Local Green Atlanta Food Truck

170 17th Street Northwest

Atlanta, GA 30363

Order Again

GUILTY PLEASURES

"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger

"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger

$15.99

4 oz Beyond Beef patty, topped with beefsteak tomato, vegan mayo, vegan melted cheese, gourmet pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions, ketchup & mustard on vegan brioche bun. (Fries Sold Separately)

Cajun Air Fries

Cajun Air Fries

$5.99

Cajun Air Fries

"Dumbo" Mexican Street Corn

"Dumbo" Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Vegetarian. Elote corn on the cob, vegan lime mayo, Grated Parmesan cheese and Mexican lime seasoning vegan mayo upon request.

Monsta Shrimp Burger

Monsta Shrimp Burger

$15.99

Pan seared jumbo shrimp, house-made slaw, sliced beefsteak tomato and sriracha mayo. (Fries sold Separately)

"Salmon Philly Quesadilla" NEW

"Salmon Philly Quesadilla" NEW

$15.99

Best selling “Rappers Delight” Salmon philly made as a quesadilla. Same Amazing taste, Less carbs. NO REGRETS

BEVERAGES

"Lizzo" Lemonade

"Lizzo" Lemonade

$4.99

Strawberry Mint Infused Lemonade

Cup of Ice

$1.50

Bottle water

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

