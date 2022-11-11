Restaurant header imageView gallery

Local Ocean Seafoods

213 Southeast Bay Boulevard

Newport, OR 97365

Popular Items

Crab Po' Boy
Dungeness Crab Cake
Halibut Fish & Chips

Specials

Rockfish Tacos

Rockfish Tacos

$16.00

Features Local Rockfish, cajun spice seasoning, mango pico de gallo, queso cotija, and salsa verde

Smoked Tuna Belly Deviled Egg

Smoked Tuna Belly Deviled Egg

$3.50

Roasted corn, queso fresco, epazote, mayo, serrano peppers (half-egg serving)

Small Plates

Roasted Garlic & Dungeness Crab Soup - CUP

Roasted Garlic & Dungeness Crab Soup - CUP

$13.00

Creamy clam base, fresh herbs, parmesan cheese, focaccia bread

Roasted Garlic & Dungeness Crab Soup - BOWL

Roasted Garlic & Dungeness Crab Soup - BOWL

$23.00

Creamy clam base, fresh herbs, parmesan cheese, focaccia bread

Cup Bisque

$11.00

Bowl Bisque

$19.00
Dungeness Crab Cake

Dungeness Crab Cake

$13.00

With tartar sauce, lemon

Grilled Albacore Tuna Kabobs*

Grilled Albacore Tuna Kabobs*

$15.00

Skewers of seared medium-rare tuna, Pacific Rim-glazed vegetables, crispy rice noodles, teriyaki

Pink Shrimp Crostini

Pink Shrimp Crostini

$13.00

Smoked salmon spread, olives, capers, tomato, cucumber, boquerones, greens, white balsamic vinaigrette, grilled focaccia bread

Steamer Clams

Steamer Clams

$22.00

Garlic, shallot, white wine, butter, toasted garlic bread

Weathervane Scallops*

Weathervane Scallops*

$15.00

Skewers of seared petite scallops, grilled asparagus, smoked goat cheese, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, parmesan with Dijon vinaigrette or Louie dressing

Grilled Calamari Salad++

Grilled Calamari Salad++

$21.00

Roasted fennel, poblano pepper, shiitake mushroom, orange, Niçoise olives, queso fresco, fresh herbs, white balsamic vinaigrette ++Some ingredients are prepared in an area with gluten. Okay for gluten sensitive, avoid if you are celiac.

Niçoise Salad

Niçoise Salad

$22.00

Albacore tuna grilled medium-rare, tomato, green beans, olives, red potatoes, soft boiled egg, greens, boquerones, Dijon vinaigrette

Smoked Salmon Salad

Smoked Salmon Salad

$22.00

Spinach, hazelnuts, roasted beets, mushrooms, poblano pepper, red onion, queso fresco, pomegranate vinaigrette

Shrimp & Spicy Noodle

Shrimp & Spicy Noodle

$20.00

Oregon pink shrimp, vegetables, yakisoba noodles, cilantro, hot sesame chili dressing (Spicy - hot)

Black Cod Kabobs Salad

$22.00

Grilled black cod kabob, baby kale, fried cauliflower, grilled acorn squash, avocado, red onions, grilled focaccia, pepitas, white balsamic vinaigrette

Big Plates

Rockfish Fish & Chips

Rockfish Fish & Chips

$22.00

Panko-crusted rockfish fillet, fennel slaw, fries, tartar sauce, lemon

Lingcod Fish & Chips

Lingcod Fish & Chips

$24.00

Panko-crusted lingcod fillet, fennel slaw, fries, tartar sauce, lemon

Halibut Fish & Chips

Halibut Fish & Chips

$28.00

Panko-crusted halibut fillet, fennel slaw, fries, tartar sauce, lemon

Dungeness Crab Cake Meal

Dungeness Crab Cake Meal

$33.00

Two cakes, fennel slaw, fries, tartar sauce, lemon

Pan Fried Oysters

Pan Fried Oysters

$26.00

Panko-buttermilk crusted Yaquina Bay oysters, fennel slaw, fries, tartar sauce, lemon

Fishwives Stew

Fishwives Stew

$41.00

Dungeness crab, Oregon pink shrimp, wild prawns, scallops, clams, mussels, rockfish, saffron & garlic herb tomato broth, toasted garlic bread

Moqueca de Peixe (Brazilian Stew)

Moqueca de Peixe (Brazilian Stew)

$39.00

Rockfish, wild prawns, scallops, Dungeness crab, mushroom, red bell pepper, tomato, onion, coconut milk, cilantro (spicy - mild)

