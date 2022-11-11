Local Ocean Seafoods
213 Southeast Bay Boulevard
Newport, OR 97365
Popular Items
Specials
Small Plates
Roasted Garlic & Dungeness Crab Soup - CUP
Creamy clam base, fresh herbs, parmesan cheese, focaccia bread
Roasted Garlic & Dungeness Crab Soup - BOWL
Creamy clam base, fresh herbs, parmesan cheese, focaccia bread
Cup Bisque
Bowl Bisque
Dungeness Crab Cake
With tartar sauce, lemon
Grilled Albacore Tuna Kabobs*
Skewers of seared medium-rare tuna, Pacific Rim-glazed vegetables, crispy rice noodles, teriyaki
Pink Shrimp Crostini
Smoked salmon spread, olives, capers, tomato, cucumber, boquerones, greens, white balsamic vinaigrette, grilled focaccia bread
Steamer Clams
Garlic, shallot, white wine, butter, toasted garlic bread
Weathervane Scallops*
Skewers of seared petite scallops, grilled asparagus, smoked goat cheese, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, parmesan with Dijon vinaigrette or Louie dressing
Grilled Calamari Salad++
Roasted fennel, poblano pepper, shiitake mushroom, orange, Niçoise olives, queso fresco, fresh herbs, white balsamic vinaigrette ++Some ingredients are prepared in an area with gluten. Okay for gluten sensitive, avoid if you are celiac.
Niçoise Salad
Albacore tuna grilled medium-rare, tomato, green beans, olives, red potatoes, soft boiled egg, greens, boquerones, Dijon vinaigrette
Smoked Salmon Salad
Spinach, hazelnuts, roasted beets, mushrooms, poblano pepper, red onion, queso fresco, pomegranate vinaigrette
Shrimp & Spicy Noodle
Oregon pink shrimp, vegetables, yakisoba noodles, cilantro, hot sesame chili dressing (Spicy - hot)
Black Cod Kabobs Salad
Grilled black cod kabob, baby kale, fried cauliflower, grilled acorn squash, avocado, red onions, grilled focaccia, pepitas, white balsamic vinaigrette
Big Plates
Rockfish Fish & Chips
Panko-crusted rockfish fillet, fennel slaw, fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Lingcod Fish & Chips
Panko-crusted lingcod fillet, fennel slaw, fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Halibut Fish & Chips
Panko-crusted halibut fillet, fennel slaw, fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Dungeness Crab Cake Meal
Two cakes, fennel slaw, fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Pan Fried Oysters
Panko-buttermilk crusted Yaquina Bay oysters, fennel slaw, fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Fishwives Stew
Dungeness crab, Oregon pink shrimp, wild prawns, scallops, clams, mussels, rockfish, saffron & garlic herb tomato broth, toasted garlic bread
Moqueca de Peixe (Brazilian Stew)
Rockfish, wild prawns, scallops, Dungeness crab, mushroom, red bell pepper, tomato, onion, coconut milk, cilantro (spicy - mild)
Wild King Salmon*
Grilled medium-rare, roasted poblano pepper, Oregonzola cheese, pan-seared vegetables, linguini, tomato saffron sauce
Grilled Hoisin Black Cod
Asparagus, green beans, fresh orange, shiitake mushroom, onion, red bell pepper, yakisoba noodles, sesame seeds
Creamy Miso Tuna*
Togarashi-spiced Albacore tuna grilled medium-rare, udon noodles, house-smoked black cod, oyster mushroom, onion, red bell pepper, chard, miso-ponzu cream sauce (Spicy - medium)
Grilled Halibut*
Grilled medium-rare halibut, Swiss chard, edamame, onion, applewood smoked bacon, udon noodles, ponzu sauce
Sandwiches
Crab Po' Boy
Dungeness crab, tomatillo-avocado salsa verde, grilled parmesan butter-crusted hoagie *Fries are NOT gluten-free
Old Crusty
Rockfish Italiano
(Spicy) Panko-crusted rockfish, pepperoni, salami, Mama Lil's peppers, mozzarella, red pepper coulis, hoagie, fries *Fries are NOT gluten-free
The Beef Burger*
McK Ranch grass-fed beef cooked to order, half pound, all the trimmings, grilled ciabatta bun, fries *Fries are NOT gluten-free
Tuna Reuben*
Pastrami-spiced grilled Albacore tuna, beer-braised sauerkraut, rye bread, Swiss cheese, Louie dressing, fries *Fries are NOT gluten-free
Wild Coho Salmon Sliders
(Spicy) Three chipotle-red pepper salmon cakes, lettuce, chili garlic aioli, brioche bun, fries
Kids (14 and under)
Gluten-free
Gluten-free Steamer Clams
One pound, Northwest-style— garlic, shallot, white wine, butter, toasted garlic bread (gluten-free version does not come with bread)
Weathervane Scallops*
Skewers of seared petite scallops, grilled asparagus, smoked goat cheese, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, parmesan with Dijon vinaigrette or Louie dressing
Grilled Calamari Salad++
Roasted fennel, poblano pepper, shiitake mushroom, orange, Niçoise olives, queso fresco, fresh herbs, white balsamic vinaigrette ++Some ingredients are prepared in an area with gluten. Okay for gluten sensitive, avoid if you are celiac.
