Localés Hingham

review star

No reviews yet

6 Crow Point Lane

Hingham, MA 02043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

LOCALES COCKTAILS

House Margarita

$10.00

Bribon Blanco Tequila Agave Syrup Fresh Lime Juice Shaken Rocks

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Ocho Reposado Tequila Combier Orange Liqueur Fresh Lime Shaken Rocks

Snoop DeVille

$14.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal Ambrosia Aperitivo Agave Syrup Fresh Lime

Paloma

$12.00

Bribon Blanco Tequila Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda Fresh Lime

Ranch Water

$12.00

Bribon Blanco Tequila Topo Chico Mineral Water Fresh Lime Pinch Salt

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Mono Blanco

$14.00

Mexican Death Punch

$12.00

House Marg - Pitcher

$45.00

Special Drink

$15.00

Virgin Paloma

$8.00

BOTTLES/CANS

BUD

$5.50

BUD LIGHT

$5.50

CORONA

$6.00

CORONA LIGHT

$6.00

DOS XX LAGER

$6.00

MODELO

$6.00

NEGRA MODELO BOTTLE

$6.00

PACIFICO BOTTLE

$6.00

TECATE

$5.00

DOWNEAST CIDER

$7.00

EDDENBURG NON ALCOHOLIC

$6.00

RED BRIDGE GLUTEN FREE

$5.50

Bucket Of Beers

$30.00

Kawama - Lime

$7.00

Kawama - Lemon

$7.00

Kawama - Grapefruit

$7.00

WINE

BOTTLE RED - Bardo Romantica

$48.00

BOTTLE WHITE - DAO Blend

$44.00

GL WHITE - DAO Blend

$11.00

GL ROSÉ

$11.00

BOTTLE - Rosé

$44.00

SODA ETC

MEXICAN COKE

$3.50

MEXICAN SPRITE

$3.50

MEXICAN FANTA ORANGE

$3.50

TOPO CHICO

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

SODA WATER

$2.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUCE

$3.50

SPRITE

$2.50

Jarritos PINEAPPLE

$3.50

Jarritos FRUIT PUNCH

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

STARTERS

CHIPS & SALSA

$8.00

A trio of roasted tomatillo salsa verde, blistered red tomato "rojo" salsa, and classic pico de gallo served with fresh house tortilla chips

ELOTE CON QUESO

$8.00

Three halves of fresh corn on the cob, rubbed with an chipotle aioli, dusted with cotija cheese then sprinkled with chili powder.

SINGLE ELOTE

$2.75

A single half corn on the cob prepared the same as our classic Elote con Queso.

GUACAMOLE

$11.00

Do you need to ask? House made fresh daily. A Locales favorite!!

TORTILLA CHIPS

$1.00

Corn tortillas crisped to a golden brown perfection then sprinkled with sea salt

Queso

$8.00

Nachos

$12.00

TACOS

BAJA FISH TACOS

$18.00

Fresh mahi mahi deep fried in gluten free beer batter to a golden crisp served in a corn tortilla with lime crema, cabbage, red onion, guacamole and house "rojo" salsa. Lime wedge on the side

GRILLED FISH TACOS

$18.00

The same as our Baja style but grilled!!

Fried And Grilled Fish Tacos

$18.00

STREET TACOS

$11.00

Four inch corn tortilla topped with your choice of protein with chopped onion and cilantro.

CRISPY TACO

$17.00

A crispy corn tortilla with melted jack cheese wrapped in a soft tortilla with pinto beans and your choice of protein topped with fresh pico de gallo and guacamole

SUAVE TACO

$13.00

2 soft corn tortillas, stuffed with meat of your choice, pinto beans, and pico de gallo

SINGLE CRISPY TACO

$9.00

SINGLE SUAVE TACO

$7.00

BURRITOS/BOWLS

Tazon

$17.00

Your choice of meat served on top of Spanish rice, black beans, shredded romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and cotija cheese. Served with a side of tortilla chips.

MISSION BURRITO

$14.00

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$14.00

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$7.00

NO MEAT MISSION BURRITO

$10.00

CALIFORNIA NO MEAT

$10.00

GRILLED FISH BURRITO

$15.00

BAJA FISH BURRITO

$16.00

KIDS BURRITO

$7.00

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA SUIZA

$11.00

Large flour tortilla and melted jack cheese stuffed with guacamole and a dollop of sour cream. Add a meat if you wish. Gluten Free tortilla available

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.00

Classic cheese quesadilla. Crisp flour tortilla with melted Monterey jack cheese. Choice of protein if you wish. Gluten Free tortilla option available

SOUPS & SALADS

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$12.00

Romaine hearts, grilled sweet corn, black beans, cilantro, onions & tomatoes tossed in a cilantro-lime vinaigrette. Topped guacamole, tortilla strips and a touch of cotija cheese.

SIDES

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$2.50

SIDE PICO

$1.00

SPANISH RICE

$2.50

PINTO BEANS

$2.50

SIDE AVOCADO

$1.25

RICE & BEANS

$3.50

Side Refried Black Beans

$2.50

SIDE COTIJA CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE LIMES

SIDE JALEPENOS

SIDE LETTUCE

$0.50

SIDE CARNITAS

$6.00

SIDE CHICKEN

$6.00

SIDE CARNE ASADA

$7.00

DESSERT

CHURROS

$8.00

CHOCO TACO

$3.00

MERCH

T-SHirt Charcoal Full Color Logo

$28.00

Face Mask Embroidered

$9.00

Turtle

$3.00

Baja Hooded

$25.00

Serape Coozie

$3.00

Maraccas

$10.00

Stickers

$2.00

Full Color Embroidered Hat

$26.00

Beanie

$20.00

Straw Beach Hat

$35.00

3D Logo Embroider Hat

$26.00

Hooded Champion Sweatshirt

$50.00

LOCALÉS Crew Neck

$50.00

LOGO MARK Crew Neck

$50.00

"Staff" Locales Shirt

$10.00

Locales Cinco De Mayo Shirt

$28.00

Sombrero (tri color)

$15.00

Cinco De mayo Poster

$30.00

Untold Poster

$30.00

Cocktails & Dreams Tee

$30.00

SHOT GLASS

$6.00

Kids T Shirt

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Location

6 Crow Point Lane, Hingham, MA 02043

Directions

Gallery
Localés image
Localés image
Localés image

Search popular restaurants
Map