Wild King Salmon*

Wild King Salmon*

$38.00

Grilled medium-rare, roasted poblano pepper, Oregonzola cheese, pan-seared vegetables, linguini, tomato saffron sauce

Grilled Hoisin Black Cod

Grilled Hoisin Black Cod

$37.00

Asparagus, green beans, fresh orange, shiitake mushroom, onion, red bell pepper, yakisoba noodles, sesame seeds

Creamy Miso Tuna*

Creamy Miso Tuna*

$32.00

Togarashi-spiced Albacore tuna grilled medium-rare, udon noodles, house-smoked black cod, oyster mushroom, onion, red bell pepper, chard, miso-ponzu cream sauce (Spicy - medium)

Grilled Halibut*

Grilled Halibut*

$38.00

Grilled medium-rare halibut, Swiss chard, edamame, onion, applewood smoked bacon, udon noodles, ponzu sauce

Sandwiches

Crab Po' Boy

Crab Po' Boy

$24.00

Dungeness crab, tomatillo-avocado salsa verde, grilled parmesan butter-crusted hoagie *Fries are NOT gluten-free

Old Crusty

$17.00
Rockfish Italiano

Rockfish Italiano

$19.00

(Spicy) Panko-crusted rockfish, pepperoni, salami, Mama Lil's peppers, mozzarella, red pepper coulis, hoagie, fries *Fries are NOT gluten-free

The Beef Burger*

The Beef Burger*

$17.00

McK Ranch grass-fed beef cooked to order, half pound, all the trimmings, grilled ciabatta bun, fries *Fries are NOT gluten-free

Tuna Reuben*

Tuna Reuben*

$18.00

Pastrami-spiced grilled Albacore tuna, beer-braised sauerkraut, rye bread, Swiss cheese, Louie dressing, fries *Fries are NOT gluten-free

Wild Coho Salmon Sliders

Wild Coho Salmon Sliders

$18.00Out of stock

(Spicy) Three chipotle-red pepper salmon cakes, lettuce, chili garlic aioli, brioche bun, fries

Kids (14 and under)

Kids Fish & Chips

Kids Fish & Chips

$12.00
Kids Crab Cake

Kids Crab Cake

$15.00
Kids Beef Sliders (two)

Kids Beef Sliders (two)

$11.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

Gluten-free

Gluten-free Steamer Clams

Gluten-free Steamer Clams

$22.00

One pound, Northwest-style— garlic, shallot, white wine, butter, toasted garlic bread (gluten-free version does not come with bread)

Weathervane Scallops*

Weathervane Scallops*

$15.00

Skewers of seared petite scallops, grilled asparagus, smoked goat cheese, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, parmesan with Dijon vinaigrette or Louie dressing

Grilled Calamari Salad++

Grilled Calamari Salad++

$21.00

Roasted fennel, poblano pepper, shiitake mushroom, orange, Niçoise olives, queso fresco, fresh herbs, white balsamic vinaigrette ++Some ingredients are prepared in an area with gluten. Okay for gluten sensitive, avoid if you are celiac.

Niçoise Salad

Niçoise Salad

$22.00

Albacore tuna grilled medium-rare, tomato, green beans, olives, red potatoes, soft boiled egg, greens, boquerones, Dijon vinaigrette

Gluten-free Fishwives

Gluten-free Fishwives

$41.00

Dungeness crab, Oregon pink shrimp, scallops, clams, rockfish, saffron & garlic herb tomato broth (gluten-free version does not come with bread)

Moqueca de Peixe (Brazilian Stew)

Moqueca de Peixe (Brazilian Stew)

$39.00

Rockfish, wild prawns, scallops, Dungeness crab, mushroom, red bell pepper, tomato, onion, coconut milk, cilantro (spicy - mild)

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$14.00

Tempeh, tomato, green beans, red potatoes, olives, soft boiled egg, greens, Dijon vinaigrette

Orange-Fennel Salad

Orange-Fennel Salad

$17.00

Tempeh, roasted fennel, poblano peppers, Niçoise olives, orange, shiitake mushrooms, queso fresco

Vegetarian

Grilled Hoisin Portobello Mushroom

Grilled Hoisin Portobello Mushroom

$20.00

Asparagus, green beans, fresh orange, shiitake mushroom, onion, red bell pepper, yakisoba noodles, sesame seeds, housemade hoisin sauce

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, parmesan with Dijon vinaigrette or Louie dressing

