The Local Pizza Joint

707 Merrimon Ave STE B

Asheville, NC 28804

16" Pizzas

Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Large Pizza

$20.00

Build your own pizza from scratch!

Large Taco Pizza

$30.00

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$24.00

Large Poutine Pizza

$30.00

Large Supreme Pizza

$28.00

Large Meatlovers Pizza

$30.00

Large BBQ Chicken

$27.00

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$27.00

Chicken

3 Piece Chicken Tenders

$7.00

6 Piece Chicken Tenders

$13.00

9 Piece Chicken Tenders

$18.00

12 Piece Chicken Tenders

$23.00

1/2 Pound Wings

$9.00

1 Pound Wings

$15.00

2 Pound Wings

$25.00

Poutine & Fries

Small Poutine

Small Poutine

$8.00

Fresh, hand-cut french fries with thick brown gravy and mozzarella cheese.

Large Poutine

Large Poutine

$12.00

Fresh, hand-cut french fries with thick brown gravy and mozzarella cheese.

Small Frank's Fries

$6.00

Large Frank's Fries

$10.00

Small Cajun Fries

$6.00

Large Cajun Fries

$10.00

Small Fries

$5.00

Large Fries

$9.00

Family Fries

$19.00

Desserts

Large Cannoli

$5.00

Drinks

Coca-Cola Classic

Diet Coke

Sprite

Barq's Rootbeer

Coke Zero

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

707 Merrimon Ave STE B, Asheville, NC 28804

Directions

