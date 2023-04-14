The Local Pizza Joint
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
707 Merrimon Ave STE B, Asheville, NC 28804
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Asheville Pizza & Brewing Co. - 675 Merrimon Avenue
No Reviews
675 Merrimon Avenue Asheville, NC 28804
View restaurant