Orange-Fennel Salad

Orange-Fennel Salad

$17.00

Tempeh, roasted fennel, poblano peppers, Niçoise olives, orange, shiitake mushrooms, queso fresco

Portobello Steak Dinner

$20.00

Portobello mushroom, frizzled onions, pan-seared vegetables, tomato saffron sauce

Saffron & Blue Cheese Linguini

Saffron & Blue Cheese Linguini

$20.00

Portobello mushroom, roasted poblano pepper, Oregonzola cheese, pan-seared vegetables, linguini, tomato-saffron sauce

Tempeh & Spicy Noodle Salad

Tempeh & Spicy Noodle Salad

$17.00

Tempeh, yakisoba noodles, vegetables, hot sesame-chili dressing, cilantro

Tempeh Chorizo Tacos

Tempeh Chorizo Tacos

$17.00

Citrus slaw, pickled vegetables, avocado salsa verde, corn tortilla

Desserts

Acorn Squash Flan

Acorn Squash Flan

$12.00
Avocado-Chocolate Mousse Tart

Avocado-Chocolate Mousse Tart

$13.00

Coconut milk, chocolate chips, hazelnut-date crust, coconut, strawberry, mint

Brioche Bread Pudding

Brioche Bread Pudding

$12.00

Vanilla custard, dried apricot, orange-chocolate sauce

Fruit Parfait

Fruit Parfait

$12.00

Lemon shortbread cookie crumbles, mango, strawberry, blueberry, berry coulis, whipped cream

Sides

Side Fries

Side Fries

$6.00

Side of fries *Fries are NOT gluten-free

Side Salad

Side Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, parmesan with Dijon vinaigrette or Louie dressing

Side Fennel Slaw

Side Fennel Slaw

$5.00

Side of fennel slaw

Side Bread & Butter

Side Bread & Butter

$4.00

Side of focaccia bread

Side Sautéed Vegetables

Side Sautéed Vegetables

$7.00

Side of sautéed vegetables

Side Pan Fried Oysters (3)

Side Pan Fried Oysters (3)

$12.00

Side of three pan fried oysters

Side Avocado

Side Avocado

$2.50
Side Frizzled Onions

Side Frizzled Onions

$6.00

Side of frizzled onions

Cocktails To Go

21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo.
Blood Orange Margarita

Blood Orange Margarita

$11.00

Espolòn blanco, Cointreau, blood orange, lime, agave, Hawaiian black lava salt *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo.

Brown Butter Old Fashioned

Brown Butter Old Fashioned

$16.00

Brown butter-infused Burnside Bourbon, Winter spice simple, orange & Angostura bitters, orange, Luxardo cherry *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo.

Dark Sister

Dark Sister

$13.00

Bahnez mezcal, Aperol, Velvet Falernum, lim juice, Thai-chili tincture *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo.

Hazelnut Espresso Martini

Hazelnut Espresso Martini

$14.00

Hazelnut espresso vodka, Cointreau, Five Farms Irish cream, Kahula *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo.

Lion's Tail

Lion's Tail

$14.00

Four Roses Bourbon, St. Elizabeth allspice dram, lime juice, simple syrup, aromatic bitters *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo

LOS Bloody Maria

LOS Bloody Maria

$14.00

Espolòn tequila blanco, Enrique Dos’ bloody mix, seared weathervane scallop, applewood-smoked bacon, pimento-stuffed olive, house pickled asparagus & onion *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo.

LOS Bloody Mary

LOS Bloody Mary

$14.00

Crater Lake vodka, Enrique Dos’ bloody mix, seared weathervane scallop, applewood-smoked bacon, pimento-stuffed olive, house pickled asparagus & onion *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo.

Manhattan Nocino

Manhattan Nocino

$14.00

Crater Lake rye whiskey, Stone Barn Cellars Nocino spiced green walnut liqueur, Amaro Nonino, Cocchi Barolo Chinato *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo.

Morning Surf

Morning Surf

$15.00

Absinthe Ordinaire, Branca Menta, Kahlua, Surf Town espresso, aromatic bitters, sea salt, demerara syrup. *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo

No Need to Argue

No Need to Argue

$11.00

Crater Lake Vodka, Cocchi Americano, lemon juice, cranberry-honey-sage syrup, orange and aromatic bitters. *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo

Perfect Pear

Perfect Pear

$15.00

Aviation gin, St. Germain elderflower liquer, Varnum brut sparkling wine, pear puree, lemon juice, simple syrup *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo

Pisco Sour Bo

$15.00
Rose Gold

Rose Gold

$14.00

Aviation gin, Lo-fi gentian amaro, Cocchi rosa, Cocchi vermouth di Torino *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo

