

$29.99

Whole Beans

Whole Beans- Flavored

Whole Beans - Blends

Whole Beans - Single Origin

Retail

STICKERS

$3.00
All hours
Sunday 6:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday 6:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday 6:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday 6:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday 6:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday 6:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday 6:00 am - 2:59 am
Sit, Relax, & Enjoy Your Day!

Location

198 COLLEGE AVE, ATHENS, GA 30601

Directions