Niçoise Salad
Albacore tuna grilled medium-rare, tomato, green beans, olives, red potatoes, soft boiled egg, greens, boquerones, Dijon vinaigrette
Gluten-free Fishwives
Dungeness crab, Oregon pink shrimp, scallops, clams, rockfish, saffron & garlic herb tomato broth (gluten-free version does not come with bread)
Moqueca de Peixe (Brazilian Stew)
Rockfish, wild prawns, scallops, Dungeness crab, mushroom, red bell pepper, tomato, onion, coconut milk, cilantro (spicy - mild)
Garden Salad
Tempeh, tomato, green beans, red potatoes, olives, soft boiled egg, greens, Dijon vinaigrette
Orange-Fennel Salad
Tempeh, roasted fennel, poblano peppers, Niçoise olives, orange, shiitake mushrooms, queso fresco
Vegetarian
Grilled Hoisin Portobello Mushroom
Asparagus, green beans, fresh orange, shiitake mushroom, onion, red bell pepper, yakisoba noodles, sesame seeds, housemade hoisin sauce
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, parmesan with Dijon vinaigrette or Louie dressing
Orange-Fennel Salad
Tempeh, roasted fennel, poblano peppers, Niçoise olives, orange, shiitake mushrooms, queso fresco
Portobello Steak Dinner
Portobello mushroom, frizzled onions, pan-seared vegetables, tomato saffron sauce
Saffron & Blue Cheese Linguini
Portobello mushroom, roasted poblano pepper, Oregonzola cheese, pan-seared vegetables, linguini, tomato-saffron sauce
Tempeh & Spicy Noodle Salad
Tempeh, yakisoba noodles, vegetables, hot sesame-chili dressing, cilantro
Tempeh Chorizo Tacos
Citrus slaw, pickled vegetables, avocado salsa verde, corn tortilla
Desserts
Acorn Squash Flan
Avocado-Chocolate Mousse Tart
Coconut milk, chocolate chips, hazelnut-date crust, coconut, strawberry, mint
Brioche Bread Pudding
Vanilla custard, dried apricot, orange-chocolate sauce
Fruit Parfait
Lemon shortbread cookie crumbles, mango, strawberry, blueberry, berry coulis, whipped cream
Sides
Side Fries
Side of fries *Fries are NOT gluten-free
Side Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, parmesan with Dijon vinaigrette or Louie dressing
Side Fennel Slaw
Side of fennel slaw
Side Bread & Butter
Side of focaccia bread
Side Sautéed Vegetables
Side of sautéed vegetables
Side Pan Fried Oysters (3)
Side of three pan fried oysters
Side Avocado
Side Frizzled Onions
Side of frizzled onions
Cocktails To Go
Blood Orange Margarita
Espolòn blanco, Cointreau, blood orange, lime, agave, Hawaiian black lava salt *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo.
Brown Butter Old Fashioned
Brown butter-infused Burnside Bourbon, Winter spice simple, orange & Angostura bitters, orange, Luxardo cherry *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo.
Dark Sister
Bahnez mezcal, Aperol, Velvet Falernum, lim juice, Thai-chili tincture *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo.
Hazelnut Espresso Martini
Hazelnut espresso vodka, Cointreau, Five Farms Irish cream, Kahula *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo.
Lion's Tail
Four Roses Bourbon, St. Elizabeth allspice dram, lime juice, simple syrup, aromatic bitters *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo
LOS Bloody Maria
Espolòn tequila blanco, Enrique Dos’ bloody mix, seared weathervane scallop, applewood-smoked bacon, pimento-stuffed olive, house pickled asparagus & onion *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo.
LOS Bloody Mary
Crater Lake vodka, Enrique Dos’ bloody mix, seared weathervane scallop, applewood-smoked bacon, pimento-stuffed olive, house pickled asparagus & onion *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo.
Manhattan Nocino
Crater Lake rye whiskey, Stone Barn Cellars Nocino spiced green walnut liqueur, Amaro Nonino, Cocchi Barolo Chinato *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo.