Shorebird

Shorebird

$12.00

Campari, Mt. Gay Eclipse rum, Velvet Falernum, Lucid absinthe, Fernet branca, pineapple-gum syrup. *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo

Valley of Plenty

$13.00

Laird's Applejack, Cocchi Rosa, Luxardo, lime juice, orange bitters. *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo

Non-alcoholic & Low-proof Cocktails

Low-proof Dark Sister

Low-proof Dark Sister

$13.00
Low-proof Lion's Tail

Low-proof Lion's Tail

$14.00
Low-proof Manhattan Nocino

Low-proof Manhattan Nocino

$16.00
Low-proof Perfect Pear

Low-proof Perfect Pear

$15.00
Low-proof Rose Gold

Low-proof Rose Gold

$14.00
Low-proof Shorebird

Low-proof Shorebird

$12.00
Non-Alcoholic Blood Orange Margarita

Non-Alcoholic Blood Orange Margarita

$13.00
Non-Alcoholic Bloody Maria

Non-Alcoholic Bloody Maria

$10.00

Ritual non-alcoholic tequila, Enrique Dos’ bloody mix, seared weathervane scallop, applewood-smoked bacon, pimento-stuffed olive, house pickled asparagus & onion *Contains no alcohol

Non-Alcoholic Bloody Mary

Non-Alcoholic Bloody Mary

$9.00

Enrique Dos’ bloody mix, seared weathervane scallop, applewood-smoked bacon, pimento-stuffed olive, house pickled asparagus & onion *Contains no alcohol

Non-Alcoholic Italian Margarita

$12.00

Ritual NA tequila, Lyre's Amaretti, Lyre's Orange Sec, lime juice.

Non-Alcoholic Negroni

Non-Alcoholic Negroni

$13.00

Lyre’s dry London spirit, Lyre's Italian orange, Lyre's aperitif rosso, citrus bitters *Contains no alcohol

Non-Alcoholic Renewal

$11.00

Lyre's American malt NA whiskey, blackcurrant syrup, lemon juice, simple syrup, NA aromatic bitters

Non-Alcoholic Rosemary Gimlet

Non-Alcoholic Rosemary Gimlet

$14.00

Lyre's London Dry Gin, Lyre's aperitif dry, lime juice, rosemary simple syrup.

Refreshments

Seasonal Fizz

Seasonal Fizz

$6.00

Rotating flavor - fresh fruit purée, citrus juice, soda

Seasonal Shrub

Seasonal Shrub

$6.00

Rotating flavor - refreshing blend of cider vinegar, sugar, fresh fruit, soda

Iced Tea

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.75

Beer Bottles

Dead Guy Ale

$4.00

Rogue Brewing, Newport, Oregon

Rainier

$2.50
Athletic N\A Can

Athletic N\A Can

$4.00

Athletic Brewing *Contains no alcohol

White Wine Bottles

Abacela 2021 Albariño

Abacela 2021 Albariño

$29.00

Umpqua Valley, Oregon

Adami NV Garbél Prosecco Brut

Adami NV Garbél Prosecco Brut

$27.50

Treviso, Italy

Andre Clouet NV Champagne Brut Grand Reserve

$59.50
Andre Dezat et Fils 2020 Sancerre

Andre Dezat et Fils 2020 Sancerre

$38.50

Sancerre, France

Andrew Rich 2020 Sauvignon Blanc

Andrew Rich 2020 Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Campo Viejo NV Cava Brut Reserva

$21.00
Capitello Wines 2021 Sauvignon Blanc

Capitello Wines 2021 Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Chateau La Freynelle 2019 White Bordeaux

$21.00

France

Chehalem 2021 Chardonnay

$28.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Cristom Vineyards 2020 Chardonnay

$56.00

Dashe Cellars 2019 Chenin Blanc

$38.50

Domaine Adele Rouze 2021 Quincy

$37.00
Domaine Drouhin 2018 Arthur Chardonnay (Half Bottle)

Domaine Drouhin 2018 Arthur Chardonnay (Half Bottle)

$33.00

Dundee Hills, Oregon

Domaine du Prieure NV Cremant de Bourgogne Brut

$42.00
Elk Cove 2021 Pinot Blanc

Elk Cove 2021 Pinot Blanc

$29.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Ferrari-Carano 2019 Chardonnay

