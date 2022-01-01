Restaurant header imageView gallery
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails Locale - Mountains Edge

1,358 Reviews

$$

7995 Blue Diamond Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89178

Pepperoni Pizza
Braised Short Rib
Garlic & Mozz Bread

Antipasti

12oz Waygu Meatball

$18.00

housemade american wagyu blend whipped herb ricotta locale pomodoro

Arugula Salad

$11.00

candied walnuts, lemon honey vinaigrette, parmigiano

Caesar Salad

$11.00

housemade caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, housemade garlic croutons

Beet Salad

$14.00

arugula, candied walnuts, goat cheese, lemon honey vinagrette

Bufala Caprese

$18.00

bufala mozzarella, basil, heirloom tomatoes, aged balsamico

Butternut Squash Soup

$14.00
Fritto Misto

$25.00

calamari, shrimp, bay scallops, zucchini, shishito peppers, tarragon remoulade

Garlic & Mozz Bread

$10.00

housemade pomodoro sauce

Mussels Al Forno

$16.00

white wine, tomato, garlic

Octopus

$21.00

Pasta

Bolognese

$18.00

slow braised beef & pork ragu, locale tomato, parmigiano-reggiano

Brick Oven Gnocchi

$23.00

pomodoro, braised short rib, mozzarella, ricotta

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$23.00
Five Cheese Ravioli

$21.00

locale pomodoro, parmigiano, herbs

Frutti Di Mare

$32.00

mussels, clams, shrimp, fresh herbs, linguini

Pappardelle

$23.00

jumbo shrimp, bay scallops, spinach, tomatoes, white wine cream

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$15.00

creamy tomato sauce, parmigiano, chili flake, vodka

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.00

housemade pork & beef meatballs, pomodoro, parmigiano

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$14.00

roasted cherry tomato, bianco tomato, basil

Pizza

Quattro Formaggi

$18.00

locale tomato, fresh mozzarella, ovalini mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano, oregano, mike’s hot honey

Carne Pizza

$20.00

italian sausage, soppressata, pepperoni, pickled peppers

Mushroom & Spinach

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, ricotta, mushrooms, sauteed spinach

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

pepperoni, locale tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Secondi

Braised Short Rib

$28.00

garlic mashed potatoes, parmigiano kale chips, red wine jus

Chicken Parmigiano

$23.00

house breadcrumbs, pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella, spaghetti pomodoro

Kurobuta Pork Chop

$42.00

Ny Strip

$38.00

parmigiano steak fries

Pan Seared Salmon

$25.00

sauteed spinach, puttanesca, garlic, tomatoes

Seared Diver Scallop

$38.00

parmigiano risotto, lemon zest

36oz Tomahawk Ribeye

$130.00

36oz. tomahawk ribeye, parmigiano steak fries, house steak sauce

62 oz Tomahawk Ribeye

$210.00

Contorni

Brussels

$9.00

garlic butter, parmigiano, lemon zest

Mushrooms

$10.00

rosemary, thyme, garlic

Parmigiano Risotto

$12.00

parmigiano, fresh herbs

Smashed Fried Potatoes

$9.00

fingerling golds, fried herbs

Spinach

$10.00

One Meatball

$4.00

Side of Spaghetti

$8.00

French Fries

$6.00

Dolci

Brulee Cheesecake

$9.00

ny style cheesecake, berry compote

Cannoli

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

coffee liqueur, lady fingers

Kids

Kids Chz Pizza

$9.00

Kids Ravioli

$8.00

Kids Spag Pomo

$6.00

Kids Spag Butter

$6.00

Kids Spag Bolo

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday4:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday4:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89178

Directions