Morning Surf
Absinthe Ordinaire, Branca Menta, Kahlua, Surf Town espresso, aromatic bitters, sea salt, demerara syrup. *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo
No Need to Argue
Crater Lake Vodka, Cocchi Americano, lemon juice, cranberry-honey-sage syrup, orange and aromatic bitters. *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo
Perfect Pear
Aviation gin, St. Germain elderflower liquer, Varnum brut sparkling wine, pear puree, lemon juice, simple syrup *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo
Rose Gold
Aviation gin, Lo-fi gentian amaro, Cocchi rosa, Cocchi vermouth di Torino *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo
Shorebird
Campari, Mt. Gay Eclipse rum, Velvet Falernum, Lucid absinthe, Fernet branca, pineapple-gum syrup. *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo
Valley of Plenty
Laird's Applejack, Cocchi Rosa, Luxardo, lime juice, orange bitters. *21 and over. Due to OLCC requirements, the person picking up the order must have their name on the order. Cocktails to go must be purchased with a substantial food item (up to 2 cocktails per substantial meal). Cocktails come premixed in a sealed, tamper-evident bottle and the garnish may vary from the photo
Non-alcoholic & Low-proof Cocktails
Low-proof Dark Sister
Low-proof Lion's Tail
Low-proof Manhattan Nocino
Low-proof Perfect Pear
Low-proof Rose Gold
Low-proof Shorebird
Non-Alcoholic Blood Orange Margarita
Non-Alcoholic Bloody Maria
Ritual non-alcoholic tequila, Enrique Dos’ bloody mix, seared weathervane scallop, applewood-smoked bacon, pimento-stuffed olive, house pickled asparagus & onion *Contains no alcohol
Non-Alcoholic Bloody Mary
Enrique Dos’ bloody mix, seared weathervane scallop, applewood-smoked bacon, pimento-stuffed olive, house pickled asparagus & onion *Contains no alcohol
Non-Alcoholic Italian Margarita
Ritual NA tequila, Lyre's Amaretti, Lyre's Orange Sec, lime juice.
Non-Alcoholic Negroni
Lyre’s dry London spirit, Lyre's Italian orange, Lyre's aperitif rosso, citrus bitters *Contains no alcohol
Non-Alcoholic Renewal
Lyre's American malt NA whiskey, blackcurrant syrup, lemon juice, simple syrup, NA aromatic bitters
Non-Alcoholic Rosemary Gimlet
Lyre's London Dry Gin, Lyre's aperitif dry, lime juice, rosemary simple syrup.
Refreshments
Beer Bottles
White Wine Bottles
Abacela 2021 Albariño
Umpqua Valley, Oregon
Adami NV Garbél Prosecco Brut
Treviso, Italy
Andre Clouet NV Champagne Brut Grand Reserve
Andre Dezat et Fils 2020 Sancerre
Sancerre, France
Andrew Rich 2020 Sauvignon Blanc
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Campo Viejo NV Cava Brut Reserva
Capitello Wines 2021 Sauvignon Blanc
Chateau La Freynelle 2019 White Bordeaux
France
Chehalem 2021 Chardonnay
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Cristom Vineyards 2020 Chardonnay
Dashe Cellars 2019 Chenin Blanc
Domaine Adele Rouze 2021 Quincy
Domaine Drouhin 2018 Arthur Chardonnay (Half Bottle)
Dundee Hills, Oregon
Domaine du Prieure NV Cremant de Bourgogne Brut
Elk Cove 2021 Pinot Blanc
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Ferrari-Carano 2019 Chardonnay
Sonoma Valley, California
Holloran 2015 Riesling
Dundee Hills
K Vinters 2020 Viognier
Yakima Valley, Washington
King Estate 2021 Pinot Gris
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Lemelson Vineyards 2018 Chardonnay
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Lumos 2019 Aligote
Lumos 2019 Pinot Gris
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Pashey 2018 Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut
Planet Oregon 2021 Sparkling Rosé of Pinot Noir
Willamette Valley, Oregon
ROCO 2018 Chardonnay
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Rombauer 2021 Chardonnay
Caneras, California
Scharffenberger NV Brut Excellence
Mendocino County, California
Schramsberg Vineyards 2018 Blanc de Noir
North Coast, California
Schramsberg Vineyards 2019 Blanc de Blancs (Half Bottle)
North Coast, California
Seven of Hearts 2019 Pinot Gris
Sokol Blosser 2019 Blue Bird Cuvée
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Trisaetum 2021 Coast Range Estate Dry Riesling
Tyee 2019 Gewurtztraminer
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Varnum 2021 Brut Sparkling
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Red Wine Bottles
Abacela 2019 Fiesta Tempranillo
Umpqua Valley, Oregon
Adelsheim Vineyard 2019 Pinot Noir
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Ayres Vineyard 2021 Pinot Noir
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Belle Pente 2018 Gamay Noir
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Cana's Feast 2018 Bricco Red
Columbia Valley, Washington
Domaine Serene Yamhill Cuvée 2018 Pinot Noir
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Dunham Cellars 2019 Red Blend
Walla Walla, Washington
Felino 2021 Malbec
Mendoza, Argentina
JK Carriere Wines 2018 Vespidae Pinot Noir (Half Bottle)
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Long Walk Vineyard 2019 Field Notes Red Blend
Pike Road 2020 Pinot Noir
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Predator 2020 Zinfandel
Lodi, California
Quilt 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon
Napa Valley, California
Rodney Strong 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon
Sonoma County, California
Sierra Cantabria 2019 Tempranillo
Rioja, Spain
The Beaux Frère Vineyard 2019 Pinot Noir
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Trisaetum 2019 Pinot Noir
Willamette Valley, Oregon
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Local Ocean Seafoods is the premier destination for fresh, local seafood in Newport and on the Oregon Coast. Whether you have a craving for our famous fish tacos or shopping for fresh crab in the fish market, Local Ocean aims to give you the best seafood experience of your life. It's our mission, and not a day goes by that we don't hear that directly from our customers.
213 Southeast Bay Boulevard, Newport, OR 97365