Ferrari-Carano 2019 Chardonnay

$31.00

Sonoma Valley, California

Holloran 2015 Riesling

$35.00

Dundee Hills

K Vinters 2020 Viognier

$31.50

Yakima Valley, Washington

King Estate 2021 Pinot Gris

King Estate 2021 Pinot Gris

$29.50

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Lemelson Vineyards 2018 Chardonnay

$45.50

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Lumos 2019 Aligote

$42.00
Lumos 2019 Pinot Gris

Lumos 2019 Pinot Gris

$28.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Pashey 2018 Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut

$63.00
Planet Oregon 2021 Sparkling Rosé of Pinot Noir

Planet Oregon 2021 Sparkling Rosé of Pinot Noir

$32.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

ROCO 2018 Chardonnay

ROCO 2018 Chardonnay

$36.50

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Rombauer 2021 Chardonnay

$57.50

Caneras, California

Scharffenberger NV Brut Excellence

Scharffenberger NV Brut Excellence

$37.00

Mendocino County, California

Schramsberg Vineyards 2018 Blanc de Noir

Schramsberg Vineyards 2018 Blanc de Noir

$53.00

North Coast, California

Schramsberg Vineyards 2019 Blanc de Blancs (Half Bottle)

Schramsberg Vineyards 2019 Blanc de Blancs (Half Bottle)

$31.00

North Coast, California

Seven of Hearts 2019 Pinot Gris

$30.00
Sokol Blosser 2019 Blue Bird Cuvée

Sokol Blosser 2019 Blue Bird Cuvée

$41.50

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Trisaetum 2021 Coast Range Estate Dry Riesling

$31.00
Tyee 2019 Gewurtztraminer

Tyee 2019 Gewurtztraminer

$29.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Varnum 2021 Brut Sparkling

Varnum 2021 Brut Sparkling

$33.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Red Wine Bottles

Abacela 2019 Fiesta Tempranillo

Abacela 2019 Fiesta Tempranillo

$35.00

Umpqua Valley, Oregon

Adelsheim Vineyard 2019 Pinot Noir

Adelsheim Vineyard 2019 Pinot Noir

$46.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Ayres Vineyard 2021 Pinot Noir

Ayres Vineyard 2021 Pinot Noir

$33.50

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Belle Pente 2018 Gamay Noir

$40.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Cana's Feast 2018 Bricco Red

Cana's Feast 2018 Bricco Red

$28.00

Columbia Valley, Washington

Domaine Serene Yamhill Cuvée 2018 Pinot Noir

Domaine Serene Yamhill Cuvée 2018 Pinot Noir

$63.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Dunham Cellars 2019 Red Blend

Dunham Cellars 2019 Red Blend

$40.00Out of stock

Walla Walla, Washington

Felino 2021 Malbec

Felino 2021 Malbec

$29.50

Mendoza, Argentina

JK Carriere Wines 2018 Vespidae Pinot Noir (Half Bottle)

JK Carriere Wines 2018 Vespidae Pinot Noir (Half Bottle)

$46.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Long Walk Vineyard 2019 Field Notes Red Blend

$39.50
Pike Road 2020 Pinot Noir

Pike Road 2020 Pinot Noir

$29.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Predator 2020 Zinfandel

Predator 2020 Zinfandel

$26.50

Lodi, California

Quilt 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon

Quilt 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon

$41.00Out of stock

Napa Valley, California

Rodney Strong 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon

Rodney Strong 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon

$31.00

Sonoma County, California

Sierra Cantabria 2019 Tempranillo

Sierra Cantabria 2019 Tempranillo

$27.00

Rioja, Spain

The Beaux Frère Vineyard 2019 Pinot Noir

The Beaux Frère Vineyard 2019 Pinot Noir

$70.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Trisaetum 2019 Pinot Noir

Trisaetum 2019 Pinot Noir

$45.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Rosé Bottles

Long Walk Vineyard 2021 Cinsault Rose

$33.00
Peyrassol 2020 La Croix

Peyrassol 2020 La Croix

$26.50

Southern France

Planet Oregon 2021 Sparkling Rosé of Pinot Noir

Planet Oregon 2021 Sparkling Rosé of Pinot Noir

$32.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Stoller 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir

Stoller 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir

$28.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Local Ocean Seafoods is the premier destination for fresh, local seafood in Newport and on the Oregon Coast. Whether you have a craving for our famous fish tacos or shopping for fresh crab in the fish market, Local Ocean aims to give you the best seafood experience of your life. It's our mission, and not a day goes by that we don't hear that directly from our customers.

213 Southeast Bay Boulevard, Newport, OR 97365

